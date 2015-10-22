King Lears Lake, Watermead Country Park

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 22 October
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Leicestershire Local Live has now finished for the day but will be back again tomorrow from 08:00.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A dry and chilly night

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A dry night with patchy cloud. It will turn chilly into the early hours with temperatures dropping to a low of 7C (45F).

Overnight weather
BBC

Tomorrow is looking like it'll be a dry day with some sunny intervals.

A bit more cloud around in the afternoon and it will be windy. A maximum temperature of 12C (54F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cockerill claims to be making 'smart signings'

BBC Sport

Tigers boss, Richard Cockerill, claims "smart" signings can be more important than "marquee" signings.

He's confirmed they are in talks to sign South Africa's World Cup captain Jean De Villers.

Richard Cockerill
Getty Images

The director of rugby says he's made a number of "smart signings" this summer and claims he can already see the contribution they are making.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Loughborough University to create a poppy field of remembrance

Do you remember the Remembrance Day poppies at the Tower of London last year? Well it's inspired Loughborough University to do their own version this year.

Poppy display at Loughborough University
LSU Media

A structure has been put over a fountain on the Hazlerigg-Rutland Lawn and for a donation of £5, you can add to it, to help create a field of remembrance.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England's most 'crime-ridden constituency' in Leicester

Jeremy Ball

Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today

An area of Leicester has been ranked as England's most crime-ridden constituency. 

A new government league table identifies Leicester West as having the highest rates of offences like burglary and vandalism. 

Leicestershire Police say things are improving with Operation Tiger targeting the constituencies crime hotspots.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicestershire para-athlete wins gold and sets world record

Jason Bourne

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicestershire's Sophie Hahn has won a gold medal and set a new world record.

Sophie Hahn
Getty Images

Sophie ran 100m in 12.6 seconds at the IPC World Championships in Doha.

That's the first time anyone has ever gone below 13 seconds in that event.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest Leicestershire headlines

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • An area of Leicester has been ranked as England's most crime-ridden constituency
  • A GP surgery in Wigston has been placed in special measures after inspectors found it to be "inadequate"
  • Leicestershire para-athlete, Sophie Hahn, has won a gold medal and set a new world record
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police authorise property closure

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ranieri: Vardy NOT for sale

Ian Stringer

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says top-scorer, Jamie Vardy, is not for sale and no-one will be allowed to leave in January.

Claudio Ranieri
Getty Images

Ranieri told me: "We don't sell him, he's very happy here and it's too early to speak about it.

"Nobody's going till January, not him, not Riyad, not Schlupp, nobody."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Volunteers needed for Leicester marathon

Leicester Marathon is taking pace on Sunday but they still need more volunteers. 

Last year aBOUT 4,000 runners took part..

Leicester Marathon
Other

Loros, the hospice for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, are encouraging people to sign up as volunteers at key points along the along the route.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

March of the ladybirds at Loogabarooga

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Store supports Hinckley boy's charity

Hinckley Times

Staff at Hinckley’s soon-to-be-opened Sainsbury’s store have voted with their hearts and named KeepTheBeat as their first chosen charity of the year.  

The Burbage-based charity, inspired by six-year-old schoolboy Albert Tansey, supports families of babies born with congenital heart defects.

Albert Tansey
Hinckley Times
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jamell Anderson ready for Team GB?

BBC Sport

Leicester Riders head coach, Rob Paternostro, feels that Jamell Anderson is doing enough to be more involved with Team GB ahead of next year's Olympic Games. 

The forward reached a personal milestone in the BBL Championship last weekend as his 15 points in Friday night's win at Leeds took him over 1,000 career points.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Complaints about drones in Leicestershire

BBC Radio Leicester

There have been six complaints to police about drones in Leicestershire over the last two years. 

The Civil Aviation Authority says it's investigating 20 incidents nationally, including near misses involving drones and aircraft.

Drone
Getty Images

Calls to the police about drone use also appear to be rising.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manager happy with U21 players' first team success

Jason Bourne

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester City U21 manager, Steve Beaglehole, said "you can't buy the feeling" of seeing players he's helped develop, go on to make successful appearances in the club's first team.

Joe Dodoo
Getty Images

Joe Dodoo scored a brace in the U21 win over Norwich in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday, but has also made three appearances for the senior side, scoring four goals in the League Cup.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Middleton Street reopens early

Middleton Street was closed at 07:30 while work to install traffic calming measures took place. It was expected to stay closed until 16:00 but it has reopened early. 

The road is expected to close again tomorrow at the same time.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Home secretary wants more black police

Theresa May has condemned the lack of black officers in police forces.

The home secretary told the National Black Police Association conference that the 43 forces in England and Wales were not racially representative of the communities they serve.

