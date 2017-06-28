Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The eastbound side of the M62 is currently closed in West Yorkshire between J24 (Ainley Top) and J25 (Brighouse) due to a collision involoving a car and two lorries. The delays begin at J22.

The Highways Agency has issued the following update:

There is a signed diversion, but traffic leaving the motorway to take that route is very heavy:

Highways Agency

Commuters are also taking to social media to report that all surrounding routes are struggling to cope with the additional demand.

There are severe delays on the westbound carriageway also in the same stretch between J25 and J24, as a separate accident has closed the inside lane: