Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Barristers representing two teenagers who killed a mother and daughter in Spalding have told the Court of Appeal their 20-year minimum sentences are "manifestly excessive".

The pair, who can't be named for legal reasons, were jailed last November for murdering Elizabeth Edwards and her daughter Katie in April last year.

BBC

After hearing submissions from two QCs that the 20-year minimum terms were excessive and "wrong in principle" - and from the prosecution that the sentences were "right" - three senior judges said they would give their decision on the appeals against sentence at a later date.

On the same day the court will give a ruling on whether the reporting restrictions currently banning the naming of the teenagers should be maintained or lifted.