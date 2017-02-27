Latest updates: Leicestershire Live
- Man jailed for life for stab murder
- Guinea Pig Club member dies
- Last £5 note 'worth £50,000' still being sought
- Fans to lead 'Ranieri march' to stadium
- The reason behind the name 'Shepshed'
- Updates for Monday 27 February 2017
By Amy Woodfield
East Midlands weather update: More rain overnight
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC weather presenter
It will be cloudy with a few spots of light rain and drizzle in the first part of the night, with outbreaks of rain becoming more widespread in the early hours.
Patchy light rain will fizzle out through Tuesday morning.
Watch: World War Two veteran takes last flight
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
This was Sandy Saunders's last flight - just a few weeks ago...
Guinea Pig Club member dies
Victoria Hicks
Reporter, East Midlands Today
One of the last surviving members of a group of World War Two pilots who underwent pioneering plastic surgery has died at the age of 94.
Guinea Pig Club member Sandy Saunders, from Burton Lazars in Leicestershire, died from cancer on Sunday night.
He recently took his last flight in a Tiger Moth plane for a film made by BBC Inside Out.
Vardy lookalike 'scammed by agent'
Dave Wade
BBC New Online
A Jamie Vardy lookalike said he was left "broke" amid claims his agent scammed him out of appearance fees.
Watch: The hunt for the 'last £50k fiver'
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
Eighteen months on from the closure of Snibston
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester political reporter
Then (July 2015)...
And now at Snibston...
Council leaders in Leicestershire today unveiled plans for the site's future .
Alcohol 'worth £250k' stolen from warehouse
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Leicestershire Police are trying to trace these two men after nearly £250,000 worth of alcohol was taken from a warehouse in Lutterworth.
It happened a while back, on Friday 9 December. A lorry - believed to have been using a false number plate - arrived at the warehouse in Magna Park and collected 26 pallets of alcohol.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a theft offence, the force said.
How far could Melton Mowbray's Jane Austen £5 note have gone?
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
Remember the special set of £5 notes engraved with tiny portraits of Jane Austen?
Three of the four have now been found, and the last one still to be found was spent in Melton Mowbray's Dickinson & Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe last December.
Nearly three months on, how far can the rare note have gone?
According to one study, a banknote can change hands more than 250 times in about two years in circulation, so it could have passed through several people's pockets by now.
With the pie shop saying it had thousands of visitors queuing up and checking their fivers after the news broke last year, it could well have gone beyond Leicestershire too.
Considering it's valued at up to £50,000, it's probably worth having a check in your wallet. The serial number's AM32 885554, and it includes the quote from Pride and Prejudice pictured below.
Last £5 note 'worth £50,000' still being sought
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
A rare £5 note featuring an image of Jane Austen is still on the loose - nearly three months after it was spent in Melton Mowbray .
Engraved with a portrait of the author, who died 200 years ago, it's been compared to Willy Wonka's golden ticket, and is said to be worth up to £50,000.
Three other similar notes spent in Northern Ireland , Scotland and Wales have all been traced, leaving just one more to be found.
I've been out to the pork pie shop, where it was spent, to see if there's been any sign of the elusive fiver.
Background to Braunstone Gate murder
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Let me just remind you of what happened to Adam Bent in July last year.
The 31-year-old was stabbed in what police called an "unprovoked attack".
Both he and 21-year-old Fields had been at a bar in the Braunstone Gate area of Leicester. After the pair left, there was a fight and Mr Bent was stabbed once in the chest.
Members of the public gave him first aid at the scene but he died later in hospital.
Fields, from Gresley Close in Leicester, pleaded guilty to his murder back in October last year.
BreakingMan jailed for fatal stabbing
Victoria Hicks
Reporter, East Midlands Today
Cameron Fields, aged 21, has been sentenced to a minimum of 23 years for the murder of Adam Bent in Leicester in July last year.
Fan tribute march route revealed
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
If you're planning to get involved with the parade to the King Power Stadium later, here is the planned route.
(18:00 - 18:45) Clock Tower > High Street > Jubilee Square > Applegate > The Newarke > DMU > Western or Eastern Boulevard > King Power (19:45).
Organiser, 11-year-old Jack Stephens, planned the route with his family and Leicestershire Police.
They've said the route to Jubilee Square is pedestrianised, so those with young children can easily join to this point.
Roberts' friends in high places
BBC Sport
Leicester Tigers' Welsh centre Jack Roberts has discussed his breakthrough season and the support of the likes of Manu Tuilagi, Matt Toomua and George North.
