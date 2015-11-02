At a meeting last week, members of the borough council expressed concerns for the safety of the residents if planned cuts go ahead.
Councillor Michael Charlesworth said: ”I urge the chief fire officer and authority chairman to think again and abandon the current proposals.
"Please listen as everybody is pleading with you to sit down with all those involved to see how money can be saved from other areas in order to protect these vital front line services and safeguard residents.”
Carol service tickets now available
BBC Radio Leicester
You can now apply for tickets to attend BBC Radio Leicester's Carol Service. The tickets are free but limited.
The traditional candlelit carol service takes place on 13 December at St James the Greater Church at 15:00.
The only way you can get tickets is by sending a letter telling us how many tickets you'd like to: Carol Service, BBC Radio Leicester, 9 Saint Nicholas Place, Leicester, LE1 5LB.
Please also include a stamped, self-addressed envelope so we can send your tickets out to you.
Travel: Crash on M1 southbound
BBC Travel
An exit slip road is closed on the M1 southbound at J19 following an accident involving a lorry and a car.
Increased popularity of sharia law 'not to be feared'
BBC Inside Out
A Leicester imam says people in Britain have nothing to fear from sharia law.
The Islamic laws are becoming more popular in the Muslim community to settle disputes but they face strong opposition from those who say matters should only be determined by UK courts.
Sheikh Ibrahim Mogra say: "I get very worried when I see sharia being misrepresented by the actions of these evil people in the Middle East who claim to be implementing sharia and the laws of Islam but they're not. What they're doing is barbaric."
No further cancellations at fog-hit airport
Kay Wright
BBC Radio Leicester news editor
East Midlands Airport seems to be getting back to normal now with no further flights cancelled.
This morning, two outgoing and three incoming flights were cancelled because of the foggy conditions.
Weather: A cold night with more fog
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Staying grey and foggy into the evening with the fog thickening up again overnight. Cold with a low of 6C (43F).
Man jailed for attacking guard at HMP Leicester
Leicester Mercury
An inmate who launched an unprovoked attack on a prison guard has been jailed for 27 months.
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Setback for museum campaigners
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter
A Leicestershire campaign group has failed in its final legal attempt to challenge the closure of Snibston Discovery Museum.
The Friends of Snibston group had its application to appeal July's Judicial Review judgment turned down.
In a short statement released this morning the group says it will continue to campaign to save the main gallery building and for the restoration of public access to the collections.
Travel: Problems on the A5
Police appeal over missing man
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
A 55-year-old man from Hinckley has been reported missing after not being seen for several days.
Anthony Eyrl got a taxi into Leicester city centre on Friday evening but it is not known where he was going and he has not been seen since.
Anthony is known to be suffering from depression and anxiety, and although he has been missing from home on previous occasions, he has usually returned within a day.
BreakingNurse guilty of manslaughter of young patient
Giles Taylor
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
A nurse has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a six-year-old boy whose resuscitation was mistakenly called off at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
Jack Adcock had pneumonia and developed sepsis before he died in February 2011.
Nurse Isabel Amaro was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence by a unanimous decision.
The jury is still to reach a verdict for her two co-defendants, Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba, and nurse Theresa Taylor.
Mahrez fails to make award shortlist
Jason Bourne
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has missed out on a place on the final 10-man shortlist for this year's African Player of the Year award.
Mahrez was originally named on the 37-man list in October.
Families 'last throw of the dice' in search for justice
Leicester Mercury
A father whose son was murdered 16 years ago has offered a £20,000 reward for information which helps brings his killers to justice.
Danny Boyle talks about his new film
Ed Stagg
BBC Radio Leicester Presenter
I've been talking to the iconic British director Danny Boyle about his latest film on the life of Apple chief executive Steve Jobs.
You can listen back to what he told me here.
Motorcyclist dies in crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
A motorcyclist died in a collision on the A606 in Somerby yesterday afternoon.
The rider was on a black Ducati motorcycle travelling towards Burton Lazars when his vehicle left the road. No other vehicles were involved.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or saw the motorcycle being ridden beforehand.
Your pictures: Bradgate Park
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
I always love seeing your photos from around the county, these were sent in by Mike Issitt.
He took them at one of my favorite places in the county- Bradgate Park.
You can send us your photos too, by email, Facebook or Twitter.
Cockerill warns Tigers not to 'get ahead of themselves'
Leicester Tigers
Richard Cockerill has praised "the positive attitude" of the Leicester Tigers after a third win of the season against Wasps on Sunday.
