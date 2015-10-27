Butterfly at Watermead Country Park

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Summary

  1. Updates for Tuesday 27 October
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Today's Local Live updates have come to an end. We will be back at 08:00 on Wednesday.

Weather: Rain likely in early hours

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A largely dry end to the afternoon, although some showers are possible through this evening. 

Further rain is likely in the early hours of Wednesday morning along with some mist and fog patches. Lows of 12C (54F).

weather
BBC
City council looks at selling Leicester buildings

BBC Radio Leicester

Up to 100 city council buildings in Leicester could be sold off as the authority tries to raise funds. 

Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has revealed they're looking at the future of more than 250 sites - and seeing if some should close or merge.

Hinckley park voted among best in country

Hinckley Times

 A park in Hinckley has been voted one of the nation’s favourites.  

Hollycroft Park
Hinckley Times
University joins forces with Chinese college

Christian Hill

BBC Radio Leicester Reporter

The University of Leicester has unveiled plans to work alongside forensic experts in China. 

It's put its name to a Memorandum of Understanding with Zhejiang Police College and means the two establishments will be able to share expertise in forensic science as well as traditional police work. 

Family's fears for missing woman

The family of a woman who has been missing from her home since last night say they are worried about her welfare.

Dominika Mikulova, 25, has autism and speaks little English.

Dominika Mikulova
Leicestershire Police

Police said it is believed she likes to visit shops on Gipsy Lane.

Cyber crime is 'growing problem'

Christian Hill

BBC Radio Leicester Reporter

The East Midlands cyber crime unit says it's seeing an increase in cyber attacks and regional co-ordinator for the unit, Carol Walton admits hackers are a growing problem.

"There are a lot of challenges just by the nature of computers and the way that systems work," she said.

"But we are using similar technologies to the criminals to assist us in our investigations and catch them."

Tigers finally announce De Villiers signing

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester Tigers have confirmed the signing of former South Africa captain Jean de Villiers.

The 34 year old announced his international retirement last month after suffering a fractured jaw in the second round of the Rugby World Cup.

Jean de Villiers
Getty Images

It follows a long drawn out deal, in which de Villiers appeared to have decided against a move to Welford Road several weeks ago. He will start on 1 December.

Man to appeal 'joint enterprise' conviction over PC's death

A man jailed for the murder of a former Leicestershire police officer is to appeal a joint enterprise conviction in a joint session of the Supreme Court and Privy Council

Ameen Jogee (pictured) was found guilty of murder and jailed for the murder of 47-year-old Paul Fyfe in 2012.

Ameen Jogee
Leicestershire Police

The court has to prove that Jogee, in "egging" on his co-defendant, Mohammed Hirsi, foresaw it was "probable" rather than "possible" his friend would then use a weapon to stab Mr Fyfe.

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • A woman whose father died while undergoing pioneering heart surgery in Leicester is seeking compensation in the High Court
  • The University of Leicester has unveiled plans to work alongside forensic experts in China
  • An East Midlands crime unit which deals with cyber attacks has seen a rise in the number of offences being reported
Travel: Delays continue on A47 following accident

BBC Travel

Delays on the A47, Hinckley Road continue following an earlier accident at the junction with Leicester Lane, Desford.

Ranieri dreams of Wembley final

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester City manager, Claudio Ranieri, admits he dreams of leading a side out at Wembley for the first time in his career. 

The Foxes are potentially four matches away from the League Cup final, but Championship side Hull stand in their way this evening. 

Wembley Stadium
Getty Images

Ranieri says it has been his dream to go to Wembley, having not had the opportunity in his time at Chelsea as it was being rebuilt.  

A47 closed for police incident

City writer compiles book of Somali lullabies

Kevin Ncube

BBC Radio Leicester

A writer from Highfields in Leicester is showcasing a unique archive of Somali children's stories and songs she's gathered in the city and Africa.

Maryan Anshur
BBC

Maryan Anshur has spent over 30 years working with families and children to encourage reading and has published Somali Lullabies as a dual-language book.  

Your views: Leicester's sweet tooth

Facebook

On Facebook, people have been commenting on Keith Vaz's concern about the growing number of dessert parlours in Leicester.

Ice cream
BBC

Anna Scotney said: "There's thousands of restaurants in Leicester serving unhealthy foods, alcohol and desserts- is it fair to single out dessert parlours?"

Karen O'Reardon wrote: "These places are not forcing people to go in them. Look at how supermarkets advertise, they have cakes and biscuits right as you walk in the door and sweets at the checkouts."

Council to review its property portfolio

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

The city council is to look at ways hundreds of their buildings across Leicester can be better used or sold off to make money.

Leicester mayor Peter Soulsby said many of the buildings were "not well-used or suitable for modern services" and the three-year programme would help identify which needed investment to improve facilities and which were no longer needed.

Formula 1 technician quits after horror crash

Leicester Mercury

A Formula 1 technician has been forced to give up his career after suffering a brain injury and multiple broken bones when a car crashed into his motorbike.

Joe Revill
Leicester Mercury
Leicester face Hull in League Cup

BBC Leicester Sport

Ahead of Leicester City's League Cup fixture against Hull tonight, here are a few Foxes facts.

