By Calum McKenzie
Weather: Rain, drizzle and cloudy overnight
Anna Church
BBC East Midlands Today weather presenter
It'll be a cloudy end to the day with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.
It will be dry for a time overnight with some mist and low cloud developing. Minimum temperature 11C (52F).
Ex-Tigers star Lewis Moody helps set new world record
Leicester Mercury
Former Leicester Tigers back-rower Lewis Moody has helped set a new Guinness World Record for the 'world's fastest interception'.
Coming up on East Midlands Today: Sleeping Beauty at Curve Theatre
Geeta Pendse
BBC East Midlands Today arts reporter
Really nice to meet one of the pioneers in the world of ballet in Leicester, Matthew Bourne.
He's won critical and public acclaim for his shows over the last three decades and his attempts to make ballet accessible to all.
Now his gothic version of Sleeping Beauty is at the Curve Theatre in Leicester. You can see my report on East Midlands Today from 18:30.
Jono Kitto attracted to Leicester Tigers via computer game
BBC Sport
New Zealand-born Jono Kitto says Leicester Tigers were the only Northern Hemisphere side he wanted to play for after learning about them by playing against them in a computer game.
The scrum-half signed for Leicester in June having been part of Super Rugby's Chiefs' development team.
Jack Adcock trial jury retires to consider verdict
A jury has retired to consider verdicts against a doctor and two nurses accused of causing the death of a six-year-old boy.
Council considers charging for using rubbish tips
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
You could soon be charged to dump certain items at Leicestershire's waste sites.
Leicestershire County Council is consulting on a number of changes to its domestic tips as it tries to save £670,000 from this part of it's budget.
Selby through to last four of International Championship
Jason Bourne
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Leicester's Mark Selby is through to the semi-finals of the International Championship in Daqing, China after a 6-4 win over Neil Robertson.
The 2014 world champion will face John Higgins next.
Jurys Inn takes over hotel
Hinckley Times
Jurys Inn is taking over the four star Hinckley Island Hotel following a major refurbishment and the launch of a celebrity chef-backed restaurant from Marco Pierre White.
Your views: Dog mess fines in Harborough
We've been asking you whether you think it's fair that dog walkers could be fined up to £100 if they haven't got a bag to clean up their dog's mess.
John Croson writes on Facebook: "This should be country wide and not only should they have a bag but use it as well and dispose of responsibly."
Foxes midfielder Andy King turns 27
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Happy birthday to Leicester City midfielder Andy King, who is 27 today.
King is the Foxes' highest scoring midfielder of all time with 57 goals.
Leicester man nominated for Mills and Boon Valentine book cover
Rupal Rajani
BBC Radio Leicester presenter
Meet Ram Ghurman from Leicester who is in the running to make it onto the front cover for a special Mills and Boon Valentine's Day book.
Ram's up against 15 others and will find out later this year if he has won.
Break down closes section of the M1
BBC Travel
One lane is closed and there is slow traffic on the M1 southbound in Leicestershire between J19 for the M6 (Catthorpe Intercharge) and J18 for A5 (Rugby) because of a broken down vehicle.
Student flats plan near Bede Park rejected
Leicester Mercury
Controversial plans to build hundreds more flats at a student accommodation complex in Leicester have been thrown out by councillors.
Oakham police building officially opened
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
A new police building in Oakham has been officially opened.
Staff moved into the new building in the car park of the old police station in June.
Leicestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner Sir Clive Loader says he wants to see oversized police stations being replaced with these smaller hubs, which he describes as better value for money.
Tim Wigglesworth to referee Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Tim Wigglesworth will be in charge for Leicester Tigers' third Premiership game of the season against Wasps at Welford Road on Sunday.
It will be the Hull born official's 97th Premiership game. He'll be assisted by Ross Campbell and Simon Harding.
The Television Match Official (TMO) is Stuart Terheege.
‘Awesome’ support for cash-hit hostel
Hinckley Times
A homeless hostel facing a funding crisis is almost one-third of its way to raising enough money to keep running next year thanks to an “awesome” public response to its plight.
Listen again: Leicester City Mayor's Question Time
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester political reporter
Here is a chance to listen again to the City Mayor's Question Time, produced by BBC Radio Leicester for the city council.
The main topics discussed included transport, the former Granby Halls site and potential cuts to the fire service.
Weather: Showers across Leicestershire this afternoon
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
A band of rain working in from the west should stay with us in the afternoon before clearing slowly later on.
There could be some heavier bursts at times leading to standing water and spray on the roads.
