Baggrave Hall

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday 26 October
  2. News, sport, weather and travel updates resume at 08:00 Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Updates on Leicestershire Local Live have now finished for the day but they will be back tomorrow at 08:00.

Weather: Plenty of sunshine tomorrow

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

A dry and clear end to the day, it remains dry overnight but with some fog and mist in places. It’s a mild night with lows of 10C (50F).

Overnight weather
BBC

Tuesday will be dry for much of the day with plenty of sunshine. Some patchy light rain is possible at the end of the day. 

Despite a breeze it will be warm for the time of year, a maximum temperature of 15C (59F).

Citizens Advice sees increase in domestic abuse cases

Hinckley Times

A Hinckley-based charity is warning of a worrying upward trend in domestic abuse as it launches a campaign to highlight avenues of help.

Domestic abuse
Hinckley Times
Plea for nurses to return to Leicester Hospitals

Christian Hill

BBC Radio Leicester Reporter

Health bosses are appealing for ex-nurses to return to Leicester's Hospitals this winter. It comes amid fears of a staff shortage in the busiest season for the health service. 

The vacancies in Leicester include 200 positions for health care assistants.

Latest Leicestershire headlines

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • A Lutterworth Lord is asking the government to delay the cuts to tax credits
  • Health bosses are appealing for ex-nurses to return to Leicester's Hospitals this winter
  • Claudio Ranieri has reiterated that striker Jamie Vardy is not for sale
Accident causes delays near Donington Park

View more on twitter
Four taken to hospital after crash

Leicester Mercury

Four people have been rescued and then taken to hospital following a crash on the A46.

Lutterworth Lord calls for delays to tax credit cuts

BBC Radio Leicester

A crucial debate on the government's plans to cut tax credits has begun in the House of Lords. 

Peers will hold votes on up to four motions, including a Labour call for the cuts to be delayed and an attempt by the Liberal Democrats to kill off the changes altogether.

Money
Getty Images

Lord Willy Bach, from Lutterworth, says he's one of a number of peers calling for a delay to the cuts.

He said: "We're not saying never do this ever, we're just asking them to think again, we won't agree to this until government comes back with a scheme to protect those already getting tax credits for at least three years."   

Teenagers robbed in Leicester

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Two teenage boys have been robbed by men who made them hand over their mobile phones.

The boys were walking along Morledge Street in the city on Tuesday afternoon last week when they were approached by the men who spoke to them briefly before demanding their phones.

A wallet, cash and a mini camera were also stolen.

Cancer patient works her way through bucket list

Rupal Rajani

BBC Radio Leicester Presenter

I've been to meet Teena Cooper from Burbage who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2011. 

The cancer has since progressed to her pelvis, liver, lungs and brain.

Teena with her son and daughter
BBC

Teena and her son Jack and daughter Lorna have created a bucket list of things they've been ticking off.

She said: "We need to do a West End show, I've got a hot air balloon ride coming with Jack.

"We went and saw a New Zealand haka and a friend of ours has got a wedding dress shop and let Lorna try on some wedding dresses just so I could see. That was very emotional."

Ranieri has no plans to sell Vardy

Jason Bourne

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has reiterated that striker Jamie Vardy is not for sale and says there aren't many clubs with the money to afford him anyway.

Jamie Vardy
Getty Images

Liverpool, Tottenham and even Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the Premier League's top scorer, who bagged his 10th goal of the season on Saturday.  

Travel: Accident and oil spill

BBC Travel

If you're heading out of the county into Warwickshire you might get a bit stuck around Warton.

Orton Road in Warton is partially blocked in both directions at the Barn End Road junction, because of an accident and an oil spillage.  

Speeding drivers in Broughton Astley

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Lutterworth police officers have been out speed monitoring in Broughton Astley and say "sadly nothing has changed".

monitoring in Broughton Astley
Leicestershire Police

On Station Road they counted 123 speeding vehicles in the 30mph zone.

New innovation centre opens creating hundreds of jobs

A new "innovation centre" has opened in Loughborough today creating 750 jobs.

The centre has workshops, labs and studios, and cost £2m of government funding to build.

Innovation Centre
Loughborough University

Business Minister Anna Soubry said: “The Advanced Technology Innovation Centre at Loughborough University is a great example of the support available for small businesses that want to grow and innovate in Leicestershire.”  

Pizza for Leicester City after clean sheet

Ian Stringer

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Claudio Ranieri says he might be taking his team out for pizza on Thursday.

It's after the squad kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace over the weekend.... the perks of having an Italian boss.

Your pictures

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Did you take any nice autumnal photos over the weekend? If you did, and you'd like to share them with us, please send them by email, Facebook or Twitter.

These came from Leigh Spencer who took them in Narborough. Thank you. 

