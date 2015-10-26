The shard

Summary

  1. Updates from London on Monday 26 October 2015
  2. News, sport and travel updates resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

That brings our live updates to a close for today. There will be more on Tuesday from 08:00.       

Road closure owing to Finchley Road fire

BBC Travel

The A41 Finchley Road in West Hampstead is closed and there are long delays in both directions between Finchley Road Station and the O2 Centre, because of a building fire.

Diversions are in operation for buses 13, 82, 113, 187 and 268  with congestion back to St John's Wood and to the A407 Cricklewood Lane junction.  

BBC Travel has classed this incident as severe.

Red carpet: 007 to meet royalty at world premiere in London

The stars of the new James Bond film Spectre will walk the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall for its world premiere tonight.

Daniel Craig as James Bond
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz and Lea Seydoux will meet Prince William, his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry ahead of the screening.

Royal Albert Hall ahead of premiere
PA

It's the first time a Bond film has opened in cinemas on the same day as the premiere. 

On air: Fear over 'bigger' sinkhole and a senior police officer reveals she would't cycle on London's roads

BBC London News

On the programme at 18:30 on BBC One: There are fears of another bigger cavity close to where a sinkhole opened up in St Albans. 

And anger from cycling campaigners as a senior police officer reveals why she wouldn't ride on London's roads.

Jekyll and Hyde draws hundreds of complaints

New ITV drama Jekyll and Hyde sparked 280 complaints to ITV and 212 to watchdog Ofcom, after viewers called it "too scary" for its pre-watershed, 18:30 GMT, timeslot.

Jekyll and Hyde
Steve Brown/ITV

ITV said it had warned viewers about the scenes including violence and murder.

Set in 1930s London, the series is based on the classic Robert Louis Stevenson novel and follows the story of Jekyll's grandson, Dr Robert Jekyll, who has a monster called Hyde suppressed within him. 

Watch: Inside hat designer Treacy's studio

For more than 25 years Philip Treacy has designed hats.

Philip Treacy studio
BBC

His client list includes Lady Gaga, who once said being asked to take off her hat at a party was like being asked to remove her liver. 

Jayne McCubbin met the designer in his London studio.

Investigation into Bournemouth PA system after 'men against boys' claim

Bournemouth have started an investigation after aconversation containing swearing was broadcast over their public address system.

Bournemouth
Getty Images

The incident happened during the final minutes of the Cherries' 5-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

A man was heard to swear before describing Tottenham's Premier League victory as "men against boys".

Actors line up for Oompa-Loompa auditions

Georgie Montgomery, Sophie Stowell, and Nina Shadi arrive for the open auditions for the role of Oompa-Loompas in the West End production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Oompa-Loompa auditions
PA
Lack of properties set to push house prices up, report warns

Mortgage activity has picked up this year but the lack of homes for sale is likely to push up house prices, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

Sale signs
PA

It predicts house prices will rise 5.6% this year, higher than its previous forecast of 4.7%.

It said in London, someone who wanted to move from a flat to a terraced home would need to find an extra £176,000 and called on the government to extend its current housebuilding programme, claiming that prices would continue to rise - by 3.5% in 2016, and by around 4% in the four years that followed.

Boris Johnson calls for legalisation of 'hoverboards'

Evening Standard

Boris Johnson has called for the use of so-called “hoverboards”to be made legal on the capital’s pavements.

Lily Allen (l); Wiz Khalifa (r) on 'hoverboards'
Rex Features; Getty

The Mayor of London said allowing their use on footpaths amounted to 'intergenerational fairness' because the elderly can ride mobility scooters.  

Kylie Minogue to switch on Oxford Street Christmas lights

Kylie Minogue will switch on Oxford Street's Christmas Lights this year, it has been announced. 

Kylie Minogue
PA

The event on 1 November will see 1778 snowball-like decorations (and their 750,000 LED lightbulbs) lit up with the street closed to traffic bwtween 14:00 and 18:30.

As well as Kylie Minogue Foxes, Fleur East, Gabrielle Alpin, Ben Haenow and performers from Matilda the Musical will perform.

Oxford Street Christmas lights
BBC
Do you know all the secrets of the West End?

The Londonist

Blog

Do you really know the West End and its quirks? How about the upside-down ice cream cone statue in Fitzrovia? Or what PIccadilly Circus' adverts look like up close and personal?

