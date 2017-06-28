Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Hillsborough criminal charges decision due today
- Rush hour problems on M62 at Brighouse
- Royal opening for £28m Bradford hospital wing
- Upgrade on the cards for A64 between York and Malton
- Live updates on Wednesday 28 June 2017
By Andrew Barton
M62 closed eastbound in West Yorkshire
Adam Pinder-Smith
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
The eastbound side of the M62 is currently closed in West Yorkshire between J24 (Ainley Top) and J25 (Brighouse) due to a collision involoving a car and two lorries. The delays begin at J22.
The Highways Agency has issued the following update:
There is a signed diversion, but traffic leaving the motorway to take that route is very heavy:
Commuters are also taking to social media to report that all surrounding routes are struggling to cope with the additional demand.
There are severe delays on the westbound carriageway also in the same stretch between J25 and J24, as a separate accident has closed the inside lane:
Listen: 'True accountability' - Hillsborough disaster decision day
Families of the 96 Hillsborough victims will find out later if anyone will face criminal charges over the 1989 disaster.
The Crown Prosecution Service is due to make an announcement at about 11:30 this morning.
Prosecutors have been considering files on 23 individuals and organisations connected with the tragedy since January this year.
Steve Kelly, who lost his brother Michael, says it's going to be an emotional day:
M62 closed eastbound after three vehicle crash
There are big delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning following a serious collision involving a car and two lorries.
An oil spillage and debris is scattered across three lanes, following the smash at around 05:30.
The motorway is shut eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 (Brighouse).
The road is expected to remain closed for several hours through the morning rush hour while clean-up of the carriageway takes place.
It's hoped the road will re-open at about 09:00. In the meantime diversions are in place.
Listen: 'How would they get to me?' - Fears of West Yorkshire tower block residents
People living in three blocks of flats in West Yorkshire will meet the fire brigade later to discuss their worries over cladding on the buildings.
It follows the fire at Grenfell Tower in London in which at least 79 people died and comes as it was revealed cladding from 95 towers in 32 local authority areas in England had failed fire safety test.
The properties at Mixenden in Halifax are all managed by Together Housing.
Richard Burnside lives on the 15th floor of Wheatley Court and says he's looking for reassurances:
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J25 for A644 and J24 for A629.
M62 West Yorkshire - Very slow traffic on M62 westbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of a multi-vehicle accident.
Watch: Yorkshire weather - Summertime, so rain all day!
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, especially over the hills will give a decidedly wet day.
Here's my full forecast:
Yorkshire miniature horse is training to be a guide horse
We've got guide dogs for the blind, but how about guide horses?
A Northallerton woman is training up a miniature horse to help visually impaired people.
Digby is a seven-week-old miniature horse being trained to be a guide horse.
Owner Katy Smith, from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, says horses do have the intelligence to be trained to support people with disabilities or a visual impairment:
Check your rail journey this morning
BBC News Travel
On the rails across Yorkshire so far today, most services seem to be running pretty much to time.
Meanwhile, you can click on the links below to keep up-to-date with the live departure boards for:
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire northbound
M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J1 for A631 and J2 for A1 affecting M1 J32.
M18 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M18 northbound between J1, A631 (Bramley) and J2 A1(M), because of an accident involving lorry and car. Congestion to M1 J32, Thurcroft.
Listen: A64 set to become dual carriageway between York and Malton
The A64 between York and Malton could be a dual carriageway by 2023.
Highways England says their preferred option is to upgrade the stretch of the road, which could mean scrapping plans to build a flyover at the Hopgrove roundabout in York.
Businesses, councillors and MP's have campaigned for years to get the road upgraded and concerns about safety have been raised again this week, after another two pedestrians were killed trying to cross the road late at night.
More work needs to be done before being approved, but Thirsk and Malton Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake says dualling the road will make a difference to many people:
Listen: Princess Anne officially opens £28m hospital wing in Bradford
The Princess Royal will officially open Bradford Royal Infirmary's new £28m wing and concourse later.
Princess Anne will tour a new children's ward, a dementia-friendly area and a state-of-the-art intensive care unit.
Doctor Simon Frazer is a consultant pediatrician who's worked on the expansion for the last 7-years.
He says he's delighted with the new facilities:
Princess Anne will also officially open the bars, restaurants and shops at Sunbridge Wells in Bradford.
The network of Victorian tunnels opened to the public last year, after going through a £2m transformation.
Traffic and Travel: M62 Eastbound closed at Brighouse
BBC News Travel
M62 Eastbound closed with queueing traffic due to oil spillage and accident involving two lorries and a car between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 (Brighouse)
There is congestion to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
The road is likely to remain closed through morning rush hour.
Yorkshire's wet Wednesday weather
Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, especially over the hills will give a decidedly wet day.
Also feeling cool as windy conditions develop, especially along the coast and across high ground.
The wet and windy conditions will continue overnight, although the rain may become lighter and more intermittent in the early hours with winds moderating.
Hillsborough disaster: Charges decision due
A decision on whether individuals and organisations will face criminal charges over the Hillsborough disaster will be announced later.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will reveal its intentions at a meeting with victims' relatives at 11:00 this morning.
Ninety-six football fans were fatally injured in the 1989 stadium disaster.
Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son died, said: "Hopefully this is the journey to the end, completely, of Hillsborough."
Last year, new inquests into the disaster in Sheffield concluded the fans had been unlawfully killed.
In January, files of evidence relating to 23 suspects were referred to the CPS to decide whether charges should be brought.
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 South Yorkshire - M1 entry slip road partially blocked and heavy traffic northbound at J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of an accident involving lorry and a car.
Good morning: Join us for today's live coverage across Yorkshire
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
Hello and welcome to BBC Local Live in Yorkshire on Wednesday 28 June 2017.
We'll be with you throughout the day with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates.
I'm sure we'll hear plenty about the rain today, so rather than start with a wet vista, I thought this cracking BBC Weather Watcher pic of a sun halo over Sheffield, would provide a more optimistic start to the day.
If you snap anything interesting which you'd like to share with the rest of Yorkshire, you can send it in by simply clicking here.