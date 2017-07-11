Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The organiser of a Halloween "ride-out" which brought Leeds city centre to a standstill was responsible for encouraging "mayhem", a court has heard.

David Armitage did not take part, but filmed a live video on Facebook telling viewers "carnage, that's what we do".

The incident saw a large number of motorcyclists tear through streets and pedestrian areas in the city.

Armitage, of Headingley, was one of 13 defendants who appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.

All had admitted causing a public nuisance at a previous court hearing and were given bail until sentencing on Tuesday.

Witnesses likened the scenes on 31 October to the Mel Gibson film Mad Max.