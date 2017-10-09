Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- 'Hit and run' girl dies two weeks after crash
- Morrisons High Court data leak trial begins
- National College for High Speed Rail opens in Doncaster
- Barnsley bike rider killed in Penistone crash
- Maltby A631 crash: Two dead after car hits bridge
- Chief Constable describes cancer battle
- Ship shape Yorkshire marathon has thousands of fans
- Da Vinci code author to visit Harrogate
- Updates on Monday 9 October 2017
By Andrew Barton
Cour hears Morrisons staff should be compensated over data leak
Thousands of Morrisons staff should be compensated for the "upset and distress" caused by their personal details being posted on the internet, the High Court has heard.
It's the first data leak class action in the UK and has potential implications for every individual and business in the country.
The case was brought after a security breach in 2014 when a senior internal auditor leaked the payroll data of nearly 100,000 employees, sending it to newspapers.
The employees claim the leak exposed them to the risk of identity theft and potential financial loss and that Morrisons, who deny liability, is responsible for breaches of privacy, confidence and data protection laws.
The trial is due to last two weeks.
Watch: Police chief on her cancer battle
West Yorkshire's Chief Constable has spoken publicly for the first time about her battle with breast cancer.
Dee Collins had surgery and radiotherapy treatment after finding a lump in her left breast.
She says she hopes her story will encourage other people to check for signs of cancer more regularly.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane blocked on M1 southbound at J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down van. Traffic is coping well.
Missing Barnsley teenager found
Missing 15-year-old Hayley Moore from Barnsley has been found safe and well say police.
She was reported as missing earlier this morning.
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J33 for A162 and J32A for A1.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J33, A162 (Ferrybridge Services) and J32a A1(M), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
'Hit-and-run' girl, 12, dies two weeks after accident
A 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and -run accident near Selby almost two weeks ago has died.
Kaitlin Mitchell was hit by a car as she crossed the road in Byram, after getting off her school bus on Thursday 28 September.
A red Vauxhall Astra failed to stop at the scene.
A man in his 30s has been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Legal closure of trouble-spot flat in Rotherham
A flat in Rotherham has been closed after a year of anti-social behaviour that caused disruption and upset for residents.
Officers from Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Area were granted a closure order for the property on Robert Street, Masbrough last week.
Today that legal notice was placed on the door.The closure order means that only police and council officials are allowed to enter the property which is now closed off for a total of three months.
Cash 'em in, last week for old £1 coins
If you've been saving £1 coins up for a bit, it's time to get spending them because this is the last week you can use them in the shops.
From 16 October, the round £1 coin will no longer be legal tender, having been replaced by a new 12-sided version earlier this year.
But some people told the BBC they had either been prevented from using old coins or had been given them in change.
Some businesses say they will continue to accept the coins for a "transition period" of a couple of weeks.
LISTEN: Results of stop and search powers in Sheffield
Hundreds of people were checked over the weekend and 16 people were arrested after police were granted special stop and search powers in Sheffield city centre.
Supt Una Jennings of South Yorkshire Police spoke to BBC Radio Sheffield following the results.
Cyclist dies after serious crash near Thirsk
A 56-year-old female cyclist who was in collision with a car in North Yorkshire has died in hospital.
The woman cyclist collided with a vehicle on the A168 in Thornton-le-Street near Thirsk last Tuesday morning.
The lady later died in James Cook Hospital, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are renewing their appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage to assist the investigation.
In particular, they are appealing for the drivers of two vehicles which overtook the cyclist prior to the collision to come forward.
MP goes to Pakistan to move murder investigation forward
A West Yorkshire MP has travelled to Pakistan to lobby the authorities to move forward with the investigation into the death of a Bradford beautician.
Samia Shahid (pictured above with her second husband) is thought to have been the victim of a so called "honour killing" in Pakistan last year.
The 28-year-old died while visiting relatives in the country in July 2016, her first husband Chaudhry Muhammad Shakeel is accused of her murder and awaiting trial in Pakistan.
No-one has yet been formally charged in connection with her death and MP Naz Shah doesn't want the case to be overlooked.
Listen: Friarage hospital downgrade 'inevitable'
The former chairman of an NHS trust has says it's inevitable services will end up being downgraded at a North Yorkshire hospital.
The first of a series of public events about the future of the Friarage in Northallerton will be held later, with the NHS trust that runs it warning of pressures on critical care and A&E.
South Tees Hospitals NHS Trust says the events are about building a "sustainable" future for the hospital.
Roy Lilley used to run an NHS trust and is now a health writer.
He says small hospitals like the Friarage are no longer a realistic proposition:
Delays on A64 after vehicle trailer overturns
If you've been caught up in traffic on the A64 near York this morning, this is why:
This accident has blocked one lane, causing a tailback of just over a mile.
