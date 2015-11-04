Autumn leaves, Wistow

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Summary

  1. Updates for Wednesday 4 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Thursday

Live Reporting

By Calum McKenzie

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Our live updates have now ended and will return at 08:00 tomorrow morning. 

Weather: Cloudy night with the chance of some rain, mist and fog

Anna Church

BBC East Midlands Today weather presenter

It'll remain cloudy with some rain around this evening too, so remember your coat if you are heading out. 

There'll also be some mist and hill fog as has been the norm for the last couple of nights. Minimum temperatures of 11C (52F).

Leicester pair drawn together in UK Championship 1st round

Jason Bourne

BBC Radio Leicester sport

How about this for a plum draw? Amateur cueman Joe O'Connor will play his Leicester counterpart Mark Selby in the first round of the UK Championship. 

Joe O'Connor
BBC

The match will be at 14:30 on Thursday 26 November. One for the diary that. 

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's what's happening in Leicestershire: 

NHS England criticise Coca-Cola's 'advertising' in Leicester

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

NHS England have now waded into the debate about whether Coca-Cola should be bringing their marketing truck to Leicester. 

Coca-Cola truck
PA

“The evidence shows that this type of advertising increases children’s preference for and consumption of sugary drinks, which are linked to tooth decay and too many calories leading to obesity" a spokesperson said. 

“There is no place for sugary drinks in a child’s daily diet – lower fat milks and water are ideal but swapping to no added sugar, diet and sugar free alternatives is fine.”

For what it's worth, if the truck does come to Leicester, I won't be going to see it. I've got better things to be doing. 

Riders star named BBL Player of the Month

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Well done to Leicester Riders' TrayVonn Wright who has been named BBL Player of the Month. 

TrayVonn Wright
Getty Images

He's averaging 16 points a game and leads the BBL in three point shooting and blocks. 

Sounds impressive. 

Your views: Vaz criticises cola truck

Facebook

Keith Vaz's comments about the Coca-Cola truck coming to Leicester have certainly got you all talking today. 

Karen O'Reardon on Facebook writes: "Coca-Cola does sugar free and coke zero. Should be looking at what schools are filling our children with. 

"The Coca-Cola truck gives the message of Christmas holidays, if Keith Vaz doesn't like it, it don't mean that it shouldn't come to Leicester, means he is going to have to learn to except things. 

"Nobody is being forced to go see it. He is forgetting that the Coca-Cola truck brings Santa, is Keith Vaz going to ban him too?"

Jack Adcock trial: Doctor's 'remarkable error'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Prosecutors in Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba's (pictured) trial have spoken about what they believe was her "remarkable error".

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba
PA Wire

She momentarily stopped life-saving treatment on Jack Adcock after mistakenly believing he was under a "do not resuscitate" order. 

The court heard Dr Bawa-Garba confused Jack for another patient she had treated earlier in the day.

Andrew Thomas, prosecuting, accepted the break in resuscitation would not have had any effect as Jack was already past the "point of no return", but said "it shows that she had simply not given Jack sufficient attention during the day, to the point that she did not even recognise who he was".

Tigers lock Mike Williams turns 24

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

A big happy 24th birthday to Leicester Tigers lock Mike Williams.  

Mike Williams
Getty Images

My card to him is still in the post...

Book at university's library shows how early fireworks were made

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

I wasn't around in the 17th Century but this book makes me wish I was. 

17th century book
University of Leicester

Written by John Babington and published in 1635 it shows how some of the earliest fireworks were made. 

It's called "Pyrotechnia" and is currently at the University of Leicester's library. Get yourself down there for a more in-depth look. 

Your photos: Autumn across Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Thank you to Emma Jackson for this great picture of Bosworth battlefield. 

Bosworth battlefield
Emma Jackson

I love seeing where you've been so keep sending your pictures in and I'll share some of my favourites. 

City duo called up to Wales squad for Holland friendly

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Leicester City duo Andy King and Tom Lawrence (pictured) have been named in the Wales squad for their friendly against the Netherlands later this month. 

