Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Live updates for Monday 4 September 2017
- Pensioner dies after being hit by police car
- Chicken 'flew into a WW2 battle'
- Leicester children's services 'no longer inadequate'
- Plaque to mark former railway station's closure
- Deadline passes for removal of rubbish
Live Reporting
By Maryam Qaiser and Liam Barnes
All times stated are UK
Wanted man found with guns in mattress
Nathan Rochester had a sawn-off shotgun and a loaded pistol when police found him.
Motorcycle acrobatic team start last tour
Firm fined over forklift driver's death
The tragedy "could have easily been prevented", a Health and Safety Executive inspector says.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, between J23A for A42 and J23 for A512.
M1 Leicestershire - Heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J23a A42 in North West Leicestershire and J23, A512 (Loughborough) in Shepshed, because of an accident involving an overturned vehicle earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Derbyshire: Your questions
Send us your questions about the area and we'll investigate.
Motorcycle stunt team's final tour starts at Chatsworth
Sonia Kataria
BBC News Online
The last tour of motorcycle stunt team the White Helmets kicked off at Chatsworth House this weekend.
The Royal Signals team, founded in 1927 and based in Dorset, performed for thousands of people at the countryside show in Derbyshire.
Weather: Mild evening ahead
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Tonight will be a little milder than recent nights and it will feel quite muggy with mist and hill fog.
It will stay dry for most of the night with minimum temperatures reaching 15C (59F).
Tomorrow will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, a few brighter intervals will develop but it will cloud over again with the odd shower possible.
Temperature will reach 20 C (68 F).
Work almost complete at Derby Cathedral
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
The scaffolding around Derby Cathedral will be taken down today after almost a year.
Work to repair the lead roof is almost complete and the loft space has been made more accessible.
Old wooden beams which were built in 1830 have also been discovered during construction work.
Rachel Morris, chapter steward and cathedral administrator, said: "We now have walkways with handrails so we can inspect the whole of the building and the whole of the inside roof area, which means we can maintain it better.
"We have shown a few people round and it would be really great to be able to use it for education purposes but certainly the amount of history in here, the amount of names and dates it is just fascinating for anybody who is interested in any type of building, names or Derby."
Watch: Plaque unveiled to commemorate Victoria station
Ben Truslove
BBC News Online
It's 50 years since Nottingham's Victoria railway station closed. Today, a plaque was unveiled on the only surviving section of the original building.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J23A for A42.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 northbound at J23a A42, because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area. Traffic is coping well.
City council 'proud of Ofsted report'
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Leicester City Council has praised the work of its leadership and management team after Ofsted said its children's services had made significant improvements.
The service have gone from being rated as inadequate to requiring improvement by Ofsted.
Two years ago the council was heavily criticised by inspectors but a report published today said it has made sustained improvements, notably its the management.
A council spokesman said: "We are really proud of the report and really pleased with the leadership and management going from inadequate to good.
"It is a massive achievement for us but the recommendations enable us to look at what we need to do and really improve our services so that they are good for children, each and every time they need us."
Karen Jacquet: Family pay tribute after death in Newark
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
The family of a woman who died after being assaulted in Newark last month has paid tribute to her.
Karen Jacquet, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was found by police officers at a property on Mill Lane.
One man has been charged with her murder, and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 10 November.
'Cathedral of steam' marked 50 years on
Nottingham Victoria Station was opened in 1900 but was gradually run down during the 1960s.
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe accident, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J26 for A610 Nottingham.
M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic on M1 northbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J26, A610 (Nottingham), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Company fined £450,000 over fork lift crush death
A company has been fined £450,000 for health and safety breaches over the death of a Cheshire man, who was crushed to death when the fork lift truck he was driving overturned.
The Health and Safety Executive found Ben Pallier-Singleton, from Disley, had not been "adequately trained, nor was he wearing a seatbelt" when the truck overturned at Vinyl Compound in Chinley, Derbyshire, on 10 February 2015.
The company admitted breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and Regulation 3 of the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.
Vinyl Compound were fined £450,000 and ordered to pay costs of £71,728.20.
