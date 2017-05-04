Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- City construction firm in £9m contract with engineering giant
- Man jailed for A1 scooter death in Lincolnshire
- Spalding teen killers to launch appeal against sentence
- Fish factory sale to create new jobs
- Polls open in county council elections
- Park and fly? Air ambulance pays and displays in Scunthorpe
- Live updates on Thursday 4 May 2017
Live Reporting
By Martin Slack
All times stated are UK
Death crash left teen in lorry's path
Kenneth Wallace drove at speeds of up to 99mph before knocking Calum Warrilow off his scooter.Read more
Court told 20-year sentence for teen killers is 'excessive'
Martin Slack
BBC Lincolnshire Live
Barristers representing two teenagers who killed a mother and daughter in Spalding have told the Court of Appeal their 20-year minimum sentences are "manifestly excessive".
The pair, who can't be named for legal reasons, were jailed last November for murdering Elizabeth Edwards and her daughter Katie in April last year.
After hearing submissions from two QCs that the 20-year minimum terms were excessive and "wrong in principle" - and from the prosecution that the sentences were "right" - three senior judges said they would give their decision on the appeals against sentence at a later date.
On the same day the court will give a ruling on whether the reporting restrictions currently banning the naming of the teenagers should be maintained or lifted.
Strictly set for Gliderdrome stage
Melvyn Prior
Presenter, BBC Radio Lincolnshire
A Strictly dancer from Lincolnshire says he's looking forward to performing on a famous dance floor in Boston this weekend.
Kevin Clifton from Grimsby is heading to the Gliderdrome on Saturday night.
He'll be performing with his wife Karen - and his mum and dad Kevin and Judy will also be involved as comperes.
Even air ambulances pay for parking
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Not sure the traffic wardens would have enforced this - but you know what it's like when you panic about getting a ticket.
So just in case, Wayne Thomas, the pilot on the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance put a pay and display ticket on in this Scunthorpe car park last night.
Apparently it cost him £1 for a 10-minute stay.
Fish factory sale to create new jobs
New jobs will be created in Grimsby with the sale of a fish processing factory.
The Seachill site had been closed after the company lost a contract with Marks and Spencer, but has now been bought by a company called Seagold.
It's not clear how many people will be employed at the site.
This is separate from the recently announced sale of the total Icelandic Seachill business where seven hundred and fifty people work.
Grimsby taxi driver robbed at knifepoint
A 31-year-old taxi driver's been robbed at knifepoint in Grimsby.
It happened at lunchtime on Tuesday when he was in his cab waiting for a fare in Carnarvon Avenue.
A man went up to his open window and allegedly threatened him with a knife before running off with his money.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Back to the future at Lincoln Cathedral
Lizzie Musham
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
I'm at Lincoln Cathedral where preparations are under way for the Spark Engineering Festival.
Several cars and other vehicles are among the exhibits, including this Back to the Future-style DeLorean car.
City construction firm in £9m contract with engineering giant
Martin Slack
BBC Lincolnshire Live
A few weeks ago engineering giant Siemens announced a major £35m investment in Lincolnshire.
Now local construction firm Simons has announced it's won a £9m contract to help with the project.
Simons will work on a new "global service operations centre" for Siemens at its current Teal Park site.
Work will begin next month with an expected completion date of May 2018.
Man jailed for scooter rider death
David McKenna
Reporter, BBC News Online
A man who admitted causing the death of a 17-year-old scooter rider in a crash in Lincolnshire has been jailed for four and a half years.
Callum Warrilow, from Leicestershire, was fatally injured on the A1 near Grantham when he was struck by a car on 13 September.
Kenneth Wallace, of Barn Hill, Stamford, was sentenced earlier today after admitting a charge of causing death by dangerous driving at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday.
Watch: Why are elections always held on Thursdays?
Polling stations have opened for voting in England's local council and mayoral elections today.
But why are UK elections always held on a Thursday?
Man wanted over distraction burglary
Martin Slack
BBC Lincolnshire Live
Police have just released this e-fit picture after a woman in her 80s was robbed in her own home.
At approx 18:35 on Monday 24 April a man called at the house in Albert Avenue, in Gedney, near Spalding.
He said he was carrying out emergency work for the water board and needed access to under the sink.
A police spokesman said: "While the woman was emptying the cupboard for him, she realised that the man had left the kitchen and, on looking for him, found him with her handbag.
"The suspect handed back the bag and left the house but it then became apparent that cash had been taken from the bag and other areas of the house had been entered and searched."
Anyone who recognises the face should call police on 101.
Watch: Car drives up cathedral nave
Martin Slack
BBC Lincolnshire Live
Don't worry it's nothing untoward - it's all in preparation for the Spark Engineering Festival which starts at Lincoln Cathedral tomorrow.
The cathedral will be hosting several cars and other machines over the weekend.
Drain rescue for ducklings
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
The weather's been a bit dry lately - and these ducklings were obviously looking for water where they could:
Could you help someone beat loneliness?
Scott Dalton
Presenter, BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Volunteers are needed to tackle loneliness in Lincolnshire.
Stats from the Jo Cox Commission suggest around 25 thousand over 65's are said to be lonely in the county.
The British Red Cross and The Co-Op have started a scheme in Boston - which the study suggests is one of the loneliest places in England.
The project will help to match people up with activities to improve their social life and well-being.
There's more info here or you can call Tracy and the team on 0345 054 7171.
Teen killers set to launch appeal later
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
The teenage couple who killed a mother and daughter in Lincolnshire last year are due to appeal against their sentences at the Court of Appeal in London today.
Elizabeth Edwards and her 13 year old daughter Katie were murdered at their home in Spalding last April.
Their killers were given life sentences - to serve a minimum of 20 years each.
Polls open in county council elections
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00-22:00 BST.Read more
