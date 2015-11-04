“The evidence shows that this type of advertising increases children’s preference for and consumption of sugary drinks, which are linked to tooth decay and too many calories leading to obesity" a spokesperson said.
“There is no place for sugary drinks in a child’s daily diet – lower fat milks and water are ideal but swapping to no added sugar, diet and sugar free alternatives is fine.”
For what it's worth, if the truck does come to Leicester, I won't be going to see it. I've got better things to be doing.
Riders star named BBL Player of the Month
Calum McKenzie
Well done to Leicester Riders' TrayVonn Wright who has been named BBL Player of the Month.
He's averaging 16 points a game and leads the BBL in three point shooting and blocks.
She momentarily stopped life-saving treatment on Jack Adcock after mistakenly believing he was under a "do not resuscitate" order.
The court heard Dr Bawa-Garba confused Jack for another patient she had treated earlier in the day.
Andrew Thomas, prosecuting, accepted the break in resuscitation would not have had any effect as Jack was already past the "point of no return", but said "it shows that she had simply not given Jack sufficient attention during the day, to the point that she did not even recognise who he was".
Tigers lock Mike Williams turns 24
Calum McKenzie
A big happy 24th birthday to Leicester Tigers lock Mike Williams.
My card to him is still in the post...
Book at university's library shows how early fireworks were made
Calum McKenzie
I wasn't around in the 17th Century but this book makes me wish I was.
Written by John Babington and published in 1635 it shows how some of the earliest fireworks were made.
It's called "Pyrotechnia" and is currently at the University of Leicester's library. Get yourself down there for a more in-depth look.
Your photos: Autumn across Leicestershire
Calum McKenzie
Thank you to Emma Jackson for this great picture of Bosworth battlefield.
Lky Loki writes on our Facebook page: "He is being a killjoy. The truck itself represents Christmas for me. I don't drink coke anyways but want to take my kids into town to see it. And he predicts protests will that not just ruin it for those who enjoy the seasonal part of the truck."
School bus 'redirected' because of bad parking
Calum McKenzie
Take a look at this bad parking outside a school in Oadby, it's so bad the school bus has had to alter it's route.
I walk to work in the morning and I can understand why parents and teachers are fed up with this.
What do you think of the parking situation near you? Let me know here.
Weather: Cloudy with brighter spells this afternoon
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
There's the potential for some brighter spells this afternoon as the cloud breaks, but I'd take a coat as it'll remain fairly chilly.
I'd keep a brolly handy too with scattered showers around this evening. Highs of 13C (55F).
Jack Adcock trial: Family ask for space after verdict
She's asked for the family to be given space and time to reflect on what's happened.
Keith Vaz: 'I'm no 'killjoy'
Calum McKenzie
Here's what Leicester MP Keith Vaz has had to say about the Coca-Cola truck coming to Leicester in the run up to Christmas.
"I don't want to be a killjoy, but Coca-Cola are coming to promote their product," he said.
"In each can of coke there is seven teaspoons of sugar and sugar is one of the main causes in the increases in diabetes, which in Leicester now stands at 9% of the population."
Jack Adcock trial: Guilty verdicts bring 'some closure' for family
Calum McKenzie
Speaking outside court, Jack Adcock's mum Nicola (pictured right) said: "The past four and a half years have been incredibly difficult, having to relive what happened on that day and we have been pushed to our limits.
“We’ve always believed somebody needed to be held accountable for what happened.
“The guilty verdicts will bring us some closure but the void in our lives will remain.”
Recap: Jack Adcock trial returns guilty verdict for doctor
Jack Adcock trial: Hospital 'carried out full investigation'
BBC Local Live
Here's more from the LRI's Andrew Furlong following the guilty verdict handed to Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba.
"Following Jack's death we carried out a full investigation and have implemented a number of improvements to our systems and processes which have reduced the risk of such events occurring again.
“These events have ended the career of a promising young doctor. Whilst this event is tragic and will concern people who may need to use our hospitals it is not reflective of the care we provide or the dedicated hard working staff who work for us."
Jack Adcock trial: Hospital 'deeply sorry'
BBC Local Live
Andrew Furlong, interim medical director at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said: “The events of 18 February 2011 resulted in the death of a child and a family trying to come to terms with both their loss and the experiences of the past four years.
“We cannot bring Jack back and under the circumstances saying sorry does not seem enough. Nevertheless, we are deeply sorry and would like to again send our condolences to the Adcock family."
Jack Adcock trial: Death caused by cardiac arrest
Ben Truslove
BBC News Online
Six-year-old Jack, who had a heart condition, was admitted to the Leicester Royal Infirmary with pneumonia but died 11 hours later from a cardiac arrest.
It was caused by sepsis triggered by a bacterial infection.
The trial had heard the boy's death was caused by "serious neglect". Staff failed to recognise his body was "shutting down" and close to death, the prosecution claimed.
Jack Adcock trial: Doctor found guilty of manslaughter
Ben Truslove
BBC News Online
A doctor has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a six-year-old boy who was "seriously neglected" in hospital.
Jack Adcock, who had Down's syndrome, died of a cardiac arrest at Leicester Royal Infirmary in February 2011.
Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence. Sister Theresa Taylor was cleared of the same charge.
BreakingJack Adcock trial: Doctor found guilty and senior sister cleared
Mike O'Sullivan
East Midlands Today chief news reporter
Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba is found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and senior sister Theresa Taylor is cleared of the same charge after the death of six-year-old Jack Adcock at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in February 2011.
