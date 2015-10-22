The Home Secretary Theresa May has dismissed suggestions that reducing stop-and-searches has led to an increase in knife crime in London.
She's told the conference of the National Black Police Association that it's not true that knife crime is rising because of curbs on the policing method.
DLR operator 'disappointed' over industrial action announcement
“I’m very disappointed that the RMT has announced strike action on the DLR despite ongoing meetings to get to the heart of the issues," says Kevin Thomas, managing director of KeolisAmey Docklands which operates the line.
Scooter death involving police to be referred to CPS
Nick Beake
Home affairs correspondent, BBC London
The Independent Police Complaints Commission says it has completed its investigation into events surrounding the death of Henry Hicks in December 2014 and will be referring its report to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Henry, driving a scooter, collided with vehicles belonging to the public at the junction of Wheelwright Street and Roman Way, while being followed by two unmarked police vehicles. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
'Storm in a coffee cup' brews as legal notice served over 'offensive' café sign
The flagship scheme for certifying builders has been called into question after a string of test centres were caught rigging health and safety exams. Two test centres have been suspended.
Hamley's toy shop could have Hong Kong buyer
Hamleys, the 255-year-old toy retailer, is close to being sold to a Chinese women's footwear business for a reported £100m ($154m). C.banner International Holdings suspended its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange and said it will make an announcement shortly.
Hamleys is best known for its flagship store in Regent Street but has branched out to countries such as India, South Africa and Saudi Arabia in recent years. The deal for the retailer comes during Chinese president Xi Jinping's state visit to the UK.
You won't believe who's in the back of the cab: Duncan Barkes to broadcast live
Duncan Barkes is going to broadcast his show from the back of a cab in Clapham tonight.
Tottenham fans attacked in Brussels with glasses and tables thrown
A group of Tottenham fans was attacked last night in a pub in Brussels. Eyewitnesses said about 50 Spurs fans were in the Bar BQ Restaurant and Brasserie when up to 100 people tried to break in, throwing glasses and tables.
One person was badly injured and an ambulance was called.
Robin Wilkinson, in charge of staffing policy says: "The Met has done more than any force to improve representation from BME communities. Through bold measures adopted by the Commissioner, nearly 30% of new recruits this year will be from BME backgrounds. That's nearly double what has been achieved in the past."
This was recommendation 64 - That the Home Secretary and police authorities' policing plans should include targets for recruitment, progression and retention of minority ethnic staff. Police authorities to report progress to the Home Secretary annually. Such reports to be published.
Tonight Tottenham take on Anderlecht in Brussells in the Europa League. Spurs have won and drawn their first two European fixtures and left back Ben Davies has said it's is a great opportunity for Tottenham to get their hands on a piece of silverware this season.
Abigail McCann writes on Facebook: If you move a single mum away from her support network and family she is less likely to be able to work (as she can't afford childcare) and she is more likely to suffer from depression due to isolation and loneliness. Just because you're poor, doesn't mean you get any choice about where you live? If you think that, we might as well reopen the workhouses.
BNP to field London mayoral candidate
Esther Webber
BBC News, London
BBC London has learned the BNP intends to enter the race for City Hall, despite admitting it "scaled down" its activity at the general election.
The party's candidate will be David Furness, who's previously stood for Parliament in Feltham, west London.
Two deny child destruction over 'attack' on 'pregnant women
The ex-boyfriend of a heavily pregnant young woman has denied kicking her in the stomach causing the death of their unborn child.
Malorie Bantala, 21, was set upon by two people wearing motorbike helmets on 15 June this year in Talfourd Place, Peckham, south-east London.
The victim, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was jumped on and kicked on the ground in front of shocked passers-by before the attackers made off on a black moped.
Kevin Wilson, 22, is accused of launching the ferocious assault on Ms Bantala and recruiting a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named, to join in.
They pleaded not guilty to causing Ms Bantala grievous bodily harm and to the destruction of her child.
They were remanded in custody ahead of their trial at the Old Bailey on 30 November.
It will continue to improve from the north-west this afternoon with variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells. Winds also easing later.
Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).
Stop and search: Dispute over link with knife crime
Theresa May's speech in Birmingham is expected to criticise claims that a rise in knife crime has been caused by a reduction in police stop and searches, calling it a "knee-jerk reaction on the back of a false link".
Changes were made after figures showed only about 10% of searches had led to an arrest, with black people six times more likely to be stopped than white people.
Met Police Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe has said he believes a rise in knife crime in London could be connected to large reductions in stops and searches by his officers.
In June, he told the BBC: "If we are getting to the stage where people think they can carry knives with impunity, that can't be good for anyone."
