A former financial investigator for Leicestershire Police has been jailed after he admitted stealing £153,000 of cash and two gold bars from secure safes belonging to the Economic Crime Unit based at Tigers Road.

Leicestershire Police

The money and bars had been confiscated by officers as part of four investigations into drug trafficking.

Mujibur Ibrahim, 25, from Westcotes, Leicester pleaded guilty to the two charges on the first day of his trial on Friday.