Latest updates: Leicestershire live

Bill's Bar in Oakham has been chosen to host open auditions for the X Factor TV show after one of the owners sent videos of talented singers at open mic nights there.
Jonathan Spencer who owns the bar said the auditions are a great opportunity for talented local performers to showcase their work. Many people have told him they didn't expect the TV show to come to Rutland.
The auditions take place on 25 April.
Leicestershire record third successive profit
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicestershire have announced a net profit for the third consecutive year.
The Foxes made £3,620 in 2017, down slightly from £8,813.
Between 2012 and 2014 the Foxes made cumulative losses totaling more than £500,000.
It's been a lot of hard work from the all staff at the club. The same staff are here that were here three years ago. We're probably one of only one or two counties who can boast that we've returned a net profit for three years in a row.
Pupils at a Leicester school make a buzz with music
Khush Sameja
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
School children in Leicester are among the first in the country to test a pioneering new musical instrument.
It's called 'P-Buzz' and sounds like a brass instrument - but is made entirely of plastic.
It's designed by the Midlands based company Warwick Music Group, who've teamed up with the charity Music for All to distribute them at selected schools.
Thanks to this partnership, pupils at Alderman Richard Hallam Primary School can now play more brass music.
Hundreds of people mark the start of Iranian New Year
Khush Sameja
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
Today marks the celebration of Nowruz for many ethno-linguistic groups
living across the world and in our city and county.
It's the name of the Iranian New Year but is also celebrated by members of
the Baha’i, the Kurdish and Afghans - among many others - who also share the
same celebration.
Later today one of the largest gatherings of the Baha’i communities
will take place in Market Harborough to mark the end of their fasting period,
with members from Leicestershire and Northamptonshire taking part in the dinner
event.
Barbara Winner (pictured below), from Evington, will be celebrating Nowruz with her family and friends throughout the day.
"We look forward to the New Year after the fast," she said.
Family want to keep convicted killer 'where he belongs'
Rob Watson
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
The family of a 12-year-old girl, murdered in
Leicester in 1991, have launched a petition to keep their daughter's killer in
prison.
Raymond Varley, who indecently assaulted and
murdered Claire McIntyre at his home in 1991, has been granted a parole
hearing.
Claire's
brother Scott, pictured, launched the petition, which currently has almost 2,500 signatures.
After
he was found guilty of her murder, Varley was sentenced to life, with a minimum
term of 18 years.
Down's syndrome video featuring Leicester mum goes viral
Namrata Varia
BBC Radio Leicester producer
A carpool karaoke video featuring a Leicestershire mum and her son who has Down's syndrome has gone viral.
Nicola and her four-year-old son Barney joined 49 other mothers from an online support group to make the video ahead of World Down's Syndrome Day
It has since been watched and shared by people all over the globe, including celebrities such as James Corden.
She is one of dozens of members of a Facebook group called Designer Genes, for parents with children with Down's syndrome born in the years 2013 to 2014.
Selby struggles continue
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester's Mark Selby looks to be struggling for form heading towards the World Championships.
The world number one defends his title in Sheffield next month but lost 6-3 to Ryan Day in the opening round at the Players Championship earlier.
Selby hasn't made a final since winning the International Championship in November.
A semi-final appearance at the World Grand Prix is his best performance in the nine tournaments he has entered since.
Rugby: Genge set for Tigers return
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester Tigers prop Ellis Genge is set to make his first appearance since December.
The 23-year-old England international needed shoulder surgery after Tigers' match at Wasps, but will be available for Sunday's return fixture in the Premiership.
Rise in hate crime against Leicesteshire children
Figures obtained by the NSPCC from Leicestershire Police show there were 100 hate crimes against children recorded across the county in the space of a year.
That's a 64% rise on the year before.
The NSPCC has described the increase in offences as 'heartbreaking'.
What a load of rubbish!
BBC Radio Leicester
More than 1,000 children are taking part in a joint litter pick across Leicester.
Fifteen schools have signed up to the Great British Spring Clean.
The litter pick is thought to be the biggest event of its kind in Great Britain.
At 14:00, the collected rubbish will be taken to Abbey Park to be sorted.
Leicester 'youngest city'
Jonathan Lampon
BBC Radio Leicester News Editor
Leicester is one of the UK's youngest cities where the population's average age is 36-years-old.
Over the past two decades the average age of a UK resident has risen by two years, to 40. Within 30 years one in four people is expected to be aged 65 and over.
The Centre for Cities looked at built-up urban areas with 135,000 or more people, rather than just officially recognised cities.
Teens bailed over Loughborough stabbing
BBC Radio Leicester
Three teenage boys arrested after a man was stabbed in Loughborough last week have been released on police bail.
The attack happened on Magnolia Avenue on Wednesday night when the victim says he confronted a group of youths who were slashing the tyres of his car.
The man was taken to hospital and was discharged over the weekend.
In total, six teenagers have been arrested in connection with the attack.