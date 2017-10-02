Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A little over a year after it was built, a £12m bridge in Lincoln has closed for two months.

Network Rail says the footbridge over Lincoln High Street's level crossing has several problems with its construction and will have to be resurfaced.

BBC

Pedestrians now have no choice other than to wait at the barriers as a train goes past.

Shoppers aren't impressed:

£12m on a footbridge and just over a year it has to be closed for two months for urgent repairs, surely whoever built this white elephant has some serious questions to answer. Somewhere down the line, someone has dropped an almighty clanger. Brian Thornhill