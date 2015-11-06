Posted at 18:00 Our live coverage across the dayToday's updates have come to an end. Join us from 08:00 on Monday for more news, sport, travel and weather.
Today's updates have come to an end. Join us from 08:00 on Monday for more news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Rain should clear through this evening
Some light rain and drizzle to end the afternoon but this should clear quickly to leave a dry end to the day with clear spells.
It remains dry overnight with some clear spells allowing for a cooler night than recently. Lows of 11C (52F).
Man killed in scooter crash named
Back to that mobility scooter story now but only to tell you that police have named the elderly man killed in Market Harborough.
Seventy-seven year old Malcolm Inkersole's scooter collided with a car on Welland Park Road on Sunday. He then died in hospital on Tuesday.
All throughout the day we've been talking about the safety of mobility scooters and whether riders should be made to take a test.
MP accused of sugar hypocrisy
Do you think it right for MP Keith Vaz to make a fuss over the Coca-Cola Christmas truck visiting Leicester when he opened a sweet shop in the city in 2013?
The Labour MP said Coca-Cola was marketing a "real health hazard".
Conservative city councillor Ross Grant told the Leicester Mercury that he was a hypocrite.
Residents urge council to 'keep its promise' to protect Kibworth
The chairman of the Kibworth Neighbourhood Planning Group has been telling BBC Radio Leicester's Tim Parker why residents don't want to see any further homes being built.
John Hooley said people living there wanted Harborough District Council to “stick to its promises” to protect the area.
Accident on M1 in Loughborough
BreakingHome office admit figures 'flawed'
The Home Office has admitted that the way it calculated a new funding formula for police forces in England and Wales was flawed.
It would have meant 31 of the 43 forces would be worse off - including Leicestershire Police.
They could have ended up with significantly less than their neighbours in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.
Seven police forces had threatened legal action over the process.
Darth Vader at Abbey Park fireworks
The city council are getting ready for their big firework display this weekend and seem to have roped in the Dark Lord to help.
The force should be strong tomorrow night.
Travel: Slow on the M69 in the Friday rush
Slow traffic on M69 northbound between J2, B4669 (Burbage) and M1 J21, Leicester.
Petition against housing development in Kibworth handed to council
Over 1,000 people in the Kibworth area have now signed a petition asking for no more development in their area.
Harborough District Council received the petition at its full council meeting on Monday and promised to pass the concerns on to its planning committee.
Three-year sentence for sawn-off shotgun owner
A man caught in possession of a sawn-off shotgun has been jailed for three years.
Horse tack thieves hunted by police
Police have put out an appeal to try to find a large quantity of horse tack that was stolen from a field in Willougby last week.
FA Cup first round: Barwell's big day
It's the first round of the FA Cup this weekend and Barwell are among the minnows hoping to cause an upset.
The Northern Premier League side, nicknamed the Canaries, travel to National League club Welling on Saturday afternoon.
Burst water heater pipe floods medical centre
We've been told a burst water heater pipe is to blame for flooding Blaby's Northfield Medical Centre.
Staff have been running a limited service while the situation is resolved.
Nurse's prison sentence shortened
I've just been reading about a Leicester nurse who was at the appeal court in London today.
She'd been jailed for four years for committing sex crimes against a child but has now had her sentence reduced to three years.
Judith Reid, who lived on Grocot Road, had been given the same sentence as her husband who was also convicted but the judge in court today agreed this was too long.
'Training needed' for mobility scooter riders
Kevin Delaney from the Institute of Advanced Motorists has been talking to BBC Radio Leicester aboutthe issue of mobility scooter riders.
It's because the owner of a mobility shop in Leicestershire says more checks need to be carried out to make sure they're safe on the roads and pavements.
Mr Delaney says he doesn't think scooter riders should be tested but accepts there should be some sort of training, advice and an assessment.
Woman dies after a fall at a Hinckley recycling centre
A woman suffered fatal injuries in a fall at a skip hire and recycling centre.
City centre cow alert
Watch out for a rogue cow if you're driving through Leicester this afternoon...
Travel: Tree work delays traffic
There are delays on the A444 northbound between Appleby Magna and Overseal due to tree cutting.
Richard III statue in pumpkin mystery
Come on own up, who did this to poor King Richard?
Ben Youngs returns to Tigers squad
Ben Youngs is one of six changes for Leicester Tigers' trip to Exeter Chiefs tomorrow - his first game since picking up an ankle injury at the World Cup.
The team is captained by his brother Tom, who leads Tigers for the first time.
Jordan Crane also starts for the first time this season, while Dom Barrow starts after making his debut as a replacement in the win over Wasps last Sunday.
Recent signing, Telusa Veainu, starts at full-back with Mathew Tait among the replacements.
East Midlands repatriation plane due back later
We've just had another update from Thomas Cook.
