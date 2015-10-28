Speedway: Leicester Lions open to ground share with Coventry
Jason Bourne
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Leicester Lions owner David Hemsley says he would be happy to discuss a possible ground sharing agreement with local rivals Coventry.
Coventry's current home at Brandon could be demolished as part of proposals to build 250 new houses on the site.
Former police investigator jailed for gold bars theft
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A former financial investigator for Leicestershire Police has been jailed after he admitted stealing £153,000 of cash and two gold bars from secure safes belonging to the Economic Crime Unit based at Tigers Road.
The money and bars had been confiscated by officers as part of four investigations into drug trafficking.
Mujibur Ibrahim, 25, from Westcotes, Leicester pleaded guilty to the two charges on the first day of his trial on Friday.
Woman awarded £13,000 over father's heart op death
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
A woman whose father died while undergoing pioneering heart surgery in Leicester has been awarded more than £13,000 in damages.
William Ewan, 86, was receiving an artificial heart valve at Glenfield Hospital in September 2007, when he died from severe blood loss.
A judge at the High Court has awarded Gabriele Shaw compensation for her father's "pain and suffering" and expenses, including funeral costs.
Weather: Dry and bright evening but wet tomorrow morning
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A dry and bright end to the day ahead of a largely dry but cloudy night.
There'll be more rain again tomorrow morning during rush hour but thankfully it shouldn't be as heavy as today.
Leicester South MP Jon Ashworth reviews Prime Minister's Questions
By Calum McKenzie
Driver dies after crash between Packington and A511
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
A motorist has died following a collision in Leicestershire this lunchtime.
It happened at just before midday on Alton Hill, between Packington and the A511 and involved one car.
Police reduce team searching for Madeline McCann
Leicester Mercury
The team of police officers leading the search for Madeleine McCann is to be cut from 29 to four.
Leicester South MP Jon Ashworth reviews Prime Minister's Questions
Leicestershire CCC unveil new coaching structure
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Leicestershire CCC have announced senior coaches Lloyd Tennant and Ben Smith have left the club.
It follows a restructuring of the coaching setup at Grace Road with former Warwickshire wicketkeeper Keith Piper (pictured) taking on the role of elite development coach.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here are your latest headlines for Leicestershire:
Police close rural road after vehicle crashes into hedge
Leicester Mercury
Police have closed a rural road after a serious accident involving a single vehicle.
Last Vulcan bomber final flight over Doncaster airport
BBC News England
The UK's last flying airworthy Vulcan bomber has taken to the skies for a final flypast before it retires.
The XH588 bomber was restored in Leicestershire.
Williams: Wasps are 'hard to attack' against
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester sport
New figures show 9,000 HInckley jobs do not pay living wage
Hinckley Times
At least 9,000 jobs across the borough are failing to pay the living wage, according to shock new figures.
Madeleine McCann case: Police team cut from 29 to four
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
The parents of Madeleine McCann have said they "fully understand" the decision to cut the number of officers investigating her disappearance.
The Met said it was now following a "small number of focused lines of inquiry" which had allowed it to reduce the size of its team.
Leicester Mercury sold to Trinity Mirror as part of £220m deal
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Trinity Mirror is to take over the Leicester Mercury as part of a £220m takeover.
The deal which is for the Local World newspaper group will also see them take over the Nottingham Post and Derby Telegraph.
BreakingMadeleine McCann case: Police team cut to four
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
The number of officers investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been cut from 29 to four, London's Metropolitan Police has said.
Police warning after drivers fail child car seat safety checks
Leicester Mercury
Just five out of 74 children travelling in vehicles stopped during a police check were in safely fitted car seats.
Cockerill: Crane will return from injury against Wasps
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Leicester Tigers number eight Jordan Crane will return to action in Sunday's Premiership match with Wasps.
Director of rugby Richard Cockerill has confirmed Crane is fit to play after missing the start of the season with a knee injury.
Cockerill's also confirmed Seremia Bai and Tommy Bell could feature, alongside new signings Jonno Kitto and Telusa Veainu.
Churchgate crash victim stable in hospital
Nisha Chopra
BBC Radio Leicester newsreader
A woman in her 60s remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Churchgate in Leicester city centre yesterday afternoon.
