Leicester mayor Peter Soulsby said many of the buildings were "not well-used or suitable for modern services" and the three-year programme would help identify which needed investment to improve facilities and which were no longer needed.
Weather: Rain likely in early hours
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A largely dry end to the afternoon, although some showers are possible through this evening.
Further rain is likely in the early hours of Wednesday morning along with some mist and fog patches. Lows of 12C (54F).
World Cup winner joins Tigers
BBC Sport
Leicester Tigers have completed the signing of former South Africa captain Jean de Villiers.
The 34-year-old played 109 times for South Africa and was part of their World Cup-winning squad in 2007.
City council looks at selling Leicester buildings
BBC Radio Leicester
Up to 100 city council buildings in Leicester could be sold off as the authority tries to raise funds.
Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has revealed they're looking at the future of more than 250 sites - and seeing if some should close or merge.
Hinckley park voted among best in country
Hinckley Times
A park in Hinckley has been voted one of the nation’s favourites.
University joins forces with Chinese college
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
The University of Leicester has unveiled plans to work alongside forensic experts in China.
It's put its name to a Memorandum of Understanding with Zhejiang Police College and means the two establishments will be able to share expertise in forensic science as well as traditional police work.
Family's fears for missing woman
The family of a woman who has been missing from her home since last night say they are worried about her welfare.
Dominika Mikulova, 25, has autism and speaks little English.
Police said it is believed she likes to visit shops on Gipsy Lane.
Child and adults taken to hospital after A6 crash
Leicester Mercury
Two adults and a child have been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Market Harborough at about 12:20 this afternoon.
Cyber crime is 'growing problem'
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
The East Midlands cyber crime unit says it's seeing an increase in cyber attacks and regional co-ordinator for the unit, Carol Walton admits hackers are a growing problem.
"There are a lot of challenges just by the nature of computers and the way that systems work," she said.
"But we are using similar technologies to the criminals to assist us in our investigations and catch them."
Tigers finally announce De Villiers signing
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester Tigers have confirmed the signing of former South Africa captain Jean de Villiers.
The 34 year old announced his international retirement last month after suffering a fractured jaw in the second round of the Rugby World Cup.
It follows a long drawn out deal, in which de Villiers appeared to have decided against a move to Welford Road several weeks ago. He will start on 1 December.
Man to appeal 'joint enterprise' conviction over PC's death
A man jailed for the murder of a former Leicestershire police officer is to appeal a joint enterprise conviction in a joint session of the Supreme Court and Privy Council.
Ameen Jogee (pictured) was found guilty of murder and jailed for the murder of 47-year-old Paul Fyfe in 2012.
The court has to prove that Jogee, in "egging" on his co-defendant, Mohammed Hirsi, foresaw it was "probable" rather than "possible" his friend would then use a weapon to stab Mr Fyfe.
Ranieri dreams of Wembley final
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester City manager, Claudio Ranieri, admits he dreams of leading a side out at Wembley for the first time in his career.
The Foxes are potentially four matches away from the League Cup final, but Championship side Hull stand in their way this evening.
Ranieri says it has been his dream to go to Wembley, having not had the opportunity in his time at Chelsea as it was being rebuilt.
City writer compiles book of Somali lullabies
Kevin Ncube
BBC Radio Leicester
A writer from Highfields in Leicester is showcasing a unique archive of Somali children's stories and songs she's gathered in the city and Africa.
Maryan Anshur has spent over 30 years working with families and children to encourage reading and has published Somali Lullabies as a dual-language book.
Council to review its property portfolio
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The city council is to look at ways hundreds of their buildings across Leicester can be better used or sold off to make money.
Leicester mayor Peter Soulsby said many of the buildings were "not well-used or suitable for modern services" and the three-year programme would help identify which needed investment to improve facilities and which were no longer needed.
Formula 1 technician quits after horror crash
Leicester Mercury
A Formula 1 technician has been forced to give up his career after suffering a brain injury and multiple broken bones when a car crashed into his motorbike.
Leicester face Hull in League Cup
BBC Leicester Sport
Ahead of Leicester City's League Cup fixture against Hull tonight, here are a few Foxes facts.
Pals complete 140-mile challenge
Hinckley Times
Two friends are celebratingafter completing a gruelling 140-mile Ironman challengein Spain in 11 hours.
