West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Pam Chapman, 70, worked extra hours in her job as a carer before walking the five miles home in a blizzard.
Look North 'Sofa Challenge' postponed on Sunday
Today's leg of BBC Look North's 'Big 50 Sofa Challenge' has been
postponed due to heavy snow.
Presenters Harry Gration, Amy Garcia, Paul
Hudson and Keeley Donovan had been due to push the red Look North sofa 10 miles
from Bradford to Haworth, stopping at Sandy Lane, Wilsden and Cullingworth, but
heavy snow overnight means many roads are treacherous.
Look North presenter Harry Gration said: "We're really disappointed that we can't do this part of our challenge today. We hate to let people down. But it simply wouldn't be safe to push the sofa in such snowy conditions; we might put other road users at risk, and we don't want anyone hurting themselves in the snow."
The team will continue their Big 50 Sofa Challenge tomorrow, taking the red Look North sofa to 50 places to raise money for Sport Relief and to celebrate the programme's 50th anniversary- when they are due to travel from Pontefract to Pugney's water park, and will aim to complete the Bradford to Haworth part of the route at a later date.
Severe disruption: A6033 West Yorkshire both ways
A6033 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Hurst Road and Hill House Lane.
A6033 West Yorkshire - A6033 Keighley Road blocked in both directions between the Hurst Road junction in Hebden Bridge and the Hill House Lane junction in Oxenhope, because of snow. Traffic is coping well.
Highways England are urging drivers to avoid some Yorkshire motorways and be prepared for the snowy conditions if they're travelling this weekend.
There is a Met Office amber warning of snow and ice for most of West and South Yorkshire and other parts of North.
Highways England have issued their own Amber Warning telling drivers to avoid trans-Pennine roads, including the M62 (J21 to J25), the A628 and A66, as well as the M1 between J35 and J47, the M606 and the M621.
They say that up to 10cm of snow is expected on higher ground and the warning comes into force from 19:00 tonight until 05:00 on Saturday morning.
Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”
Rodley Nature Reserve sits on land formerly used by Yorkshire Water and is run by volunteers.
The magazine descibed the reserve as a "David among Goliaths" and one of the judges Fergus Collins said "This previously little-known wetland jewel brings the wild to a huge number of urban and suburban people."
He added "[It provides] an important stop-over for migrant birds and crucial breeding habitat for wildfowl, amphibians and invertebrates.”
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, between J22 for A672 and J24 for A629.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J25 for A644 and J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J26, M606 (Chain Bar). Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J24 for A629.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound at J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Carer, 70, in freezing five-mile walk home
Castleford P-P Wigan
Sunday's Super League fixture between Castleford and Wigan is postponed because of safety concerns following overnight snow.Read more
Severe disruption: A672 West Yorkshire both ways
A672 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Pike End Road and Coleridge Road.
A672 West Yorkshire - A672 Oldham Road blocked in both directions between the Pike End Road junction in Ripponden and the Coleridge Road junction in Manchester, because of snow.
Severe disruption: A6024 West Yorkshire both ways
A6024 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Fieldhead Lane and A628.
A6024 West Yorkshire - A6024 Woodhead Road closed in both directions between the Fieldhead Lane junction in Holme and Holmfirth Turn Off in High Peak, because of snow.
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane blocked on exit slip road westbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J46 for A6120 Selby Road.
M1 West Yorkshire - M1 blocked northbound at J46, A6120 (Leeds Colton), because of an accident involving lorry.
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J27 for M621 and J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes blocked and queuing traffic on M62 westbound between J27, M621 (Gildersome) and J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an accident.
Wakefield A-A Widnes
Heavy snowfall before and during the game forces the abandonment of Wakefield against Widnes after 27 minutes play.Read more
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Crystal Palace
Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport
Crystal Palace claim their first win in eight games to move out of the Premier League's relegation zone and drag opponents Huddersfield deep into trouble.Read more
Guiseley 1-1 FC Halifax Town
Bottom side Guiseley miss out on vital National League win after early sending off in 1-1 draw with HalifaxRead more
Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
A late Atdhe Nuhiu winner gives Sheffield Wednesday a vital win at Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in the Championship.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J28 for A650.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane blocked on exit slip road eastbound at J28, A650 (Tingley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road to one southbound at J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A660 West Yorkshire westbound
A660 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between Victoria Road and Bainbrigge Road.
A660 West Yorkshire - A660 Headingley Lane in Leeds closed westbound between the Victoria Road junction and the Bainbrigge Road junction, because of an accident.
St Helens 20-28 Leeds
Ash Handley crosses twice as champions Leeds end Super League leaders St Helens' winning start to the season.Read more
Yorkshire's top stories today
Yorkshire's headlines today include:
Updates on breaking news will continue.
Sir Patrick Stewart launches £3.5m particle accelerator
Sir Patrick Stewart has officially opened a £3.5m particle accelerator at the University of Huddersfield.
