Campaigners are looking to raise money to restore the memorial model plane on a roundabout in Lutterworth.
It was installed 11 years ago in memory of Sir Frank Whittle who invented the jet engine but is now showing signs of wear.
Geoff Smith from the Sir Frank Whittle Trust said: "It will be fairly expensive to repaint, whether it's repainted on site or taken down, but we're just trying to find the best way of getting it done."
Weather: A dry and chilly night
A dry night with patchy cloud. It will turn chilly into the early hours with temperatures dropping to a low of 7C (45F).
Tomorrow is looking like it'll be a dry day with some sunny intervals.
A bit more cloud around in the afternoon and it will be windy. A maximum temperature of 12C (54F).
Cockerill claims to be making 'smart signings'
Tigers boss, Richard Cockerill, claims "smart" signings can be more important than "marquee" signings.
He's confirmed they are in talks to sign South Africa's World Cup captain Jean De Villers.
The director of rugby says he's made a number of "smart signings" this summer and claims he can already see the contribution they are making.
Loughborough University to create a poppy field of remembrance
Do you remember the Remembrance Day poppies at the Tower of London last year? Well it's inspired Loughborough University to do their own version this year.
A structure has been put over a fountain on the Hazlerigg-Rutland Lawn and for a donation of £5, you can add to it, to help create a field of remembrance.
Thieves target air ambulance charity shop
Burglars broke into a charity shop in Wigston and stole the contents from the safe.
England's most 'crime-ridden constituency' in Leicester
An area of Leicester has been ranked as England's most crime-ridden constituency.
A new government league table identifies Leicester West as having the highest rates of offences like burglary and vandalism.
Leicestershire Police say things are improving with Operation Tiger targeting the constituencies crime hotspots.
Leicestershire para-athlete wins gold and sets world record
Leicestershire's Sophie Hahn has won a gold medal and set a new world record.
Sophie ran 100m in 12.6 seconds at the IPC World Championships in Doha.
That's the first time anyone has ever gone below 13 seconds in that event.
Police authorise property closure
Ranieri: Vardy NOT for sale
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says top-scorer, Jamie Vardy, is not for sale and no-one will be allowed to leave in January.
Ranieri told me: "We don't sell him, he's very happy here and it's too early to speak about it.
"Nobody's going till January, not him, not Riyad, not Schlupp, nobody."
Volunteers needed for Leicester marathon
Leicester Marathon is taking pace on Sunday but they still need more volunteers.
Last year aBOUT 4,000 runners took part..
Loros, the hospice for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, are encouraging people to sign up as volunteers at key points along the along the route.
March of the ladybirds at Loogabarooga
Store supports Hinckley boy's charity
Hinckley Times
Staff at Hinckley’s soon-to-be-opened Sainsbury’s store have voted with their hearts and named KeepTheBeat as their first chosen charity of the year.
The Burbage-based charity, inspired by six-year-old schoolboy Albert Tansey, supports families of babies born with congenital heart defects.
Jamell Anderson ready for Team GB?
BBC Sport
Leicester Riders head coach, Rob Paternostro, feels that Jamell Anderson is doing enough to be more involved with Team GB ahead of next year's Olympic Games.
The forward reached a personal milestone in the BBL Championship last weekend as his 15 points in Friday night's win at Leeds took him over 1,000 career points.
Complaints about drones in Leicestershire
BBC Radio Leicester
There have been six complaints to police about drones in Leicestershire over the last two years.
The Civil Aviation Authority says it's investigating 20 incidents nationally, including near misses involving drones and aircraft.
Calls to the police about drone use also appear to be rising.
Manager happy with U21 players' first team success
Leicester City U21 manager, Steve Beaglehole, said "you can't buy the feeling" of seeing players he's helped develop, go on to make successful appearances in the club's first team.
Joe Dodoo scored a brace in the U21 win over Norwich in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday, but has also made three appearances for the senior side, scoring four goals in the League Cup.
Middleton Street reopens early
Middleton Street was closed at 07:30 while work to install traffic calming measures took place. It was expected to stay closed until 16:00 but it has reopened early.
The road is expected to close again tomorrow at the same time.
Home secretary wants more black police
Theresa May has condemned the lack of black officers in police forces.
