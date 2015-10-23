Duckling at Charnwood Water

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 23 October
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

That all from Local Live this week. We'll be back at 08:00 on Monday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloud to creep in overnight

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A dry night with cloud increasing into the early hours. A minimum temperature of 9C (48F).

Weekend weather
BBC

Tomorrow will start cloudy with outbreaks of rain, becoming heavy for a time, before clearing during the afternoon. The winds will be strong and gusty.

The day should end dry and sunny. A high for Saturday of 13C (55F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest Leicestershire headlines

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • A nursery in Leicester is among a group of businesses named and shamed by the government for not paying workers the minimum wage
  • A businessman from Market Harborough is planning to appeal against six parking tickets, including one for a Formula 1 racing car parked outside his shop
  • And ticket sales are said to be "very strong" for Elton John's show in Leicester next year although they've not yet sold out
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man sentenced over 'offensive' leaflets

A man has been issued with a nationwide Criminal Behaviour Order after being convicted of harassment.

Damon Jonah Kelly
Leicestershire Police

Damon Jonah Kelly, from Corby, was charged after distributing offensive leaflets in Leicester.

The order bans him from handing out material about religious, sexual or reproductive topics to any residential, commercial or academic address in England and Wales.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football fans advised to leave early

Facebook

Police are expecting a big crowd at the King Power Stadium tomorrow for Leicester City v Crystal Palace. 

They're asking anyone traveling to the game to make sure they allow enough time to get to the ground.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Poppy Appeal launch in Coalville

Members of the Royal British Legion as well as the army and air cadets will be in Coalville tomorrow for the launch of the Poppy Appeal in North West Leicestershire.

Then, on Tuesday, the town's war memorial will be lit up so the tower stands in a sea of red.

Coalville's clock tower war memorial
Google

Councillor Alison Smith said: “We are lighting the clock tower as a simple yet powerful expression of our support for the Poppy Appeal and the centenary of World War One.” 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your views: Does Nottingham beat Leicester for sport?

Facebook

The debate continues on Facebook over VisitEngland's suggestion that Nottingham is the leading sporting city in the country.

Simon Parry writes: "Remind me again which city has a Premier League football team?"

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your photos: Autumn in Leicestershire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Thanks to Milan Kubavat for this lovely autumnal shot, taken in Merry Lees.

Autumn
Milan Kubavat

Email or tweet us your best photos. I'll feature my favourite on Local Live.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Singer predicts draw for Leicester v Palace

Former Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton is tipping Crystal Palace to nick a point from their match at Leicester City this weekend.

Paul Heaton
BBC

Mark Lawrenson thinks the Foxes are heading for defeat though. Read their Premier League predictions here.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest haeadlines for Leicestershire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering this afternoon:

  • A Leicestershire nursery is included on a list of firms not paying staff the minimum wage
  • Coalville Market celebrates its 40th anniversary
  • Rugby: Richard Cockerill makes several changes to his Tigers squad for this weekend
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nursery 'shamed' over low pay

Jo Hornby

Reporter, BBC Radio Leicester

Sileby Day Nursery is among a group of businesses named and shamed by the government for not paying staff the minimum wage.

We've tried to get a response from the firm but have so far been unable to speak to anyone.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cockerill rings changes with return of international players

Director of rugby Richard Cockerill has made a number of changes to the Leicester Tigers squad for the first home game of the season.

Richard Cockerill
Getty Images

Vereniki Goneva comes in on the wing in the only change to the backline that started the win at London Irish.

Tom Youngs comes in at hooker, Sebastian de Chaves returns to the forward pack, with Mike Williams moving into the back row after starting at lock last weekend. Dan Cole is among the replacements.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman attacks couple with her shoe

BBC Radio Leicester

A young couple on a night out in Leicester have been attacked by a woman with her shoe. 

The pair, aged 19 and 20, were trying to flag down a taxi on Horsefair Street in the city centre when the woman approached them and assaulted them. They both needed hospital treatment for head wounds. 

It happened in the early hours of Sunday 4 October.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your views: Does Nottingham beat Leicester for sport?

Facebook

Nottinghamhas been named the best sporting city in Englandbut is it really better than Leicester?

Not only has this got our sports team here rattled but you've been telling us what you think onour Facebook page.

King Power stadium and The City Ground
Getty Images

Dulcie Hardwick says: "We have a premiership football club (better facilities) a premiership rugby club (again better stadium) a premiership women's hockey team and a premiership basket ball team.

"Leicester wins hands down but lets look at the leisure provision not so good."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Slow traffic on the M6 in Leicestershire

BBC Travel

There are delays on the M6 southbound near Catthorpe Interchange.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

University investigates Bond's enduring appeal

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Spectre is about to hit our cinema screens and a professor at the University of Leicester has been looking at why we still love James Bond.

Monica Bellucci and Daniel Craig
Getty Images

James Chapman,from the university's arts department, said: "Bond’s legacy is certainly part of the films’ continuing appeal when we consider that cinema is 120 years old and Bond has been around for 53 of them.

“Moreover the Bond films are a distinctively British achievement."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cost of fly-tipping revealed

Almost 12,000 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland last year, costing local councils more than £500,000.

Fly-tipping in an layby on the A6
Charnwood Borough Council

But it's not just councils having to foot the bill.

Chris Williams from the Woodland Trust says: "We've had issues [in Leicestershire Woodlands] where we've had household waste, chairs and sofas, dumped on our properties.

