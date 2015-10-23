James Chapman,from the university's arts department, said: "Bond’s legacy is certainly part of the films’ continuing appeal when we consider that cinema is 120 years old and Bond has been around for 53 of them.
“Moreover the Bond films are a distinctively British achievement."
Cost of fly-tipping revealed
Almost 12,000 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland last year, costing local councils more than £500,000.
But it's not just councils having to foot the bill.
Chris Williams from the Woodland Trust says: "We've had issues [in Leicestershire Woodlands] where we've had household waste, chairs and sofas, dumped on our properties.
"It's a cost that's increasing for the Woodlands Trust."
Tigers internationals back in the squad
Jason Bourne
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
England internationals Dan Cole and Tom Youngs return for Leicester Tigers against Harlequins at Welford Road on Sunday along with Fijian winger Vereniki Goneva.
Restored Mountsorrel Railway ready to open
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
The Mountsorrel Railway opens this weekend after being restored by a group of volunteers.
Project Leader Steve Cramp said: "We started the project with no funding at all and looked at how the restoration of the railway could be achieved at minimal cost; the only answer was to do all the physical work ourselves.
"From there we never looked back and set out using tools such as a restored 120 year old cross saw, traditional track-laying tools and lots of hard graft.
"So many people have gotten behind the project and given their time and expertise to help; 80,000 hours of volunteer time have gone into the project to complete the restoration."
Tunisia rescue dog now safe in Oakham
Jack Rafferty
BBC Radio Leicester
A teenager from Oakham says it's a "relief" to see a Tunisia puppy called Grace arrive safely in the UK.
Ben Wright, 14, swam across Rutland Water to raise money to help fly the dog over after his family rescued her from slaughter while on holiday.
Thief steals clothes, money and car from family at leisure centre
By Amy Woodfield
Weather: Cloud to creep in overnight
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A dry night with cloud increasing into the early hours. A minimum temperature of 9C (48F).
Tomorrow will start cloudy with outbreaks of rain, becoming heavy for a time, before clearing during the afternoon. The winds will be strong and gusty.
The day should end dry and sunny. A high for Saturday of 13C (55F).
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Man sentenced over 'offensive' leaflets
A man has been issued with a nationwide Criminal Behaviour Order after being convicted of harassment.
Damon Jonah Kelly, from Corby, was charged after distributing offensive leaflets in Leicester.
The order bans him from handing out material about religious, sexual or reproductive topics to any residential, commercial or academic address in England and Wales.
Football fans advised to leave early
Police are expecting a big crowd at the King Power Stadium tomorrow for Leicester City v Crystal Palace.
They're asking anyone traveling to the game to make sure they allow enough time to get to the ground.
Traffic warden slaps parking ticket on F1 car
Harborough Mail
The grand opening of a new food store and coffee shop in Market Harborough at the weekend was spoilt by a traffic warden who gave six parking tickets to vehicles brought in for the event, including a Formula 1 car.
Problems with council phone lines
Poppy Appeal launch in Coalville
Members of the Royal British Legion as well as the army and air cadets will be in Coalville tomorrow for the launch of the Poppy Appeal in North West Leicestershire.
Then, on Tuesday, the town's war memorial will be lit up so the tower stands in a sea of red.
Councillor Alison Smith said: “We are lighting the clock tower as a simple yet powerful expression of our support for the Poppy Appeal and the centenary of World War One.”
Your views: Does Nottingham beat Leicester for sport?
The debate continues on Facebook over VisitEngland's suggestion that Nottingham is the leading sporting city in the country.
Simon Parry writes: "Remind me again which city has a Premier League football team?"
Your photos: Autumn in Leicestershire
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Thanks to Milan Kubavat for this lovely autumnal shot, taken in Merry Lees.
Email or tweet us your best photos. I'll feature my favourite on Local Live.
Man jailed for killing friend
Leicester Mercury
A man who beat his friend to death after he called him a Somalian has been jailed for five years.
Singer predicts draw for Leicester v Palace
Former Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton is tipping Crystal Palace to nick a point from their match at Leicester City this weekend.
Mark Lawrenson thinks the Foxes are heading for defeat though. Read their Premier League predictions here.
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Nursery 'shamed' over low pay
Jo Hornby
Reporter, BBC Radio Leicester
Sileby Day Nursery is among a group of businesses named and shamed by the government for not paying staff the minimum wage.
We've tried to get a response from the firm but have so far been unable to speak to anyone.
Cockerill rings changes with return of international players
Director of rugby Richard Cockerill has made a number of changes to the Leicester Tigers squad for the first home game of the season.
Vereniki Goneva comes in on the wing in the only change to the backline that started the win at London Irish.
Tom Youngs comes in at hooker, Sebastian de Chaves returns to the forward pack, with Mike Williams moving into the back row after starting at lock last weekend. Dan Cole is among the replacements.
Woman attacks couple with her shoe
BBC Radio Leicester
A young couple on a night out in Leicester have been attacked by a woman with her shoe.
