East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 19 May 2017

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield and Sandish Shoker

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Power cut affecting Ilkeston properties

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

If you're waking up in Ilkeston this morning you might find you've got no electricity...

View more on twitter

Lorry fire closes road in Hinckley

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

The fire service has been dealing with this lorry fire in Hinckley overnight...

Lorry fire
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service

The crew was called just after midnight to the blaze on the A47 Dodwells Road between Wykin and Dodwells Bridge.

It's thought the road may be closed for some time today as recovery works are taking place. The road may also need to be resurfaced.

Watch: East Midlands weather forecast

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A wet, wet, wet start to the day. But it should be drier later this afternoon.

Foxes new strip to be worn this weekend

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Leicester City fans might still be upset about their Spurs hammering last night but here's something to be excited about - the club has released their new kit for the 2017/18 season...

New Leicester kit
Leicester City FC

It doesn't look all that different to me.

The kit will be worn by players on Sunday when they play Bournemouth in their last Premier League match of the season.

You can get your hands on it before kick-off though. It will go on general sale from 07:00 online and 09:00 at the club shop - an adult shirt will set you back £50.

Major delays on the railway

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

East Midlands Trains is reporting a problem with the railway this morning that could affect your journey to work.

A fault with the signalling system in Bedfordshire is affecting the operators London/Nottingham/Sheffield services.

East Midlands Train
BBC

All lines have now reopened but some services will be delayed, cancelled or revised as services get back to normal.

The disruption is expected to last until 13:00.

Good morning: Join us for today's live news coverage

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Happy Friday East Midlands - it's me and Sandish Shoker writing the updates on today's live page.

We'll have all the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.

If you'd like to get in touch with us you can send an email or use Facebook or Twitter.

Back to top