Two white policemen
Thinkstock

In Leicestershire 7.4% of the police force are of black or mixed ethnicity with a local BME population of 21.6%.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Loogabarooga begins in Loughborough

The reading festival Loogabarooga kicks off in Loughborough today.

Some of the country's favourite children's authors and illustrators will be there holding workshops and storytelling sessions.

Book bench
BBC

This year, eight benches in the town have been decorated into Ladybird books for the festival as the publisher celebrates its 100 year anniversary.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cops rescue kittens in Westcotes

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicestershire surgery in special measures

The healthcare watchdog have put a Leicestershire surgery into special measures.

It follows an inspection at Long Street Surgery in Wigston in April 2015 where services were rated as inadequate.

Long Street Surgery / Two Steeples Medical Centre
Google

The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it had supported the practice to produce and implement an action plan since the inspection.

Long Street Surgery shares Two Steeples Medical Centre on Abington Close with two other surgeries that are not affected.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Power restored in Hinckley

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Power has now been restored to 104 properties in Hinckley after a power cut this morning.

Western Power Distribution said power was back on at 11:20 after they switched and rerouted supplies.

They're still trying to work out the cause of the power failure but say there shouldn't be any more problems in that area. 

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bid to restore model plane on roundabout

Campaigners are looking to raise money to restore the memorial model plane on a roundabout in Lutterworth.

It was installed 11 years ago in memory of Sir Frank Whittle who invented the jet engine but is now showing signs of wear.

Plane of Lutterworth roundabout for Sir Frank Whittle
Google

Geoff Smith from the Sir Frank Whittle Trust said: "It will be fairly expensive to repaint, whether it's repainted on site or taken down, but we're just trying to find the best way of getting it done."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Busy night for ambulance staff

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Morris back in a few weeks

Leicester Tigers director of rugby says winger Niall Morris is progressing well as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Niall Morris
Getty Images

Richard Cockerill said: "It was a nasty injury at the end of last season so he's probably still a few weeks away but he's progressing very well, he's just getting the full range back in that ankle.

"We've missed him, he's a quality operator at 15 or wing, so it'll be a boost when we get him back on the field."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Powercut in Hinckley

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicestershire woman's warning over refugees in Dunkirk

BBC Radio Leicester

A Leicestershire aid worker who's been working in Calais says there's an equally significant refugee crisis in other parts of France, which is going unnoticed.

Margaret Willis, from Fenny Drayton, has just returned from Dunkirk, and claims there are more women and children in need there than in Calais.

Refugees in Calais
Getty Images

She said: "They're literally just setting up camp where they can take their last step."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Malted milk anyone?

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

According to Waitrose, our biscuit of choice in the Midlands is a Malted Milk... maybe they're right.

Empty malted milk display
BBC

Looks like there's been a rush on them here. Personally I'd rather a have a gingernut.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester join East Midlands adoption pilot

It's hoped a new adoption service, being piloted in the East Midlands, will help children find families better suited to them.

Mother with two daughters
Thinkstock

The Department for Education has confirmed Leicester City and Leicestershire County Council will join six other authorities to create the first regional adoption agency.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Middleton Street closed

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tigers resume talks for Jean De Villers

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Richard Cockerill has confirmed that Leicester Tigers have resumed talks to sign Jean De Villers and he could join the club in the "next couple of days".

Jean De Villers
Getty Images

Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill also said club captain Ed Slater, and new signing Dom Barrow, could both return from injury in the next few weeks.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Attenborough's cane fetches thousands at auction

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A replica prop cane, based on the design used by Richard Attenborough as John Hammond in Jurassic Park hassold at auction for £13,750.

Jurassic Park replica prop cane
Bonhams

Although it's not the original from the film, Attenborough, who grew up in Leicestershire, owned it and kept it in his offices in Beaver Lodge, Richmond.

A wooden clapperboard used during the production of Gandhi fetched £15,000.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Millions invested in Midlands transport

East Midlands Today

Transport links between the East and West Midlands are expected to improve with the start of a project, which will also create thousands of jobs.

The aim of Midlands Connect is to link key towns and cities by improving roads and rail services.

Motorway
BBC

The government's putting £5m into the scheme they hope will drive economic growth throughout the UK.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest Leicestershire headlines

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • Senior police officers in Leicestershire admit they may have to look carefully at which crimes they investigate
  • Leicestershire joins a regional adoption pilot teaming up with six other authorities
  • Campaigners are looking to raise money to restore a memorial plane on a roundabout in Lutterworth
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jim's phone-in: Are you happy with your bank?

Jim Davis

In my phone-in today I'm asking you: Are you happy with your bank?

You can get involved in the conversation between 09:00 and 10:00 by calling: 0116 251 1049.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top