Leicester City Council have been in to see me today to tell me all about the award they won last night at the the Asian Media Awards.
Councillor Piara Singh Clair, who is assistant city mayor for culture, told me: "I was so thrilled when Leicester won the award, the switch-on ceremony and Diwali lights are the best nationally and I always believed Leicester was one of the biggest and best outside India."
Police still want to talk to more witnesses to a fatal crash on the M1 earlier this month.
Albert Kenneth Newman and Michael Joseph Luciw both died when a car and a van collided near to junction 24.
Mr Newman, 87, had been driving in the wrong direction of the carriageway.
Det Con Pete Davies said: “It’s important we have a clear picture of the events leading up to the collision, so I am appealing for anyone who saw the Mazda Premacy travelling along the M42 and the A42 prior to joining the M1 to contact police if you have not already spoken to us."
Teens warned about using 'free' electric to charge phones
A 25-year-old man sustained serious head injuries in Abbey Street and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Det Con Damian Young said: “We know from our enquiries so far that there were many people in the surrounding area at the time of the assault.
"We have had some people contact us but we know that there are other people who must have seen what happened and not been in touch."
Shopping centre evacuated
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Leicester's Highcross shopping centre has been evacuated.
The fire service say the centre's fire alarm has been activated but no other details have been released.
Leicester game makes list of top Rugby World Cup photos
Phil Coomes
BBC Picture editor
Press Association photographer David Davies has chosen his photo from the Canada v Romania Rugby World Cup game in Leicester as one of his top snaps from the competition.
Vaz wants to see detail on Syrian refugee plans
MPs have questioned whether the government is prepared for the 20,000 Syrian refugees it has offered to accept.
The Home Affairs Select Committee said this commitment would involve a huge increase in the number of people being accommodated in Britain and complained that ministers were refusing to give details about their plans.
The committee's chairman and Leicester East MP, Keith Vaz, said: "At the moment this is painfully slow, not just for the Syrian refugees but also for the British public who are very keen to see that we have met our commitment."
Live Reporting
By Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
We've reached the end of today's Local Live updates. The service will start again at 08:00 on Monday.
Weather: A dry but foggy Friday night
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Largely dry and cloudy to end the day, with some mist and fog. Overnight lows of 10C (50F).
Paedophile's sentence 'demonstrates his depravity'
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Surrey Police said the jailing of a Melton man for 20 years for historical sex offences demonstrated the depravity and severity of the abuse.
John Clark, 79, was found guilty of 24 offences of indecent assault dating back more than 30 years.
Det Con Michael Chalk said: "I hope today's sentencing will give closure and go some way in helping his victims move on with their lives."
BreakingMelton teacher jailed for 20 years for sex offences
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
A 79-year-old former music teacher has been jailed for 20 years for historical sexual offences against pupils
John Clark, from Melton Mowbray, "duped them" into believing he was a safe mentor.
He was found guilty of 24 offences of indecent assault and one count of buggery involving four boys aged between eight and 13 during a six-year period from the mid-1970s.
Your comments: New look for Leicester's market
On our Facebook page you've been telling us what you think about council plans to redevelop Leicester's market.
Mark Bale says: "Needs freshening up. Just come back from Birmingham and their market is terrible, both in building and stalls!"
Hesham Ettabakh says: "Wow! That is great plan. Well done to Leicester city council"
Slow traffic on Soar Valley Way
Council 'thrilled' with Diwali award
Rupal Rajani
BBC Radio Leicester Presenter
Leicester City Council have been in to see me today to tell me all about the award they won last night at the the Asian Media Awards.
Councillor Piara Singh Clair, who is assistant city mayor for culture, told me: "I was so thrilled when Leicester won the award, the switch-on ceremony and Diwali lights are the best nationally and I always believed Leicester was one of the biggest and best outside India."
Stolen high performance cars tracked to Germany
Leicester Mercury
Two high performance cars worth £80,000 have been stolen from the driveway of a house in a county village after thieves broke in to get the keys.