A 4x4 vehicle towing a car on a trailer overturned, the 4x4 is still on its wheels, but the car it was towing isn't looking too good.
It happened westbound between the A1079 and the A1237, and recovery teams are now on site:
Police search for missing 15-year-old girl
A 15-year-old girl from Barnsley has gone missing.
Hayley Moore was last seen leaving the Austwick Walk area of the town at around 05:00 this morning.
She has dark hair often worn in a bun and is about 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build.
She is thought to be wearing blue jeans, a black coat, white Adidas trainers and carrying a large brown bag.
If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 148 of 9 October 2017.
Watch: Thousands keep on running for charity in York
Yesterday's Yorkshire Marathon in York attracted more than 7,000 runners.
It's the fifth time the race has taken place.
Why not play the 'can I spot anyone I know' game, with this short highlights film?:
Voice of Bradford: First auditions take place
On Saturday more than a hundred people came along to open auditions to be the BBC's Voice of Bradford.
The unique opportunity gave people one minute to sell themselves to Yorkshire's top BBC brass; we'll bring you some of the auditions later on in the day.
Out of the 117 people who came along to the Alhambra theatre in Bradford, a shortlist will be made and the lucky few will go onto the next stage.
Next, the finalists will have to go through screen tests, radio demonstrations and a final interview.
Bike rider killed in Penistone crash
A 49-year-old man from Barnsley has died after coming off his bike in Penistone.
Police say it happened when he mounted a grass verge and fell into the road.
The cyclist was subsequently involved in a collision with a black Landrover Freelander, travelling in the opposite direction.
It happened at 11:50 on Sunday 8 October on Carr Lane, near the entrance of Carr Lane Farm, travelling downhill away from the A629 towards Broad Oak Lane.
Officers investigating the collision want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet been in touch, to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 418 of 8 October 2017.
Traffic and Travel update: A64 crash - overturned vehicle, one lane closed
There's heavy traffic and one lane closed on the A64 westbound near York.
A car towing a trailer is on it's roof, between the A1237 York outer ring road and the A166/A1079 Hull Road.
Police search for missing 69-year-old man
A 69-year-old man from Northallerton has gone missing.
Antony Foy was last seen boarding a north-bound train at Northallerton Railway Station at 21:30 last Thursday.
Police are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact them.
Don't panic by the palace!
As corporal Jones of Dad's Army fame was fond of saying - don't panic!
If you're in Bishopthorpe near York today you're being reassured about the number of emergency service vehicles in the area:
Motorist 'more than seven times drink-drive limit'
This is a tweet from the West Yorkshire Police's road policing unit, whose officers patrol the roads to catch drink-drivers, deal with moving traffic offences and accidents.
They stopped a motorist overnight in Baildon.
The current drinking and driving limit in England is 35 micrograms of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of breath.
The driver who was stopped gave a reading of more than seven times the limit:
BreakingA64 crash: Vehicle overturned near York
We're getting reports of a crash that's just happened on the A64 near York.
It's on the westbound side heading to Leeds from York about half a mile west of York's Hopgrove Roundabout.
A caller to BBC Radio York says one vehicle has overturned.
More when we get it.
Castleford Tigers full-back suspended after positive drugs test
Castleford Tigers full-back Zak Hardaker has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine and will not be included in England's squad for the World Cup.
The 25-year-old was left out of the Tigers' squad before Castleford's Grand Final loss to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.
Hardaker's failed test came after a Super 8s game against Leeds, his former club, on 8 September.
He could be suspended for two years as a result of his positive test.
Listen: Hands-free mobile use as 'dangerous as drink-driving'
New research claims that hands-free mobile phone use is as bad as drinking and driving.
It's suggested dual-tasking drivers take on average 1.6s longer to react to hazards than motorists who are not distracted.
There are now calls on the government to change legislation about hands-free kits.
Steve Gough's daughter, Naomi, was killed in a car crash in Halifax in 2007 when she was distracted behind the wheel by someone else's reckless driving.
Steve says anything which interrupts a driver's focus is a danger:
Listen: 'Sustainable' future for Friarage Hospital
An NHS Trust could have done more to avoid staffing shortages at one of North Yorkshire's hospitals.
That's according to North Yorkshire councillor John Blackie, who campaigns to protect services at the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton.
The first of a series of public events about the hospital's future is due to be held later and will hear about pressure on critical care and accident and emergency.
South Tees Hospitals NHS Trust says the events are about building a "sustainable" future for the Friarage, a place Mr Blackie says he knows from a patient's point of view:
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound
M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J4 for A630 and J3 for A6182.
M18 South Yorkshire - Very slow traffic and one lane closed on M18 southbound between J4, A630 (West Moor) in Branton and J3, A6182 (St Catherines) in South Yorkshire, because of a multi-vehicle accident.