"It's a cost that's increasing for the Woodlands Trust."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tigers internationals back in the squad

Jason Bourne

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

England internationals Dan Cole and Tom Youngs return for Leicester Tigers against Harlequins at Welford Road on Sunday along with Fijian winger Vereniki Goneva.

Dan Cole, Tom Youngs and Vereniki Goneva
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Restored Mountsorrel Railway ready to open

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

The Mountsorrel Railway opens this weekend after being restored by a group of volunteers.       

Train on Great Central Railway
Great Central Railway Press

Project Leader Steve Cramp said: "We started the project with no funding at all and looked at how the restoration of the railway could be achieved at minimal cost; the only answer was to do all the physical work ourselves. 

"From there we never looked back and set out using tools such as a restored 120 year old cross saw, traditional track-laying tools and lots of hard graft. 

"So many people have gotten behind the project and given their time and expertise to help; 80,000 hours of volunteer time have gone into the project to complete the restoration."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tunisia rescue dog now safe in Oakham

Jack Rafferty

BBC Radio Leicester

A teenager from Oakham says it's a "relief" to see a Tunisia puppy called Grace arrive safely in the UK.

Grace
BBC

Ben Wright, 14, swam across Rutland Water to raise money to help fly the dog over after his family rescued her from slaughter while on holiday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coalville Market celebrates 40 years

Monica Winfield

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

I've spent the morning at one of Leicestershire's most beloved markets in Coalville which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Coalville Market
Google

Mark Jackson, the market's longest serving trader (38 years) said: "I've seen a lot of traders come and go in my time and I've seen the market go through many changes both good and bad. 

"I can only see it going from strength to strength."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sunday marathon will involve road closures

There will be a lot of road closures around Leicester on Sunday with a marathon taking place.

The race will start at Victoria Park and head into into the city centre. It then goes up Melton Road, around Syston, and up to Thrussington.

Coming back, runners will go through Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake, down to Birstall, past the National Space Centre, through Abbey Park, back through the city and back to Victoria Park.

A full map and details of road closures can be found on the Leicester Marathon website.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • Almost 12,000 incidents of fly tipping were recorded across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland last year
  • A Leicestershire nursery is one of 115 companies 'named and shamed' for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage
  • Coalville Market is celebrating 40 years of trading
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

TalkTalk customers angry after 'cyber attack'

The chief executive of Talk Talk, has apologised to customers following a "significant and sustained" cyber attack on its website. 

Up to four million peoples' details could have been stolen from the phone and broadband company. A jihadist group based in Russia has claimed responsibility.

TalkTalk logo
PA

A BBC Radio Leicester caller called Barry said he had only been a Talk Talk customer for a month and was "extremely angry" the firm had left some users' details unencrypted.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hinckley woman is Britain's smallest bride

Hinckley Times

A Hinckley woman, born with a severe form of brittle bone disease, has become Britain's smallest bride.

Amanda Fyfe and her husband Steven
Hinckley Times
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vardy for Premier League top scorer?

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says there's no reason why Jamie Vardy can't be a "top goalscorer" in the Premier League this season.

Jamie Vardy
Getty Images

Vardy has already scored nine goals in his first nine matches this campaign.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mother fundraising for daughter's wheelchair

Jim Davis

A Leicestershire mother is trying to raise money for a new wheelchair so her daughter can live a normal life. 

Scarlett Jackson from Braunstone has Spina Bifida and has to be pushed around in a buggy.

Scarlett
BBC

The two-year old's mum wants her to move more freely in a wheelchair and is now raising money to buy one herself.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police respond to Melton Mowbray cannabis smell

Three people have been detained and searched in Melton Mowbray after police noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cars collide near Spinney Hill Park

Nisha Chopra

BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader

A number of people have been hurt in a crash near Spinney Hill Park in Leicester.

It happened at about 21:30 yesterday when two cars collided at the corner of East Park Road.

Scene of crash on East Park Road
Khadija Osman

The road was closed for a time with fire crews needed to help release people trapped inside the vehicles. Nobody needed hospital treatment.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fly-tipping costing councils thousands

Giles Taylor

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

New government figures show fly-tipping cost councils across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland more than £500,000 last year.

The data shows authorities reclaimed just over £3,000.

Fly tipping on Harrison Road in Charnwood
Charnwood Borough Council

Two thirds of that was by Charnwood Borough Council, which says it takes fly-tipping very seriously.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester employer named and shamed over low pay

More than 100 employers who have failed to pay their workers the National Minimum Wage have been named and shamed.

Between them, they owed workers over £389,000 in arrears.

Sileby Day Nursery
Google

The list includes Little Apple Ltd, trading as Sileby Day Nursery in Leicester, which neglected to pay £1,229.21 to two workers.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Elton tickets go on sale

East Midlands Today

Tickets go on sale this morning for Sir Elton John's performance at Grace Road next year.

Sir Elton John
Getty Images

They'll be available from 10:00 and are expected to sell out by lunchtime.

Tickets cost between £40-80 plus a booking fee.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Dull, cloudy and overcast

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A dull, cloudy and overcast day with little in the way of brightness. Some light rain is possible at times but it wont be as windy as yesterday. Highs of 12C (54F).

Weather
BBC

Tonight will start dry but rain will start to push in just before dawn. Lows of 10C (50F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top