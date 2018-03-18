Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Death of missing teenager investigated
- Lincolnshire health trusts miss targets on diverting patients from A&E
- Snow warning for Lincolnshire over the weekend
- Weather fears over annual Lincoln 10k race
- Big rise in number of Yorkshire and Humber secondary schools in deficit
By Hope Bolger
Severe accident: A15 Lincolnshire both ways
A15 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between M180 J5 and A1077 Ferriby Road.
A15 Lincolnshire - A15 closed in both directions between Barnetby Top in Barnetby le Wold and the A1077 Ferriby Road junction in Barton-Upon-Humber, because of snow and an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: B1398 Lincolnshire both ways
B1398 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, at A1500 Horncastle Lane.
B1398 Lincolnshire - B1398 Middle Street in North Carlton closed in both directions at the A1500 Horncastle Lane junction.
Severe disruption: A16 Lincolnshire both ways
A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, near A52 Liquorpond Street.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 Spalding Road in Boston blocked near the A52 Liquorpond Street junction, because of a fallen tree.
Severe disruption: A46 Lincolnshire both ways
A46 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, between A1103 Top Road and B1205 Moortown Road.
A46 Lincolnshire - A46 closed in both directions between the A1103 Top Road junction in Usselby and the B1205 Moortown Road junction in Nettleton, because of a fallen tree.
Scunthorpe United 1-2 Shrewsbury Town
Jon Nolan and Stefan Payne score the goals as Shrewsbury come from behind to win at Scunthorpe in League One.Read more
Lincoln City 3-1 Grimsby Town
Lincoln score three goals in the space of eight minutes as they defeat struggling Grimsby in League Two.Read more
Severe disruption: A16 Lincolnshire both ways
A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, at A1136 Ellis Way.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 Victoria Street in Grimsby closed in both directions at the A1136 Ellis Way junction, because of strong winds and damaged building.
Morphine thief nurse spared jail
Kimberley Cooper started stealing morphine within a month of taking up her post, a court heard.Read more
Your headlines this afternoon
Our top stories so far today include:
Weather: Cold night with a chance of snow
Windy tonight and turning colder with the cloudy skies continuing.
Further outbreaks of rain, which will turn increasingly to snow at low levels before clearing later.
Death of missing teenager investigated
The teenager was found dead in a ditch, 20 miles from home, after his family carried out their own search.Read more
Weather Watchers: Bit of an overcast day
BBC Weather Watchers
Thank you as always to our Weather Watchers for sending in their pictures today.
Looks like it's been a bit of a murky day at Sewerby:
And it certainly wasn't weather for going to Cleethorpes beach:
At least this bird has been undeterred in Beverley:
Advice as cold weather heads for country
Lincolnshire County Council is asking people to stay safe as we head towards another cold snap this weekend.
Shona Wright from Lincolnshire Community Fire Safety is asking people to take care when using portable heaters:
She added that people should make sure there is plenty of room around the portable heaters.
You are also being reminded to take care on the roads and check with vulnerable neighbours and friends and family.
Police warn of new scam in Lincolnshire
Cases of fraud - where elderly and vulnerable people are targetted by callers promising cash prizes - are being reported to Lincolnshire police.
The scammers promise the money once an upfront payment has been made using iTunes vouchers.
People are being asked to share this message and report anything suspicious to the police.
Big plans for improvements in Lincoln
Lincoln's Central Market is to be "revitalised" as part of the ongoing regeneration of the city's Sincil Street area.
The City of Lincoln Council made the announcement during a conference on the city's future.
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lincoln, Mary Stewart, also said an announcement about a medical school will be made at the end of the month.
Other investments include £1.7m for sports facilities in the city and the building of 325 more council homes by 2020.
Lincolnshire's afternoon weather
There should be some sunny spells this afternoon but there will be the chance of the odd shower.
Snow and ice is forecast for the weekend.
But for the moment, It should feel relatively warm.
Views from the term-time holiday parents
Some say they actively budget for fines, while others believe the penalty system is a "mess".Read more
Lincolnshire headlines
Our top stories so far today from the Lincolnshire newsroom:
Teddy bears in smash-and-grab
Over £1,000 worth of teddy bears has been stolen from a toy shop in Skegness.
A number of Steiff collectable bears were taken from Spalls including a panda, pug, duck and elephant.
The window, on Lumley Road, was smashed between 17:00 on Wednesday 14 March and 09:00 on Thursday 15 March.
Anyone with information - or who has been approached by someone selling the toys - is asked to contact police.
Police warning over drug deaths in Scunthorpe
Humberside Police are issuing a warning to drug users in Scunthorpe after two people overdosed and died.
The two people who were admitted to hospital had taken what seemed to be either a particularly strong batch or impure mix of heroin, officers said.
Decision on Lincoln 10k race to be made on Sunday
Now earlier we told you there was uncertainty about whether Lincoln's 10k would go ahead this weekend after a warning of snow and ice.
Well participants have had an email saying a decision will be made on Sunday at 08:00.
At that time anyone signed up will receive an email or text with the decision.
Snow warning for Lincolnshire over the weekend
The Met Office has updated the weather warning for Lincolnshire from yellow to amber.
From 16:00 tomorrow to 09:00 on Sunday snow showers are expected.
Icy patches will develop on some untreated roads.
Strong easterly winds will lead to some short term blizzard conditions and drifting snow.
Call for better pay for gig economy workers
There are calls today to give better pay and conditions to workers in the gig economy across Lincolnshire and the rest of the country.