The director of rugby said: "It was a good, solid performance. We've won three out of three and we're very pleased with that but no one's getting ahead of themselves.
"It is still early days and we need to keep working hard. The league will be very tight and any points you can take off the teams around you will be important."
Travel: Two lanes closed on M1
BBC Travel
Two lanes closed and there's slow traffic on the M1 northbound between J22, A50 (Coalville) and J23, A512 (Loughborough), because of an accident.
Police investigate hare coursing reports
Hinckley Times
Rural beat officers are renewing calls for vigilance after a further report of hare coursing in the borough.
Council condemns fire authority cuts
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Councillors in Oadby and Wigston have voted to stop proposed cuts to the county's fire service.
Ranieri praises Vardy's workrate
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has praised Jamie Vardy's workrate for the team as well as his goal-scoring.
The England striker has now scored in eight consecutive Premier League matches and is hoping to equal, and maybe even surpass, Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of ten.
Friends help terminally ill mother with bucket list
Hinckley Times
A group of friends have raised nearly £7,400 to help a mother of two with terminal cancer tick several items of her bucket list.
Stab victim improving in hospital
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
A 33 year-old man who was stabbed in his back on Friday is now in a stable condition.
He was found critically injured on Layton Road in Leicester at about 20:30 but police say his health is now improving.
A cordon around Layton Road and the William Hill bookmakers in Uppingham Road has now been lifted.
Funeral for killed Liverpool policeman
Leicestershire Police has tweeted a tribute to Liverpool policeman Dave Phillips, who died when he was struck by a stolen pick-up truck.
East Midlands offers cheapest theatre prices
Geeta Pendse
Arts reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
The cost of going to the theatre rose by more than 5% across the UK last year as venues sought to make up for funding cuts.
However, in 2014 the East Midlands had the cheapest average ticket price of £20.22 - about £3 below the national average.
I'll have more about the cost and popularity of theatre in the East Midlands on tonight's edition of Inside Out.
Worker traps hand in machine
Leicester Mercury
A factory worker who suffered devastating hand injuries in an accident at work has spoken about the moment his arm became trapped in a machine.
Pensioner seriously injured in mobility scooter crash
A mobility scooter rider is in hospital after being injured in a crash in Market Harborough at the weekend.
The 77-year-old was hurt when his scooter and a car collided in Welland Park Road at about 12:50 yesterday.
Tigers beat Wasps to maintain winning start to season
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester Tigers are second in the Premiership table after yesterday's win against Wasps.
Tongan winger Telusa Veainu scored a debut try to help them to a 24-16 victory.
Foggy runway at East Midlands Airport
Kay Wright
BBC Radio Leicester news editor
It's still very foggy here at East Midlands Airport.
A flight to Belfast and another to Glasgow have been cancelled as have three incoming flights from Belfast, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Staff here say things are getting back on schedule though.
Fire service advises fog caution
Stab victim still critical
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
A 33 year-old man is still in a critical condition after he was stabbed in Layton Road in Leicester on Friday.
The victim was found injured in the road at about 20:30 following an altercation with a group of men at a nearby betting shop.
Students attacked for mobile phone
Leicester Mercury
A student was beaten up and kicked in the street by attackers after his phone was stolen.
House fire in Leicester last night
Nisha Chopra
BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader
A man's been rescued from a house fire in Leicester.
Three fire engines were called to deal with the blaze in Illingworth Road at around 21:20 last night where the ground floor of the house was fully alight.
The man was treated for breathing in smoke.
Flights cancelled at East Midlands Airport
Kay Wright
BBC Radio Leicester news editor
I'm at East Midlands Airport where so far three incoming flights and two outgoing flights have been cancelled as fog affects the UK.
There's also a number of delays to flights. More information as we get it.
Trainee teachers offered £30,000 bursaries
BBC Radio Leicester
A teacher training project in Leicester is offering £30,000 bursaries to attract new people to the profession.
It's based in Rushey Mead school and has over 30 trainees, including many who have left their careers to train in teaching.
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
'Horrible' queues on A46
Concerns over new taxi scheme
BBC Radio Leicester
Some taxi drivers in Leicester say new rules being introduced next month could mean they lose their licences.
From December, Leicester City Council is bringing in a penalty points scheme where cabbies are penalised if they accumulate 12 points or more.
Penalties can range from failing to use a taxi meter on journeys to providing false information on their licence application form.
Diwali lights switch-on draws massive crowd
East Midlands Today
It's thought more people than ever before went to Leicester's Diwali light switch-on last night.
Organisers say about 37,000 people made it for the big switch-on in Belgrave Road.