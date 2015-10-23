The shard

Latest updates from London Live

Summary

  1. Updates from London on Friday 23 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Monday

By Josephine McDermott and Beth Rose

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

That brings our live updates to a close for today. There will be more on Monday from 08:00.     

Coming up on BBC London News: Baby injured by car in Guildford and Chinese protester accuses Met of heavy-handedness

BBC London News

At 18:30 on BBC One: In Guildford a car ploughs into shoppers on a busy high street - two, including a baby girl are airlifted to hospital.

And the protester accusing the Met of being heavy-handed during a Chinese human rights demonstration.

Tonight's weather: Mostly cloudy but dry

BBC Weather

This evening and overnight will be mostly cloudy but dry. The extensive cloud cover should prevent temperatures from falling away too much, although towards Epping and Bromley we may just slip into single figures. 

Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).    

Weather graph
BBC
'Illegal net in the Thames snared more than 100 fish in hours'

Richmond and Twickenham Times

Poachers perpetrated a “genocide” against the fish population after laying an illegal net in the River Thames.

BBC London Live: TalkTalk attack is third this year, Met reject Chinese protester claims and Londoners walking weird pets

Josephine McDermott

BBC News, London

Just some Londoners out with their pets: Picture gallery

We're compiling a gallery of other Londoners out with their unusual pets.

A man with his pigeon on the Tube
BBC
Met defends Chinese protest arrests

Read more about the protesters at the Chinese state visit and the Met's reaction to accusations they have done the "bidding work" of the Chinese government.  

Dr Shao Jiang
BBC
Shao Jiang pictured at protests in central London on Wednesday
Raccoon reaction on BBC London Facebook

BBC London Facebook

On the raccoon spotted in central London, Andrea Danielle on Facebook says, "I'm a teacher in south London and my kids told me that they'd seen a raccoon outside school. Maybe that's it!"

Lauri Lammin helpfully says: "Raccoons are one of the common sources of rabies."

Royal Variety Performance line-up announced

One Direction, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Ricky Martin, The Corrs and Josh Groban are among the stars who will perform at this year's Royal Variety Performanceat the Royal Albert Hall in London on 13 November.

Jack Whitehall
PA

Prince Harry will lead the royal party with the night hosted by Jack Whitehall, making him the youngest ever presenter of the Royal Variety Performance.  

Things to do this weekend: Record attempt at Thriller dance, missing people's family photography and prisoners' artwork

Time Out London

A family at their front door with a picture of a missing person
Missing People
Walking weird things: Ferret in Camden

Comparisons are being drawn to a 'raccoon' seen in London with this ferret spotted on walkies in Camden last year.

Man walks ferret across the street
BBC
'Landlord fined £90,000 over substandard basement lets'

The Daily Telegraph

 A landlord who owns a string of properties in north London has been fined a total of £88,000 after officials ruled one of his properties was "substandard".  

View more on twitter
Raccoon File: Are you allowed to take a raccoon on the Tube?

Josephine McDermott

BBC News, London

Asked if you're allowed to take a raccoon on the Tube, a spokesman said: "It's probably not in our conditions of carriage". 

Raccoon File: Second sighting of 'raccoon' recorded on Jubilee Line

Keep them coming.

View more on twitter
It's Friday in London so of course a woman is walking a 'raccoon'

Josephine McDermott

BBC News, London

BBC London News assistant editor Tom Maskell just spotted this near Oxford Street.

A woman apparently taking a raccoon for a walk
BBC

If this is you and you can confirm this is a raccoon in a jacket that you're taking for a walk please tweet us @BBCLondonNews. We'd all like to know.

The old Cabbage Patch hosting semi-finals this weekend

This weekend, Twickenham, the old Cabbage Patch, as it was once known, will be home to the semi-finals of Rugby World Cup 2015, before staging the final of rugby union’s premier competition for the second time on Saturday, 31 October.  

View more on twitter
'Great Ormond Street apologises over IT system effect on treatment times'

Evening Standard

Health editor Ross Lydall blogs: Great Ormond Street Hospital today apologised after discovering that an inadequate IT system left it unable to check whether its patients were being treated in time.

Gatwick North Terminal to be completed next Spring

Passengers flying out for half-term holidays next year through Gatwick will be among the first to see the airport's revamped North Terminal. 

The billion pound makeover is due to be completed next Spring. It includes a new automated bag drop. 

Victorian descriptions vs estate agents' descriptions of London

Sometimes feel like London hasn't changed much since Victorian times? Think again.

View more on twitter

There is no end to it! London Docks, St Katherine's Docks, Commercial Docks on the other side, India Docks, Victoria Docks; black with coal, blue with indigo, brown with hides, white with flour; stained with purple wine, or brown with tobacco!

London: A Pilgrimage (1872)
Warning over District and Piccadilly Line weekend disruption

Passengers using the District and Piccadilly Lines are being urged to plan ahead as works begin to replace a major rail junction.

The District line will be closed between Ealing Broadway and Turnham Green from Saturday until 1 November. The Piccadilly Line will run as normal on weekdays. 

Comic Con starts at the ExCel

The MCN Comic Con starts today in east London until Sunday. 

