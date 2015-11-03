Simon Cole (pictured) and the county's police and crime commissioner Sir Clive Loader are urging the government to rethink the proposals which they describe as "unwelcome, ill-thought through and lacking in robustness".
The government says the old funding formula was "not fit for purpose".
No extra noise from Asda petrol station, says new report
By Calum McKenzie
Weather: Dry and misty night with fog patches
Kaye Forster
East Midlands Today weather presenter
There will be a few showers heading in this evening but these will clear overnight to leave dry and misty night with some patchy fog reforming. Minimum 9C (48F).
Blackburn keen to keep Foxes forward Tom Lawrence
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence could have his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers beyond January.
Rovers boss Gary Bowyer says he has been impressed with his contribution and the Foxes' strength in depth up front could also help them keep hold of the Welsh international.
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Ex-Foxes midfielder Robbie Savage 'savaged' by John Terry
BBC Sport
Lib Dems will field police boss candidate
Leicester Mercury
The Liberal Democrats have confirmed they will stand a candidate in next year's Leicestershire police and crime commissioner election despite initial concerns over risking the £5,000 deposit.
Unions 'concerned' by police control room 'outsourcing'
Giles Taylor
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
Unions in Leicestershire say they're concerned about proposals to outsource police control rooms in the county to private agency staff with G4S.
The force has confirmed it's speaking to G4S but has described it as a "fact finding exercise".
Leicester defender Joe Davis extends Fleetwood stay
BBC Sport
Fleetwood Town have extended the loan spell of Leicester City defender Joe Davis (pictured left) until 1 December.
Jack Adcock trial: Jury sent home for night
Quentin Rayner
East Midlands Today chief news reporter
The jury considering charges against Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba and sister Theresa Taylor in Jack Adcock trial has been sent home for the night.
Deliberations continue tomorrow morning at 09:45.
Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba and Theresa Taylor both deny the charges of manslaughter through gross negligence.
Tributes paid to promoter Johnny Griffin, 85
Leicester Mercury
Leicestershire sport has lost one of its great characters following the death of Johnny Griffin at the age of 85.
Police control room could be run by G4S
Giles Taylor
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
Leicestershire Police has confirmed it's speaking to security firm G4S over potential plans to outsource it's control room.
It comes on the day that the force's chief constable Simon Cole is speaking to the Home Affairs Select Committee about potential changes to the police funding formula.
Leicestershire Police has described the talks with G4S as a "fact-finding exercise".
Greg Garner to referee Exeter v Tigers
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Greg Garner (pictured) will referee Leicester Tigers' trip to Exeter Chiefs this Saturday (17:30).
He'll be assisted by Paul Burton and Ross Campbell with Geoff Warren acting as Television Match Official (TMO).
Man found injured in Leicester street
Leicester Mercury
Five people have been arrested after a man was found lying seriously injured in a Leicester street this morning.
Jack Adcock trial: Jury given majority verdict direction
Quentin Rayner
East Midlands Today chief news reporter
The jury considering charges against Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba and nurse Theresa Taylor in the Jack Adcock trial have been told they can deliver a majority verdict.
The co-defendants deny manslaughter by gross negligence.
Your views: Slippery leaves in Leicestershire
We've been asking you whether think councils are doing enough to clear up slippery leaves after a charity raised concerns about people slipping over.
Stuart Cole on Facebook writes: "When I've seen them clearing leaves they just blow them off the pathway with a handheld blower then the wind blows them back again".
Your photos: Autumn across Leicestershire
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Thank you to John Isgar from Leicester for sending in this photo showcasing autumn across the region.
We love seeing where you have been, so keep sending your photos in and I'll share some of my favourites.
Sarah Outen back on dry land after global adventure
Ben Jackson
BBC Radio Leicester presenter
Here's my view of the crowds as Sarah Outen arrived back on dry land after her four-year worldwide adventure.
Zoo to host charity rock marathon
Hinckley Times
Ten hours of non-stop music is planned to mark the tenth anniversary of a Market Bosworth-based music school.
Tigers' Opeti Fonua out for eight weeks with broken arm
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Leicester Tigers will be without Tongan number eight Opeti Fonua for the next couple of months because of a broken arm.
But Tigers boss Richard Cockerill says Ben Youngs, Ed Slater, Graham Kitchener and Sebastian de Chaves are nearing returns from injury.
