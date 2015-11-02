Cows in Cossington

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday 2 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Tuesday

By Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Updates have finished for the day but will start again tomorrow from 08:00.

Weather: A cold night with more fog

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

Staying grey and foggy into the evening with the fog thickening up again overnight. Cold with a low of 6C (43F).

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Setback for museum campaigners

Tim Parker

BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter

A Leicestershire campaign group has failed in its final legal attempt to challenge the closure of Snibston Discovery Museum.

The Friends of Snibston group had its application to appeal July's Judicial Review judgment turned down.

Snibston museum
BBC

In a short statement released this morning the group says it will continue to campaign to save the main gallery building and for the restoration of public access to the collections.

Travel: Problems on the A5

Police appeal over missing man

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A 55-year-old man from Hinckley has been reported missing after not being seen for several days.

Anthony Eyrl got a taxi into Leicester city centre on Friday evening but it is not known where he was going and he has not been seen since.

Anthony Eyrl
Leicestershire Police

Anthony is known to be suffering from depression and anxiety, and although he has been missing from home on previous occasions, he has usually returned within a day.

BreakingNurse guilty of manslaughter of young patient

Giles Taylor

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

A nurse has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a six-year-old boy whose resuscitation was mistakenly called off at Leicester Royal Infirmary. 

Jack Adcock had pneumonia and developed sepsis before he died in February 2011.

Jack Adcock
Adcock family

Nurse Isabel Amaro was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence by a unanimous decision. 

The jury is still to reach a verdict for her two co-defendants, Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba, and nurse Theresa Taylor.

Mahrez fails to make award shortlist

Jason Bourne

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has missed out on a place on the final 10-man shortlist for this year's African Player of the Year award.

Riyad Mahrez
Getty Images

Mahrez was originally named on the 37-man list in October. 

Danny Boyle talks about his new film

Ed Stagg

BBC Radio Leicester Presenter

I've been talking to the iconic British director Danny Boyle about his latest film on the life of Apple chief executive Steve Jobs.

Danny Boyle
Getty Images

  You can listen back to what he told me here.  

Motorcyclist dies in crash

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A motorcyclist died in a collision on the A606 in Somerby yesterday afternoon.

The rider was on a black Ducati motorcycle travelling towards Burton Lazars when his vehicle left the road. No other vehicles were involved. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or saw the motorcycle being ridden beforehand.

Your pictures: Bradgate Park

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

I always love seeing your photos from around the county, these were sent in by Mike Issitt.

Bradgate Park
Mike Issitt
Bradgate Park
Mike Issitt

He took them at one of my favorite places in the county- Bradgate Park.

You can send us your photos too, by email, Facebook or Twitter.

Cockerill warns Tigers not to 'get ahead of themselves'

Leicester Tigers

Richard Cockerill has praised "the positive attitude" of the Leicester Tigers after a third win of the season against Wasps on Sunday.

Richard Cockerill
Getty Images

The director of rugby said: "It was a good, solid performance. We've won three out of three and we're very pleased with that but no one's getting ahead of themselves. 

"It is still early days and we need to keep working hard. The league will be very tight and any points you can take off the teams around you will be important."

Council condemns fire authority cuts

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Councillors in Oadby and Wigston have voted to stop proposed cuts to the county's fire service.

At a meeting last week, members of the borough council expressed concerns for the safety of the residents if planned cuts go ahead.

Central and Kibworth fire stations
BBC

Councillor Michael Charlesworth said: ”I urge the chief fire officer and authority chairman to think again and abandon the current proposals. 

"Please listen as everybody is pleading with you to sit down with all those involved to see how money can be saved from other areas in order to protect these vital front line services and safeguard residents.”

Carol service tickets now available

BBC Radio Leicester

You can now apply for tickets to attend BBC Radio Leicester's Carol Service. The tickets are free but limited.

The traditional candlelit carol service takes place on 13 December at St James the Greater Church at 15:00.   

St James the Greater Church
Google

The only way you can get tickets is by sending a letter telling us how many tickets you'd like to: Carol Service, BBC Radio Leicester, 9 Saint Nicholas Place, Leicester, LE1 5LB.

Please also include a stamped, self-addressed envelope so we can send your tickets out to you. 

Travel: Crash on M1 southbound

BBC Travel

An exit slip road is closed on the M1 southbound at J19 following an accident involving a lorry and a car.

Increased popularity of sharia law 'not to be feared'

BBC Inside Out

A Leicester imam says people in Britain have nothing to fear from sharia law. 

The Islamic laws are becoming more popular in the Muslim community to settle disputes but they face strong opposition from those who say matters should only be determined by UK courts. 