Former shot-stopper becomes new copper
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
You expect a few footballers to move clubs in the transfer window, but not many switch jobs altogether.
Former Port Vale goalkeeper Chris Martin, though, has turned from stopping penalties to handing them out, after he joined Derbyshire Police.
The 27-year-old, who made 74 appearances for the club between 2007 and 2012, has finished a rather different form of pre-season training, and was sworn in alongside 14 other new officers on 1 September.
He lines up on the left wing of the picture (first left) with his new teammates below. I'm not sure 5-6-4 is a legal formation, though...
Man struck by police car dies at scene
Derbyshire Police said the officer had been responding to an emergency call at the time.
Teenager wins two medals at first School Games
A pupil from Sprowston Community High School in Norwich has won two medals at the School Games National Finals at Loughborough University.
Ruby Bishop, 13, was competing in the wheelchair tennis girls singles and doubles competitions.
She won a bronze medal in the singles, and a silver in the doubles.
She said: "I’ve played really well. I’ve improved my serve since I’ve last played in a tournament, so I’m really happy with that.
"I’m leaving with two medals which is great for my first School Games."
The event had about 1,600 athletes competing across 12 sports, seven of which included disability disciplines.
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, at J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Can Vardy help to lift England at Wembley?
BBC Sport
It wasn't the greatest of performances for England on Friday, but manager Gareth Southgate is hoping his side can raise the roof at Wembley for their crucial qualifier tonight against Slovakia.
A win would go a long way to securing their place at next year's World Cup in Russia, while a good performance will help to lift morale.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is in the squad, and could provide another attacking option should England and Southgate need it, while Foxes defender Harry Maguire will be hoping to make his debut.
Two hospitalised after Old Dalby crash
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
The driver and passenger of a car are still in hospital after a crash in Old Dalby on Friday.
Both people were in a Hyundai i-10 when it was involved in a crash with a Peugeot Boxer and Fiat Panda on Lawn Lane on 1 September.
They were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where they are currently in a stable condition.
The Fiat driver sustained minor injuries but nobody else was injured, and Leicestershire Police are looking for witnesses to help them with their investigation.
Pensioner dies after being hit by police car
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
A pensioner has died after he was hit by a police car in Chesterfield today.
Derbyshire Police confirmed one of its officers was responding to an emergency call when the crash happened at about 08:25 BST on Loundsley Green Road.
The man, who has not been named, later died in hospital.
A spokesman for the force said it has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
Leics sign Javid from Warwickshire
Leicestershire sign all-rounder Ateeq Javid on a two-year contract from Warwickshire.
Weather: Dry but cloudy afternoon ahead
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It’ll be mostly a cloudy and dry afternoon with a chance of a few brighter spells emerging later on. Feeling quite humid and slightly warmer than recently with highs of 21C (70F).
No first-XI guarantees at Notts - Nolan
Notts County manager Kevin Nolan says none of his squad are "guaranteed a first-team place".
Have you seen missing teenager Katie Cooper?
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Officers are concerned for the safety Katie Cooper, 14, after she was reported missing from Sutton-in-Ashfield at about 16:30 yesterday, Nottinghamshire Police have said.
She was last seen wearing a black vest-top tied in the middle at the front, light blue skinny jeans, a black leather jacket and white Adidas trainers.
Evans not concerned by Mansfield form
Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans is not concerned by his side's slow start to the season after just one win.
Sports centre could close during the day to save money
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Sandiacre Friesland Sports Centre could be closed during the day due to the lack of demand.
It could close between 07:30 and 15:00 during the week because only a tenth of visits are made during those hours.
Erewash Borough Council said if the plan is given the go-ahead it could save about £65,541 per year.
Councillors will attend the Erewash Borough Council’s executive meeting on 12 September to make a final decision.
A report to the meeting showed that over the last five years visits to the centre during the day were low and the current demand showed 89.87% of usage was during the evenings and the weekend.
Weather Watchers: Cloudy and damp across the East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
We may have got away with brilliant weather over last week's bank holiday, but we're back in the drizzly and dreary weather we've suffered for most of the summer today.
Anne's sent us this picture of a rather grey day up in Brailsford, while Pete spotted this incy wincy spider in Melton Mowbray hoping the water doesn't wash it out.