Autumn scene
Leigh Spencer
Pumpkin
Leigh Spencer
Ranieri to make big changes to squad at Hull

Ian Stringer

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Claudio Ranieri says he will make a lot of changes to the squad playing at Hull tomorrow.

At this afternoon's press conference he said: "I change a lot like the other matches because I have a very good group, I change everybody more or less." 

Claudio Ranieri
Getty Images

He says Jamie Vardy will make the trip up there with them but he won't be playing.

Armed robbery in Loughborough

Nisha Chopra

BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader

There's been an armed robbery in a converted pub in Loughborough.

Two men wearing balaclava's went into the premises on Walnut Road in Shelthorpe on Saturday.

It's claimed they used a hammer to cause damage, before leaving with cash and alcohol.

Barwell to find out potential FA Cup opponents

BBC Sport

Barwell players and fans will find out tonight who they could be playing in the first round of the FA Cup.

However, there's a small matter of a replay tomorrow night after drawing 2-2 with Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday. 

Barwell boss Jimmy Ginelli says: "It would be nice for the football club to be in the first round proper, a little football club like this, but I suppose it would be nice for Rushden as well so it's wide open."

Jewellery stolen in burglary

View more on twitter
Latest Leicestershire headlines

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • Police have bailed an 18-year-old man in connection with an assault in Leicester
  • A Leicestershire couple is considering legal action for never receiving their baby's ashes
  • Barwell players and fans will find out this evening who they could be playing in the first round of the FA Cup
Family talk of devastation over baby ashes

Manish Verma

BBC Radio Leicester Reporter

A Leicestershire couple, whose baby son's ashes were not returned after his death, say they're considering legal action to "put it right".

Trish and Stewart Jones' son, Nicholas died from cot death in 1980 and he was cremated but his ashes were never given to them.

Trish and Stewart Jones with their son Nicholas
BBC

Trish said: "We opted for a cremation but we weren't told until the day there would be no ashes and at that point it was too late to change arrangements. 

"It was a devastating shock to us at the time but we just accepted it."

Man released on bail after assault

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with an assault on Abbey Street in Leicester at the weekendhas been released on bail.

A 25-year-old man remains in hospital in a critical condition following the "altercation".

Travel: Road closed after serious crash

Jeremy Ball

Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today

There's been a serious collision involving two cars on the A46 at Upper Broughton (Notts-Leics border). 

The police and fire service have just arrived. The northbound carriageway is closed.

Trade stereotypes 'damaging the industry' in East Midlands

BBC Radio Leicester

A construction coach from Leicestershire claims stereotypes in the building industry have put people off becoming builders.

There are worries house building in the East Midlands is in danger of stalling because there aren't enough skilled builders.

Older men brick laying
Thinkstock

Maria Willis claims apprenticeships in trade and construction have a reputation as a career path for the "naughty boys" at school.

Mayor spots 'odd' fly tipping

View more on twitter
Man in critical condition following assault

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Leicester.

It's after an "altercation" between two groups of people on Abbey Street early yesterday morning

A 25-year-old man sustained serious head injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Another Vardy goal takes Foxes to fourth in table

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Jamie Vardy scored in his seventh successive Premier League game over the weekend taking the Foxes up to fourth in the table.

Claudio Ranieri hugging Jamie Vardy after their game against Crystal Palace
Getty Images

Leicester manager, Claudio Ranieri, says self belief is part of Vardy's success this season. 

His goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday was his 10th this season.

Couple may take legal action over baby ashes

BBC Radio Leicester

A Leicestershire couple say they are considering legal action for never receiving their baby's ashes 35 years after his death. 

The family from Wigston Magna were told there would be no ashes because his bones were too fragile. 

It comes as families in Shropshire begin the process of legal action this morning after a crematorium there didn't return their baby's ashes.

Latest Leicestershire headlines

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • A new report claims the construction industry in the East Midlands is facing its worst skills shortage in 11 years
  • A Leicestershire couple is considering legal action for never receiving their baby's ashes 35 years after his death
  • Claudio Ranieri claims part of Jamie Vardy's success this season is his self belief
Today's phone-in

Jim Davis

During today's phone-in I'll be asking: Is having a trade a good career choice?

You can get involved in the conversation between 09:00-10:00 by calling: 0116 251 1049.

Pearce scores winning try for Tigers

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Laurence Pearce certainly made an impact for the Leicester Tigers as they came from behind to beat Harlequins.

Laurence Pearce scoring the winning try
Getty Images

The back row forward came on in the second half to score a late try in the 22-19 victory.

Skills shortage 'crisis'

East Midlands Today

A new report claims the construction industry in the East Midlands is facing its worst skills shortage in 11 years. 

Bricklying
Thinkstock

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors says qualified bricklayers are particularly hard to find at the moment and the crisis threatens to derail the industry's recovery.

