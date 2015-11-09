Foggy Bradgate Park

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday 9 November 2015
  2. News, sport, weather and travel updates resume at 08:00

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Local Live updates have finished for the day but Amy Woodfield will be with you from 08:00 tomorrow morning to bring you Tuesday's news.

Weather: Dry but wind remains

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

It will be largely dry overnight but it will remain cloudy and mild with a south westerly breeze. 

There will be a minimum temperature of 13C (55F).

Temperatures for Leicestershire
BBC
Stocken Prison last developed in 2011

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's a little more for you on the news that Stocken Prison in Rutland is going to be extended. 

It was built in 1985 as a young offender institution and new accommodation was last added there in 2011. 

I've never had the pleasure of staying the night, so I can't tell you what it's like...

Stocken Prison to be extended under new plans

Jeremy Ball

Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today

Chancellor George Osborne and Justice Secretary Michael Gove have announced a new programme to close some prisons and build new ones.

In their plans, Stocken Prison in Rutland will be extended 

HMP Stocken
BBC
Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's what's happening in Leicestershire: 

Irishman Lacey to referee Tigers' Champions Cup opener

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

If you were keeping a close eye on the Rugby World Cup, you'll have noticed Irish referee John Lacey. 

Well he's taking charge of Leicester Tigers' opening European Champions Cup game against Stade Francais on Friday. 

John Lacey
Getty Images

He was also in charge when this sprinkler went off during a test event for the world cup at the Olympic Stadium. 

Looks like he forgot his brolly. 

Councillors' anger over closed fire posts

Tim Parker

BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter

Leicestershire county councillors say something has to be done about 101 fire service jobs that have closed, but are still being paid for.

It's one of the big budget pressures which is forcing chief fire officers into proposals that could cut the service by a third.

But it's taken six hours for the 11 scrutiny councillors to agree a form of words to summarise the proposals for the county council cabinet.

Your views: Beaumont Leys robbery

Many of you have been shocked by CCTV footage of a woman being dragged to the ground in an attempted robbery in Beaumont Leys.

On our Facebook page Helen Southeran says: "Makes me feel sick. He needs catching!!!!"

Hayley Davenport Lake writes: "It's a complete disgrace!! Things like this make you ashamed to be British!!"

Church group plans ruined by vandals

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

A church group which had bought the former Aylestone and District Working Men's Club, in the hope of turning it into a new church and community centre, had a nasty surprise this weekend.

Aylestone working mens club
BBC

After collecting the keys, members of the Emmanuel Apostolic Church visited the club and found that during the buying process, it had been completely stripped of its plumbing system and lead from the roof.  

They now say their plans to refurbish will have to be halted while they raise more money.

Employee salary claims 'misleading' say council

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Leicestershire County Council says the salary of an employee named in the Taxpayers' Alliance's Town Hall Rich List is "misleading".

The group claimed Brian Roberts, director of corporate resources, earned £272,000 a year.

Leicestershire County COuncil
BBC

A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm the salary level for Mr Roberts is £146,000. The figure quoted by the Taxpayers' Alliance is misleading as it includes one-off costs associated with his flexible retirement.”  

Fire causing long delays on M69

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Highways England says the northbound carriageway of the M69 has now re-opened but there are still long delays

Fire crews are currently tackling a coach fire between J2 (Burbage) and J1 (Hinckley) on the southbound carriageway.

M69
Highways England
Can you help catch attempted robber seen on CCTV?

If you live in Beaumont Leys, cast your memory back to 13 June this year.

A woman was attacked, at about 06:20, in Little Wood Close, as a man tried to take money she had just withdrawn from a cash machine.

View more on youtube

The attack was a long time ago but PC Daniel Thorpe said he hoped releasing the CCTV would trigger someone's memory.

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Attempts to refurbish a working men's club in Leicester have been delayed after vandals broke in over the weekend
  • A public consultation opens today asking shoppers and traders what changes they would like to see at Leicester's outdoor market
  • Councillors have been meeting with fire chiefs today to discuss proposals for a series of cuts

Leicestershire employee named on tax group rich list

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

The Taxpayers Alliance has put together a list of council employees who earned more than £100,000 a year.

The group's Town Hall Rich List found the person who earned the most in Leicestershire was Brian Roberts, director of corporate resources for the county council at £272,000.

Leicestershire County Council
BBC
Your views: Curve 'harping back to old days'

Facebook

We've been asking today whether you think Leicester's Curve Theatre is worth all the £61m that was spent on it?

On Facebook, Ann Barwell wrote: "I have been to the Curve many times over the last few years and have had a great evening out. However, the new programme that has just been announced is dreadful! It is harping back to the bad old days of minority interest dance and music that eventually led to the demise of the Haymarket. Come on Curve, get a grip!!"