Deadline day for secondary school places
Leicester City Council has a reminder for parents whose children are due to start at secondary school next year.
Hahn adds silver to her gold
BBC Sport
Charnwood's Sophie Hahn has followed up her gold medal in the T38 100m at the IPC World Athletics with silver in the 200m.
Plans drawn up for market refurbishment
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter
Up to £3m could be spent improving Leicester's city centre market area.
A range of ideas has been outlined by city mayor Peter Soulsby, including improved lighting, refurbished stalls, new signage and a revamp for the market’s retail units.
Traders will be consulted on the ideas from next week. From 9 Novembershoppers can share their thoughts by filling out an online survey.
Church given lottery cash for restoration
Bridget Blair
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
St Thomas Beckett parish church in Tugby has been given more than a £180,000 of Heritage Lottery funding to save its ancient tower.
Restoration will take about two years.
Project leader Madeleine Wang said: "Investigations will determine how much of the ancient wood can be conserved rather than replaced."
Could you survive a horror movie?
Halloween's a great excuse to stick on a scary movie but how long do you think you'd last in a horror film?
Take BBC Radio 4's quiz and find out.
Your comments: Western Park golf course closes
On our Facebook page you've been telling us what you think about the closure of Western Park golf course.
The city council says budget cuts mean it can no longer afford to pay the £123,000 subsidy to keep it open.
Chris Meachem says: "Sad sad day"
Paul Jones says: "Absolute disgrace. All the crazy money wasted by this mayor and his cronies and then shut a major asset. Beggars belief!"
More details released about Hinckley's first cinema
Hinckley Times
Hinckley's new Cineworld multiplex will boast 787 seatswhen it opens on December 4, just a month after The Crescent’s flagship superstore Sainsbury’s begins trading.
Williams may start against Wasps
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Owen Williams could be back in the Leicester Tigers starting line-up for the visit of Wasps this weekend.
He's just returned to the side after eight months out with an injury.
Freddie Burns is out with a broken jaw and Tommy Bell picked up a knock last week against Harlequins.
Your photos: Autumn in Wistow
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
These lovely autumn images were taken by Tom Phipps in Wistow last weekend.
If you'd like us to feature your photos you can send them to us by email, Facebook or Twitter.
Thousands take part in Shabbat link-up
Leicester Mercury
Members of Leicester's Jewish community joined with about 120,000 others throughout the UKtaking part in the Chief Rabbi's Shabbat UK.
M1 head-on crash witness appeal
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Police still want to talk to more witnesses to a fatal crash on the M1 earlier this month.
Albert Kenneth Newman and Michael Joseph Luciw both died when a car and a van collided near to junction 24.
Mr Newman, 87, had been driving in the wrong direction of the carriageway.
Det Con Pete Davies said: “It’s important we have a clear picture of the events leading up to the collision, so I am appealing for anyone who saw the Mazda Premacy travelling along the M42 and the A42 prior to joining the M1 to contact police if you have not already spoken to us."
Teens warned about using 'free' electric to charge phones
Leicester Mercury
Young people have been warned against topping up their mobiles free of charge in a town centre.
EastEnders actress wins award
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Congratulations to Leicester's Rakhee Thakrar!
The actress, who plays Shabnam Masood in Eastenders, won Best TV Character at the Asian Media Awards in London last night.
Hospital parking charges debated
BBC Radio Leicester
A Leicester nurse thinks proposals to exempt carers from paying to park at hospitals could place an extra financial burden on the NHS.
The bill is being debated in the House of Commons.
Donna Pywell says despite this, she and the rest of the trust are happy to support carers in Leicester and says they will work with whatever guidance comes from the debate.
Trick-or-treaters given warning
Melton Times
Listen to the wishes of local residents and only trick or treat where you’re welcome - that’s the message being spread by Leicestershire Police, the charity TwentyTwenty and other community safety partners ahead of Halloween.
Award for Leicester's Diwali celebrations
BBC Radio Leicester
It's the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester this weekend and last year's event has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.
