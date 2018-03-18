Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

With temperatures predicted to fall, the organisers of this weekend's Lincoln 10k and junior races say they're closely monitoring the weather.

The Met Office is warning of freezing conditions this weekend and has issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning for Lincolnshire.

More than 5,500 people have signed up to take part in the 10k race on Sunday and the junior races on Saturday.

The forecast has raised questions about whether the event can go ahead, but, at this stage, the organisers say the event will take place.

Run for All says it's consulting health and safety teams as well as City of Lincoln Council and Lincolnshire County Council.

Run for All says the welfare of participants and spectators is the "number one priority" and is asking people to be well prepared for all weather conditions.