The pair, aged 19 and 20, were trying to flag down a taxi on Horsefair Street in the city centre when the woman approached them and assaulted them. They both needed hospital treatment for head wounds.
It happened in the early hours of Sunday 4 October.
Your views: Does Nottingham beat Leicester for sport?
Nottinghamhas been named the best sporting city in Englandbut is it really better than Leicester?
Not only has this got our sports team here rattled but you've been telling us what you think onour Facebook page.
Dulcie Hardwick says: "We have a premiership football club (better facilities) a premiership rugby club (again better stadium) a premiership women's hockey team and a premiership basket ball team.
"Leicester wins hands down but lets look at the leisure provision not so good."
Travel: Slow traffic on the M6 in Leicestershire
BBC Travel
There are delays on the M6 southbound near Catthorpe Interchange.
'Convincing' fraudster targets our region
Melton Times
Businesses and individuals are being warned of a suspected telephone scam operating in the eastern region.
University investigates Bond's enduring appeal
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Spectre is about to hit our cinema screens and a professor at the University of Leicester has been looking at why we still love James Bond.
Jason Bourne
Amy Woodfield
Jack Rafferty
Thief steals clothes, money and car from family at leisure centre
Leicester Mercury
A thief left a father and his two young sons stranded at a leisure centre, after stealing their clothes, money and even their £20,000 car.
Coalville Market celebrates 40 years
Monica Winfield
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
I've spent the morning at one of Leicestershire's most beloved markets in Coalville which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Mark Jackson, the market's longest serving trader (38 years) said: "I've seen a lot of traders come and go in my time and I've seen the market go through many changes both good and bad.
"I can only see it going from strength to strength."
Sunday marathon will involve road closures
There will be a lot of road closures around Leicester on Sunday with a marathon taking place.
The race will start at Victoria Park and head into into the city centre. It then goes up Melton Road, around Syston, and up to Thrussington.
Coming back, runners will go through Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake, down to Birstall, past the National Space Centre, through Abbey Park, back through the city and back to Victoria Park.
A full map and details of road closures can be found on the Leicester Marathon website.
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
TalkTalk customers angry after 'cyber attack'
The chief executive of Talk Talk, has apologised to customers following a "significant and sustained" cyber attack on its website.
Up to four million peoples' details could have been stolen from the phone and broadband company. A jihadist group based in Russia has claimed responsibility.
A BBC Radio Leicester caller called Barry said he had only been a Talk Talk customer for a month and was "extremely angry" the firm had left some users' details unencrypted.
Hinckley woman is Britain's smallest bride
Hinckley Times
A Hinckley woman, born with a severe form of brittle bone disease, has become Britain's smallest bride.
Vardy for Premier League top scorer?
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says there's no reason why Jamie Vardy can't be a "top goalscorer" in the Premier League this season.
Vardy has already scored nine goals in his first nine matches this campaign.
Mother fundraising for daughter's wheelchair
Jim Davis
A Leicestershire mother is trying to raise money for a new wheelchair so her daughter can live a normal life.
Scarlett Jackson from Braunstone has Spina Bifida and has to be pushed around in a buggy.
The two-year old's mum wants her to move more freely in a wheelchair and is now raising money to buy one herself.
Police respond to Melton Mowbray cannabis smell
Three people have been detained and searched in Melton Mowbray after police noticed a strong smell of cannabis.
Cars collide near Spinney Hill Park
Nisha Chopra
BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader
A number of people have been hurt in a crash near Spinney Hill Park in Leicester.
It happened at about 21:30 yesterday when two cars collided at the corner of East Park Road.
The road was closed for a time with fire crews needed to help release people trapped inside the vehicles. Nobody needed hospital treatment.
Man jailed for punching a man he thought was a paedophile
Leicester Mercury
A father-of-nine mistook an innocent grandfather for a paedophile and punched him, breaking his eye socket and cheekbone in three places.
Fly-tipping costing councils thousands
Giles Taylor
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
New government figures show fly-tipping cost councils across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland more than £500,000 last year.
The data shows authorities reclaimed just over £3,000.
Two thirds of that was by Charnwood Borough Council, which says it takes fly-tipping very seriously.
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Leicester employer named and shamed over low pay
More than 100 employers who have failed to pay their workers the National Minimum Wage have been named and shamed.
Between them, they owed workers over £389,000 in arrears.
The list includes Little Apple Ltd, trading as Sileby Day Nursery in Leicester, which neglected to pay £1,229.21 to two workers.
Elton tickets go on sale
East Midlands Today
Tickets go on sale this morning for Sir Elton John's performance at Grace Road next year.
They'll be available from 10:00 and are expected to sell out by lunchtime.
Tickets cost between £40-80 plus a booking fee.
Weather: Dull, cloudy and overcast
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A dull, cloudy and overcast day with little in the way of brightness. Some light rain is possible at times but it wont be as windy as yesterday. Highs of 12C (54F).
Tonight will start dry but rain will start to push in just before dawn. Lows of 10C (50F).