After the rain has cleared there will be some cloud around but it should start to brighten up later in the afternoon. Highs of 13-14C (55-57F).
Travel: Slow traffic on the M6 in Leicestershire
BBC Travel
There are delays on the exit slip road of the M6 southbound at Catthorpe Interchange.
Hinckley's Triumph launches five new models
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here a look at two of the five new Triumph motorbike models unveiled last night.
It's hoped the 1200cc Thruxton and Thruxton R (pictured) will give the Hinckley-based company a "bright future".
Tigers chief 'surprised' at former Granby Halls land sell-off
Nisha Chopra
BBC Radio Leicester newsreader
The chief executive of Leicester Tigers has admitted he was "surprised" to hear the city council was putting the old site of Granby Halls up for sale.
City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has invited developers to submit their ideas for the site.
But Simon Cohen from Leicester Tigers said building students flats there was not the best use of the land.
Coming up on BBC Radio Leicester: Highcross Titanic pianist
Rupal Rajani
BBC Radio Leicester presenter
Coming up after 13:30, I'll be talking to the incredible Tom Moulton who's had no music lessons but gave this impromptu performance in the Highcross.
Find out why he decided to do it on BBC Radio Leicester.
Listen: Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri on fans
Jason Bourne
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Cathedral job hopefuls face panel of schoolchildren
Helen McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
Pupils from a Leicester primary school have tried their hand at being Lord Sugar for the day by helping to pick a new education officer for Leicester Cathedral.
The successful candidate will find out later today if they impressed the children enough to land the job.
Crash closes section of A50 in Markfield
BBC Travel
The A50 in Markfield is closed eastbound between the Markfield Lane junction and the Markfield Road junction because of a collision. Police are directing traffic.
Jack Adcock trial: Jury sent out
Quentin Rayner
East Midlands Today reporter
The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a doctor and two nurses accused of the manslaughter by gross negligence of Jack Adcock at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011.
Braunstone investment hailed a success
Giles Taylor
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
It is 15 years since Braunstone was part of the government's New Deal programme and residents say the investment to the area has been a success.
Almost £50m was pumped into the area as part of the project, which at the time was one of the most deprived parts of the country.
Village post office is under closure threat
Hinckley Times
A popular village post office looks set to close, with other stores and businesses invited to take on its services.
Glenfield Hospital sued for surgery death
Ben Truslove
BBC News Online
A woman has been awarded compensation for the death of her elderly father during pioneering heart surgery.
William Ewan, 86, bled to death after complications during a key-hole procedure at Leicester's Glenfield Hospital in 2007.
Your views: Dog fouling fines in Harborough
We've been asking you whether you think it's fair that dog walkers could be fined up to £100 if they haven't got a bag to clean up their dog's mess.
Sarah J Dewick on Facebook writes: "Yes of course it's fair, you have a responsibly as a dog owner to clean up after it especially so in parks etc.
"Hope they do this in Fleckney too the walk to pre school is one of relief if we've arrived through the land mines successfully".
Teenager killed when car hits tree
Leicester Mercury
A teenage driver, taking friends home from an 18th birthday party, died after his car left the road and hit a tree as he tried to take a bend on a country road at speed.
Ranieri: Foxes fans 'are the tomato'
Ian Stringer
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Claudio Ranieri has been on fine form in his weekly press conference.
Speaking ahead of the squad's visit to a pizza restaurant as a reward for keeping a clean sheet against Crystal Palace Ranieiri said: "The fans are the tomato, without tomato there is no pizza".
Make of that what you will.
New Leicester Tigers stand to welcome first fans this weekend
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Leicester Tigers are expecting hundreds of fans to try out the new west stand at Welford Road for the first time this weekend.
The £8m development will be partially opened for Sunday's Premiership match against Wasps.
Once it is fully completed it'll be able to hold 3,000 fans.
Former investigator jailed for stealing gold bars
BBC News England
A former police employee has been jailed after stealing £153,000 and two gold bars from a force safe in what his lawyer called "a Shakespearean theft".
Mujibur Ibrahim, 25, who worked as a financial investigator for Leicestershire Police, confessed to taking the items earlier this year.
New bikes unveiled by Triumph
BBC Radio Leicester
Triumph motorcycles has unveiled a new range of bikes, which the company says will ensure it has a bright future.
The Hinckley-based firm makes more than 50,000 bikes every year and employ 500 people in the UK.
The five new Bonneville bikes were unveiled at an event in London last night.