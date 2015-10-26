The A41 Finchley Road in West Hampstead is closed and there are long delays in both directions between Finchley Road Station and the O2 Centre, because of a building fire.

Diversions are in operation for buses 13, 82, 113, 187 and 268 with congestion back to St John's Wood and to the A407 Cricklewood Lane junction.

BBC Travel has classed this incident as severe.