The plane that left East Midlands Airport at 09:00 this morning to repatriate UK tourists is expected to land at Sharm el-Sheikh within the hour.
Egyptian officials had been concerned over the number of UK planes landing at the airport.
It will then bring some of the thousands of stranded passengers back to the region tonight after a stop in Birmingham.
Passengers will only be allowed to take hand luggage with them and their suitcases will be transported on separate planes later.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Your views: Are mobility scooters dangerous?
We asked on Facebook whether some mobility scooter riders were a danger to themselves and others.
Christopher Brownjohn posted: "Bikes are more of a danger."
Man admits having dangerous dog
A dog owner has admitted having a dangerously out-of-control pet which viciously bit two children.
Police name man killed in crash
Do you remember hearing about a fatal crash on Alton Hill last week? Well police have named the man involved.
Sean Joseph Grady, from Glenfield, died at the scene of the crash between Packington and the A511.
No other vehicles were involved and police want to hear from anyone with information about the crash.
Call for rule changes after mobility scooter death
Calls have been made for clearer rules around where you can and can't drive a mobility scooter after the death of a 77-year-old man on a road in Market Harborough.
As the law stands, some types of mobility scooter are allowed on roads, some even on dual carriageways.
Steve Wilcox, who runs Leicester Mobility and also uses a scooter himself, says changes need to be made to keep people safe.
Ranieri: Ulloa 'will score more goals'
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has been talking about forward Leonardo Ulloa ahead of this weekend's home game against Watford.
Last year he was top scorer and Ranieri predicts he will score more goals for the club this season, having made his first start of their Premier League campaign against West Brom last weekend.
Lack of checks on scooter riders 'alarming'
We've been looking today at the safety of mobility scooters following the death of a rider in Market Harborough.
Steve Wilcox, who runs a scooter mobility shop in Wigston, says there's an alarming lack of checks on riders and the rules are so vague he even has the authorities going to him for advice.
Setback for tourists hoping to return to East Mids
I've just been talking to East Midlands Airport and Thomas Cook about flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh.
We've found out an empty flight left the airport this morning with the aim of bringing UK tourists home.
There's been a sudden change though and it looks like this might not be able to happen.
EasyJet is saying officials at Sharm el-Sheikh airport are not allowing UK aircraft to land at the airport.
Man put camera in landlady's bedroom
A voyeur slipped a secret spy camera into the bedroom of his landlady in an attempt to record her private moments.
Holiday-makers fearful after Egypt plane crash
So haverecent events in Egyptput you off the idea of going to Sharm el-Sheikh?
Paul Bradley, from Wigston, has spent more than £1,000 on a holiday there but now says he'd rather not go.
He says: "It's a shame that this kind of thing is happening, this situation with IS, or whatever they want to call themselves.
"I'm afraid now I will never go back to a Muslim country again because I don't feel safe."
'Major flooding' closes medical centre
Some urgent information for anyone who uses the Northfields Medical Centre in Blaby.
They've just got in touch to let us know the centre is closed today because of "major internal flooding".
Instead, they're asking patients to go to the Urgent Care Centre in Oadby or the Leicester Royal Infirmary.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Tigers squad announcement at midday
At midday I should be able to tell you who's made it into the Leicester Tigers squad for this weekend's game against Exeter.
Ben Youngs, Ed Slater, Graham Kitchener and Tommy Bell could all return.
Bond star Moore stops for dinner in Leicestershire
As well as fast cars, beautiful women and Martinis, it turns out James Bond is fond of a particular Leicestershire pub.
Mobility scooters: Are they safe?
We're also going to be talking about mobility scooters today. How safe are they and should rules of driving them be more strict?
This is because an elderly person was knocked off their mobility scooter by a car in Market Harborough on Sunday. They died from their injuries.
Steve Wilcox runs a scooter mobility shop in Wigston and told BBC Radio Leicester more checks need to be carried out on mobility scooter drivers.
He says even people who are almost blind are allowed to drive them.
UK tourists to start flying home from Sharm
Let's start by looking at the big national story today. British holiday makers in Sharm el-Sheikh are expected to be able to fly home this morning.
BBC Radio Leicester has been talking to a woman called called Varsha from Leicestershire, who is one of the thousands of tourists stuck in Egypt since a Russian plane crashed last weekend.
She said she hasn't been put off going back but would probably wait at least six months.
Happy Friday!
As it's Friday, let's start the day off with a smile. Here's a picture of a cute puppy having a bath.
Weather: A wet start but drying up this afternoon
Cloudy at first with rain working in throughout the morning and the early afternoon.
The rain will slowly clear over the course of the afternoon with some brighter spells in places and highs of 16C (61F).
Then this evening will be clear with some scattered cloud overnight. Lows of 10C (50F) but possibly cooler in the countryside.