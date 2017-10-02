Lincs collage

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  Updates on Monday 2 October 2017

Katie O'Halloran

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

A little over a year after it was built, a £12m bridge in Lincoln has closed for two months.

Network Rail says the footbridge over Lincoln High Street's level crossing has several problems with its construction and will have to be resurfaced.

People wait at the foot of the bridge
BBC

Pedestrians now have no choice other than to wait at the barriers as a train goes past.

Shoppers aren't impressed:

£12m on a footbridge and just over a year it has to be closed for two months for urgent repairs, surely whoever built this white elephant has some serious questions to answer. Somewhere down the line, someone has dropped an almighty clanger.

Brian Thornhill

What a waste of money. When are people going to be held accountable for making these decisions spending £12m on this non-functional joke of bridge. Value for money: zero.

Mark Terry

WWII bomb discovered near Woodhall Spa

Harry Parkhill

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

A police bomb disposal officer stands beside a robot
BBC

An unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered at Rooton Woods near Woodhall Spa yesterday.

A bomb disposal team was called to the scene to make the device safe and people were asked to avoid the area.

A leafy path through woodland is taped off with a police cordon
BBC

This is an old World War Two base so it’s fairly common that something like this would be found. During the Second World War, this is where the troops were based before they went off to Germany.

Craig BullLocal resident

Weather: Today's forecast for Lincolnshire

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

A windy, cloudy, but dry in Lincolnshire with some sunny spells.

There’s a yellow wind warning in place north of the Humber, and gale force gusts are possible in northern areas.

In those areas, the Met Office warn there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and there could some power cuts.

Here's my full forecast:

Welcome to Monday’s live coverage

David Sykes

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Good morning from Lincoln.

It’s a new week and we’ve got lots in store. I’ll be bringing you the latest news, weather, sport and travel from across the county.

We'd love to hear from you, so send us an email, or a message on Facebook or Twitter.

