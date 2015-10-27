Carneiro left Chelsea last month after criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
LGfL said it had blocked emails after a mailshot from Exa, which its network had detected as spam, and insisted it acted in the best interest of schools.
A cloudy but mild evening
BBC Weather
It will be a rather cloudy but mild evening with some showery bursts of rain.
That rain is likely to become heavier and more persistent from the south overnight.
Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).
Six London boroughs top prosperity index
Six London boroughs have topped the list for the most prosperous areas in the UK.
The prosperity index compiled by the Legatum Institue, ranked the top five locations as:
While Wolverhampton (pictured above) was found to be the least prosperous area.
London Irish v Saracens to take place in New York
BBC Sport
London Irish will play their "home" match against champions Saracens in New York early next year, in the first Premiership game to be staged overseas.
The round 16 fixture will take place on 12 March at the 25,000-capacity Red Bull Arena.
Premiership Rugby said the announcement was "a significant day" in its history.
The A503 in north London is blocked
BBC Travel
The A503 is blocked at Finsbury Park and there is queuing traffic northbound on the Seven Sisters Road at the Yonge Park junction.
A41 Finchley Road remains closed due to fire
BBC Travel
The A41 Finchley Road in West Hampstead is closed and there is queuing traffic northbound between Finchley Road Station and the Arkwright Road junction because of a building fire yesterday.
Diversions are in place for buses 13, 82 and 113. Buses 187 and 268 will terminate at Swiss Cottage.
BBC Travel has classed this incident as severe.
Man found guilty of murdering housemate
A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his housemate at their home in East Ham.
Bartosz Rejmanski was convicted today at the Old Bailey and will be sentenced on Thursday.
He attacked his housemate, Grzegorz Raczek, on 28 March after an argument got out of hand. Mr Raczek died of head injuries, leaving his wife and two children.
Extremism strategy 'making Muslims feel isolated' committee hears
Susana Mendoca
BBC London 94.9 political reporter
Members of the East London Mosque have told MPs that the government's strategy on tackling extremism is causing Muslims to feel isolated from society.
They were giving evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee which is looking into the issue.
Earlier this month the prime minister outlined a raft of measures aimed at curbing the spread of extremist ideology.
But Habidur Rahman, chairman of the East London Mosque, said: "The focus on ideology doesn't help, as people think that Islam as a whole is being targeted."
Currency machine moved after anger at its placing in front of 7/7 memorial
An automated currency machine has been moved from obscuring a memorial plaque to the victims of the 7/7 bombings at King's Cross station following pressure from the RMT union.
General secretary Mick Cash saying; "RMT members are furious that this cash machine has been jammed right in front of the King's Cross 7/7 memorial and we want it removed and removed right now."
Transport for London heard their pleas and have since moved it.
Finchley Road fire victims 'lose everything'
Camden New Journal
Victims of fire in Finchley Road say they have 'lost everything' as their homes go up in flames.
Increase in students scammed by rental fraud
International students are being warned to be vigilant after a 50% increase in reports of rental fraud, according to Action Fraud
The National Union of Students said criminals are taking advantage of students coming from overseas.
Chiteisri Devi (pictured), 28, from India who was studying for an MA at University College London was duped out of £2,000 by someone posting in a Facebook group for students looking for housing.
She said: "I told the scammer I would think about it, but she told me I had to be fast....I just really needed a place.
"When I finally realised it was a scam...my savings were gone."
Met begins knife crackdown
Scotland Yard has launched a crackdown on knife crime with a week-long operation to remove blades from the streets of London.
It said the week included "focused and intelligence-led stop and search" in known knife hotspots.
Boris Johnson overturns planning decision
East London and Guardian Series
Mayor of London Boris Johnson overturns Putney High Street planning decision.
Noel Gallagher hops on the Tube to U2 gig
Nice to know some music stars are still keeping it real.
Noel Gallagher proved he hasn't forgotten his roots last night as he hopped on the tube to catch U2 playing at the O2. (Thanks to the NME for the spot).