The dual-beam MIAMI-2 is already being used for microscopic experiments investigating the effects of particles on various materials, from meteorites to nuclear fusion.
It is available to both university students and external scientists from around the UK and further afield.
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Day two - Done!
And that's it!
Day two for Harry, Amy and Paul on their Big 50 Sofa Challenge is over.
The three BBC Look North presenters are pulling the famous big red sofa along to raise money for Sport Relief.
Today they went from Tadcaster to York.
Tomorrow they will be going from Filey to Scarborough, make sure you go and say hi if you're nearby.
Don't forget, this whole thing is about raising cash for Sport Relief, here are the details of how you can donate:
Gritters prepare to head out
Looks like Yorkshire's gritting teams won't get much of a weekend:
Star Trek actor opens particle accelerator
The dual-beam MIAMI-2 at the University of Huddersfield can be used by students and scientists.Read more
How much snow can Yorkshire expect?
BBC Weather
We all know it's supposed to snow this weekend, but the question is how much.
Well here's a handy graphical representation:
The latest charts show that West and South Yorkshire are slap-bang in the middle of the Amber Warning area.
We can expect five to 10cm of snow tomorrow.
When is it summer time again?
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic on M62 eastbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Big Sofa Challenge: Trio have plenty to eat!
Is it us, or have these three eaten their way through today's challenge?
Big Sofa Challenge: Nearing end of second day
BBC Look North presenters Harry, Amy and Paul are nearing the end of the second day of their Big 50 Sofa Challenge.
They've just gone by York Racecourse and got a great reception:
Motorists told to avoid motorways ahead of snow
Highways England are urging drivers to avoid some Yorkshire motorways and be prepared for the snowy conditions if they're travelling this weekend.
There is a Met Office amber warning of snow and ice for most of West and South Yorkshire and other parts of North.
Highways England have issued their own Amber Warning telling drivers to avoid trans-Pennine roads, including the M62 (J21 to J25), the A628 and A66, as well as the M1 between J35 and J47, the M606 and the M621.
They say that up to 10cm of snow is expected on higher ground and the warning comes into force from 19:00 tonight until 05:00 on Saturday morning.
Rodley Nature reserve is 'David among Goliaths'
A West Yorkshire nature reserve, nominated for a national award by an anonymous fan, has been crowned the BBC's Countryfile Magazine Nature Reserve of the Year 2018.
Rodley Nature Reserve sits on land formerly used by Yorkshire Water and is run by volunteers.
The magazine descibed the reserve as a "David among Goliaths" and one of the judges Fergus Collins said "This previously little-known wetland jewel brings the wild to a huge number of urban and suburban people."
He added "[It provides] an important stop-over for migrant birds and crucial breeding habitat for wildfowl, amphibians and invertebrates.”
HMRC adviser jailed for dodging tax
Sentencing Amjad Khan, the judge said the public would be outraged if he was not sent to jail.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J27 for M621 and J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - Very slow traffic on M62 westbound between J27, M621 (Gildersome) and J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Hunt for man who falsely claimed over £50k tax repayments
Have you seen this man from Batley?
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) have issued a warrant for his arrest after he stole more than £50,000.
Adrian Armitage, 50 of Aysgarth Road in Batley, admitted submitting false tax returns at Leeds Crown Court in January last year.
He was due in court for sentencing in June 2017 but didn't attend.
He was involved in submitting 35 false Self Assessment returns to claim tax repayments of £51,023.89 which he was not entitled to.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J31 for A655 and J32 for A639.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J31, A655 (Castleford) and J32, A639 (Pontefract), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Bradford 10k postponed due to snow
The event will instead take place on 29 April, organisers Epilepsy Action said.Read more
They're tickled pink! Flamingos find new home in Leeds
A flock of flamingos have been given a new home at an attraction in Leeds.
The colourful birds will get to explore their new home at Lotherton Wildlife World next week, in accommodation which features heated indoor quarters and a heated indoor pool.
It will be home to 33 of them and keepers are hoping they can start producing eggs and take part in the international breeding programme.
Maria Akers from Lotherton Wildlife World said "The new enclosure will really give the flamingos more of a chance to display their natural behaviour"
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, after J24 for A629.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 partially blocked and very slow traffic eastbound after J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of an accident.
Bradford 10k race postponed because of snow forecast
Organisers behind the Epilepsy Action Bradford 10k, which is due to take place on Sunday, say the race has been postponed.
The date for the race has been put back until 29 April.
It has been postponed this weekend because of the snow forecast.
Carl Foster, from Epilepsy Action, said: “After monitoring the weather closely, we have made the decision to postpone this event due to the Met Office’s amber weather warnings of snow.
"We are very disappointed the run will not go ahead but the safety of our runners and spectators must be our first priority."
Watch: Advice for the weekend's snow
Road safety advice for the weekend directly from a policeman!