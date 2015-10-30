Rugby World Cup logo in Victoria Park Fanzone

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 30 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

We've reached the end of today's Local Live updates. The service will start again at 08:00 on Monday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A dry but foggy Friday night

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

Largely dry and cloudy to end the day, with some mist and fog. Overnight lows of 10C (50F).

Weekend weather
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Paedophile's sentence 'demonstrates his depravity'

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Surrey Police said the jailing of a Melton man for 20 years for historical sex offences demonstrated the depravity and severity of the abuse.

John Clark, 79, was found guilty of 24 offences of indecent assault dating back more than 30 years. 

Det Con Michael Chalk said: "I hope today's sentencing will give closure and go some way in helping his victims move on with their lives."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingMelton teacher jailed for 20 years for sex offences

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A 79-year-old former music teacher has been jailed for 20 years for historical sexual offences against pupils 

John Clark, from Melton Mowbray, "duped them" into believing he was a safe mentor.

He was found guilty of 24 offences of indecent assault and one count of buggery involving four boys aged between eight and 13 during a six-year period from the mid-1970s.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your comments: New look for Leicester's market

Facebook

On our Facebook page you've been telling us what you think about council plans to redevelop Leicester's market.

Refurbished market
Leicester City Council

Mark Bale says: "Needs freshening up. Just come back from Birmingham and their market is terrible, both in building and stalls!"

Hesham Ettabakh says: "Wow! That is great plan. Well done to Leicester city council"

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Slow traffic on Soar Valley Way

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council 'thrilled' with Diwali award

Rupal Rajani

BBC Radio Leicester Presenter

Leicester City Council have been in to see me today to tell me all about the award they won last night at the the Asian Media Awards.

Piara Singh Clair and Maggie Shutt
BBC

Councillor Piara Singh Clair, who is assistant city mayor for culture, told me: "I was so thrilled when Leicester won the award, the switch-on ceremony and Diwali lights are the best nationally and I always believed Leicester was one of the biggest and best outside India."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Deadline day for secondary school places

Leicester City Council has a reminder for parents whose children are due to start at secondary school next year.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hahn adds silver to her gold

BBC Sport

Charnwood's Sophie Hahn has followed up her gold medal in the T38 100m at the IPC World Athletics with silver in the 200m.

Sophie Hahn
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plans drawn up for market refurbishment

Tim Parker

BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter

Up to £3m could be spent improving Leicester's city centre market area.

A range of ideas has been outlined by city mayor Peter Soulsby, including improved lighting, refurbished stalls, new signage and a revamp for the market’s retail units.

Artist impression of market refurbishment
Leicester City Council

Traders will be consulted on the ideas from next week. From 9 Novembershoppers can share their thoughts by filling out an online survey.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Church given lottery cash for restoration

Bridget Blair

BBC Radio Leicester Reporter

St Thomas Beckett parish church in Tugby has been given more than a £180,000 of Heritage Lottery funding to save its ancient tower.

Restoration will take about two years.

Ancient wood inside the church
BBC

Project leader Madeleine Wang said: "Investigations will determine how much of the ancient wood can be conserved rather than replaced."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Could you survive a horror movie?

Halloween's a great excuse to stick on a scary movie but how long do you think you'd last in a horror film?  

Halloween quiz
BBC

Take BBC Radio 4's quiz and find out.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your comments: Western Park golf course closes

Facebook

On our Facebook page you've been telling us what you think about the closure of Western Park golf course.

The city council says budget cuts mean it can no longer afford to pay the £123,000 subsidy to keep it open.

Golfer
BBC

Chris Meachem says: "Sad sad day"

Paul Jones says: "Absolute disgrace. All the crazy money wasted by this mayor and his cronies and then shut a major asset. Beggars belief!"

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Williams may start against Wasps

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Owen Williams could be back in the Leicester Tigers starting line-up for the visit of Wasps this weekend.

He's just returned to the side after eight months out with an injury.

Owen Williams
Getty Images

Freddie Burns is out with a broken jaw and Tommy Bell picked up a knock last week against Harlequins.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your photos: Autumn in Wistow

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

These lovely autumn images were taken by Tom Phipps in Wistow last weekend.

If you'd like us to feature your photos you can send them to us by email, Facebook or Twitter.

Autumn leaves in Wistow
Tom Phipps
St Wistan’s Church in Wistow
Tom Phipps
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

M1 head-on crash witness appeal

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Police still want to talk to more witnesses to a fatal crash on the M1 earlier this month.

Albert Kenneth Newman and Michael Joseph Luciw both died when a car and a van collided near to junction 24.

Mr Newman, 87, had been driving in the wrong direction of the carriageway.

Michael Joseph Luciw
Family handout

Det Con Pete Davies said: “It’s important we have a clear picture of the events leading up to the collision, so I am appealing for anyone who saw the Mazda Premacy travelling along the M42 and the A42 prior to joining the M1 to contact police if you have not already spoken to us."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

EastEnders actress wins award

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Congratulations to Leicester's Rakhee Thakrar!

