Leicestershire county councillors say something has to be done about 101 fire service jobs that have closed, but are still being paid for.
It's one of the big budget pressures which is forcing chief fire officers into proposals that could cut the service by a third.
But it's taken six hours for the 11 scrutiny councillors to agree a form of words to summarise the proposals for the county council cabinet.
Your views: Beaumont Leys robbery
Many of you have been shocked by CCTV footage of a woman being dragged to the ground in an attempted robbery in Beaumont Leys.
On our Facebook page Helen Southeran says: "Makes me feel sick. He needs catching!!!!"
Hayley Davenport Lake writes: "It's a complete disgrace!! Things like this make you ashamed to be British!!"
Church group plans ruined by vandals
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A church group which had bought the former Aylestone and District Working Men's Club, in the hope of turning it into a new church and community centre, had a nasty surprise this weekend.
After collecting the keys, members of the Emmanuel Apostolic Church visited the club and found that during the buying process, it had been completely stripped of its plumbing system and lead from the roof.
They now say their plans to refurbish will have to be halted while they raise more money.
Employee salary claims 'misleading' say council
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Leicestershire County Council says the salary of an employee named in the Taxpayers' Alliance's Town Hall Rich List is "misleading".
The group claimed Brian Roberts, director of corporate resources, earned £272,000 a year.
A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm the salary level for Mr Roberts is £146,000. The figure quoted by the Taxpayers' Alliance is misleading as it includes one-off costs associated with his flexible retirement.”
Fire causing long delays on M69
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Highways England says the northbound carriageway of the M69 has now re-opened but there are still long delays
Fire crews are currently tackling a coach fire between J2 (Burbage) and J1 (Hinckley) on the southbound carriageway.
Can you help catch attempted robber seen on CCTV?
If you live in Beaumont Leys, cast your memory back to 13 June this year.
Attempts to refurbish a working men's club in Leicester have been delayed after vandals broke in over the weekend
A public consultation opens today asking shoppers and traders what changes they would like to see at Leicester's outdoor market
Councillors have been meeting with fire chiefs today to discuss proposals for a series of cuts
Leicestershire employee named on tax group rich list
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The Taxpayers Alliance has put together a list of council employees who earned more than £100,000 a year.
The group's Town Hall Rich List found the person who earned the most in Leicestershire was Brian Roberts, director of corporate resources for the county council at £272,000.
Your views: Curve 'harping back to old days'
We've been asking today whether you think Leicester's Curve Theatre is worth all the £61m that was spent on it?
On Facebook, Ann Barwell wrote: "I have been to the Curve many times over the last few years and have had a great evening out. However, the new programme that has just been announced is dreadful! It is harping back to the bad old days of minority interest dance and music that eventually led to the demise of the Haymarket. Come on Curve, get a grip!!"
Parents investigated for lying on school admissions applications
Weather: Dry but wind remains
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
It will be largely dry overnight but it will remain cloudy and mild with a south westerly breeze.
There will be a minimum temperature of 13C (55F).
Stocken Prison last developed in 2011
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here's a little more for you on the news that Stocken Prison in Rutland is going to be extended.
It was built in 1985 as a young offender institution and new accommodation was last added there in 2011.
I've never had the pleasure of staying the night, so I can't tell you what it's like...
Stocken Prison to be extended under new plans
Jeremy Ball
Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
Chancellor George Osborne and Justice Secretary Michael Gove have announced a new programme to close some prisons and build new ones.
In their plans, Stocken Prison in Rutland will be extended
Paddy McGuinness has date with Rainbows Hospice
Television date-maker Paddy McGuinness brought extra smiles to Rainbows Hospice in Loughborough on a surprise Halloween visit.
Travel: Crash closes two lanes of M1
Two lanes are closed and there is very slow traffic on the M1 southbound before J21 for the M69 because of a collision.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here's what's happening in Leicestershire:
Irishman Lacey to referee Tigers' Champions Cup opener
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
If you were keeping a close eye on the Rugby World Cup, you'll have noticed Irish referee John Lacey.
Well he's taking charge of Leicester Tigers' opening European Champions Cup game against Stade Francais on Friday.
He was also in charge when this sprinkler went off during a test event for the world cup at the Olympic Stadium.
Looks like he forgot his brolly.
Coalville: More big plans for the town that never regenerated
Leicester Mercury
In 2010, the Tory-controlled North West Leicestershire District Council unveiled a comprehensive plan to regenerate Coalville. That was the dream. Except the dream did not come true.
Councillors' anger over closed fire posts
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Can you help catch attempted robber seen on CCTV?
If you live in Beaumont Leys, cast your memory back to 13 June this year.
A woman was attacked, at about 06:20, in Little Wood Close, as a man tried to take money she had just withdrawn from a cash machine.
The attack was a long time ago but PC Daniel Thorpe said he hoped releasing the CCTV would trigger someone's memory.
