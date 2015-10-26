It predicts house prices will rise 5.6% this year, higher than its previous forecast of 4.7%.
It said in London, someone who wanted to move from a flat to a terraced home would need to find an extra £176,000 and called on the government to extend its current housebuilding programme, claiming that prices would continue to rise - by 3.5% in 2016, and by around 4% in the four years that followed.
Nicholas Mann, 34, was travelling back from a heavy metal gig with his brother Robert, 32, in March, when he was hit by a southbound Northern Line train and suffered a "massive head injury" at Old Street Station.
A jury at St Pancras Coroners Court recorded that the death was an accident after direction from Coroner Mary Hassell.
Kane, 22, had previously only netted once in the Premier League this season.
Dylan Thomas poem to be heard in secret London gig for first time
Dan Llewelyn Hall's painting marks the discovery of a lost Dylan Thomas poem.
A Dream of Winter was first published in 1942 but went unnoticed until Swansea University professor John Goodby rediscovered it while researching his new book.
The poem will be heard for the first time in more than 70 years at a "secret gig" in London - three days after what would have been the playwright's 101st birthday.
Actor Celyn Jones, who played Dylan Thomas in the film Set Fire To Our Stars, will read it aloud.
Football gossip: Mouinho 'to be sacked' with Nayern Munich's Guadiola named as favourite to replace him
BBC Sport
Chelsea are preparing for Jose Mourinho's departure following Saturday's loss at West Ham, during which the manager was sent to the stands. (Daily Mail)
Mourinho will be given one more chance to save his job, but defeat to Liverpool next Saturday will result in his sacking. (Daily Star)
Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola, 44, is Chelsea's first-choice replacement for Mourinho if the Portuguese cannot find a solution to the Premier League champions' poor form. (Telegraph)
Alternatively, Mourinho retains the backing of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, despite his sending off and the defeat at West Ham. (Sun - subscription required).
Elderly man dies after jumping from window to escape fire
An elderly man has died after jumping from the third floor window of his sheltered housing accommodation to escape a fire.
More than 20 firefighters tackled the blaze on Camden Road, Camden Town from about 10:00.
London Fire Brigade said: "Sadly the flat’s occupant – an elderly man – jumped from a third floor window before the Brigade arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene."
Crews wearing breathing apparatus led a second man to safety from a neighbouring flat and treated him for smoke inhalation.
The Raccoon files: Mystery Tube-riding raccoon identified
Beth Rose
BBC News Online, London
If you were glued to BBC Local Live on Friday when we brought you news of a Raccoon out and about on Oxford Street I am pleased to tell you we tracked the critter down.
Winston was visiting the capital with his animal trainer-owner Kimberly Unger who got in contact with us after spotting herself in a news story about unusual pets.
Kimberly also has a third raccoon, Melanie, who appeared in a TV talent show in 2013 and loves riding a bike.
BBC London news: Fears a 20m sinkhole could open up and the row over the gentrification of Brixton
Alex Bushill
BBC London News
On the programme at 13:30 on BBC One: Initial tests on the sinkhole in St Albans suggest there could be another nearby - three times the size with Hertfordshire County Council saying it could be a 'void of about 20 metres in depth'.
And as the row over gentrification in Brixton rumbles on we have a special report on how businesses say they're being priced out despite being in the community for generations.
Hampstead shop fire involving protracted operation
It will be a dry and bright afternoon with occasional sunny spells and it will generally feel a little warmer than yesterday on the whole.
Top temperature: 15C (59F).
Watch: Does the law need to change to protect cyclists?
Victoria Derbyshire
Every year about 115 cyclists die in accidents on UK roads, with those involving a car only seeing about 50% of drivers charged with an offence.
As a result the Director of Public Prosecutions has said the way cycling deaths are treated by police and prosecutors may need to change.
BBC journalist Anna Tatton-Brown looked into the situation following the death of her Dad who died after he was knocked off his bike in Central London last year.
The film contains some distressing images.
Mayor meeting with unions over Night Tube would 'undermine the process'
In response to the TSSA union asking Boris Johnson to meet face-to-face to discuss the Night Tube, the Mayor of London's spokesman said it would "undermine the process".
The statement said: "The introduction of Night Tube will not be at any cost. The Mayor has made clear negotiations are a matter for London Underground management. To do anything else risks undermining that process."
London Underground has threatened to go over the heads of union leaders to consult workers on a pay and conditions offer for the planned new service.
Mayor rejects calls to meet unions over Night Tube plans
Road closure owing to Finchley Road fire
BBC Travel
The A41 Finchley Road in West Hampstead is closed and there are long delays in both directions between Finchley Road Station and the O2 Centre, because of a building fire.
Diversions are in operation for buses 13, 82, 113, 187 and 268 with congestion back to St John's Wood and to the A407 Cricklewood Lane junction.
BBC Travel has classed this incident as severe.
Red carpet: 007 to meet royalty at world premiere in London
The stars of the new James Bond film Spectre will walk the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall for its world premiere tonight.
Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz and Lea Seydoux will meet Prince William, his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry ahead of the screening.
It's the first time a Bond film has opened in cinemas on the same day as the premiere.
Latest headlines:Tube death ruled accidental, pensioner dies escaping fire, firefighters battle shop blaze
Beth Rose
BBC News Online, London
- Tube rescuer's death ruled accidental
- Pensioner dies trying to escape home fire
- Firefighters continue to battle shop blaze
On air: Fear over 'bigger' sinkhole and a senior police officer reveals she would't cycle on London's roads
BBC London News
On the programme at 18:30 on BBC One: There are fears of another bigger cavity close to where a sinkhole opened up in St Albans.
And anger from cycling campaigners as a senior police officer reveals why she wouldn't ride on London's roads.
Jekyll and Hyde draws hundreds of complaints
New ITV drama Jekyll and Hyde sparked 280 complaints to ITV and 212 to watchdog Ofcom, after viewers called it "too scary" for its pre-watershed, 18:30 GMT, timeslot.
ITV said it had warned viewers about the scenes including violence and murder.
Set in 1930s London, the series is based on the classic Robert Louis Stevenson novel and follows the story of Jekyll's grandson, Dr Robert Jekyll, who has a monster called Hyde suppressed within him.
Watch: Inside hat designer Treacy's studio
For more than 25 years Philip Treacy has designed hats.
His client list includes Lady Gaga, who once said being asked to take off her hat at a party was like being asked to remove her liver.
Jayne McCubbin met the designer in his London studio.
Investigation into Bournemouth PA system after 'men against boys' claim
Bournemouth have started an investigation after aconversation containing swearing was broadcast over their public address system.
The incident happened during the final minutes of the Cherries' 5-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
A man was heard to swear before describing Tottenham's Premier League victory as "men against boys".
Actors line up for Oompa-Loompa auditions
Georgie Montgomery, Sophie Stowell, and Nina Shadi arrive for the open auditions for the role of Oompa-Loompas in the West End production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
