Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Today's leg of BBC Look North's 'Big 50 Sofa Challenge' has been
postponed due to heavy snow.
Presenters Harry Gration, Amy Garcia, Paul
Hudson and Keeley Donovan had been due to push the red Look North sofa 10 miles
from Bradford to Haworth, stopping at Sandy Lane, Wilsden and Cullingworth, but
heavy snow overnight means many roads are treacherous.
Look North presenter Harry Gration said: "We're really disappointed that we can't do this part of our challenge today. We hate to let people down. But it simply wouldn't be safe to push the sofa in such snowy conditions; we might put other road users at risk, and we don't want anyone hurting themselves in the snow."
The team will continue their Big 50 Sofa Challenge tomorrow, taking the red Look North sofa to 50 places to raise money for Sport Relief and to celebrate the programme's 50th anniversary- when they are due to travel from Pontefract to Pugney's water park, and will aim to complete the Bradford to Haworth part of the route at a later date.
The dual-beam MIAMI-2 is already being used for microscopic experiments investigating the effects of particles on various materials, from meteorites to nuclear fusion.
It is available to both university students and external scientists from around the UK and further afield.
Weather: Cold night with a chance of snow
Windy tonight and turning colder with the cloudy skies continuing.
Further outbreaks of rain, which will turn increasingly to snow at low levels before clearing later.
Students protest over cuts to Hull College teaching hours
Degree students from Hull College have held a protest for the second time in four days over cuts to their teaching hours.
In a statement Hull College said "We fully understand that some students may be unhappy....but we do have a plan."
Adding that "If we don't make these changes, the future of our Higher Education programmes would be at risk.
We are confident this new model will provide the learning experience needed to help students gain their degree."
Hull FC fans warned of bad weather on motorways
Highways England are urging drivers travelling from Hull to avoid some Yorkshire motorways and be prepared for the snowy conditions if they're travelling this weekend.
There is a Met Office amber warning of snow and ice for most of West and South Yorkshire and other parts of North.
Highways England have issued their own Amber Warning telling drivers to avoid trans-Pennine roads, including the M62 (J21 to J25), the A628 and A66, as well as the M1 between J35 and J47, the M606 and the M621.
They say that up to 10cm of snow is expected on higher ground and the warning comes into force from 19:00 tonight until 05:00 on Saturday morning.
Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Day two - Done!
And that's it!
Day two for Harry, Amy and Paul on their Big 50 Sofa Challenge is over.
The three BBC Look North presenters are pulling the famous big red sofa along to raise money for Sport Relief.
Sport: Hull FC looking for consistent form at Salford
Hull FC head to Salford tonight in the Super League hoping to find some consistent form from the off.
The Black & Whites haven't scored a try in the opening quarter of any game this season.
They'll be without a host of key players because of injury and that's certainly contributed to matters according to coach Lee Radford (pictured).
If you have a look at last year we had our top 17 on the field pretty frequently early on in the rounds, we certainly did the year before. We haven't quite had that this year so finding some consistency is important"
Advice as cold weather heads for country
Lincolnshire County Council is asking people to stay safe as we head towards another cold snap this weekend.
Shona Wright from Lincolnshire Community Fire Safety is asking people to take care when using portable heaters:
There have been a number of people in recent years who have tragically lost their lives in Lincolnshire in fires linked to portable heaters"
She added that people should make sure there is plenty of room around the portable heaters.
You are also being reminded to take care on the roads and check with vulnerable neighbours and friends and family.
Big Sofa Challenge: Nearing end of second day
BBC Look North presenters Harry, Amy and Paul are nearing the end of the second day of their Big 50 Sofa Challenge.
They've just gone by York Racecourse and got a great reception:
Highways England are urging drivers to avoid some Yorkshire motorways and be prepared for the snowy conditions if they're travelling this weekend.
There is a Met Office amber warning of snow and ice for most of West and South Yorkshire and other parts of North.
Highways England have issued their own Amber Warning telling drivers to avoid trans-Pennine roads, including the M62 (J21 to J25), the A628 and A66, as well as the M1 between J35 and J47, the M606 and the M621.
They say that up to 10cm of snow is expected on higher ground and the warning comes into force from 19:00 tonight until 05:00 on Saturday morning.
Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”
Arts Council to invest almost £12m in Hull
The Arts Council England is going to invest almost £12m in Hull over the next four years.
Chief Executive of Arts Council England, Darren Henley, told BBC Radio Humberside that they're investing £9m over the next four years in Freedom Festival (pictured), Artlink, Hull Truck, the Humber Museums and Middle Child the theatre company.
There will also be £2.4m in the Back To Ours festival, £125,000 for the Humber Street Gallery and £55,000 for the Hull Independent Producers Initiative.
Rodley Nature Reserve sits on land formerly used by Yorkshire Water and is run by volunteers.
The magazine descibed the reserve as a "David among Goliaths" and one of the judges Fergus Collins said "This previously little-known wetland jewel brings the wild to a huge number of urban and suburban people."
He added "[It provides] an important stop-over for migrant birds and crucial breeding habitat for wildfowl, amphibians and invertebrates.”
