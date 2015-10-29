Abbey Park Leicester, autumn

  1. Updates on Thursday 29 October 2015
Weather: Rain, drizzle and cloudy overnight

Anna Church

BBC East Midlands Today weather presenter

It'll be a cloudy end to the day with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.    

Weather map
BBC

It will be dry for a time overnight with some mist and low cloud developing. Minimum temperature 11C (52F). 

Coming up on East Midlands Today: Sleeping Beauty at Curve Theatre

Geeta Pendse

BBC East Midlands Today arts reporter

Really nice to meet one of the pioneers in the world of ballet in Leicester, Matthew Bourne. 

Matthew Bourne
BBC

He's won critical and public acclaim for his shows over the last three decades and his attempts to make ballet accessible to all. 

Now his gothic version of Sleeping Beauty is at the Curve Theatre in Leicester. You can see my report on East Midlands Today from 18:30. 

Jono Kitto attracted to Leicester Tigers via computer game

BBC Sport

New Zealand-born Jono Kitto says Leicester Tigers were the only Northern Hemisphere side he wanted to play for after learning about them by playing against them in a computer game.

Jono Kitto
Getty Images

The scrum-half signed for Leicester in June having been part of Super Rugby's Chiefs' development team.  

Jack Adcock trial jury retires to consider verdict

A jury has retired to consider verdicts against a doctor and two nurses accused of causing the death of a six-year-old boy.

Jack Adcock
Adcock Family
Council considers charging for using rubbish tips

Christian Hill

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

You could soon be charged to dump certain items at Leicestershire's waste sites. 

Leicestershire County Council is consulting on a number of changes to its domestic tips as it tries to save £670,000 from this part of it's budget.

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are your latest headlines for Leicestershire: 

  • A jury is considering its verdicts against a Leicester doctor and two nurses accused of the manslaughter by gross negligence of a six-year-old Jack Adcock
  • Councillors are considering introducing charges to dump waste at Leicestershire's tips
  • Leicester Tigers scrum-half Jono Kitto says playing a computer game attracted him to the club
Selby through to last four of International Championship

Jason Bourne

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Leicester's Mark Selby is through to the semi-finals of the International Championship in Daqing, China after a 6-4 win over Neil Robertson. 

Mark Selby
Getty Images

The 2014 world champion will face John Higgins next. 

Your views: Dog mess fines in Harborough

Facebook

We've been asking you whether you think it's fair that dog walkers could be fined up to £100 if they haven't got a bag to clean up their dog's mess.   

John Croson writes on Facebook: "This should be country wide and not only should they have a bag but use it as well and dispose of responsibly." 

Foxes midfielder Andy King turns 27

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Happy birthday to Leicester City midfielder Andy King, who is 27 today. 

Andy King
Getty Images

King is the Foxes' highest scoring midfielder of all time with 57 goals. 

Leicester man nominated for Mills and Boon Valentine book cover

Rupal Rajani

BBC Radio Leicester presenter

Meet Ram Ghurman from Leicester who is in the running to make it onto the front cover for a special Mills and Boon Valentine's Day book. 

Ram Ghurman
BBC

Ram's up against 15 others and will find out later this year if he has won. 

Student flats plan near Bede Park rejected

Leicester Mercury

Controversial plans to build hundreds more flats at a student accommodation complex in Leicester have been thrown out by councillors.

Bede Park complex
Leicester Mercury
Oakham police building officially opened

Christian Hill

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

A new police building in Oakham has been officially opened. 

Staff moved into the new building in the car park of the old police station in June.

Leicestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner Sir Clive Loader says he wants to see oversized police stations being replaced with these smaller hubs, which he describes as better value for money. 

Tim Wigglesworth to referee Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Tim Wigglesworth will be in charge for Leicester Tigers' third Premiership game of the season against Wasps at Welford Road on Sunday. 

Tim Wigglesworth
Getty Images

It will be the Hull born official's 97th Premiership game. He'll be assisted by Ross Campbell and Simon Harding.

The Television Match Official (TMO) is Stuart Terheege.  

Listen again: Leicester City Mayor's Question Time

Tim Parker

BBC Radio Leicester political reporter

Here is a chance to listen again to the City Mayor's Question Time, produced by BBC Radio Leicester for the city council. 

City Mayor's Question Time
BBC

The main topics discussed included transport, the former Granby Halls site and potential cuts to the fire service. 

Your views: Dog mess fines in Harborough

Facebook

We've been asking you whether you think it's fair that dog walkers could be fined up to £100 if they haven't got a bag to clean up their dog's mess.   

Harriet Green on Facebook asks: "And how are they going to check?"

Weather: Showers across Leicestershire this afternoon

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

A band of rain working in from the west should stay with us in the afternoon before clearing slowly later on. 