Hundreds checked by knife arches in city weapons purge
Police officers in Sheffield seized two weapons and drugs under stop and search powers over the weekend.
Hundreds of people went through metal-detecting knife arches at popular night spots across the city.
South Yorkshire Police said five arrests were made.
Two men were arrested for possession of Class A drugs, one man was arrested for the possession of a bladed article and another man was arrested for the possession of an offensive weapon.
One man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly
It's part of an ongoing campaign by South Yorkshire Police to reduce knife crime after the city saw six stabbing incidents over the past few weeks.
Rail college opening a piece of cake
Doncaster's new £25m National College for High Speed Rail officially opens its doors today.
If this celebratory confection whipped up for the event is anything to go by, it should b a piece of cake!
The college is expected to train thousands of new engineers to work on developments such as the HS2 line and is the largest of its kind in the country.
Environmental scientist to warn over fracking in North Yorkshire
A Canadian oil and gas expert who has fought against fracking will speak to an audience in North Yorkshire later.
Jessica Ernst, an environmental scientist, is due to talk about problems she claims fracking caused to drinking water supplies in her homeland.
Third Energy, which plans to start fracking in Ryedale by the end of the year, says the process is safe.
The scientist is expected to join anti-fracking protestors in Kirby Misperton today, before speaking at the Milton Rooms, in Malton, this evening.
So far 29 anti-fracking protesters have been arrested at the site.
The protesters have already lost a legal challenge against the decision to grant planning permission to frack for shale gas at the site, but have vowed to continue their attempts to prevent equipment being delivered.
Watch: Ship shape Yorkshire marathon has thousands of fans
Congratulations to everyone involved in yesterday's Yorkshire Marathon in York.
More than 7,000 runners took part in the fifth annual event.
A further 4,000 ran the Yorkshire 10-mile event.
The race is one of several events, all inspired by the late Jane Tomlinson, that have helped raise £10m for charity.
Jim Mee (above) decided to run the event wearing a two and a half stone wooden replica of a Viking boat.
Well, it's just too easy otherwise isn't it?!
Da Vinci code author in Harrogate today
The author of the multi-million selling Da Vinci code will make his only UK public appearance this year in North Yorkshire today.
It's happening at Harrogate's Royal Hall (pictured), where Dan Brown is launching his latest book, Origin and discussing his work.
Victoria Ibbertson, Literature Festivals Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Dan Brown is such a global star that the occasion demanded the Royal Hall."
Morrisons High Court data leak trial begins
Thousands of Morrisons staff are going to sue the West Yorkshire-based supermarket for damages after a data leak.
It follows a breach of security in 2014 when a former internal auditor at the Bradford headquarters posted the payroll information of nearly 100,000 employees online.
It included their bank, salary and national insurance details.
The two week case at the High Court is thought to be the biggest ever claim to a data breach.
Your weather forecast
Here's Look North's Lisa Gallagher with the weather forecast:
National College for High Speed Rail opens in Doncaster
Doncaster's new £25m National College for High Speed Rail officially opens its doors today.
It's expected to train thousands of new engineers to work on developments such as the HS2 line and is the largest of its kind in the country.
The HS2 high-speed rail line will cost a total of £42.6bn to build.
Phase one will run between London and Birmingham. It is hoped it will be operational in 2026.
A second phase connecting Manchester and Leeds could start being built in the middle of the next decade, with the line scheduled to open by 2032-33.
Maltby A631 crash: Two dead after car hits bridge
Two men have died after the car they were travelling in hit a bridge.
South Yorkshire Police said the crash happened on the A631 near Maltby on Friday evening. The car was travelling towards Tickhill.
A 40-year-old man driving the car and his 27-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them.
The men were in a red Citroen C1 when it failed to negotiate a bend and hit a bridge parapet at about 20:40 BST.
Leeds Rhinos' Old Trafford glory
Leeds Rhinos fans are celebrating after winning the Super League Grand Final over the weekend.
They won their eighth Super League title with victory over West Yorkshire rivals Castleford Tigers at Old Trafford.
They beat Castleford 24-6 to confirm their status as the most successful Super League side ever.
Check your train journey this morning
Rail services across Yorkshire appear to be running pretty much to time so far this morning.
You can click on the links below to keep up-to-date with the live departure boards for:
Good morning: Join us for today's live coverage
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
Hello and welcome to BBC Local Live in Yorkshire on Monday 9 October 2017.
We'll be with you until 18:00 with all the latest news, weather, travel and sport updates from across Yorkshire.
Following a beautiful autumn weekend how about starting with a beautiful autumn view?
If you have a photograph to share, or want to get in touch with us about what's happening where you are, just email us here.