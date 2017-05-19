Power cut affecting Ilkeston propertiesAmy WoodfieldBBC Local LivePosted at 8:32 If you're waking up in Ilkeston this morning you might find you've got no electricity...View more on twitter
Live Reporting
By Amy Woodfield and Sandish Shoker
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Power cut affecting Ilkeston properties
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
If you're waking up in Ilkeston this morning you might find you've got no electricity...
Lorry fire closes road in Hinckley
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
The fire service has been dealing with this lorry fire in Hinckley overnight...
The crew was called just after midnight to the blaze on the A47 Dodwells Road between Wykin and Dodwells Bridge.
It's thought the road may be closed for some time today as recovery works are taking place. The road may also need to be resurfaced.
Watch: East Midlands weather forecast
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A wet, wet, wet start to the day. But it should be drier later this afternoon.
Foxes new strip to be worn this weekend
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Leicester City fans might still be upset about their Spurs hammering last night but here's something to be excited about - the club has released their new kit for the 2017/18 season...
It doesn't look all that different to me.
The kit will be worn by players on Sunday when they play Bournemouth in their last Premier League match of the season.
You can get your hands on it before kick-off though. It will go on general sale from 07:00 online and 09:00 at the club shop - an adult shirt will set you back £50.
Signal fault causes major rail disruption
Passengers face cancellations or delays of up to 90 minutes as a result of the fault.Read more
Major delays on the railway
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
East Midlands Trains is reporting a problem with the railway this morning that could affect your journey to work.
A fault with the signalling system in Bedfordshire is affecting the operators London/Nottingham/Sheffield services.
All lines have now reopened but some services will be delayed, cancelled or revised as services get back to normal.
The disruption is expected to last until 13:00.
Good morning: Join us for today's live news coverage
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Happy Friday East Midlands - it's me and Sandish Shoker writing the updates on today's live page.
We'll have all the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.
If you'd like to get in touch with us you can send an email or use Facebook or Twitter.