But Mrs May will say it is "simply not true that knife crime is rising because the police are no longer stopping and searching those carrying knives".
Latest headlines: Homeless leaving London, builders' certificate rigging, stop-and-search and the poppy parade
Some London councils could be facing legal action after it emerged that at least 20 London boroughs have moved families to towns outside of the Capital
The flagship scheme for certifying builders has been called into question after a string of test centres were caught rigging health and safety exams. An exam centre has just been suspended.
Shaker Aamer, 48, from London, is known as 239 in the military prison in Cuba where he's been held without charge or trial since 2002.
While he says he has heard many "false promises", he looks forward to having a cup of coffee.
Homeless sent out of London: Waltham Forest 'does everything in its power'
In response to criticism, Khevyn Limbajee from Waltham Forest says the borough has more than 2,000 in temporary housing at the moment.
He says: "Whilst we will do everything in our power to make arrangements for temporary housing to be within the borough, the most important issue is making sure that we can provide a home for those who need it."
He adds Luton Council is notified when each placement is made.
Met Police suggests Theresa May 'misunderstands' stop and search
The Metropolitan Police has defended its use of stop and search after the home secretary warned of
The Met Commissioner has previously acknowledged that a rise in knife crime could be connected to fewer stop and searches.
Theresa May cautioned against a "knee-jerk reaction on the back of a false link".
But the Met said the Home Office had "misunderstood" its approach.
The Metropolitan Police defends its use of stop and search after the home secretary warned of "knee-jerk" policing.Read more
Third suspension follows BBC builders' certificates investigation
Guy Lynn
BBC London investigations reporter
Three companies at the centre of a BBC London investigation have been suspended from operating pending an inquiry.
Future Training 4 jobs in Ilford and WEP HSE in Brentford as well as a third firm based in Colindale have been suspended from issuing exams by the Construction Industry Training Board.
A joint BBC London/Newsnight investigation has revealed evidence of widespread cheating, including the rigging of exams to allowing untrained builders on to dangerous sites.
The Home Secretary Theresa May has dismissed suggestions that reducing stop-and-searches has led to an increase in knife crime in London.
She's told the conference of the National Black Police Association that it's not true that knife crime is rising because of curbs on the policing method.
DLR operator 'disappointed' over industrial action announcement
“I’m very disappointed that the RMT has announced strike action on the DLR despite ongoing meetings to get to the heart of the issues," says Kevin Thomas, managing director of KeolisAmey Docklands which operates the line.
Here's more on the story.
Scooter death involving police to be referred to CPS
Nick Beake
Home affairs correspondent, BBC London
The Independent Police Complaints Commission says it has completed its investigation into events surrounding the death of Henry Hicks in December 2014 and will be referring its report to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Henry, driving a scooter, collided with vehicles belonging to the public at the junction of Wheelwright Street and Roman Way, while being followed by two unmarked police vehicles. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
'Storm in a coffee cup' brews as legal notice served over 'offensive' café sign
A legal row is brewing over an “offensive” coffee shop sign in south London.
Tonight's weather: Dry and generally mild
It'll remain dry through the evening and overnight. With it being often cloudy it should stay generally mild.
Minimum Temperature: 10C (50F).
BNP fielding London mayoral candidate: A look at its past perfomance
Read more about the BNP's decision to field a candidate for the mayoral election.
In 2012, Uruguayan BNP candidate Carlos Cortiglia finished last in the mayoral contest, with 28,751 votes or 1.3% of those cast.
This represented a sharp decline on its 2008 result, when its candidate Richard Barnbrook finished fifth and polled 69,710 votes, ahead of UKIP and Respect.
Have a look at the full list of candidates for 2016 and who won selection here.
Police officer injured at Sikh demonstration
About 200 people have been demonstrating outside the Indian High Commission in Aldwych, central London.
Police say it started peacefully but mounted police were called in to contain the crowd.
An officer received a head injury and was taken to hospital.
First poppy of appeal arrives at 10 Downing Street
The first poppy of The Royal British Legion's appeal arrived at 10 Downing Street earlier accompanied by Alex Noble and other military personnel.
Last year the Poppy Appeal raised a record £45 million.
Latest headlines: Spurs fans attacked, BNP fields mayor candidate and builders' tests
Hamley's toy shop could have Hong Kong buyer
Hamleys, the 255-year-old toy retailer, is close to being sold to a Chinese women's footwear business for a reported £100m ($154m). C.banner International Holdings suspended its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange and said it will make an announcement shortly.
Hamleys is best known for its flagship store in Regent Street but has branched out to countries such as India, South Africa and Saudi Arabia in recent years. The deal for the retailer comes during Chinese president Xi Jinping's state visit to the UK.