At the Asian Media Awards in London last night, Leicester City Council picked up the award for Best Live Event.
More than 50 drivers speed over 100mph this year in Leicestershire
Leicester Mercury
Leicestershire's worst speeding driver so far this year was clocked at 145mph, police figures have revealed.
Mayor on the sale of Wygston's House
Leicester's mayor says Wygston's House will not necessarily be sold to the highest bidder.
The Grade II-listed building on Jubilee Square has gone up for sale today.
Sir Peter Soulsby says there will also be some conditions to make sure the building retains its character.
Tigers prop in World Cup third place play-off
BBC Sport
On the eve of the Rugby World Cup final, World Rugby chief Brett Gosper has hailed the 2015 event as the "biggest and best" ever.
Leicester Tigers prop, Marcos Ayerza, will line-up for Argentina against South Africa in the third place play-off match at the Olympic Stadium tonight.
Shopping centre reopens after evacuation
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
The Highcross shopping centre in Leicester has now reopened after being evacuated when a fire alarm went off.
Managers apologised for the inconvenience but gave no further details on what set the alarm off.
Carers group backs plan to scrap hospital parking
BBC Radio Leicester
A bill that would exempt carers from paying to park at hospitals in England is due to be debated in the House of Commons.
The carers centre CLASP in Leicester says carers and people on low incomes are already under pressure looking after somebody and paying to park at hospitals is an added stress.
Witnesses to city centre assault sought by police
Police are continuing to investigate an assault in Leicester at the weekend.
A 25-year-old man sustained serious head injuries in Abbey Street and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Det Con Damian Young said: “We know from our enquiries so far that there were many people in the surrounding area at the time of the assault.
"We have had some people contact us but we know that there are other people who must have seen what happened and not been in touch."
Shopping centre evacuated
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Leicester's Highcross shopping centre has been evacuated.
The fire service say the centre's fire alarm has been activated but no other details have been released.
Leicester game makes list of top Rugby World Cup photos
Phil Coomes
BBC Picture editor
Press Association photographer David Davies has chosen his photo from the Canada v Romania Rugby World Cup game in Leicester as one of his top snaps from the competition.
Vaz wants to see detail on Syrian refugee plans
MPs have questioned whether the government is prepared for the 20,000 Syrian refugees it has offered to accept.
The Home Affairs Select Committee said this commitment would involve a huge increase in the number of people being accommodated in Britain and complained that ministers were refusing to give details about their plans.
The committee's chairman and Leicester East MP, Keith Vaz, said: "At the moment this is painfully slow, not just for the Syrian refugees but also for the British public who are very keen to see that we have met our commitment."
Mystery metal 'falls from the sky'
Hinckley Times
Experts are at odds in the quest to identify the origin of a piece of metal which allegedly fell from the sky and landed on a roof in Stoke Golding.
Wygston's House goes on sale
BBC Radio Leicester
One of the city's most historic buildings is going on the market today.
The Grade II-listed Wygston's House used to be a costume museum but has been closed to the public for 15 years.
Anger after 90-year-old left in ambulance for two hours
Leicester Mercury
Relatives of a 90-year-old man are angry he was left in an ambulance for two hours outside accident and emergency.
Council defends closing golf course
Manish Verma
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
The city council has defended its decision to close Western Park golf course in Leicester tomorrow.
It says it cannot afford to run both Western Park and Humberstone Heights and for either of the courses to have a future, it would have to be at the expense of the other.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Emotional day for Western Park golfers
Manish Verma
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
Western Park golf course in Leicester is all packed up ready to close tomorrow. The city council are closing it because of cuts to their budget.
Golfers say they're angry the council hasn't done more to save it.
Hugh Linden, the club's last ever captain, says: "It's sad that we did put a business plan in to the mayor, a business plan that would have worked. It's quite emotionally upsetting."
Ranieri wants to keep 'banking points'
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says it's important to continue banking points for if a "bad moment" comes along.
The Foxes head into tomorrow's Premier League match at West Brom, fifth in the table and having lost just once in their opening ten matches of the season.