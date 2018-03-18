Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Today's leg of BBC Look North's 'Big 50 Sofa Challenge' has been postponed due to heavy snow.

Presenters Harry Gration, Amy Garcia, Paul Hudson and Keeley Donovan had been due to push the red Look North sofa 10 miles from Bradford to Haworth, stopping at Sandy Lane, Wilsden and Cullingworth, but heavy snow overnight means many roads are treacherous.

Look North presenter Harry Gration said: "We're really disappointed that we can't do this part of our challenge today. We hate to let people down. But it simply wouldn't be safe to push the sofa in such snowy conditions; we might put other road users at risk, and we don't want anyone hurting themselves in the snow."

The team will continue their Big 50 Sofa Challenge tomorrow, taking the red Look North sofa to 50 places to raise money for Sport Relief and to celebrate the programme's 50th anniversary- when they are due to travel from Pontefract to Pugney's water park, and will aim to complete the Bradford to Haworth part of the route at a later date.