Piccadilly Circus
BBC
Council-merger company 'saves £7m' but remains behind target

Romford Recorder

Newspaper

The company borne out of a back-office merger between Havering and Newham councils has saved £7million but is slightly behind on its target, it is revealed. 

Charlton Athletic appoint interim head coach

BBC Sport

Charlton Athletic have appointed Karel Fraeye as interim head coach following Guy Luzon's sacking at the weekend.

Karel Fraeye
Empics

The 37-year-old Belgian assisted Jose Riga at the end of the 2013-14 season when he helped the Addicks avoid relegation from the Championship.  

One dry month could 'prevent serious illness' study finds

A month off alcohol could help prevent serious illnesses in later life, according to a new study by University College London.

Woman drinking wine
PA

Patients who abstained for a month saw a number of health benefits - including better liver function, lower blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels as well as losing weight and sleeping better.

The researchers studied women who drank on average 29 units of alcohol a week, while the men were typically on 31 units - both above Government guidelines.

Firefighters continue to tackle shop blaze

View more on twitter
Latest headlines: Pensioner dies escaping fire, Tube death recorded as 'accidental', new Oxford-Marylebone rail line opens

Beth Rose

BBC News Online, London

- Pensioner dies jumping from window to escape fire

- Brother's Tube death recorded as 'accidental'

- New Oxford to London Marylebone rail line opens

Son's final day before Tube death was 'perfect'

The mother of Nicholas Mann who was fatally struck by a Tube said her son's final day was "perfect" and shared with his brother who he was close to.

In a statement, read to the court, Pauline Mann said: "I will always miss my darling son. It was the perfect day. It involved football, a gig, and chips and beer." 

Scene outside Old Street Station where Nick Mann was fatally struck by a Tube
Leonie Chao-Fong
Tube driver saw man 'stumbling and fall onto the tracks' inquest hears

Mr Mann, who lived with his wife Jennifer Kavanagh in Wimbledon, was hit by the Tube in the early hours of 29 March. 

Train driver Paul Johnson told the court: "I saw a male stumbling and fall onto the track just in front of me. I Immediately pushed the emergency brake.

"When he fell another gentleman was trying to pull him out. The train was braking when it hit both of them." 

Mr Johnson, a train driver for 21 years, said the train was travelling at "around 30mph" when Mr Mann was hit. 

  • Share this post
Man killed by Tube has he tried to rescue his brother ruled an accident by coroner

The death of a man fatally struck by a London Underground train as he tried torescue his brother from the track was an accident, a coroner court has ruled.

Nicholas Mann
Facebook

Nicholas Mann, 34, was travelling back from a heavy metal gig with his brother Robert, 32, in March, when he was hit by a southbound Northern Line train and suffered a "massive head injury" at Old Street Station.

A jury at St Pancras Coroners Court recorded that the death was an accident after direction from Coroner Mary Hassell. 

Dylan Thomas poem to be heard in secret London gig for first time

Dan Llewelyn Hall's painting marks the discovery of a lost Dylan Thomas poem.

A Dream of Winter was first published in 1942 but went unnoticed until Swansea University professor John Goodby rediscovered it while researching his new book. 

Dan Llewelyn Hall's painting
PA

The poem will be heard for the first time in more than 70 years at a "secret gig" in London - three days after what would have been the playwright's 101st birthday.

Actor Celyn Jones, who played Dylan Thomas in the film Set Fire To Our Stars, will read it aloud. 

Actor Celyn Jones playing Dylan Thomas
PA
Football gossip: Mouinho 'to be sacked' with Nayern Munich's Guadiola named as favourite to replace him

BBC Sport

Chelsea are preparing for Jose Mourinho's departure following Saturday's loss at West Ham, during which the manager was sent to the stands. (Daily Mail) 

Mourinho will be given one more chance to save his job, but defeat to Liverpool next Saturday will result in his sacking. (Daily Star) 

Gossip sign
BBC

Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola, 44, is Chelsea's first-choice replacement for Mourinho if the Portuguese cannot find a solution to the Premier League champions' poor form. (Telegraph) 

Alternatively, Mourinho retains the backing of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, despite his sending off and the defeat at West Ham. (Sun - subscription required).

Elderly man dies after jumping from window to escape fire

An elderly man has died after jumping from the third floor window of his sheltered housing accommodation to escape a fire.

More than 20 firefighters tackled the blaze on Camden Road, Camden Town from about 10:00.

Sheltered housing fire
LFB

London Fire Brigade said: "Sadly the flat’s occupant – an elderly man – jumped from a third floor window before the Brigade arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Crews wearing breathing apparatus led a second man to safety from a neighbouring flat and treated him for smoke inhalation. 