Travel: Coach fire closes section of M69
The M69 is closed in both directions between J2 (Burbage) and J1 (Hinckley) because of a coach fire.
It is causing severe tailbacks in the area
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Parents investigated for lying on school admissions applications
Around 13 parents in Leicestershire have been investigated in the past three years for lying on school applications, an investigation found an increasing number are giving false addresses to get their child into their chosen school.
Building of Curve was 'drastically overbudget'
Work on the Curve Theatre started in 2005 as a replacement for the Haymarket Theatre.
But the costs of it quickly spiralled and by the time it was eventually finished in 2008, it had cost £61m - £35m more than originally planned.
Watch more on how things went wrong for the Curve and how it has redeemed itself since on tonight's Inside Out from 19:30 on BBC One.
New project launches to help men make new friends
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A man's garden shed is said to be his pride and joy but what if it is the size of a warehouse?
A new project called Men in Sheds is being launched tomorrow by Age UK to help tackle loneliness and gives men the chance to build things, share tools and make new friends.
Hundreds give views on fire plans
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter
More than 980 people have so far attended consultation events or given their feedback online in response to the fire service cuts.
Chief fire officer, Richard Chandler, said the volume of responses has been three times more than the last consultation that was held on cuts last year.
Weather: Blustery afternoon, remaining dull
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Winds will gust from 30-40mph throughout the afternoon, which will remain dull, cloudy and overcast with some occasional showers and highs of 13C (55F).
Tonight it will still be largely dry and windy, with plenty of cloud around.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
'Growing concern' over fire cuts, says councillor
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Hundreds of you have been going to meetings held by the fire service to give your thoughts on the proposed cuts.
There are two more consultation events being held this week, including one in Coalville tonight.
Councillor Vijay Singh Riyait was at the meeting on Friday to talk over proposals with fire bosses and said: "There's growing concern and I think the pressure will only increase."
Vardy: The goal scoring machine
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
A little Jamie Vardy fact for you...
The striker has scored 12 goals so far this season. That's already as many Premier League goals as Wayne Rooney managed in the whole of last season.
Date set for housing appeal
Hinckley Times
A developer who had plans for 450 homes on land near Barlestone refused has been given a date for their appeal against the decision.
Vardy and Ranieri nominated for monthly award
Jason Bourne
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Jamie Vardy has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for October.
Claudio Ranieri has also been nominated for Manager of the Month, alongside Arsene Wenger and Manuel Pellegrini.
Surely they will both win this time. The winner will be announced tomorrow.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Here are the stories we're looking at this morning:
M1 now clear but traffic moving slowly
No reported injuries in M1 crash
BBC Radio Leicester Newsreader
There's been a crash on the northbound side of the M1 near Leicester.
A car and lorry collided just before 10:00 between junctions 21 and 21a by the roadworks.
Police say no-one's been hurt and Highways traffic officers are dealing with the incident.
Fire service 'better resourced' now says chief officer
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter
The chief fire officer is responding to concerns about cuts to fire engines and response times.
He says the service is "better resourced" to deal with larger incidents now than it was before and the speed of response will be improved in parts of south Leicestershire.
Factory blaze 'got out of control'
Leicester Mercury
The fire at a disused factory in Coalville last night was started deliberately after a group of homeless people who were thought to be using it for shelter started the fire to keep warm - and it got out of control.
Council wants formal response to cuts
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter
It's "scrutiny the sequel" this morning as a county council committee tries for a second time to analyse the proposed cuts being put forward by the fire authority.
The aim is to get a formal response to the proposals agreed by the whole scrutiny group.
If last week's meeting is anything to go by, this isn't going to be easy.
Travel: Lanes closed on M1
Two lanes are shut on the M1 northbound between J21 (M69) and J21a (A46) because of an overturned vehicle.
Fire service wants to cut jobs and fire engines
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Here's a recap on Leicestershire's planned fire cuts:
The Fire and Rescue Service is having its government grant cut from £8.4m to £2.4m by 2020 and to make the savings they are cutting 100 jobs, nearly a dozen fire engines and closing two stations.
The proposals have been controversial, with more than 1,000 people giving their opinions on the plans and last week councillors called a meeting with fire chiefs.
Bar applies for extended opening hours
Leicester Mercury
A city centre bar has submitted a new application to open for 20 hours a day, seven days a week.
Is the Curve value for money?
Jim Davis
BBC Radio Leicester presenter
Millions of public money has been spent on the Curve Theatre in Leicester and you might have heard me talk about the affect it's had on the city in the last 10 years.
This morning we want to know your thoughts about whether you think it is value for money?
You can call into the show on 0116 251 1049 or tweet us.
How did the Curve make a comeback?
Today we're also looking at Leicester's Curve Theatre, which was once labelled as an "expensive disaster" and "charmless" by theatregoers.
After a few big productions, audience numbers are up and it now stands as one of the top 10 venues in England.
Have a read about how the venue transformed in recent years. We'll also be looking at whether people think the theatre is value for money.