You won't believe who's in the back of the cab: Duncan Barkes to broadcast live
Duncan Barkes is going to broadcast his show from the back of a cab in Clapham tonight.
Listen from 22:00 to 02:00.
Two companies suspended following BBC London builders' exam rigging investigation
Two companies at the centre of a BBC London investigation have been suspended from operating pending enquiries.
Future Training 4 jobs in Ilford and WEP HSE in Brentford have been suspended from issuing exams by the Construction Industry Training Board.
A joint BBC London/Newsnight investigation has revealed evidence of widespread cheating, including the rigging of exams to allowing untrained builders on to dangerous sites.
Scaffolding collapse in Holloway: No injuries reported
London Fire Brigade has gone to Hornsey Road in Holloway. The brigade says no-one was injured.
Tottenham fans attacked in Brussels with glasses and tables thrown
A group of Tottenham fans was attacked last night in a pub in Brussels. Eyewitnesses said about 50 Spurs fans were in the Bar BQ Restaurant and Brasserie when up to 100 people tried to break in, throwing glasses and tables.
One person was badly injured and an ambulance was called.
Tottenham are playing Anderlecht in Brussels this evening. Their fans have been the target of this sort of attack before - in Rome in 2012 and Lyon two years ago.
Met responds over diversity: 'Done more than any force'
The police are coming in for criticism from Theresa May today over diversity.
Robin Wilkinson, in charge of staffing policy says: "The Met has done more than any force to improve representation from BME communities. Through bold measures adopted by the Commissioner, nearly 30% of new recruits this year will be from BME backgrounds. That's nearly double what has been achieved in the past."
Here's a re-cap on the Macpherson report into the Stephen Lawrence case.
This was recommendation 64 - That the Home Secretary and police authorities' policing plans should include targets for recruitment, progression and retention of minority ethnic staff. Police authorities to report progress to the Home Secretary annually. Such reports to be published.
Police hunt man following attempted rape
Southwark News
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Southwark.
Tottenham fans attacked with 'bricks and bottles' in Brussels bar ahead of Europa League clash
Tottenham fans were attacked “with bricks and bottles” in a bar in Brussels that left several injured.
Sport: Tottenham face Anderlecht tonight
Nick Godwin
BBC Radio London sport reporter
Tonight Tottenham take on Anderlecht in Brussells in the Europa League. Spurs have won and drawn their first two European fixtures and left back Ben Davies has said it's is a great opportunity for Tottenham to get their hands on a piece of silverware this season.
You can hear full commentary on the game on the BBC London website from 18:00. The second half is live on BBC Radio London from 19:00.
Analysis: Commissioner and home secretary disagree over positive discrimination
Danny Shaw
BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe wants a change to the law which would, in effect, allow forces to impose BME recruitment quotas.
The home secretary is against that and there is little wider appetite for such a fundamental reform.
She has said: "I am clear that the case for positive discrimination is deeply flawed."
Homeless sent out of London: 'Might as well reopen the workhouses'
BBC London Facebook
We're asking what you think about homeless London families being moved out to places like Luton, Basildon, Thurrock and Milton Keynes.
Abigail McCann writes on Facebook: If you move a single mum away from her support network and family she is less likely to be able to work (as she can't afford childcare) and she is more likely to suffer from depression due to isolation and loneliness. Just because you're poor, doesn't mean you get any choice about where you live? If you think that, we might as well reopen the workhouses.
BNP to field London mayoral candidate
Esther Webber
BBC News, London
BBC London has learned the BNP intends to enter the race for City Hall, despite admitting it "scaled down" its activity at the general election.
The party's candidate will be David Furness, who's previously stood for Parliament in Feltham, west London.
Two deny child destruction over 'attack' on 'pregnant women
The ex-boyfriend of a heavily pregnant young woman has denied kicking her in the stomach causing the death of their unborn child.
Malorie Bantala, 21, was set upon by two people wearing motorbike helmets on 15 June this year in Talfourd Place, Peckham, south-east London.
The victim, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was jumped on and kicked on the ground in front of shocked passers-by before the attackers made off on a black moped.
Kevin Wilson, 22, is accused of launching the ferocious assault on Ms Bantala and recruiting a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named, to join in.
They pleaded not guilty to causing Ms Bantala grievous bodily harm and to the destruction of her child.
They were remanded in custody ahead of their trial at the Old Bailey on 30 November.
DLR staff vote to go on strike
Workers on London's Docklands Light Railway have voted to strike in a row over industrial relations.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union backed walkouts by 92%, with a bigger majority in favour of other forms of industrial action.
The union is in dispute with Keolis Amey, which runs the DLR, over a series of issues including the use of agency staff.
