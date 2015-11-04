NHS England have now waded into the debate about whether Coca-Cola should be bringing their marketing truck to Leicester.

PA

“The evidence shows that this type of advertising increases children’s preference for and consumption of sugary drinks, which are linked to tooth decay and too many calories leading to obesity" a spokesperson said.

“There is no place for sugary drinks in a child’s daily diet – lower fat milks and water are ideal but swapping to no added sugar, diet and sugar free alternatives is fine.”

For what it's worth, if the truck does come to Leicester, I won't be going to see it. I've got better things to be doing.