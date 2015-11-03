Wistow ducks in Autumn

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Summary

  1. Updates for 3 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday

By Calum McKenzie

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Our live updates have now ended and will return at 08:00 tomorrow. 

Weather: Dry and misty night with fog patches

Kaye Forster

East Midlands Today weather presenter

There will be a few showers heading in this evening but these will clear overnight to leave dry and misty night with some patchy fog reforming. Minimum 9C (48F).

Leicester weather grid
BBC
Blackburn keen to keep Foxes forward Tom Lawrence

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence could have his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers beyond January. 

Tom Lawrence
Getty Images

Rovers boss Gary Bowyer says he has been impressed with his contribution and the Foxes' strength in depth up front could also help them keep hold of the Welsh international. 

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are your latest headlines for Leicestershire: 

  • Leicestershire Police is holding talks over handing the running of its control rooms to private firm G4S 
  • Rutland adventurer Sarah Outen completes her world challenge
  • Leicester Tigers will be without Opeti Fonua for the next couple of months because of a broken arm 
Ex-Foxes midfielder Robbie Savage 'savaged' by John Terry

BBC Sport

Unions 'concerned' by police control room 'outsourcing'

Giles Taylor

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

Unions in Leicestershire say they're concerned about proposals to outsource police control rooms in the county to private agency staff with G4S.

Police control room
BBC

The force has confirmed it's speaking to G4S but has described it as a "fact finding exercise".   

Jack Adcock trial: Jury sent home for night

Quentin Rayner

East Midlands Today chief news reporter

The jury considering charges against Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba and sister Theresa Taylor in Jack Adcock trial has been sent home for the night. 

Deliberations continue tomorrow morning at 09:45. 

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba and Theresa Taylor both deny the charges of manslaughter through gross negligence. 

Police control room could be run by G4S

Giles Taylor

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

Leicestershire Police has confirmed it's speaking to security firm G4S over potential plans to outsource it's control room. 

Police control room
PA

It comes on the day that the force's chief constable Simon Cole is speaking to the Home Affairs Select Committee about potential changes to the police funding formula. 

Leicestershire Police has described the talks with G4S as a "fact-finding exercise".

Greg Garner to referee Exeter v Tigers

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Greg Garner (pictured) will referee Leicester Tigers' trip to Exeter Chiefs this Saturday (17:30). 

Greg Garner
Getty Images

He'll be assisted by Paul Burton and Ross Campbell with Geoff Warren acting as Television Match Official (TMO).

Jack Adcock trial: Jury given majority verdict direction

Quentin Rayner

East Midlands Today chief news reporter

The jury considering charges against Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba and nurse Theresa Taylor in the Jack Adcock trial have been told they can deliver a majority verdict. 

The co-defendants deny manslaughter by gross negligence.

Your views: Slippery leaves in Leicestershire

Facebook

We've been asking you whether think councils are doing enough to clear up slippery leaves after a charity raised concerns about people slipping over.

Stuart Cole on Facebook writes: "When I've seen them clearing leaves they just blow them off the pathway with a handheld blower then the wind blows them back again". 

Your photos: Autumn across Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Thank you to John Isgar from Leicester for sending in this photo showcasing autumn across the region. 

Road in autumn
John Isgar

We love seeing where you have been, so keep sending your photos in and I'll share some of my favourites. 

Sarah Outen back on dry land after global adventure

Ben Jackson

BBC Radio Leicester presenter

Here's my view of the crowds as Sarah Outen arrived back on dry land after her four-year worldwide adventure. 

Zoo to host charity rock marathon

Hinckley Times

Ten hours of non-stop music is planned to mark the tenth anniversary of a Market Bosworth-based music school.  

Tigers' Opeti Fonua out for eight weeks with broken arm

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Leicester Tigers will be without Tongan number eight Opeti Fonua for the next couple of months because of a broken arm. 

Opeti Fonua
Getty Images

But Tigers boss Richard Cockerill says Ben Youngs, Ed Slater, Graham Kitchener and Sebastian de Chaves are nearing returns from injury.  

City council responds to fallen leaves concern

BBC Radio Leicester

Leicester City Council says it collects about 450 tonnes of leaves from the city's streets each year. 

Responding to concerns from Age UK about people slipping over on wet leaves, councillors have said each year they put extra resources into clearing leaves from public areas.