It's when companies pay per job, meaning workers are classed as self-employed.
This means they're not entitled to benefits such as sick pay.
David Cunnington from Lincoln spent more than two years working for the food delivery firm Deliveroo.
He was paid £6 an hour, plus an extra pound per delivery, but didn't get sick pay after he was injured and missed work.
Deliveroo says the riders make on average £10 per hour and have told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that they want to work with the government to end the trade off between flexibility and security.
Applications closed for bomber command ceremony
The International Bomber Command Centre has said it is to close applications for the opening ceremony.
The centre - which will serve as a point for recognition, remembrance and reconciliation for Bomber Command - will officially open on Thursday, 12 April.
The capacity for the site is 5,000.
Kebab shop claims runner-up slot in awards
It might be considered to be a post-pub or night out fast food, but a Lincolnshire restaurant has achieved acclaim for its kebabs.
The Mad Turk in Stamford has been named runner-up in the best regional restaurant category at the British Kebab Awards.
Watch: Friday's weather forecast
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It's going to be cold and some weather warnings are in force overnight for snow and ice.
Here's the full forecast:
Trusts miss targets on diverting patients from A&E
Calvin Robinson
Local Democracy Reporter, North Lincolnshire
Two Lincolnshire health trusts have missed their target for diverting patients away from Lincoln and Boston A&E departments in a bid to relieve pressure.
The Urgent Care Streaming Service assesses patients when they come to A&E and sends them to the best department for treatment.
While their target is 30%, Lincolnshire Community Health Services (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) diverted just 11% of patients attending A&E at Lincoln County Hospital and Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.
Last summer, ULHT received £1m to relieve pressure on hospital emergency departments in Lincoln and Boston.
ULHT is also investing £500,000 into the A&E department at Lincoln County Hospital and has put forward plans for a GP streaming extension at Boston Pilgrim Hospital.
ULHT declined to comment.
Extra security for Lincoln City v Grimsby Town match
There are plans for extra police to be drafted in for Lincoln City's local derby with Grimsby Town at Sincil Bank this weekend.
The added security announced by Lincolnshire Police is in light of violent scenes at the Mariners' match on Saturday.
Fighting broke out between rival fans inside and outside the ground.
It's hoped the added security will deter any trouble in Lincoln this weekend.
Weather fears over annual Lincoln 10k race
With temperatures predicted to fall, the organisers of this weekend's Lincoln 10k and junior races say they're closely monitoring the weather.
The Met Office is warning of freezing conditions this weekend and has issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning for Lincolnshire.
More than 5,500 people have signed up to take part in the 10k race on Sunday and the junior races on Saturday.
The forecast has raised questions about whether the event can go ahead, but, at this stage, the organisers say the event will take place.
Run for All says it's consulting health and safety teams as well as City of Lincoln Council and Lincolnshire County Council.
Run for All says the welfare of participants and spectators is the "number one priority" and is asking people to be well prepared for all weather conditions.
Big rise in number of secondary schools in deficit
The number of council-run schools operating at a loss in the Yorkshire and Humber region has trebled in four years, according to a new study.
The region had the second highest proportion of council-run schools in deficit between 2016 and 2017, with the number standing at 33%.
The Education Policy Institute has looked at more than 1,100 secondary schools over seven years.
The figure includes council-run schools only.
The area with the highest proportion of schools in deficit between 2016 and 2017 was the south west, with the number standing at 35%.
The top stories in our area today
The top stories from Lincolnshire today:
Updates on breaking news and travel will continue here through the night.
Lincolnshire's weather: Rain tomorrow
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
It will be a dry night in Lincolnshire but there will be rain tomorrow.
Here's the latest forecast.
Lincoln bypass update
Motorists are being warned of long delays on the Lincoln bypass this evening.
Bishop of Lincoln makes maiden speech in House of Lords
The Bishop of Lincoln has made his maiden speech in the House of Lords.
The Rt Rev Christopher Lowson spoke about "the economy in the light of the Chancellor of the Exchequer's Spring Statement".
He said people in our county feel alienated from "the metropolitan elite".
Grimsby Town sign veteran striker
Grimsby Town have signed former Coventry, Birmingham and Scunthorpe forward Gary McSheffrey on a deal until the end of the season.
The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving National League side Eastleigh in November.
He could make his debut for the Mariners in Saturday's trip to Lincoln.
Lincoln bypass closed
BBC News Travel
Motorists are being warned that Lincoln bypass is closed.
It's shut between the Nettleham Road and Wragby Road roundabouts due to a collision.
Long delays are reported in the area.
Severe accident: A158 Lincolnshire both ways
A158 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between A46 Lincoln Road and A15 Wragby Road East.
A158 Lincolnshire - A158 in Lincoln closed in both directions between the A46 Lincoln Road junction and the A15 Wragby Road East junction, because of an accident.
Body found near Spalding
The body of a man in his eighties has been found in a ditch close to Spalding.
Police say the dead man was found next to his vehicle this morning. Officers are treating the death as unexplained.
The B1390 at Sutton St James remains closed.
Mablethorpe fire update
A fire which broke out in the boiler room at a Co-Op in Mablethorpe has been put out.
The blaze at the shop on Seacroft Road this morning was caused by an electrical fault.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say the building was evacuated and there were no injuries.
Grimsby sign veteran forward McSheffrey
Grimsby Town sign former Coventry, Birmingham and Scunthorpe forward Gary McSheffrey on a deal until the end of the season.Read more