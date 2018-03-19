Yorkshire montage

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Topman withdraws '96' shirt amid Hillsborough anger
  2. Third man bailed in Jarvin Blake murder investigation
  3. Snow and ice warning upgraded for West and South Yorkshire
  4. Motorists advised to avoid motorways due to forecast
  5. Bradford 10k race postponed because of snow forecast
  6. Former Pulp frontman Cocker criticises Sheffield tree felling
  7. Driver arrested after crash near Selby
  8. Big rise in number of Yorkshire secondary schools in deficit
  9. Petition calls for government action over Filey fishermen's future
  10. Concerns over conditions faced by bar staff and waiters
  11. Large increase in number of visitors to York Minster
  12. Day two of BBC Look North's Sofa Challenge
  13. Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news

Live Reporting

By Abigail Davies, Mick Lunney and Nick Wilmshurst

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, between J22 for A672 and J24 for A629.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J25 for A644 and J26 for M606.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J26, M606 (Chain Bar). Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J24 for A629.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound at J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Carer, 70, in freezing five-mile walk home

UK Snow: Carer, 70, in freezing five-mile walk home in Bradford
Pam Chapman, 70, worked extra hours in her job as a carer before walking the five miles home in a blizzard.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Look North 'Sofa Challenge' postponed on Sunday

Today's leg of BBC Look North's 'Big 50 Sofa Challenge' has been postponed due to heavy snow.

Presenters Harry Gration, Amy Garcia, Paul Hudson and Keeley Donovan had been due to push the red Look North sofa 10 miles from Bradford to Haworth, stopping at Sandy Lane, Wilsden and Cullingworth, but heavy snow overnight means many roads are treacherous.

View more on twitter

Look North presenter Harry Gration said: "We're really disappointed that we can't do this part of our challenge today. We hate to let people down. But it simply wouldn't be safe to push the sofa in such snowy conditions; we might put other road users at risk, and we don't want anyone hurting themselves in the snow."

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

The team will continue their Big 50 Sofa Challenge tomorrow, taking the red Look North sofa to 50 places to raise money for Sport Relief and to celebrate the programme's 50th anniversary- when they are due to travel from Pontefract to Pugney's water park, and will aim to complete the Bradford to Haworth part of the route at a later date.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A6033 West Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A6033 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Hurst Road and Hill House Lane.

A6033 West Yorkshire - A6033 Keighley Road blocked in both directions between the Hurst Road junction in Hebden Bridge and the Hill House Lane junction in Oxenhope, because of snow. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Castleford P-P Wigan

The Jungle

Sunday's Super League fixture between Castleford and Wigan is postponed because of safety concerns following overnight snow.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A672 West Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A672 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Pike End Road and Coleridge Road.

A672 West Yorkshire - A672 Oldham Road blocked in both directions between the Pike End Road junction in Ripponden and the Coleridge Road junction in Manchester, because of snow.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A6024 West Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A6024 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Fieldhead Lane and A628.

A6024 West Yorkshire - A6024 Woodhead Road closed in both directions between the Fieldhead Lane junction in Holme and Holmfirth Turn Off in High Peak, because of snow.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at J26 for M606.

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane blocked on exit slip road westbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A628 South Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A628 South Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between A616 and A57 Woolley Lane.

A628 South Yorkshire - A628 closed westbound between Flouch roundabout in Langsett and Gun Inn Traffic Lights in Mottram in Longdendale, because of snow.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe accident, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for M180 and J6 for A614.

M18 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M18 northbound between J5, M180 (Stainforth) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a spillage on the road.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J46 for A6120 Selby Road.

M1 West Yorkshire - M1 blocked northbound at J46, A6120 (Leeds Colton), because of an accident involving lorry.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J27 for M621 and J26 for M606.

M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes blocked and queuing traffic on M62 westbound between J27, M621 (Gildersome) and J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A1(M) South Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) South Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J35 for M18 and J36 for A630 Warmsworth Road.

A1(M) South Yorkshire - Stationary traffic on A1(M) westbound between J35 M18 and J36 A630 Warmsworth Road, because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Love at first bite and a baby hat-trick

Declan Rudd, Adam Davies and Chris Basham (left to right)

James Law

BBC Sport

A boss who has got his teeth into a new job and a paternity treble are among five things you may have missed in the EFL.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wakefield A-A Widnes

Wintry conditions at Belle Vue

Heavy snowfall before and during the game forces the abandonment of Wakefield against Widnes after 27 minutes play.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J5 for M180 and J6 for A614.

M18 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M18 northbound between J5, M180 (Stainforth) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J36 for A61 Birdwell.

M1 South Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic southbound at J36, A61 (Birdwell), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sheffield United 0-0 Nottingham Forest

John Fleck

Sheffield United's play-off hopes take a knock as Nottingham Forest force their third successive goalless draw.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace celebrate

Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport

Crystal Palace claim their first win in eight games to move out of the Premier League's relegation zone and drag opponents Huddersfield deep into trouble.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton Town 0-3 Rotherham United

Football

Northampton drop back into the League One relegation zone after suffering a home defeat by Rotherham United.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Guiseley 1-1 FC Halifax Town

National League

Bottom side Guiseley miss out on vital National League win after early sending off in 1-1 draw with Halifax

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Atdhe Nuhiu

A late Atdhe Nuhiu winner gives Sheffield Wednesday a vital win at Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in the Championship.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Barnsley 0-2 Millwall

Lee Gregory

Millwall boost their Championship play-off chances with a sixth successive away win as they beat struggling Barnsley.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J28 for A650.

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane blocked on exit slip road eastbound at J28, A650 (Tingley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J40 for A638 Ossett.

M1 West Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road to one southbound at J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J1 for A631.

M18 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound at J1, A631 (Bramley), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A660 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A660 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between Victoria Road and Bainbrigge Road.

A660 West Yorkshire - A660 Headingley Lane in Leeds closed westbound between the Victoria Road junction and the Bainbrigge Road junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

St Helens 20-28 Leeds

Ash Handley celebrates with his Leeds teammates after scoring against St Helens

Ash Handley crosses twice as champions Leeds end Super League leaders St Helens' winning start to the season.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire's top stories today

Yorkshire's headlines today include:

Updates on breaking news will continue.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sir Patrick Stewart launches £3.5m particle accelerator

Sir Patrick Stewart has officially opened a £3.5m particle accelerator at the University of Huddersfield.

Sir Patrick Stewart
University of Huddersfield

The dual-beam MIAMI-2 is already being used for microscopic experiments investigating the effects of particles on various materials, from meteorites to nuclear fusion.

It is available to both university students and external scientists from around the UK and further afield.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top