Police warn of new scam in Lincolnshire
Cases of fraud - where elderly and vulnerable people are targetted by callers promising cash prizes - are being reported to Lincolnshire police.
The scammers promise the money once an upfront payment has been made using iTunes vouchers.
People are being asked to share this message and report anything suspicious to the police.
Hull Trains services could be disrupted until 28 March
Hull Trains will be running an amended timetable from today up to and including 28 March.
The company says one train is still broken after bad weather two weeks ago and another needs a routine maintenance examination.
This leaves it with only two fully functioning trains when three are needed to run a full service.
Our aim is to keep and protect the services that customers tell us are the most important, including the early 05.58 from Beverley and the 08:23 from Beverley and Hull to London King’s Cross as well as the 18:50 back to Hull.”
Half a million pounds worth of tack stolen from horse warehouse
About £500,000 worth of saddles, bridles and other horse equipment has been stolen in a raid on Equipride warehouse in Beeston, Leeds overnight on 24 and 25 February.
The firm is the sole supplier of Equipride equipment in the UK and the majority of the stolen stock is branded with the Equipride logo.
Officers say they found about 10% of what was taken when they searched two addresses in the Manchester area. Two women have been interviewed on suspicion of handling stolen goods and released pending further enquiries.
We suspect the rest of the stolen items are being sold on, possibly via social media sites or other similar means. We would like to hear from anyone who has bought or been offered any of these items or who has any information about where they are being sold on.”
It will be cloudy this afternoon with fairly widespread rain, some of this heavy and persistent.
There will be an increasing risk of sleet and snow on hills, especially later this afternoon.
Lincolnshire's afternoon weather
There should be some sunny spells this afternoon but there will be the chance of the odd shower.
Snow and ice is forecast for the weekend.
But for the moment, It should feel relatively warm.
'Untouchable' burglars jailed over South Yorkshire raids
Two men have been jailed for a ram raid on a shop in Sheffield and the theft of high value cars.
The pair carried out burglaries in Sheffield and Barnsley, stealing cars and other items worth £700,000.
36-year-old Gavin Bennett (above) from Maun Way, Firth Park in Sheffield, and 28-year-old Martin Griffin (below) from Butterthwaite Road in Shiregreen have each been jailed for ten years.
Bennett and Griffin’s offending was of significant concern to us, as they were brazen and clearly thought that they were untouchable. Operation Cincinnati saw a dedicated and determined team of detectives and police staff work tirelessly to identify those responsible for this spate of crime across the county."
Your headlines this afternoon
Sophia Ewen
BBC Radio Humberside
Here are the latest headlines for East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire:
A charity that provides homes for women and children escaping violent situations in Hull has secured funding to provide more safe homes
A driver is in custody after a collision on the A63 near Osgodby, Selby this morning.
Police were called at 06:40 am this morning after a Nissan Qashqai and a BMW were involved in a collision.
The driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a 31-year-old woman from Howden,East Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop after a collision.
The 40-year-old man driving the BMW was taken to hospital with minor injuries after his car left the road.
The A63 was closed after the collision but has now reopened.
Humberside Police under investigation after murder
The Independent
Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions of Humberside
Police prior to the death of a man near Driffield.
Shane Gilmer, 30, was fatally wounded after being attacked at his home in Southburn on 12 January. His partner, Laura Sugden, was also injured.
The IOPC understand the couple made a number of reports to Humberside Police regarding the alleged actions of Anthony Howarth (also known as Anthony Lawrence), their neighbour and the man suspected of murder and attempted murder.
The IOPC will look at a number of reports made before the murder on 12 January 2018, including the nature of the contact with police, how this was recorded and how the force responded.
Doctor struck off over Barnsley job application lies
Your headlines this afternoon
Sir Patrick Stewart launches £3.5m particle accelerator
Sir Patrick Stewart has officially opened a £3.5m particle accelerator at the University of Huddersfield.
The dual-beam MIAMI-2 is already being used for microscopic experiments investigating the effects of particles on various materials, from meteorites to nuclear fusion.
It is available to both university students and external scientists from around the UK and further afield.
Gritters prepare to head out
Looks like Yorkshire's gritting teams won't get much of a weekend:
Weather Watchers: Bit of an overcast day
BBC Weather Watchers
Thank you as always to our Weather Watchers for sending in their pictures today.
Looks like it's been a bit of a murky day at Sewerby:
And it certainly wasn't weather for going to Cleethorpes beach:
At least this bird has been undeterred in Beverley:
How much snow can Yorkshire expect?
BBC Weather
We all know it's supposed to snow this weekend, but the question is how much.
Well here's a handy graphical representation:
The latest charts show that West and South Yorkshire are slap-bang in the middle of the Amber Warning area.
We can expect five to 10cm of snow tomorrow.
When is it summer time again?
Big Sofa Challenge: Trio have plenty to eat!
Is it us, or have these three eaten their way through today's challenge?
Rodley Nature reserve is 'David among Goliaths'
A West Yorkshire nature reserve, nominated for a national award by an anonymous fan, has been crowned the BBC's Countryfile Magazine Nature Reserve of the Year 2018.