By Calum McKenzie
Weather: Cloudy night with the chance of some rain, mist and fog
Anna Church
BBC East Midlands Today weather presenter
It'll remain cloudy with some rain around this evening too, so remember your coat if you are heading out.
There'll also be some mist and hill fog as has been the norm for the last couple of nights. Minimum temperatures of 11C (52F).
East Midlands house prices set to rise by 20% in the next five years
Leicester Mercury
House prices in the East Midlands are expected to rise by 20.5 per cent in the next five years, according to a report on the state of prices in the UK.
Leicester pair drawn together in UK Championship 1st round
Jason Bourne
BBC Radio Leicester sport
How about this for a plum draw? Amateur cueman Joe O'Connor will play his Leicester counterpart Mark Selby in the first round of the UK Championship.
The match will be at 14:30 on Thursday 26 November. One for the diary that.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Here's what's happening in Leicestershire:
Your views: Vaz criticises cola truck
Keith Vaz's comments about the Coca-Cola truck coming to Leicester have certainly got you all talking today.
Karen O'Reardon on Facebook writes: "Coca-Cola does sugar free and coke zero. Should be looking at what schools are filling our children with.
"The Coca-Cola truck gives the message of Christmas holidays, if Keith Vaz doesn't like it, it don't mean that it shouldn't come to Leicester, means he is going to have to learn to except things.
"Nobody is being forced to go see it. He is forgetting that the Coca-Cola truck brings Santa, is Keith Vaz going to ban him too?"
Jack Adcock trial: Doctor's 'remarkable error'
BBC Local Live
Prosecutors in Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba's (pictured) trial have spoken about what they believe was her "remarkable error".
She momentarily stopped life-saving treatment on Jack Adcock after mistakenly believing he was under a "do not resuscitate" order.
The court heard Dr Bawa-Garba confused Jack for another patient she had treated earlier in the day.
Andrew Thomas, prosecuting, accepted the break in resuscitation would not have had any effect as Jack was already past the "point of no return", but said "it shows that she had simply not given Jack sufficient attention during the day, to the point that she did not even recognise who he was".
Colin helps Phil and Kirstie to Love It or List It
Hinckley Times
A popular Hinckley furniture store has moved into creating kitchens after Channel 4 TV stars Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer fell in love with the owners’ talents.
City duo called up to Wales squad for Holland friendly
BBC Local Live
Leicester City duo Andy King and Tom Lawrence (pictured) have been named in the Wales squad for their friendly against the Netherlands later this month.
There's no exciting overseas trip to the Netherlands for them though, no, it's being played in Cardiff on Friday 13 November.
A Friday night in Cardiff. In November. Lovely.
Jack Adcock trial: Police release new image of guilty doctor
BBC Local Live
Police have released a new image of Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba following her conviction for manslaughter by gross negligence of Jack Adcock.
Eric Simpson
Mike O'Sullivan
Bus driver calls time on his travelling career
Hinckley Times
A granddad of nine is hanging up his keys after nearly 40 years on the buses.
Police: £10m Madeleine investigation 'justified'
BBC Local Live
I've been told the Met Police believe the £10m spent on the investigation into the disappearance of Madeline McCann is "justified".
These comments came a week after we were all told the number of officers working on the case was to be reduced from 29 to four.
Your views: Bad parking across Leicestershire
It seems Oadby isn't the only place where school parking is a hot topic...
Families' year of hell at hands of window-smashing vandals
Leicester Mercury
Vandals have waged a terrifying year-long campaign against two families by smashing their windows with bricks.
BBC wants 'Weather Watchers'
BBC Local Live
Take a look at this new snazzy part of the BBC website which allows you to tell us about the weather where you are.
I'm assured it won't take you long to sign up...
Jimmy Gopperth banned for three weeks for striking Matthew Tait
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Wasps fly-half Jimmy Gopperth has been banned for three weeks after pleading guilty to striking Leicester Tigers' Matthew Tait on Sunday.
That means he'll now miss their games against Gloucester, Leinster and Toulon.
He'll be a popular boy in training this morning...
Proposal to extend site for travellers is lodged
Hinckley Times
An application to extend a controversial travellers’ site in Earl Shilton has been lodged.
Cockerill: Winning start shows summer recruitment was right
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester sport
Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill has defended his summer recruitment with his side boasting a 100% record from their opening three Premiership games.
Tigers' matchday squad for their 24-16 win over Wasps on Sunday, included nine new players.
Today's phone in: Is bad parking a problem in your area?
Jim Davis
BBC Radio Leicester presenter
With concerns about bad parking in Oadby believed to preventing bus services making it to schools, I'm asking from 09:00 whether bad parking is a problem in your area?
I'd love to hear what you think of this so give me a call on 0116 251 1049.
Thieves destroyed memory of late husband
Leicester Mercury
Firefighter's widow Karen Gilding has condemned thieves who stole and destroyed her car containing her late husband Dave's service photo identity card.
Keith Vaz 'concerned' about Coca-Cola truck in the city
Mel Coles
East Midlands Today presenter
Leicester MP Keith Vaz is urging a soft drinks company not to visit the city with a promotional lorry because of the poor state of children's health in the city.
Coca-Cola has announced it's bringing a truck to Leicester in December as part of its Christmas marketing campaign.
The firm says it'll also offer low calorie and sugar-free drinks, and it won't give them directly to children under 12.