Leicester weather map
BBC

There could be some heavier bursts at times leading to standing water and spray on the roads.  

After the rain has cleared there will be some cloud around but it should start to brighten up later in the afternoon. Highs of 13-14C (55-57F).

Travel: Slow traffic on the M6 in Leicestershire

BBC Travel

There are delays on the exit slip road of the M6 southbound at Catthorpe Interchange.

Hinckley's Triumph launches five new models

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here a look at two of the five new Triumph motorbike models unveiled last night. 

1200cc Thruxton and Thruxton R
Triumph

It's hoped the 1200cc Thruxton and Thruxton R (pictured) will give the Hinckley-based company a "bright future".  

Tigers chief 'surprised' at former Granby Halls land sell-off

Nisha Chopra

BBC Radio Leicester newsreader

The chief executive of Leicester Tigers has admitted he was "surprised" to hear the city council was putting the old site of Granby Halls up for sale. 

Land that used to be Granby Halls
Google

City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has invited developers to submit their ideas for the site. 

But Simon Cohen from Leicester Tigers said building students flats there was not the best use of the land.

Coming up on BBC Radio Leicester: Highcross Titanic pianist

Rupal Rajani

BBC Radio Leicester presenter

Coming up after 13:30, I'll be talking to the incredible Tom Moulton who's had no music lessons but gave this impromptu performance in the Highcross.

Find out why he decided to do it on BBC Radio Leicester. 

Listen: Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri on fans

Jason Bourne

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Claudio Ranieri says the Leicester City fans are one of the key ingredients on his pizza.
Cathedral job hopefuls face panel of schoolchildren

Helen McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

Pupils from a Leicester primary school have tried their hand at being Lord Sugar for the day by helping to pick a new education officer for Leicester Cathedral. 

Schoolchildren at Leicester cathedral
BBC

The successful candidate will find out later today if they impressed the children enough to land the job. 

Crash closes section of A50 in Markfield

BBC Travel

The A50 in Markfield is closed eastbound between the Markfield Lane junction and the Markfield Road junction because of a collision. Police are directing traffic. 

Jack Adcock trial: Jury sent out

Quentin Rayner

East Midlands Today reporter

The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a doctor and two nurses accused of the manslaughter by gross negligence of Jack Adcock at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011.

Braunstone investment hailed a success

Giles Taylor

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

It is 15 years since Braunstone was part of the government's New Deal programme and residents say the investment to the area has been a success. 

Almost £50m was pumped into the area as part of the project, which at the time was one of the most deprived parts of the country. 

Glenfield Hospital sued for surgery death

Ben Truslove

BBC News Online

A woman has been awarded compensation for the death of her elderly father during pioneering heart surgery.

Glenfield Hospital
PA

William Ewan, 86, bled to death after complications during a key-hole procedure at Leicester's Glenfield Hospital in 2007.  

Your views: Dog fouling fines in Harborough

Facebook

We've been asking you whether you think it's fair that dog walkers could be fined up to £100 if they haven't got a bag to clean up their dog's mess. 

Sarah J Dewick on Facebook writes: "Yes of course it's fair, you have a responsibly as a dog owner to clean up after it especially so in parks etc. 

"Hope they do this in Fleckney too the walk to pre school is one of relief if we've arrived through the land mines successfully".  

Ranieri: Foxes fans 'are the tomato'

Ian Stringer

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Claudio Ranieri has been on fine form in his weekly press conference. 

Claudio Ranieri press conference
BBC

Speaking ahead of the squad's visit to a pizza restaurant as a reward for keeping a clean sheet against Crystal Palace Ranieiri said: "The fans are the tomato, without tomato there is no pizza".

Make of that what you will. 

New Leicester Tigers stand to welcome first fans this weekend

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Leicester Tigers are expecting hundreds of fans to try out the new west stand at Welford Road for the first time this weekend. 

Leicester Tigers new west stand
BBC

The £8m development will be partially opened for Sunday's Premiership match against Wasps. 

Once it is fully completed it'll be able to hold 3,000 fans.  

Former investigator jailed for stealing gold bars

BBC News England

A former police employee has been jailed after stealing £153,000 and two gold bars from a force safe in what his lawyer called "a Shakespearean theft".  

Mujibur Ibrahim
Leicestershire Police

Mujibur Ibrahim, 25, who worked as a financial investigator for Leicestershire Police, confessed to taking the items earlier this year.  

New bikes unveiled by Triumph

BBC Radio Leicester

Triumph motorcycles has unveiled a new range of bikes, which the company says will ensure it has a bright future. 

The Hinckley-based firm makes more than 50,000 bikes every year and employ 500 people in the UK.

The five new Bonneville bikes were unveiled at an event in London last night. 