Rodley Nature Reserve sits on land formerly used by Yorkshire Water and is run by volunteers.
The magazine descibed the reserve as a "David among Goliaths" and one of the judges Fergus Collins said "This previously little-known wetland jewel brings the wild to a huge number of urban and suburban people."
He added "[It provides] an important stop-over for migrant birds and crucial breeding habitat for wildfowl, amphibians and invertebrates.”
Police warn of new scam in Lincolnshire
Cases of fraud - where elderly and vulnerable people are targetted by callers promising cash prizes - are being reported to Lincolnshire police.
The scammers promise the money once an upfront payment has been made using iTunes vouchers.
People are being asked to share this message and report anything suspicious to the police.
School to go on strike
Barnsley Chronicle
Teachers are going on strike over alleged unreasonable management practices at a Barnsley primary school where parents have already called for the academy trust which runs the school to be removed.
Big plans for improvements in Lincoln
Lincoln's Central Market is to be "revitalised" as part of the ongoing regeneration of the city's Sincil Street area.
The City of Lincoln Council made the announcement during a conference on the city's future.
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lincoln, Mary Stewart, also said an announcement about a medical school will be made at the end of the month.
Other investments include £1.7m for sports facilities in the city and the building of 325 more council homes by 2020.
Police CCTV appeal over attack in Leeds
Detectives want to speak the men in these CCTV images over a serious assault in Leeds city centre.
A 26-year-old man needed a metal plate fixing to repair a broken jaw after he was punched in the face in what police say was an unprovoked attack.
Humberside Police referred themselves for investigation
Humberside Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after Shane Gilmer was fatally wounded at his home in Southburn and his partner, Laura Sugden, was injured.
Earlier we told you the IOPC are investigating the force's response to reports the couple are understood to have made to the police about the main suspect.
The police have now released a statement:
Fourth arrest in Sheffield murder case
A fourth man has now been arrested over the death of a man who was stabbed in Sheffield.
Officers are investigating the murder of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake. The father-of-three died after an incident in Burngreave just over a week ago.
The latest arrest involves a 26 year-old man from Treeton in Rotherham.
Three other men have been bailed pending further enquiries,
Hunt for man who falsely claimed over £50k tax repayments
Have you seen this man from Batley?
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) have issued a warrant for his arrest after he stole more than £50,000.
Adrian Armitage, 50 of Aysgarth Road in Batley, admitted submitting false tax returns at Leeds Crown Court in January last year.
He was due in court for sentencing in June 2017 but didn't attend.
He was involved in submitting 35 false Self Assessment returns to claim tax repayments of £51,023.89 which he was not entitled to.
No such thing as a free lunch for BBC Sofa team
We've mentioned that BBC Look North are taking their famous red sofa on a tour across the county to raise money for Sport Relief.
It's day two and Harry, Amy, and Paul making their way from Tadcaster to York - but they're running a little bit behind schedule.
The team are desperate for a little bit of energy to keep them going, so they've taken to jogging to help speed things up so they can get a bite to eat.
You can see exactly where they are by clicking here.
They're tickled pink! Flamingos find new home in Leeds
A flock of flamingos have been given a new home at an attraction in Leeds.
The colourful birds will get to explore their new home at Lotherton Wildlife World next week, in accommodation which features heated indoor quarters and a heated indoor pool.
It will be home to 33 of them and keepers are hoping they can start producing eggs and take part in the international breeding programme.
Maria Akers from Lotherton Wildlife World said "The new enclosure will really give the flamingos more of a chance to display their natural behaviour"
Driver arrested after crash near Selby
A driver is in custody after a collision on the A63 near Osgodby, Selby this morning.
Police were called at 06:40 am this morning after a Nissan Qashqai and a BMW were involved in a collision.
The driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a 31-year-old woman from Howden,East Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop after a collision.
The 40-year-old man driving the BMW was taken to hospital with minor injuries after his car left the road.
The A63 was closed after the collision but has now reopened.
Humberside Police under investigation after murder
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions of Humberside Police prior to the death of a man near Driffield.
Shane Gilmer, 30, was fatally wounded after being attacked at his home in Southburn on 12 January. His partner, Laura Sugden, was also injured.
The IOPC understand the couple made a number of reports to Humberside Police regarding the alleged actions of Anthony Howarth (also known as Anthony Lawrence), their neighbour and the man suspected of murder and attempted murder.
The IOPC will look at a number of reports made before the murder on 12 January 2018, including the nature of the contact with police, how this was recorded and how the force responded.
Doctor struck off over Barnsley job application lies
Barnsley Chronicle
A doctor who lied in job applications for positions at Barnsley Hospital has been struck off the medical register.
Shell of stolen car found in Wyke
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
The remains of a stolen car have been found in Bradford.
Teddy bears in smash-and-grab
Over £1,000 worth of teddy bears has been stolen from a toy shop in Skegness.
A number of Steiff collectable bears were taken from Spalls including a panda, pug, duck and elephant.
The window, on Lumley Road, was smashed between 17:00 on Wednesday 14 March and 09:00 on Thursday 15 March.
Anyone with information - or who has been approached by someone selling the toys - is asked to contact police.