Your Questions: How did Shepshed get its name?
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Paul Clark, who used to live in Shepshed, used Your Questions to ask how the town got its name.
He now lives all the way over in Sydney, Australia, but said it's something he's "always wondered" about the town he grew up in.
Well - I've been making calls and doing some research - and I think I now have an answer for you.
Reading from the book "A History of Shepshed by Anthony J. Lacey", a local history expert told me the town was originally known as Scepeshefde Regis - meaning "hill where the sheep graze".
The book claims the town's name has changed at least 10 times over the years but has always been a form of the words "sheep" and "shed". This is because it was a big sheep wool trading town.
Even now, the town council’s Role of Honour Board has a sheep and shed in its logo.
'Thousands having unnecessary heart surgery'
East Midlands Today
Researchers at the University of Leicester have said thousands of patients are unnecessarily undergoing heart surgery every year in the UK.
The study claims an internationally approved test to see if people with aortic stenosis (AS) need surgery - which involves cycling on a stationary bike - is highly inaccurate.
They're now planning further research to find a more reliable method of testing.
Man arrested over Kibworth fire
Sonia Kataria
BBC News Online
I've got more details on the news that a woman and a child were rescued from a flat fire after a suspected arson attack.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to an address in Glebeland, Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it believed the blaze was started “deliberately” but that no-one was injured.
Leicestershire Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Suspected arson in Kibworth
Leicester Mercury
A 17-month old toddler and an adult were rescued from a first-floor window by firefighters after a suspected arson attack in a village.
Baby dies from 'natural cause'
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
The Leicester Safeguarding Children Board (LSCB) has published a serious case review about a child that died in 2014 aged just nine weeks.
The little boy never lived with his birth parents - he was either in hospital or in foster care throughout his life, the report into his death said.
After his death, he was found to have rib fractures that were considered "non-accidental", however a criminal investigation into the cause of the injuries was "inconclusive".
The conclusion of the review found that the child died as a result of an underlying natural cause.
You can read the full report here .
Foxes fan organises 'thank you book' for Ranieri
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Do you remember a "thank you book" being put together at the end of last season for the owners of Leicester City?
It involved fans sending in a small donation and a photo of themselves to go into the book, which was then given to the billionaire club owners.
Well the man behind the book is now doing another one - this time for Claudio Ranieri.
Dean Hawthorne said spaces are limited so it will work on a "first-come, first-served" basis.
Along with a photo, fans are asked to submit a kind message of appreciation to "wonderful gentleman" Ranieri. There are more details here .
'Elephant Man' story to be told
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Later this week, BBC Radio Leicester will be hosting a festival of storytelling as part of their 50th birthday celebrations.
One of the stories being told is that of Leicester-born Joseph Merrick, better known as the "Elephant Man".
This is author Jo Vigor Mungovin at his graveside in Welford Road Cemetery - she is actually a distant relative of the showman who exhibited Joseph.
She will be reading a story about the "Elephant Man" at Leicester Cathedral on Saturday.
Latest Leicestershire headlines
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Plans for former Snibston Museum site
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Leicestershire County Council has announced a potential plan for the former Snibston Museum site in Coalville.
As you can see from the map, the proposals entail a new visitor centre and cafe alongside a mountain bike trail and a pedestrian walkway to the town centre.
The authority will be staging a public event at Snibston’s Century Theatre on Wednesday, but if you can't make that, you can always give your views online here .
Foxes relegation fight to continue
BBC Leicester Sport
Leicester City's caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare has said the players have enough quality to successfully fight relegation from the Premier League.
That's despite failing to win in the league since New Year's Eve.
The Foxes host Liverpool tonight.
Young fan to show support to Ranieri
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
The march has been organised by an 11-year-old fan Jack Stephens - pictured here on BBC Radio Leicester this morning.
He said he wants to show Ranieri that the fans thought he was a "good manager" who helped the club to "do the impossible".
Ranieri fans to march over sacking
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
The news about the sacking of this man continues this week.
Tonight Leicester City will play their first match since Claudio Ranieri left the club.
Fans of the former manager are expected to unite with a march from Leicester's Clock Tower to the King Power Stadium.
Join us for today's live news coverage
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Good morning Leicestershire - I hope you're all well this Monday morning.
I'll be writing the updates on your Local Live page today with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
If you'd like to get in touch with me you can send an email , use Facebook or contact me via Twitter .