The Raccoon files: Mystery Tube-riding raccoon identified

Beth Rose

BBC News Online, London

If you were glued to BBC Local Live on Friday when we brought you news of a Raccoon out and about on Oxford Street I am pleased to tell you we tracked the critter down.

Winston the raccoon being walked on a lead with his owner Kimberly Unger
BBC

Winston was visiting the capital with his animal trainer-owner Kimberly Unger who got in contact with us after spotting herself in a news story about unusual pets.

Winston (L) and his 'sibling' Olivia
Kimberly Unger

Kimberly also has a third raccoon, Melanie, who appeared in a TV talent show in 2013 and loves riding a bike.

Melanie the raccoon on a bike
Kimberly Unger
BBC London news: Fears a 20m sinkhole could open up and the row over the gentrification of Brixton

Alex Bushill

BBC London News

On the programme at 13:30 on BBC One: Initial tests on the sinkhole in St Albans suggest there could be another nearby - three times the size with Hertfordshire County Council saying it could be a 'void of about 20 metres in depth'. 

And as the row over gentrification in Brixton rumbles on we have a special report on how businesses say they're being priced out despite being in the community for generations.

Bright afternoon with occasional sunshine

BBC Weather

It will be a dry and bright afternoon with occasional sunny spells and it will generally feel a little warmer than yesterday on the whole. 

Top temperature: 15C (59F). 

Watch: Does the law need to change to protect cyclists?

Victoria Derbyshire

Every year about 115 cyclists die in accidents on UK roads, with those involving a car only seeing about 50% of drivers charged with an offence. 

As a result the Director of Public Prosecutions has said the way cycling deaths are treated by police and prosecutors may need to change.  

Does the law need to change to better protect cyclists?

BBC journalist Anna Tatton-Brown looked into the situation following the death of her Dad who died after he was knocked off his bike in Central London last year.

 The film contains some distressing images.  

Mayor meeting with unions over Night Tube would 'undermine the process'

In response to the TSSA union asking Boris Johnson to meet face-to-face to discuss the Night Tube, the Mayor of London's spokesman said it would "undermine the process".

The statement said: "The introduction of Night Tube will not be at any cost. The Mayor has made clear negotiations are a matter for London Underground management. To do anything else risks undermining that process."

London Underground has threatened to go over the heads of union leaders to consult workers on a pay and conditions offer for the planned new service.

Mayor rejects calls to meet unions over Night Tube plans

Boris Johnson has been urged to intervene in the deadlock over the Night Tube, which was due to start last month, as rows about the pay and conditions of workers continue

Manuel Cortes, from the TSSA union wrote in a letter to the Mayor of London: "The night Tube should happen and, given that we all want it to happen, it should be possible. 

Night Tube
BBC

"This requires you to put your Conservative Party leadership ambitions on hold for a short time and give all your efforts to the most immediate job in hand".

Mr Johnson has refused to meet the unions.

Latest headlines: Cycle-death protocol 're-think needed', 25 rescued from fire, moped rider killed, Tube-riding raccoon identified

Beth Rose

BBC News Online, London

- 'Re-think needed' over cycle deaths

- Firefighters rescue 25 from shop blaze

- Moped rider killed in Olympic Stadium crash

- Mystery Tube-riding raccoon identified

Hackney MPs rack up £1.2m expenses bill

Hackney Gazette

Newspaper

A probe into expenses has revealed the two MPs representing Hackney havecost the taxpayer £1.2min payments for staff, office costs and travel over the past five years.  

Watch: Chelsea fan claims 'we have outgrown the Premier League'

BBC 5Live

Chelsea fan Richard tells Mark Pougatch and Danny Mills that his side should win all four major competitions this season and anything less is a disaster.   

View more on youtube
First female Bishop to sit in the House of Lords

The Bishop of Gloucester will become the first female bishop to sit in the House of Lords later today.

The Rt Revd Rachel Treweek
Gloucester Diocese

The Rt Revd Rachel Treweek - the former Archdeacon of Hackney - will take up the Church of England's responsibility to contribute a Christian voice to the legislative process. 

Firefighters continue tackling Finchley Road blaze

More than 70 firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze at a building on Finchley Road on Hampstead which started about 06:00 GMT.

Finchley Road fire
Alicia Woodhouse
Finchley Road fire
Alicia Woodhouse
