Responding to accusations in the press that the Met police have "done the bidding of the Chinese government" during the Chinese state visit, Commander Lucy D'Orsi has responded.

Metropolitan Police

She says: "The policing of the state visit was a matter for the Metropolitan Police Service and any other suggestion is wrong.

"At all events this fundamental right to freedom of expression, afforded by the Human Rights Act, was available to everyone. In addition to the need to facilitate peaceful protest, there was a need to ensure a tight security operation for not only the Chinese President and First Lady but also our Royal Family and Prime Minister. It was never an 'either/or' choice.

"The assertion that political manipulation of the command team or, indeed, the broader Metropolitan Police took place is wrong and doesn't reflect the facts."