And Kelvin Mann sent us this image from Kirkby-in-Ashfield of a proper pea-souper.
Ofsted: Leicester children's services 'no longer inadequate'
BBC Radio Leicester
Children's services in Leicester are no longer deemed inadequate.
Ofsted says significant improvements have been made at the city council following a damning inspection two years ago.
However, concerns have been raised about the care given to disabled children and those privately fostered.
In a report published this morning Ofsted rated services as "requiring improvement".
Thousands attend Darley Park concert
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
The weather didn't stop people from attending the Darley Park concert at the weekend.
It was the first time concert-goers had to pay for tickets but the event still attracted about 14,500 people.
The classical concert - which included highlights such as the Flight of the Valkyries, Fanfare for Common Man and Elgar's Nimrod - returned after being axed by the city council in 2015.
In 2015, about 30,000 people attended when the concert was free.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J24A for A50 Derby.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24a, A50 (Derby), because of a broken down lorry and recovery work. Travel time is around 15 minutes. Congestion to Trowell Services.
Red Ensign flag to be raised in Nottingham
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Civic leaders from Nottinghamshire County Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council will hold a ceremony to mark Merchant Navy Day.
The Red Ensign flag was raised yesterday but a ceremony will be held at County Hall this afternoon.
The flag originated in the early 17th century as a Britishensign flown by the Royal Navy and was later adopted specifically by British merchantmen to be flown as the civil ensign of the British merchant fleet.
September 3, 1939 marked the outbreak of the Second World War and the first major British maritime casualty. The merchant vessel SS Athenia was torpedoed and 128 passengers and crew were lost.
The date now marks the bravery of the men and women who served in the navy during both world wars.
Watch: 'Sometimes all you need is a hug'
Ben Truslove
BBC News Online
BBC journalist Holly Jones, from Melton Mowbray, was on London Bridge when a van was driven into pedestrians, killing eight and injuring more than 40.
For tonight's Inside Out, she returns to the scene of the tragedy and visits Frenchwoman Christine Delcros who she comforted as she lay injured.
Inside Out is on BBC One at 19:30 and on iPlayer afterwards.
Cricket: Outlaws on a high after Notts claim first T20 title
BBC Sport
It was a thrilling night at Edgbaston on Saturday, as Notts Outlaws edged out the Birmingham Bears in the final of the T20 Blast.
It's the latest success in what's shaping up to be a great summer of cricket for Nottinghamshire, who now hold both domestic limited overs trophies and are on course to clinch the Division Two title in the County Championship.
Not everything went quite to plan, though, as Daniel Christian's trophy mishap shows.
Man hospitalised after Mansfield assault
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
Police officers are appealing for information after a man was taken to hospital following a suspected assault in Mansfield.
An ambulance was called to Woodhouse Road at about 04:10 on Sunday, and the man was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said he suffered what are believed to be serious injuries.
'Why I gave back my beauty queen crown'
Deadline passes for removal of tonnes of rubbish
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish remains in Cotgrave despite a deadline passing for it to be cleaned up.
The dump, which is thought to cover at least half an acre and is several feet thick, is on private land near Owthorpe Road.
Nottinghamshire County Council says it's disappointed the matter hasn't been resolved even though the deadline for removal was Friday.
A spokesman from the county council said: "Ever since this action started we have been trying to make contact with the landowners.
"In the past few days they have actually made contact with us and we are now trying to pursue that dialogue and see if that will resolve the breach in planning control that has taken place."
Army mascot ram dies
Eric Simpson
BBC News Online
There was some sad news over the weekend - the Mercian Regiment's mascot ram Private Derby died, just a day before a parade to mark the regiment's 10th anniversary.
He was the 31st Pte Derby to hold the title and had been unwell for several weeks.
Colonel of the regiment, Brigadier (Retd) Andrew Williams OBE said: "Pte Derby XXXI was a great character, behaving impeccably when on parade and drawing great crowds of young fans who loved to pet him.
"Back in barracks, though, he was never slow to assert his authority and keep the soldiers on their toes."
A 32nd ram will now be sought which will retain the traditional Pte Derby name.