Curve Theatre
BBC
Parents investigated for lying on school admissions applications

Hinckley Times

Around 13 parents in Leicestershire have been investigated in the past three years for lying on school applications, an investigation found an increasing number are giving false addresses to get their child into their chosen school.

schools
PA
Building of Curve was 'drastically overbudget'

BBC Inside Out

Work on the Curve Theatre started in 2005 as a replacement for the Haymarket Theatre.

But the costs of it quickly spiralled and by the time it was eventually finished in 2008, it had cost £61m - £35m more than originally planned.

Curve Theatre
BBC

Watch more on how things went wrong for the Curve and how it has redeemed itself since on tonight's Inside Out from 19:30 on BBC One.

New project launches to help men make new friends

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

A man's garden shed is said to be his pride and joy but what if it is the size of a warehouse?

A new project called Men in Sheds is being launched tomorrow by Age UK to help tackle loneliness and gives men the chance to build things, share tools and make new friends.

Hundreds give views on fire plans

Tim Parker

BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter

More than 980 people have so far attended consultation events or given their feedback online in response to the fire service cuts.

Chief fire officer, Richard Chandler, said the volume of responses has been three times more than the last consultation that was held on cuts last year.

Richard Chandler
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service
Weather: Blustery afternoon, remaining dull

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

Winds will gust from 30-40mph throughout the afternoon, which will remain dull, cloudy and overcast with some occasional showers and highs of 13C (55F).

Tonight it will still be largely dry and windy, with plenty of cloud around.

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • A meeting is taking place between county councillors and fire chiefs to discuss controversial cuts
  • New Men in Sheds project to tackle loneliness
  • Jamie Vardy and Claudio Ranieri both up for awards
'Growing concern' over fire cuts, says councillor

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Hundreds of you have been going to meetings held by the fire service to give your thoughts on the proposed cuts.

There are two more consultation events being held this week, including one in Coalville tonight.

Fire cuts
BBC

Councillor Vijay Singh Riyait was at the meeting on Friday to talk over proposals with fire bosses and said: "There's growing concern and I think the pressure will only increase."  

Vardy: The goal scoring machine

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

A little Jamie Vardy fact for you...

The striker has scored 12 goals so far this season. That's already as many Premier League goals as Wayne Rooney managed in the whole of last season.

Vardy and Ranieri nominated for monthly award

Jason Bourne

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Jamie Vardy has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for October.

Claudio Ranieri has also been nominated for Manager of the Month, alongside Arsene Wenger and Manuel Pellegrini.

Jamie Vardy
Getty Images

Surely they will both win this time. The winner will be announced tomorrow.  

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Here are the stories we're looking at this morning:

  • Two lanes on the M1 reopen but traffic is still slow after a crash involving a car and lorry
  • Councillors are looking at controversial cuts to the fire service for a second time
  • Jamie Vardy and Claudio Ranieri have been nominated for Premier League Player and Manager of the Month awards
M1 now clear but traffic moving slowly

View more on twitter
No reported injuries in M1 crash

Nisha Chopra

BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader

There's been a crash on the northbound side of the M1 near Leicester.

A car and lorry collided just before 10:00 between junctions 21 and 21a by the roadworks.

Police say no-one's been hurt and Highways traffic officers are dealing with the incident.

Fire service 'better resourced' now says chief officer

Tim Parker

BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter

The chief fire officer is responding to concerns about cuts to fire engines and response times.

He says the service is "better resourced" to deal with larger incidents now than it was before and the speed of response will be improved in parts of south Leicestershire.

Council wants formal response to cuts

Tim Parker

BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter

It's "scrutiny the sequel" this morning as a county council committee tries for a second time to analyse the proposed cuts being put forward by the fire authority.

The aim is to get a formal response to the proposals agreed by the whole scrutiny group.

If last week's meeting is anything to go by, this isn't going to be easy.    

Fire service wants to cut jobs and fire engines

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Here's a recap on Leicestershire's planned fire cuts:

The Fire and Rescue Service is having its government grant cut from £8.4m to £2.4m by 2020 and to make the savings they are cutting 100 jobs, nearly a dozen fire engines and closing two stations.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue
BBC

The proposals have been controversial, with more than 1,000 people giving their opinions on the plans and last week councillors called a meeting with fire chiefs.  

Is the Curve value for money?

Jim Davis

BBC Radio Leicester presenter

Millions of public money has been spent on the Curve Theatre in Leicester and you might have heard me talk about the affect it's had on the city in the last 10 years.

This morning we want to know your thoughts about whether you think it is value for money?

You can call into the show on 0116 251 1049 or tweet us.

How did the Curve make a comeback?

Today we're also looking at Leicester's Curve Theatre, which was once labelled as an "expensive disaster" and "charmless" by theatregoers.

After a few big productions, audience numbers are up and it now stands as one of the top 10 venues in England.

Curve Theatre
The Curve

Have a read about how the venue transformed in recent years. We'll also be looking at whether people think the theatre is value for money.

