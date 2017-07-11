Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Live updates on Tuesday 11 July 2017
By Andrew Barton
Leeds Halloween ride-out organiser encouraged 'mayhem'
The organiser of a Halloween "ride-out" which brought Leeds city centre to a standstill was responsible for encouraging "mayhem", a court has heard.
David Armitage did not take part, but filmed a live video on Facebook telling viewers "carnage, that's what we do".
The incident saw a large number of motorcyclists tear through streets and pedestrian areas in the city.
Armitage, of Headingley, was one of 13 defendants who appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.
All had admitted causing a public nuisance at a previous court hearing and were given bail until sentencing on Tuesday.
Witnesses likened the scenes on 31 October to the Mel Gibson film Mad Max.
Good morning: Join us for today's live coverage across Yorkshire
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
Hello and welcome to BBC Local Live in Yorkshire on Tuesday 11 July 2017.
We'll be with you throughout the day with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates.
It looks like being a bit of a wet start for the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show, despite this cracking pic of a "red sky at nigh, shepherd's delight" over Sheffield, late yesterday evening suggesting fine weather ahead.
If you snap anything interesting which you'd like to share with the rest of Yorkshire, you can send it in by simply clicking here.