Rakhee Thakrar
Getty Images

The actress, who plays Shabnam Masood in Eastenders, won Best TV Character at the Asian Media Awards in London last night.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hospital parking charges debated

BBC Radio Leicester

A Leicester nurse thinks proposals to exempt carers from paying to park at hospitals could place an extra financial burden on the NHS.

The bill is being debated in the House of Commons.

Donna Pywell says despite this, she and the rest of the trust are happy to support carers in Leicester and says they will work with whatever guidance comes from the debate.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Award for Leicester's Diwali celebrations

BBC Radio Leicester

It's the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester this weekend and last year's event has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

Diwali light switch-on 2014
BBC

At the Asian Media Awards in London last night, Leicester City Council picked up the award for Best Live Event.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mayor on the sale of Wygston's House

Leicester's mayor says Wygston's House will not necessarily be sold to the highest bidder.

The Grade II-listed building on Jubilee Square has gone up for sale today.

Wygston's House
BBC

Sir Peter Soulsby says there will also be some conditions to make sure the building retains its character.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tigers prop in World Cup third place play-off

BBC Sport

On the eve of the Rugby World Cup final, World Rugby chief Brett Gosper has hailed the 2015 event as the "biggest and best" ever.

Marcos Ayerza
Getty Images

Leicester Tigers prop, Marcos Ayerza, will line-up for Argentina against South Africa in the third place play-off match at the Olympic Stadium tonight.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shopping centre reopens after evacuation

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

The Highcross shopping centre in Leicester has now reopened after being evacuated when a fire alarm went off.

Managers apologised for the inconvenience but gave no further details on what set the alarm off.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Carers group backs plan to scrap hospital parking

BBC Radio Leicester

A bill that would exempt carers from paying to park at hospitals in England is due to be debated in the House of Commons.

Leicester Royal Infirmary parking
Google

The carers centre CLASP in Leicester says carers and people on low incomes are already under pressure looking after somebody and paying to park at hospitals is an added stress.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witnesses to city centre assault sought by police

Police are continuing to investigate an assault in Leicester at the weekend.

A 25-year-old man sustained serious head injuries in Abbey Street and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Abbey Street
Google

Det Con Damian Young said: “We know from our enquiries so far that there were many people in the surrounding area at the time of the assault. 

"We have had some people contact us but we know that there are other people who must have seen what happened and not been in touch."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shopping centre evacuated

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Leicester's Highcross shopping centre has been evacuated.

The fire service say the centre's fire alarm has been activated but no other details have been released.

Highcross shopping centre
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester game makes list of top Rugby World Cup photos

Phil Coomes

BBC Picture editor

Press Association photographer David Davies has chosen his photo from the Canada v Romania Rugby World Cup game in Leicester as one of his top snaps from the competition.

Canada v Romania at King Power Stadium
David Davies / PA
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vaz wants to see detail on Syrian refugee plans

MPs have questioned whether the government is prepared for the 20,000 Syrian refugees it has offered to accept. 

The Home Affairs Select Committee said this commitment would involve a huge increase in the number of people being accommodated in Britain and complained that ministers were refusing to give details about their plans.

Migrants in Greece
Getty Images

The committee's chairman and Leicester East MP, Keith Vaz, said: "At the moment this is painfully slow, not just for the Syrian refugees but also for the British public who are very keen to see that we have met our commitment."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wygston's House goes on sale

BBC Radio Leicester

One of the city's most historic buildings is going on the market today.

Wygston's House
BBC

The Grade II-listed Wygston's House used to be a costume museum but has been closed to the public for 15 years.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council defends closing golf course

Manish Verma

BBC Radio Leicester Reporter

The city council has defended its decision to close Western Park golf course in Leicester tomorrow.

Western Park golf course preparing to close
BBC

It says it cannot afford to run both Western Park and Humberstone Heights and for either of the courses to have a future, it would have to be at the expense of the other.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • A Leicester carers charity is supporting a bill about scrapping hospital car parking charges that's due to be debated in the House of Commons.
  • A popular community golf course in Leicester will close tomorrow because of city council budget cuts
  • Leicester's historic Grade II-listed Wygston's House is going on the market today
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Emotional day for Western Park golfers

Manish Verma

BBC Radio Leicester Reporter

Western Park golf course in Leicester is all packed up ready to close tomorrow. The city council are closing it because of cuts to their budget.

Golfers say they're angry the council hasn't done more to save it.

Western Park golf course all packed up
BBC

Hugh Linden, the club's last ever captain, says: "It's sad that we did put a business plan in to the mayor, a business plan that would have worked. It's quite emotionally upsetting."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ranieri wants to keep 'banking points'

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says it's important to continue banking points for if a "bad moment" comes along. 

The Foxes head into tomorrow's Premier League match at West Brom, fifth in the table and having lost just once in their opening ten matches of the season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top