  • Joe Dodoo has scored four goals in two appearances in the League Cup this season.  
  • Leicester City have progressed from 13 consecutive away League Cup games against sides from a lower division 
  • Marcin Wasilewski (pictured) has made two appearances for Leicester City this season - both in the League Cup.  
Marcin Wasilewski
Getty Images
Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Businesses in Leicester have had mixed responses to the benefits reaped by the city after hosting games for the Rugby World Cup.
  • A Leicester MP says the city council should revise giving planning permission to ice cream parlours and takeaways in the city 
  • The owner of a Leicestershire kennels says they take in more than 3,000 abandoned and stray dogs every year
No World Cup boost for coffee shop

Jo Hollis

Reporter, BBC Radio Leicester

As one of 11 cities hosting Rugby World Cup matches, Leicester was hopeful the event would bring in millions of pounds to the local economy.

But Edward Swift, from Madisons Coffee House in London Road, doesn't think the matches had a massive impact on his business.

Argentina fans
BBC

He said: "There were crowds and we had some come in for a coffee but it didn't bring in many more customers for us. It was mainly pubs that benefited."

Cyber crime unit sees rise in incidents

Nisha Chopra

BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader

Officers at the East Midlands cyber crime unit say they're seeing an increase in cyber attacks.

Carol Walton, regional co-ordinator at the special unit, said more people were also reporting cyber crimes.

cyber crime
BBC

She said: "We all have to recognise that computers are part of our day-to-day living and criminals are using them to their best ability and commit more offences, so as police we have to respond to that."  

Pub landlord says Rugby World Cup 'was a winner'

BBC Radio Leicester

There was a mixed response from businesses we spoke to in Leicester about the benefits of hosting matches for the Rugby World Cup. 

It was estimated the tournament would be worth more than £2bn to the UK economy while Leicester City Council spent about £500,000 promoting the event. 

rugby fans
BBC

Kevin Shepherdson from the Old Horse pub on London Road said there was a "really good atmosphere" during the tournament and his business was definitely a winner.  

Peer says tax cut delay will force government to rethink

Nisha Chopra

BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader

The government says it'll look again at its controversial plans to cut tax credits after members of the Lords voted to delay the introduction of the cuts last night.

Leicestershire Peer Lord Willie said: "It has made them think again about the policy that is very wrong and many people think it is a wrong policy, even Conservatives."

Brave cop heads to London for awards

BBC Radio Leicester

Leicester police officer Jon Whale, who single-handedly arrested a man armed with a knife after he attempted to kill a young couple, will meet the Prime Minister today ahead of tonight's Police Bravery Awards - where he's been nominated to receive a prize.

East Park Road
Leicestershire Police

He said: "It started like a standard normal day. The initial report was that it was a fight but I got there and two people had suffered horrific injuries. It all happened so quickly."

The attacker was found guilty and jailed for attempted murder last year.

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Leicestershire Peer Lord Willie back says they have done the government a favour after voting to delay the introduction of tax credit cuts
  • There's been a mixed response from businesses in Leicester about the benefits of hosting games for the Rugby World Cup tournament
  • Leicester City will rest striker Jamie Vardy for tonight's League Cup fourth round tie at Hull City
Thousands of dogs abandoned each year

The owner of College Garth Kennels in Hathern near Loughborough says it takes in more than 3,000 stray and abandoned dogs a year.

Simon Ellis
BBC

John Barker says abandoned dogs are brought in from councils across the county and staff try to retrain and rehome as many as they can rather than putting them down. 

Ex-nurses asked to help out over winter

Nisha Chopra

BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader

Managers at Leicester's hospitals have been appealing for former nurses to return to the profession to help them over the busy winter period.

Chief nurse for University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said it was part of a national scheme and they were looking for 120 healthcare assistants in all

Dessert parlours increasing in the city

Labour MP for Leicester East, Keith Vaz, says councils should look again at the planning permissions that are being given to ice cream parlours to open up in the city.

There are now 19 in Leicester, with five in just the Belgrave and Melton Road area.

cakes
BBC

Mr Vaz, who is diabetic, says more need to be done to raise awareness of the dangers of sugar.

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • A Leicester doctor says he is concerned about the number of dessert parlours opening in the city
  • Leicester hospitals have appealed for ex-nurses to return to the profession as they prepare for the busy winter season
  • Barwell FC replay their fourth round qualifying match against Rushden and Diamonds tonight
Barwell FC could make history tonight

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Barwell will face Grays Athletic or Welling Utd in the first round of the FA Cup if they can beat Rushden and Diamonds in tonight's Fourth Round qualifying replay. 

If they walk away with a win it will be the first time in their history they have got into the first round.

Police officer nominated for bravery award

Mel Coles

Presenter, East Midlands Today

A Leicestershire policeman could pick up a national bravery award tonight for arresting a man who'd attempted to murder two people on East Park Road in Leicester last year.

East Park Road
BBC

PC Jon Whale found a man with a knife standing over two people who had life-threatening stab wounds. He'll attend a ceremony in London tonight.

Rise of ice cream parlours causes concern

BBC Radio Leicester

A Leicester doctor says he's concerned at the growing number of ice cream parlours opening across the city.

There are now 19 and Dr Malde Modwhadia, chair of trustees at the Silver Star diabetes charity, says it's worrying people don't take the dangers of eating too much sugar seriously.

