The scaffolding around Derby Cathedral will be taken down today after almost a year.

Work to repair the lead roof is almost complete and the loft space has been made more accessible.

Old wooden beams which were built in 1830 have also been discovered during construction work.

Rachel Morris, chapter steward and cathedral administrator, said: "We now have walkways with handrails so we can inspect the whole of the building and the whole of the inside roof area, which means we can maintain it better.

"We have shown a few people round and it would be really great to be able to use it for education purposes but certainly the amount of history in here, the amount of names and dates it is just fascinating for anybody who is interested in any type of building, names or Derby."