Tom Lawrence
Getty Images

There's no exciting overseas trip to the Netherlands for them though, no, it's being played in Cardiff on Friday 13 November. 

A Friday night in Cardiff. In November. Lovely. 

Jack Adcock trial: Police release new image of guilty doctor

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Police have released a new image of Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba following her conviction for manslaughter by gross negligence of Jack Adcock.

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba
Leicestershire Police/PA Wire
Your views: Keith Vaz 'is being a killjoy'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

You've been getting a bit hot under the collar over Keith Vaz's calls for the Coca-Cola truck to steer clear of Leicester:

Lky Loki writes on our Facebook page: "He is being a killjoy. The truck itself represents Christmas for me. I don't drink coke anyways but want to take my kids into town to see it. And he predicts protests will that not just ruin it for those who enjoy the seasonal part of the truck."

School bus 'redirected' because of bad parking

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Take a look at this bad parking outside a school in Oadby, it's so bad the school bus has had to alter it's route.  

Parking outside a school
BBC

I walk to work in the morning and I can understand why parents and teachers are fed up with this. 

What do you think of the parking situation near you? Let me know here. 

Weather: Cloudy with brighter spells this afternoon

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

There's the potential for some brighter spells this afternoon as the cloud breaks, but I'd take a coat as it'll remain fairly chilly. 

Leicester weather grid
BBC

I'd keep a brolly handy too with scattered showers around this evening. Highs of 13C (55F). 

Jack Adcock trial: Family ask for space after verdict

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Jack Adcock's mum Nicola has been speaking outside court following the guilty verdict handed down to Hadiza Bawa-Garba for her son's manslaughter by gross negligence.

Nicola Adcock
PA

She's asked for the family to be given space and time to reflect on what's happened. 

Keith Vaz: 'I'm no 'killjoy'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's what Leicester MP Keith Vaz has had to say about the Coca-Cola truck coming to Leicester in the run up to Christmas. 

Coca Cola truck advert
Coca-Cola

"I don't want to be a killjoy, but Coca-Cola are coming to promote their product," he said. 

"In each can of coke there is seven teaspoons of sugar and sugar is one of the main causes in the increases in diabetes, which in Leicester now stands at 9% of the population." 

Jack Adcock trial: Guilty verdicts bring 'some closure' for family

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Speaking outside court, Jack Adcock's mum Nicola (pictured right) said: "The past four and a half years have been incredibly difficult, having to relive what happened on that day and we have been pushed to our limits.

Jack Adcock's parents
BBC

“We’ve always believed somebody needed to be held accountable for what happened.

“The guilty verdicts will bring us some closure but the void in our lives will remain.”

Recap: Jack Adcock trial returns guilty verdict for doctor

Eric Simpson

BBC News Online

In the last hour, Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba (pictured right) has been found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence of six-year-old Jack Adcock.

Theresa Taylor and Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba
BBC

Sister Theresa Taylor (pictured left) was cleared of the same charge.

Agency nurse Isabel Amaro, 47, was found guilty of the same charge on Monday.

Jack Adcock trial: Hospital 'carried out full investigation'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's more from the LRI's Andrew Furlong following the guilty verdict handed to Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba. 

"Following Jack's death we carried out a full investigation and have implemented a number of improvements to our systems and processes which have reduced the risk of such events occurring again.

“These events have ended the career of a promising young doctor.  Whilst this event is tragic and will concern people who may need to use our hospitals it is not reflective of the care we provide or the dedicated hard working staff who work for us." 

Jack Adcock trial: Hospital 'deeply sorry'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Andrew Furlong, interim medical director at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said: “The events of 18 February 2011 resulted in the death of a child and a family trying to come to terms with both their loss and the experiences of the past four years. 

Jack Adcock
Adcock Family

“We cannot bring Jack back and under the circumstances saying sorry does not seem enough. Nevertheless, we are deeply sorry and would like to again send our condolences to the Adcock family."

