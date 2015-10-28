Welford Road

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Summary

  1. Updates for Wednesday 28 October
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Thursday

By Calum McKenzie

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Our live updates have now ended and will return at 08:00 tomorrow morning. 

Driver dies after crash between Packington and A511

Christian Hill

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

A motorist has died following a collision in Leicestershire this lunchtime. 

It happened at just before midday on Alton Hill, between Packington and the A511 and involved one car.

Police reduce team searching for Madeline McCann

Leicester Mercury

The team of police officers leading the search for Madeleine McCann is to be cut from 29 to four.

Madeleine McCann
Leicester Mercury
Speedway: Leicester Lions open to ground share with Coventry

Jason Bourne

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Leicester Lions owner David Hemsley says he would be happy to discuss a possible ground sharing agreement with local rivals Coventry.

Coventry's current home at Brandon could be demolished as part of proposals to build 250 new houses on the site.

Former police investigator jailed for gold bars theft

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

A former financial investigator for Leicestershire Police has been jailed after he admitted stealing £153,000 of cash and two gold bars from secure safes belonging to the Economic Crime Unit based at Tigers Road.

Mujibur Ibrahim
Leicestershire Police

The money and bars had been confiscated by officers as part of four investigations into drug trafficking.

Mujibur Ibrahim, 25, from Westcotes, Leicester pleaded guilty to the two charges on the first day of his trial on Friday.

Woman awarded £13,000 over father's heart op death

Christian Hill

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

A woman whose father died while undergoing pioneering heart surgery in Leicester has been awarded more than £13,000 in damages. 

William Ewan, 86, was receiving an artificial heart valve at Glenfield Hospital in September 2007, when he died from severe blood loss. 

A judge at the High Court has awarded Gabriele Shaw compensation for her father's "pain and suffering" and expenses, including funeral costs.

Weather: Dry and bright evening but wet tomorrow morning

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A dry and bright end to the day ahead of a largely dry but cloudy night.

Leicester weather grid
BBC

There'll be more rain again tomorrow morning during rush hour but thankfully it shouldn't be as heavy as today. 

Leicester South MP Jon Ashworth reviews Prime Minister's Questions

The Daily Politics

PMQs review: Landale, Lewis and Ashworth on tax credits
Leicestershire CCC unveil new coaching structure

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Leicestershire CCC have announced senior coaches Lloyd Tennant and Ben Smith have left the club.

Keith Piper
Getty Images

It follows a restructuring of the coaching setup at Grace Road with former Warwickshire wicketkeeper Keith Piper (pictured) taking on the role of elite development coach.

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are your latest headlines for Leicestershire: 

Williams: Wasps are 'hard to attack' against

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Tigers fly-half Owen Williams previews this weekend's Premiership game against Wasps at Welford Road
Madeleine McCann case: Police team cut from 29 to four

Christian Hill

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

The parents of Madeleine McCann have said they "fully understand" the decision to cut the number of officers investigating her disappearance.

Madeleine McCann
AFP

The Met said it was now following a "small number of focused lines of inquiry" which had allowed it to reduce the size of its team.  

Leicester Mercury sold to Trinity Mirror as part of £220m deal

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Trinity Mirror is to take over the Leicester Mercury as part of a £220m takeover.

Leicester Mercury
BBC

The deal which is for the Local World newspaper group will also see them take over the Nottingham Post and Derby Telegraph.   

BreakingMadeleine McCann case: Police team cut to four

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

The number of officers investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been cut from 29 to four, London's Metropolitan Police has said.  

Cockerill: Crane will return from injury against Wasps

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Leicester Tigers number eight Jordan Crane will return to action in Sunday's Premiership match with Wasps.

Jordan Crane
Getty Images

Director of rugby Richard Cockerill has confirmed Crane is fit to play after missing the start of the season with a knee injury. 

Cockerill's also confirmed Seremia Bai and Tommy Bell could feature, alongside new signings Jonno Kitto and Telusa Veainu. 

Churchgate crash victim stable in hospital

Nisha Chopra

BBC Radio Leicester newsreader

A woman in her 60s remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Churchgate in Leicester city centre yesterday afternoon. 