Islamic court in al-Bab,
Getty Images

Sheikh Ibrahim Mogra say: "I get very worried when I see sharia being misrepresented by the actions of these evil people in the Middle East who claim to be implementing sharia and the laws of Islam but they're not. What they're doing is barbaric."

No further cancellations at fog-hit airport

Kay Wright

BBC Radio Leicester news editor

East Midlands Airport seems to be getting back to normal now with no further flights cancelled.

Fog at East Midlands Airport
BBC

This morning, two outgoing and three incoming flights were cancelled because of the foggy conditions.

Ranieri praises Vardy's workrate

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has praised Jamie Vardy's workrate for the team as well as his goal-scoring.

Jamie Vardy
Getty Images

The England striker has now scored in eight consecutive Premier League matches and is hoping to equal, and maybe even surpass, Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of ten.

Stab victim improving in hospital

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A 33 year-old man who was stabbed in his back on Friday is now in a stable condition.

He was found critically injured on Layton Road in Leicester at about 20:30 but police say his health is now improving.

A cordon around Layton Road and the William Hill bookmakers in Uppingham Road has now been lifted.

East Midlands offers cheapest theatre prices

Geeta Pendse

Arts reporter, BBC East Midlands Today

The cost of going to the theatre rose by more than 5% across the UK last year as venues sought to make up for funding cuts.

However, in 2014 the East Midlands had the cheapest average ticket price of £20.22 - about £3 below the national average.

Curve theatre
Google

I'll have more about the cost and popularity of theatre in the East Midlands on tonight's edition of Inside Out.

Pensioner seriously injured in mobility scooter crash

A mobility scooter rider is in hospital after being injured in a crash in Market Harborough at the weekend.

Welland Park Road
Google

The 77-year-old was hurt when his scooter and a car collided in Welland Park Road at about 12:50 yesterday.

Tigers beat Wasps to maintain winning start to season

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester Tigers are second in the Premiership table after yesterday's win against Wasps.

Telusa Veainu scoring he debut try
Getty Images

Tongan winger Telusa Veainu scored a debut try to help them to a 24-16 victory.

Foggy runway at East Midlands Airport

Kay Wright

BBC Radio Leicester news editor

It's still very foggy here at East Midlands Airport. 

A flight to Belfast and another to Glasgow have been cancelled as have three incoming flights from Belfast, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Fog at East Midlands Airport
BBC
Fog at East Midland Airport
BBC

Staff here say things are getting back on schedule though.

Fire service advises fog caution

View more on twitter
Stab victim still critical

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A 33 year-old man is still in a critical condition after he was stabbed in Layton Road in Leicester on Friday.

The victim was found injured in the road at about 20:30 following an altercation with a group of men at a nearby betting shop.

House fire in Leicester last night

Nisha Chopra

BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader

A man's been rescued from a house fire in Leicester.

Three fire engines were called to deal with the blaze in Illingworth Road at around 21:20 last night where the ground floor of the house was fully alight.

The man was treated for breathing in smoke.   

Flights cancelled at East Midlands Airport

Kay Wright

BBC Radio Leicester news editor

I'm at East Midlands Airport where so far three incoming flights and two outgoing flights have been cancelled as fog affects the UK.

Fog at East Midlands Airport
BBC

There's also a number of delays to flights. More information as we get it.

Trainee teachers offered £30,000 bursaries

BBC Radio Leicester

A teacher training project in Leicester is offering £30,000 bursaries to attract new people to the profession.

Rushey Mead school
Google

It's based in Rushey Mead school and has over 30 trainees, including many who have left their careers to train in teaching.  

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • A record number of people went down to Leicester's Diwali light switch-on last night
  • Some Leicester taxi drivers fear new rules being introduced next month could mean they lose their licences
  • Tigers' new winger scores a debut try to help them to a 24-16 win over Wasps
'Horrible' queues on A46

View more on twitter
Concerns over new taxi scheme

BBC Radio Leicester

Some taxi drivers in Leicester say new rules being introduced next month could mean they lose their licences. 

From December, Leicester City Council is bringing in a penalty points scheme where cabbies are penalised if they accumulate 12 points or more.

Taxis in Leicester
BBC

Penalties can range from failing to use a taxi meter on journeys to providing false information on their licence application form.

Diwali lights switch-on draws massive crowd

East Midlands Today

It's thought more people than ever before went to Leicester's Diwali light switch-on last night.

Diwali light switch on
BBC

Organisers say about 37,000 people made it for the big switch-on in Belgrave Road.  