City council responds to fallen leaves concern
BBC Radio Leicester
Leicester City Council says it collects about 450 tonnes of leaves from the city's streets each year.
Responding to concerns from Age UK about people slipping over on wet leaves, councillors have said each year they put extra resources into clearing leaves from public areas.
Loughborough MP enjoys Meryl Streep film
Charity urges people to contact councils about slippery leaves
Julie Mayer
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
A Leicestershire charity is encouraging people to let their local council know about slippery leaves in their area.
Age UK in Leicestershire says at this time of year many elderly people call them about slipping on leaves.
Police chief lobbies government over force's funding
Nisha Chopra
BBC Radio Leicester newsreader
Leicestershire's chief constable is giving evidence today to the Home Affairs Select Committee about proposed changes to police funding.
Hinckley Times
A new noise impact survey has been completed for a controversial plan to put a 24 hour petrol station at Hinckley’s Asda store.
Weather: Dull, cloudy and overcast with the possible showers
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Dull, cloudy and overcast for most of the afternoon with the potential for some showers in the late afternoon and into the evening. Highs of 12C (54F).
Foxes' Vardy beaten to award by Alexis Sanchez
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has missed out on being named the PFA Fans' Player of the Month for October.
The England international was beaten to the top spot by Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez (pictured).
Masked Halloween gang causes chaos
Leicester Mercury
A gang of up to 30 tear-away teenage trick or treaters brought mayhem to a city estate on Hallowe'en.
Sarah Outen completes global adventure
Sarah Teale
East Midlands Today reporter
Here's Sarah Outen completing her four-year round the world challenge near the Houses of Parliament in London.
Welcome home!
Leicester Tigers boss to hold news conference
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Leicester Tigers boss Richard Cockerill will speak to the media this lunchtime ahead of their trip to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.
He's expected to confirm Logovii Mullipola should be fit for the trip to Devon.
Listen: Rutland adventurer completes her global challenge
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Sarah Outen has been telling BBC World Service about her epic round-the-world expedition.
Rutland adventurer Sarah Outen completes round the world challenge
Ben Jackson
Presenter, BBC Radio Leicester
Here's a little video I put on Twitter of Sarah Outen arriving in London at the end of her global 'loop'.
Rutland adventurer Sarah Outen nearing Tower Bridge finish
Sarah Teale
East Midlands Today reporter
We're awaiting Sarah Outen's arrival at Tower Bridge at around midday following her round the world challenge.
She started her round the world loop at the same point in 2011.
Media gathering at Tower Bridge for Sarah Outen's return
Ben Jackson
BBC Radio Leicester presenter
Lots of cameras and reporters are starting to arrive in London ahead of Rutland adventurer Sarah Outen's return from her round the world challenge.
She's due to finish at Tower Bridge at 12:00.
Brothers to appear on game show
Leicester Mercury
Birstall brothers Tim and Rob Clare are featuring on Channel 4's Deal or No Deal this week.
Mahrez linked with Man United and PSG
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Media reports in France are suggesting Manchester United and Paris St. Germain are interested in signing Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez.
The Algerian international, who the Foxes bought from Le Havre for around £400,000 in January 2013, has scored eight goals in 12 appearances this season.
Police chiefs threaten government with legal action
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
With Leicestershire's chief constable Simon Cole set to speak to the Home Affairs Select Committee about proposed funding changes,six other chiefs have threatened the government with legal action.
The group, which also includes London's deputy mayor for policing, has written to the government arguing proposals are "deeply flawed", the Independent said.
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Spiritual centre bid rejected again
Hinckley Times
Controversial plans to turn a house in Burbage into a landmark centre for a little-known spiritual group have been turned down again.
Rutland adventurer's world challenge not 'official'
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Sarah Outen's challenge has not been classed as an official circumnavigation of the earth as it did not cross through opposite points of the planet.
She's expected to complete her loop of the globe at Tower Bridge at about 12:00.
Wasps' Jimmy Gopperth cited for challenge on Matthew Tait
Martin Ballard
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Wasps fly-half Jimmy Gopperth will appear before a disciplinary hearing in Coventry this evening for a dangerous challenge on Leicester Tigers' Matthew Tait.
The RFU disciplinary panel is being chaired by William Harbage QC as a sole judicial officer.