Another pedestrian also in his 60s has been discharged from hospital after being treated for slight injuries. 

The driver of a car arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving has been released on bail pending further enquiries. 

Atkinson: England duo to help Lightning's bid for play-offs

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Loughborough Lightning head coach Karen Atkinson has said a top four finish is the bare minimum from this season's upcoming Netball Superleague. 

Sasha Corbin
Getty Images

Lightning finished well short of the play-off places last year, but Atkinson says the recruitment of England internationals Jade Clarke and Sasha Corbin should have them aiming higher. 

Unions 'angry' over council buildings plan

BBC Radio Leicester

There's anger among union leaders this morning, over how Leicester City Council told them about a huge review of its buildings, which it's feared could mean job cuts. 

Up to 100 sites could be sold off. The authority is looking at merging 220 buildings and 36 depots into one-stop centres. 

The city council says it will be holding a full briefing for unions on Friday. 

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are your latest headlines for Leicestershire: 

  • A two month pilot begins at Leicester Royal Infirmary to try to reduce ambulance waiting and handover times
  • A Leicestershire policeman has picked up a national bravery award for arresting a man who'd attempted to murder two people 
  • Loughborough Lightning head coach Karen Atkinson is targeting a place in the top four of next year's Netball Superleague 
Heavy rain floods section of footpath in Harborough

Don't forget your wellies...

View more on twitter
Weather: Early rain should clear leaving a dry afternoon

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

Any lingering rain from the morning will be heading north, so it should be a drier afternoon. 

Weather map of the East Midlands
BBC

Cloud will build again later on though, but it will feel mild for this time of the year. 

Crash closes two lanes of M6

BBC Travel

Two lanes are closed and there is queuing traffic on the M6 southbound between J1 for the A426 to Rugby and the M1 in Leicestershire because of a collision. 

Date confirmed for Barwell's FA Cup tie against Welling United

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Barwell's first ever FA Cup First Round tie against Conference National side Welling Unitedhas been confirmed for Saturday 7 November with a 15:00 kick-off.

The FA Cup
BBC

Salford City's game against Notts County will be shown live on BBC Two on Friday 6 November (19:55). 

Leicester South MP Jon Ashworth on BBC Two's Daily Politics

View more on twitter
Ambulance trial begins to try to reduce Leicester waiting times

East Midlands Today

An eight week trial begins today that could help reduce the time ambulances spend waiting outside Leicester's Royal Infirmary. 

An East Midlands Ambulance
BBC

Figures show that the hospital has the biggest delays in this region for ambulance crews waiting to hand over patients to emergency doctors. 

The two-month pilot follows an urgent meeting of health bosses to discuss the problem earlier this month.

Fixture changes for Barwell after FA Cup win

View more on twitter
Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are your latest headlines for Leicestershire: 

  • A new report claims 21,000 smokers across Leicestershire and Rutland could be lifted out of poverty if they quit 
  • Leicester's mayor claims the city's park and ride has yet to make a sufficient impact on reducing congestion in the city
  • Barwell will compete in the FA Cup first round for the first time after beating Rushden and Diamonds in a replay 
Foxes dumped out of League Cup by Hull City on penalties

BBC Sport

Hull shocked Premier League high-flyers Leicester City on penalties to move into the quarter-finals of the League Cup.  

Hull City celebrate
Getty Images

Midfielder David Meyler struck the winning fifth penalty as the Tigers scored all their efforts, with Riyad Mahrez hitting the post for the Foxes.  

Your photos: Autumn across Leicestershire and Rutland

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Thank you to Chris Dawson for these lovely pictures of autumn from near Oakham. 

Park near Oakham
BBC
Park near Oakham
BBC

I love seeing where you have been across the region, so keep sending me your pictures and I'll share some of the best. 

Charity claims quitting smoking could lift people out of poverty

Manish Verma

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

Quitting smoking would lift more than 21,000 people in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland out of poverty, according to an anti-smoking group.

cigarettes
PA

Figures from Action on Smoking and Health shows that if smokers from disadvantaged backgrounds gave up cigarettes, the savings they'd make would take many out of deprivation.   