A person dressed as the Grim Reaper arrives at the MCN Comic Con
Getty Images

Fans and enthusiasts will flock to the ExCel Centre this weekend to meet their heroes, browse merchandise and see previews of upcoming releases. 

A woman dressed as Spiderman uses her mobile phone at the MCN Comic Con
Getty Images
Met Commander: Accusation Met suppressed Chinese protest is wrong

Responding to accusations in the press that the Met police have "done the bidding of the Chinese government" during the Chinese state visit, Commander Lucy D'Orsi has responded. 

Commander Lucy D'Orsi
Metropolitan Police

She says: "The policing of the state visit was a matter for the Metropolitan Police Service and any other suggestion is wrong.

"At all events this fundamental right to freedom of expression, afforded by the Human Rights Act, was available to everyone. In addition to the need to facilitate peaceful protest, there was a need to ensure a tight security operation for not only the Chinese President and First Lady but also our Royal Family and Prime Minister. It was never an 'either/or' choice.

"The assertion that political manipulation of the command team or, indeed, the broader Metropolitan Police took place is wrong and doesn't reflect the facts."     

BBC London headlines: TalkTalk 'received ransom', appeal over teen shooting and engineering work warning

Josephine McDermott

BBC News, London

  • People who use the District and Piccadilly Lines on the London Underground are urged to plan ahead as works begin to replace a major rail junction
Met investigates TalkTalk data theft allegation

The Met says it's investigating the allegation that data has been stolen from TalkTalk's website.

Det Supt Jayne Snellgrove of the Cyber Crime Unit says the phone company did "everything right" reporting the theft on Wednesday.

If you are directly affected, you can visit this page.

Weather this afternoon: Dry with a lot of cloud

BBC Weather

Most places will have a dry afternoon, but there will be a lot of cloud around. 

The cloud will break though at times to allow a few glimpses of sunshine. 

Maximum Temperature: 13C (55F).

Lunchtime bulletin....

BBC London News

On the programme at 13:30 on BBC One: We take a look at one of the rarest medieval objects in England given to the people of London.

Carlos Acosta (r)
BBC

And a final farewell to the Royal Ballet as acclaimed dancer Carlos Acosta talks about his last performance.

'Fire hero blazes ahead to win blue plaque victory'

Southwark News

A young soldier who earned the nickname the ‘Coconut Bomber’ in the First World War and went on to spend the next war fighting fires in Southwark, has won the borough’s Blue Plaque this year, Amelia Burr reports.

George Roberts
Picture Post
Abandoned kittens found in a London flat

Josephine McDermott

BBC News, London

On our Facebook page, you can see pictures of kittens, if that's your thing. 

Screen grab of Facebeook page
BBC
NFL extends Wembley deal to play two games a year until 2020

BBC Sport

The NFL has extended its deal to stage at least two regular-season games a year at Wembley until 2020.

The agreement, which was announced on Thursday, includes an option to extend it by a further five years until 2025.

BBC London headlines: Teen shooting case reward, changes to Remembrance Sunday service and engineering work warning

Josephine McDermott

BBC News, London

205 bus delayed up to an hour

View more on twitter
Vanessa Feltz to present the Breakfast Show on BBC Radio London

BBC Radio London

BBC Radio London

We're announcing today that Vanessa Feltz will be the new presenter of the Breakfast Show, 7:00-10:00 every weekday, from January 2016.  

BBC
Vanessa Feltz

For the past 10 years, Vanessa has presented the mid-morning phone-in show on BBC Radio London (09:00-12:00).  

Vanessa said: “I am bubbling over with excitement at the opportunity to present the BBC Radio London breakfast show and I hope my lovely listeners will be up bright and early to enjoy the thrills and spills of this brand new programme.”  

Installation installed for V&A India festival

 As part of the V&A India Festival, Subodh Gupta, one of India’s most renowned contemporary artists, has created the installation ‘When Soak Becomes Spill’.  

Commuters walk past an installation by artist Subodh Gupta outside the V&A
Reuters

You can find it in Exhibition Road, South Kensington.

Newsroom shows support for charity by going back to 1988

The office of the Romford Recorder is showing its support for charityFirst Step which is celebrating 27 years today.

The charity helps the families of children with special needs and disabilities. 

View more on twitter
'Clerkenwell actor Albie, 14, impresses in debut film'

Islington Gazette

A teenage actor is looking to the future after his on-screen debut in award-winning horror flick, Nasty, set in 1982.

'Dagenham Heathway toilets wrecked 234 times since 2011'

Barking and Dagenham Post

Newspaper

The manager of Heathway Shopping Centre has pleaded with vandals to stop targeting the mall’s toilets, which she says have been ruined about 234 times since 2011.  

Reward offered for information in case of 16-year-old's gun murder

Samuel Adelagun, 16, and his 15-year-old friend were attacked as they walkedalong Chesterton Road in Plaistow on Saturday 23 October, 2010.     

Samuel Adelagun
Metropolitan Police

Samuel, from Stratford, was shot on a patch of parkland at the junction of Chesterton Road and Upper Road. His friend was also shot but recovered. 

Police are offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person or people responsible for Samuel's death.

Call 020 8785 8267 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

