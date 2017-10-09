Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Thousands of Morrisons staff should be compensated for the "upset and distress" caused by their personal details being posted on the internet, the High Court has heard.

Morrisons

It's the first data leak class action in the UK and has potential implications for every individual and business in the country.

The case was brought after a security breach in 2014 when a senior internal auditor leaked the payroll data of nearly 100,000 employees, sending it to newspapers.

The employees claim the leak exposed them to the risk of identity theft and potential financial loss and that Morrisons, who deny liability, is responsible for breaches of privacy, confidence and data protection laws.

The trial is due to last two weeks.