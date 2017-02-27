Latest updates: Leicestershire Live

Ferguson Media

Remember the special set of £5 notes engraved with tiny portraits of Jane Austen?

Three of the four have now been found, and the last one still to be found was spent in Melton Mowbray's Dickinson & Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe last December.

Nearly three months on, how far can the rare note have gone?

According to one study, a banknote can change hands more than 250 times in about two years in circulation, so it could have passed through several people's pockets by now.

With the pie shop saying it had thousands of visitors queuing up and checking their fivers after the news broke last year, it could well have gone beyond Leicestershire too.

Considering it's valued at up to £50,000, it's probably worth having a check in your wallet. The serial number's AM32 885554, and it includes the quote from Pride and Prejudice pictured below.