Loughborough MP enjoys Meryl Streep film

Charity urges people to contact councils about slippery leaves

Julie Mayer

BBC Radio Leicester reporter

A Leicestershire charity is encouraging people to let their local council know about slippery leaves in their area. 

Wet leaves on a road in Loughborough
BBC

Age UK in Leicestershire says at this time of year many elderly people call them about slipping on leaves. 

Police chief lobbies government over force's funding

Nisha Chopra

BBC Radio Leicester newsreader

Leicestershire's chief constable is giving evidence today to the Home Affairs Select Committee about proposed changes to police funding.

Simon Cole
BBC

Simon Cole (pictured) and the county's police and crime commissioner Sir Clive Loader are urging the government to rethink the proposals which they describe as "unwelcome, ill-thought through and lacking in robustness".

The government says the old funding formula was "not fit for purpose".  

Weather: Dull, cloudy and overcast with the possible showers

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

Dull, cloudy and overcast for most of the afternoon with the potential for some showers in the late afternoon and into the evening. Highs of 12C (54F).     

Weather map of the East Midlands
BBC
Foxes' Vardy beaten to award by Alexis Sanchez

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has missed out on being named the PFA Fans' Player of the Month for October. 

Alexis Sanchez
Getty Images

The England international was beaten to the top spot by Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez (pictured). 

Sarah Outen completes global adventure

Sarah Teale

East Midlands Today reporter

Here's Sarah Outen completing her four-year round the world challenge near the Houses of Parliament in London.

Sarah Outen
BBC

Welcome home!  

Leicester Tigers boss to hold news conference

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Leicester Tigers boss Richard Cockerill will speak to the media this lunchtime ahead of their trip to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday. 

Richard Cockerill
Getty Images

He's expected to confirm Logovii Mullipola should be fit for the trip to Devon. 

Listen: Rutland adventurer completes her global challenge

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Sarah Outen has been telling BBC World Service about her epic round-the-world expedition. 

Sarah Outen is about to complete her epic 40,500km, four-and-a-half-year journey in London
Rutland adventurer Sarah Outen completes round the world challenge

Ben Jackson

Presenter, BBC Radio Leicester

Here's a little video I put on Twitter of Sarah Outen arriving in London at the end of her global 'loop'.

View more on twitter
Rutland adventurer Sarah Outen nearing Tower Bridge finish

Sarah Teale

East Midlands Today reporter

We're awaiting Sarah Outen's arrival at Tower Bridge at around midday following her round the world challenge. 

Sarah Teale on A boat
BBC

She started her round the world loop at the same point in 2011. 

Media gathering at Tower Bridge for Sarah Outen's return

Ben Jackson

BBC Radio Leicester presenter

Lots of cameras and reporters are starting to arrive in London ahead of Rutland adventurer Sarah Outen's return from her round the world challenge.

Tower Bridge
BBC

She's due to finish at Tower Bridge at 12:00. 

Mahrez linked with Man United and PSG

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Media reports in France are suggesting Manchester United and Paris St. Germain are interested in signing Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez. 

Riyad Mahrez scores against West Brom
Getty Images

The Algerian international, who the Foxes bought from Le Havre for around £400,000 in January 2013, has scored eight goals in 12 appearances this season.

Police chiefs threaten government with legal action

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

With Leicestershire's chief constable Simon Cole set to speak to the Home Affairs Select Committee about proposed funding changes,six other chiefs have threatened the government with legal action. 

Police officers
BBC

The group, which also includes London's deputy mayor for policing, has written to the government arguing proposals are "deeply flawed", the Independent said.  

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are your latest headlines for Leicestershire: 

Spiritual centre bid rejected again

Hinckley Times

Controversial plans to turn a house in Burbage into a landmark centre for a little-known spiritual group have been turned down again.  

The Horsepool in Burbage
Hinckley Times
Rutland adventurer's world challenge not 'official'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Sarah Outen's challenge has not been classed as an official circumnavigation of the earth as it did not cross through opposite points of the planet.

Sarah Outen in a kayak
Sarah Outen

She's expected to complete her loop of the globe at Tower Bridge at about 12:00.

Wasps' Jimmy Gopperth cited for challenge on Matthew Tait

Martin Ballard

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Wasps fly-half Jimmy Gopperth will appear before a disciplinary hearing in Coventry this evening for a dangerous challenge on Leicester Tigers' Matthew Tait. 

Jimmy Gopperth
Getty Images

The RFU disciplinary panel is being chaired by William Harbage QC as a sole judicial officer.