And the mayor of London has announced a scheme to deploy police at 300 junctions across the capital in a bid to improve road safety.
Serco fined £200k over crewman death
A company has been fined £200,000 over the death of a teenage deckhand who fell from a River Thames ferry.
Ben Woollacott, 19, of Swanley, Kent, died in 2011 after being dragged from the Woolwich Ferry while mooring ropes were being untied.
The then company in charge, Serco Ltd, was found guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of its crew.
At Inner London Court the company was told it must pay the fine and court costs of £220,000.
Serco is fined £200,000 for the death of a Woolwich ferry deckhand who was dragged overboard.Read more
Weather update: Cloud and sunny spells
It will continue to improve from the north-west this afternoon with variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells. Winds also easing later.
Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).
Stop and search: Dispute over link with knife crime
Theresa May's speech in Birmingham is expected to criticise claims that a rise in knife crime has been caused by a reduction in police stop and searches, calling it a "knee-jerk reaction on the back of a false link".
Changes were made after figures showed only about 10% of searches had led to an arrest, with black people six times more likely to be stopped than white people.
Met Police Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe has said he believes a rise in knife crime in London could be connected to large reductions in stops and searches by his officers.
In June, he told the BBC: "If we are getting to the stage where people think they can carry knives with impunity, that can't be good for anyone."
But Mrs May will say it is "simply not true that knife crime is rising because the police are no longer stopping and searching those carrying knives".
Latest headlines: Homeless leaving London, builders' certificate rigging, stop-and-search and the poppy parade
Exam centre suspended following builders' certificate rigging investigation
Guy Lynn
BBC London investigations reporter
Exam centre Future Training 4 Jobs has been suspended following a BBC investigation into the testing of construction workers pending enquiries, says the Construction Industry Training Board.
The scheme for certifying builders has been called into question after a string of centres were caught rigging health and safety exams.
Bus Oyster theft investigation: Appeal for witnesses
Do you recognise this man?
Police would like to speak to him in connection with the theft of Oyster cards and wallets from bus passengers in south London.
The first theft happened on 12 July at about 02:00 on the N155 in Clapham North.
The second happened on 14 August at about 23:30 on the 159 in Streatham Hill.
Call PC Neil Webb on 020 3054 6712 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting: 186735.
Hot stuff: Fire brigade dog is groomed
Didn't know London Fire Brigade used dogs? Here's one getting a hair cut.
Sherlock is trained to identify a variety of "ignitable substances". Find out more here.
Sport: Contrasting fortunes for Fulham and Brentford
Nick Godwin
BBC Radio London sport reporter
It was a contrasting night of fortunes for Fulham and Brentford in the Championship last night.
Fulham were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds managed by Steve Evans for the first time.
Brentford meanwhile won their second game under new caretaker manager Lee Carsley. They beat Wolves 2-0 at Molineux and have moved up to 15th.
Gossip Column: 'Wilmots worried about Hazard burn-out'
There's lots of Chelsea talkin the Gossip Column this morning:
Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 24, is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid. (Independent via L'Equipe)
Belgium coach Marc Wilmots is increasingly concerned about Hazard burning out at Chelsea and would welcome him moving to the Bernabeu.(Daily Mirror)
Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann says Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho "looks like he's begging for the sack". (Talksport)
Kevin de Bruyne's late winner for Manchester City leads the back page of the Daily Express
Chelsea captain John Terry, 34, believes the club have "the best manager in the world" in Mourinho despite their difficult start to the season under the Portuguese. (Sky Sports)
Schizophrenia and my own abandoned city
Student and artist Alice Evans was diagnosed with schizophrenia while at university in her teens.
She said it left her feeling as though, "I was walking completely on my own in an abandoned city" and led to her spending 10 years barely leaving her home.
From saying her world had been bled of colour she has now gone on to study for a PhD at the Royal College of Art.
Last British Guantanamo inmate: 'When I do get back the first thing I want is a cup of coffee'
Victoria Derbyshire
The last British resident to be held at Guantanamo Bay has told the Victoria Derbyshire programme he is "not getting his hopes up" about returning to the UK.
Shaker Aamer, 48, from London, is known as 239 in the military prison in Cuba where he's been held without charge or trial since 2002.
While he says he has heard many "false promises", he looks forward to having a cup of coffee.
Homeless sent out of London: Waltham Forest 'does everything in its power'
In response to criticism, Khevyn Limbajee from Waltham Forest says the borough has more than 2,000 in temporary housing at the moment.
He says: "Whilst we will do everything in our power to make arrangements for temporary housing to be within the borough, the most important issue is making sure that we can provide a home for those who need it."
He adds Luton Council is notified when each placement is made.