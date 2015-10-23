This evening and overnight will be mostly cloudy but dry. The extensive cloud cover should prevent temperatures from falling away too much, although towards Epping and Bromley we may just slip into single figures.
There is no end to it! London Docks, St Katherine's Docks, Commercial Docks on the other side, India Docks, Victoria Docks; black with coal, blue with indigo, brown with hides, white with flour; stained with purple wine, or brown with tobacco!
Exhibitors put finishing touches to Shades of Autumn Show
BBC Radio London
Coming up on BBC London News: Baby injured by car in Guildford and Chinese protester accuses Met of heavy-handedness
BBC London News
At 18:30 on BBC One: In Guildford a car ploughs into shoppers on a busy high street - two, including a baby girl are airlifted to hospital.
And the protester accusing the Met of being heavy-handed during a Chinese human rights demonstration.
Tonight's weather: Mostly cloudy but dry
BBC Weather
Richmond and Twickenham Times
Poachers perpetrated a “genocide” against the fish population after laying an illegal net in the River Thames.
Met defends Chinese protest arrests
Read more about the protesters at the Chinese state visit and the Met's reaction to accusations they have done the "bidding work" of the Chinese government.
Time Out London
Comparisons are being drawn to a 'raccoon' seen in London with this ferret spotted on walkies in Camden last year.
'Landlord fined £90,000 over substandard basement lets'
The Daily Telegraph
A landlord who owns a string of properties in north London has been fined a total of £88,000 after officials ruled one of his properties was "substandard".
Raccoon File: Second sighting of 'raccoon' recorded on Jubilee Line
Keep them coming.
Croydon Council's new strategy on illegally parked cars: 'Ignore them'
Croydon Guardian
Croydon Council is to leave cars illegally parked in roads after scrapping its loss-making removal service.
'Great Ormond Street apologises over IT system effect on treatment times'
Evening Standard
Health editor Ross Lydall blogs: Great Ormond Street Hospital today apologised after discovering that an inadequate IT system left it unable to check whether its patients were being treated in time.
Gatwick North Terminal to be completed next Spring
Passengers flying out for half-term holidays next year through Gatwick will be among the first to see the airport's revamped North Terminal.
The billion pound makeover is due to be completed next Spring. It includes a new automated bag drop.
Victorian descriptions vs estate agents' descriptions of London
Sometimes feel like London hasn't changed much since Victorian times? Think again.
Passengers using the District and Piccadilly Lines are being urged to plan ahead as works begin to replace a major rail junction.
The District line will be closed between Ealing Broadway and Turnham Green from Saturday until 1 November. The Piccadilly Line will run as normal on weekdays.
Met investigates TalkTalk data theft allegation
The Met says it's investigating the allegation that data has been stolen from TalkTalk's website.
Det Supt Jayne Snellgrove of the Cyber Crime Unit says the phone company did "everything right" reporting the theft on Wednesday.
If you are directly affected, you can visit this page.
Weather this afternoon: Dry with a lot of cloud
BBC Weather
Most places will have a dry afternoon, but there will be a lot of cloud around.
The cloud will break though at times to allow a few glimpses of sunshine.
Maximum Temperature: 13C (55F).
BBC London News
Southwark News
Exhibitors put finishing touches to Shades of Autumn Show
The Royal Horticultural Society London Shades of Autumn Show opens today.
The show aims to celebrate the colours of Autumn and is on at the RHS Horticultural Halls in Victoria today and tomorrow.
Abandoned kittens found in a London flat
Josephine McDermott
BBC News, London
On our Facebook page, you can see pictures of kittens, if that's your thing.
NFL extends Wembley deal to play two games a year until 2020
BBC Sport
The NFL has extended its deal to stage at least two regular-season games a year at Wembley until 2020.
The agreement, which was announced on Thursday, includes an option to extend it by a further five years until 2025.
205 bus delayed up to an hour
BBC Radio London
Installation installed for V&A India festival
As part of the V&A India Festival, Subodh Gupta, one of India’s most renowned contemporary artists, has created the installation ‘When Soak Becomes Spill’.
You can find it in Exhibition Road, South Kensington.
Newsroom shows support for charity by going back to 1988
The office of the Romford Recorder is showing its support for charityFirst Step which is celebrating 27 years today.
The charity helps the families of children with special needs and disabilities.
'Clerkenwell actor Albie, 14, impresses in debut film'
Islington Gazette
A teenage actor is looking to the future after his on-screen debut in award-winning horror flick, Nasty, set in 1982.
'Stranger leaves touching note and £10 taxi fare after woman suffers fit on train'
Ellie Farnfield, 27, said she was stunned when she found a note next to her after waking up from having a fit on a train travelling to London Victoria.
'Dagenham Heathway toilets wrecked 234 times since 2011'
Barking and Dagenham Post
Newspaper
The manager of Heathway Shopping Centre has pleaded with vandals to stop targeting the mall’s toilets, which she says have been ruined about 234 times since 2011.
Reward offered for information in case of 16-year-old's gun murder
Samuel Adelagun, 16, and his 15-year-old friend were attacked as they walkedalong Chesterton Road in Plaistow on Saturday 23 October, 2010.
Samuel, from Stratford, was shot on a patch of parkland at the junction of Chesterton Road and Upper Road. His friend was also shot but recovered.
Police are offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person or people responsible for Samuel's death.
Call 020 8785 8267 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.