No World Cup boost for coffee shop
Jo Hollis
Reporter, BBC Radio Leicester
As one of 11 cities hosting Rugby World Cup matches, Leicester was hopeful the event would bring in millions of pounds to the local economy.
But Edward Swift, from Madisons Coffee House in London Road, doesn't think the matches had a massive impact on his business.
He said: "There were crowds and we had some come in for a coffee but it didn't bring in many more customers for us. It was mainly pubs that benefited."
Cyber crime unit sees rise in incidents
Nisha Chopra
BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader
Officers at the East Midlands cyber crime unit say they're seeing an increase in cyber attacks.
Carol Walton, regional co-ordinator at the special unit, said more people were also reporting cyber crimes.
She said: "We all have to recognise that computers are part of our day-to-day living and criminals are using them to their best ability and commit more offences, so as police we have to respond to that."
Leicestershire is a county of Labrador lovers
Hinckley Times
Labradors have been named as Leicestershire's favourite breed of dog, with cocker spaniels coming in as second.
Pub landlord says Rugby World Cup 'was a winner'
BBC Radio Leicester
There was a mixed response from businesses we spoke to in Leicester about the benefits of hosting matches for the Rugby World Cup.
It was estimated the tournament would be worth more than £2bn to the UK economy while Leicester City Council spent about £500,000 promoting the event.
Kevin Shepherdson from the Old Horse pub on London Road said there was a "really good atmosphere" during the tournament and his business was definitely a winner.
Peer says tax cut delay will force government to rethink
Nisha Chopra
BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader
The government says it'll look again at its controversial plans to cut tax credits after members of the Lords voted to delay the introduction of the cuts last night.
Leicestershire Peer Lord Willie said: "It has made them think again about the policy that is very wrong and many people think it is a wrong policy, even Conservatives."
Brave cop heads to London for awards
BBC Radio Leicester
Leicester police officer Jon Whale, who single-handedly arrested a man armed with a knife after he attempted to kill a young couple, will meet the Prime Minister today ahead of tonight's Police Bravery Awards - where he's been nominated to receive a prize.
He said: "It started like a standard normal day. The initial report was that it was a fight but I got there and two people had suffered horrific injuries. It all happened so quickly."
The attacker was found guilty and jailed for attempted murder last year.
Thousands of dogs abandoned each year
The owner of College Garth Kennels in Hathern near Loughborough says it takes in more than 3,000 stray and abandoned dogs a year.
John Barker says abandoned dogs are brought in from councils across the county and staff try to retrain and rehome as many as they can rather than putting them down.
Ex-nurses asked to help out over winter
Nisha Chopra
BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader
Managers at Leicester's hospitals have been appealing for former nurses to return to the profession to help them over the busy winter period.
Chief nurse for University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said it was part of a national scheme and they were looking for 120 healthcare assistants in all
Dessert parlours increasing in the city
Labour MP for Leicester East, Keith Vaz, says councils should look again at the planning permissions that are being given to ice cream parlours to open up in the city.
There are now 19 in Leicester, with five in just the Belgrave and Melton Road area.
Mr Vaz, who is diabetic, says more need to be done to raise awareness of the dangers of sugar.
Police employee admits stealing gold bars
Leicester Mercury
A Leicestershire Police employee has admitted stealing two gold bars and cash totalling £153,000 from the force archive store safe.
Barwell FC could make history tonight
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Barwell will face Grays Athletic or Welling Utd in the first round of the FA Cup if they can beat Rushden and Diamonds in tonight's Fourth Round qualifying replay.
If they walk away with a win it will be the first time in their history they have got into the first round.
Police officer nominated for bravery award
Mel Coles
Presenter, East Midlands Today
A Leicestershire policeman could pick up a national bravery award tonight for arresting a man who'd attempted to murder two people on East Park Road in Leicester last year.
PC Jon Whale found a man with a knife standing over two people who had life-threatening stab wounds. He'll attend a ceremony in London tonight.
Rise of ice cream parlours causes concern
BBC Radio Leicester
A Leicester doctor says he's concerned at the growing number of ice cream parlours opening across the city.
There are now 19 and Dr Malde Modwhadia, chair of trustees at the Silver Star diabetes charity, says it's worrying people don't take the dangers of eating too much sugar seriously.