The home secretary told the National Black Police Association conference that the 43 forces in England and Wales were not racially representative of the communities they serve.
In Leicestershire 7.4% of the police force are of black or mixed ethnicity with a local BME population of 21.6%.
Loogabarooga begins in Loughborough
The reading festival Loogabarooga kicks off in Loughborough today.
Some of the country's favourite children's authors and illustrators will be there holding workshops and storytelling sessions.
This year, eight benches in the town have been decorated into Ladybird books for the festival as the publisher celebrates its 100 year anniversary.
Cops rescue kittens in Westcotes
Car park closed after continued vandalism
Hinckley Times
The overflow car park of a popular beauty spot has been closed down after continued vandalism targeting community facilities.
Leicestershire surgery in special measures
The healthcare watchdog have put a Leicestershire surgery into special measures.
It follows an inspection at Long Street Surgery in Wigston in April 2015 where services were rated as inadequate.
The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it had supported the practice to produce and implement an action plan since the inspection.
Long Street Surgery shares Two Steeples Medical Centre on Abington Close with two other surgeries that are not affected.
Power restored in Hinckley
Power has now been restored to 104 properties in Hinckley after a power cut this morning.
Western Power Distribution said power was back on at 11:20 after they switched and rerouted supplies.
They're still trying to work out the cause of the power failure but say there shouldn't be any more problems in that area.
Busy night for ambulance staff
Morris back in a few weeks
Leicester Tigers director of rugby says winger Niall Morris is progressing well as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Richard Cockerill said: "It was a nasty injury at the end of last season so he's probably still a few weeks away but he's progressing very well, he's just getting the full range back in that ankle.
"We've missed him, he's a quality operator at 15 or wing, so it'll be a boost when we get him back on the field."
Former homeless man repays kind cafe owner
Leicester Mercury
A cafe owner's kindness was repaid by a former homeless man who gave her £20 to say thank you for feeding him for free when he was down on his luck.
Powercut in Hinckley
Leicestershire woman's warning over refugees in Dunkirk
BBC Radio Leicester
A Leicestershire aid worker who's been working in Calais says there's an equally significant refugee crisis in other parts of France, which is going unnoticed.
Margaret Willis, from Fenny Drayton, has just returned from Dunkirk, and claims there are more women and children in need there than in Calais.
She said: "They're literally just setting up camp where they can take their last step."
Malted milk anyone?
According to Waitrose, our biscuit of choice in the Midlands is a Malted Milk... maybe they're right.
Looks like there's been a rush on them here. Personally I'd rather a have a gingernut.
Leicester join East Midlands adoption pilot
It's hoped a new adoption service, being piloted in the East Midlands, will help children find families better suited to them.
The Department for Education has confirmed Leicester City and Leicestershire County Council will join six other authorities to create the first regional adoption agency.
Middleton Street closed
Tigers resume talks for Jean De Villers
Richard Cockerill has confirmed that Leicester Tigers have resumed talks to sign Jean De Villers and he could join the club in the "next couple of days".
Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill also said club captain Ed Slater, and new signing Dom Barrow, could both return from injury in the next few weeks.
Police warning to 'lock up and light up'
Hinckley Times
Householders are being urged to ‘lock up and light up’ to stop their homes becoming a seasonal burglary statistic.
Attenborough's cane fetches thousands at auction
A replica prop cane, based on the design used by Richard Attenborough as John Hammond in Jurassic Park hassold at auction for £13,750.
Although it's not the original from the film, Attenborough, who grew up in Leicestershire, owned it and kept it in his offices in Beaver Lodge, Richmond.
A wooden clapperboard used during the production of Gandhi fetched £15,000.
Millions invested in Midlands transport
East Midlands Today
Transport links between the East and West Midlands are expected to improve with the start of a project, which will also create thousands of jobs.
The aim of Midlands Connect is to link key towns and cities by improving roads and rail services.
The government's putting £5m into the scheme they hope will drive economic growth throughout the UK.
Jim's phone-in: Are you happy with your bank?
In my phone-in today I'm asking you: Are you happy with your bank?
You can get involved in the conversation between 09:00 and 10:00 by calling: 0116 251 1049.