Another pedestrian also in his 60s has been discharged from hospital after being treated for slight injuries.
The driver of a car arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Just days to have say on proposed 16% council tax rise
Hinckley Times
Residents have just three days left to decide how they want to pay towards meeting a budget deficit in borough finances.
Atkinson: England duo to help Lightning's bid for play-offs
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Loughborough Lightning head coach Karen Atkinson has said a top four finish is the bare minimum from this season's upcoming Netball Superleague.
Lightning finished well short of the play-off places last year, but Atkinson says the recruitment of England internationals Jade Clarke and Sasha Corbin should have them aiming higher.
Huge 'Happy Diwali' sign marks gateway to Leicester's Golden Mile
Leicester Mercury
A huge gantry with a "Happy Diwali" sign has been put up where the Belgrave Fly-over once stood.
Unions 'angry' over council buildings plan
BBC Radio Leicester
There's anger among union leaders this morning, over how Leicester City Council told them about a huge review of its buildings, which it's feared could mean job cuts.
Up to 100 sites could be sold off. The authority is looking at merging 220 buildings and 36 depots into one-stop centres.
The city council says it will be holding a full briefing for unions on Friday.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here are your latest headlines for Leicestershire:
Heavy rain floods section of footpath in Harborough
Don't forget your wellies...
Weather: Early rain should clear leaving a dry afternoon
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
Any lingering rain from the morning will be heading north, so it should be a drier afternoon.
Cloud will build again later on though, but it will feel mild for this time of the year.
Crash closes two lanes of M6
BBC Travel
Two lanes are closed and there is queuing traffic on the M6 southbound between J1 for the A426 to Rugby and the M1 in Leicestershire because of a collision.
Date confirmed for Barwell's FA Cup tie against Welling United
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Barwell's first ever FA Cup First Round tie against Conference National side Welling Unitedhas been confirmed for Saturday 7 November with a 15:00 kick-off.
Salford City's game against Notts County will be shown live on BBC Two on Friday 6 November (19:55).
Pitch access row at football stadium
Hinckley Times
Vandalism to renovated pitches at Leicester Road football ground has prompted club chiefs to fence off the fields.
Student took photograph of girl in shower on field trip
Leicester Mercury
A student covertly took a photograph of a woman when she was in the shower while they were both on a University of Leicester field trip.
Leicester South MP Jon Ashworth on BBC Two's Daily Politics
Ambulance trial begins to try to reduce Leicester waiting times
East Midlands Today
An eight week trial begins today that could help reduce the time ambulances spend waiting outside Leicester's Royal Infirmary.
Figures show that the hospital has the biggest delays in this region for ambulance crews waiting to hand over patients to emergency doctors.
The two-month pilot follows an urgent meeting of health bosses to discuss the problem earlier this month.
Fixture changes for Barwell after FA Cup win
Retailers rail at town’s charity shop numbers
Hinckley Times
Town businesses are concerned Hinckley is becoming "charity shop central" with independent outlets being priced out of prime retail slots.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here are your latest headlines for Leicestershire:
Foxes dumped out of League Cup by Hull City on penalties
BBC Sport
Hull shocked Premier League high-flyers Leicester City on penalties to move into the quarter-finals of the League Cup.
Midfielder David Meyler struck the winning fifth penalty as the Tigers scored all their efforts, with Riyad Mahrez hitting the post for the Foxes.
Your photos: Autumn across Leicestershire and Rutland
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Thank you to Chris Dawson for these lovely pictures of autumn from near Oakham.
I love seeing where you have been across the region, so keep sending me your pictures and I'll share some of the best.
Charity claims quitting smoking could lift people out of poverty
Manish Verma
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
Quitting smoking would lift more than 21,000 people in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland out of poverty, according to an anti-smoking group.
Figures from Action on Smoking and Health shows that if smokers from disadvantaged backgrounds gave up cigarettes, the savings they'd make would take many out of deprivation.
Amateur rugby player jailed for 'unprovoked' punch
Leicester Mercury
An amateur rugby player has been jailed for punching an opposition player on the pitch in an "unprovoked attack" which broke his jaw in two places.