Jack Adcock trial: Death caused by cardiac arrest

Ben Truslove

BBC News Online

Six-year-old Jack, who had a heart condition, was admitted to the Leicester Royal Infirmary with pneumonia but died 11 hours later from a cardiac arrest.

It was caused by sepsis triggered by a bacterial infection.

The trial had heard the boy's death was caused by "serious neglect". Staff failed to recognise his body was "shutting down" and close to death, the prosecution claimed.

Jack Adcock trial: Doctor found guilty of manslaughter

Ben Truslove

BBC News Online

A doctor has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a six-year-old boy who was "seriously neglected" in hospital.

Jack Adcock
Adcock Family

Jack Adcock, who had Down's syndrome, died of a cardiac arrest at Leicester Royal Infirmary in February 2011.

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence. Sister Theresa Taylor was cleared of the same charge.

Agency nurse Isabel Amaro, 47, was found guilty of the same charge on Monday.

BreakingJack Adcock trial: Doctor found guilty and senior sister cleared

Mike O'Sullivan

East Midlands Today chief news reporter

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba is found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and senior sister Theresa Taylor is cleared of the same charge after the death of six-year-old Jack Adcock at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in February 2011.

Police: £10m Madeleine investigation 'justified'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

I've been told the Met Police believe the £10m spent on the investigation into the disappearance of Madeline McCann is "justified".

Madeleine McCann
PA

These comments came a week after we were all told the number of officers working on the case was to be reduced from 29 to four.

Your views: Bad parking across Leicestershire

Facebook

It seems Oadby isn't the only place where school parking is a hot topic...

facebook comment
Facebook
BBC wants 'Weather Watchers'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Take a look at this new snazzy part of the BBC website which allows you to tell us about the weather where you are.  

Weather watchers website
BBC

I'm assured it won't take you long to sign up...

Jimmy Gopperth banned for three weeks for striking Matthew Tait

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Wasps fly-half Jimmy Gopperth has been banned for three weeks after pleading guilty to striking Leicester Tigers' Matthew Tait on Sunday. 

Jommy Gopperth
Getty Images

That means he'll now miss their games against Gloucester, Leinster and Toulon. 

He'll be a popular boy in training this morning...

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's what's happening in Leicestershire:

  • A Leicester MP raises concerns about a Coca-Cola truck coming to the city before Christmas 
  • The Met Police says it can "justify" the estimated £10m spent on the Madeleine McCann investigation 
  • Leicester Tigers boss Richard Cockerill says their unbeaten start to the season proves his summer transfers were right 
Cockerill: Winning start shows summer recruitment was right

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester sport

Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill has defended his summer recruitment with his side boasting a 100% record from their opening three Premiership games. 

Richard Cockerill
Getty Images

Tigers' matchday squad for their 24-16 win over Wasps on Sunday, included nine new players. 

Today's phone in: Is bad parking a problem in your area?

Jim Davis

BBC Radio Leicester presenter

With concerns about bad parking in Oadby believed to preventing bus services making it to schools, I'm asking from 09:00 whether bad parking is a problem in your area? 

I'd love to hear what you think of this so give me a call on 0116 251 1049.

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are the main stories we're featuring this morning:

  • Keith Vaz urges Coca-Cola not to bring its promotional truck to Leicester because of the poor state of children's health in the city
  • Police have defended the £10m cost of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann 
  • Leicester Tigers' Richard Cockerill says his side's winning start to the season proves his summer signings were right 
Keith Vaz 'concerned' about Coca-Cola truck in the city

Mel Coles

East Midlands Today presenter

Leicester MP Keith Vaz is urging a soft drinks company not to visit the city with a promotional lorry because of the poor state of children's health in the city.

Child at a dentists
BBC

Coca-Cola has announced it's bringing a truck to Leicester in December as part of its Christmas marketing campaign. 

The firm says it'll also offer low calorie and sugar-free drinks, and it won't give them directly to children under 12.