Council to spend £2m on temps
Tottenham & Wood Green Independent
Haringey Council plans to spend up to £2million on 16 temporary IT jobs
Man denies 'poppy day knife plot'
Dominic Casciani
Home Affairs Correspondent
A man accused of preparing a terrorist plot in the run-up to last year's Remembrance Day says he only bought a knife because he is a chef, Woolwich Crown Court has heard.
Haseeb Hamayoon, said he regretted posting material online in favour of the so-called Islamic State extremist group and insisted he had no intention of attacking anyone.
He and cousins Nadir and Yousaf Syed deny preparing for acts of terrorism using knives.
Meet the real MI6 officers
James Bond has returned to cinemas, but how do real MI6 intelligence officers do their jobs, and what is it like to spend your career leading a double life?
Security Correspondent Frank Gardner managed to secure a rare interview with two serving intelligence officers.
The agents' identities have been concealed.
Change in Alzheimer drug use could 'halve the need for patients to move into nursing homes'
A common Alzheimer's drug that is often withdrawn by the NHS in later stages of the disease can halve the chances of patients needing to be moved into nursing homes, University College London has found.
Donepezil is used to slow the decline of people with mild to moderate dementia but is often not given to patients in the late stage of the disease, because of a lack of evidence that it helps.
However the study of 295 people produced evidence to challenge that.
Hendrix's London home to open to the public
The London home of 1960s rock musician Jimi Hendrix will be opened permanently to the public in 2016.
The property, which is located at 23 Brook Street in London's Mayfair, central London, will be the only former Hendrix property in the world open to the public.
It is next to Handel House at 25 Brook Street, where baroque composer George Frideric Handel lived for 36 years during the mid-1700s.
The top floor of Hendrix's flat will open to the public in February 2016 following a £2.4m, two-year restoration project.
Fourteen shots fired at unmarked police car
At least 14 shots were fired at an unmarked police car by someone using a sub-machine gun in Willesden, the Met has revealed.
The parked vehicle, which had one officer inside and two outside of it, was hit on Mitchell Way just after midnight on 24 October as the officers carried out out enquiries. There were no injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s and of slim build. He was wearing dark clothing.
Honours for Southbank Centre arts director, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Frank Lampard
Artistic Director of the Southbank Centre Judith Kelly and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor have been made Commanders of the Order and of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace.
Frank Lampard was made an Officer of Order of the British Empire during the investitures held at Buckingham Palace earlier today.
Hunt for boy, 12, missing for three weeks
Police are hunting for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing from his Brent home for three weeks.
Billy O'Donaghue was last seen in Deal, Kent on 7 October at about midnight.
From a travelling community the Met said he had links to many boroughs and may be in the Ilford area.
NFL London: Five things to look out for
BBC Newsbeat
The NFL train is rolling into London again this week, so here's a five-point guide to everything you need to watch out for.
Broadband deals hidden from London schools
Rory Cellan-Jones
Technology correspondent
London Grid for Learning - the council organisation which negotiates broadband contracts for 2,500 schools in the capital - has admitted that it is blocking emails from Exa Networks, a firm which supplies a similar service.
"It's just wrong, it's anti-competitive," Mark Cowgill, Exa's chief executive, told the BBC.
LGfL said it had blocked emails after a mailshot from Exa, which its network had detected as spam, and insisted it acted in the best interest of schools.
Watch: Boris Johnson's tug of war tumble
Boris Johnson took a tumble earlier this morning as he along with members of the armed forces took part in a game of tug of war - a traditional at the launch of London Poppy Day.
It's the latest in a series of sporting mishaps to befall the mayor including during a business trip to Japan when he rugby tackled a small boy during a touch rugby demonstration.
Dry but cloudy afternoon
BBC Weather
It should stay dry throughout much of the rest of the day with some warm sunshine, but cloud will gradually thicken bringing rain later on.
Top temperature: 17C (63F).
Gambling machines 'need to be restricted' think tank claims
London's boroughs need more powers to license and restrict gambling machines, according to think tank London Councils.
The most up to date figures show that over £450m pounds was lost on them in London in 2014, making them the biggest source of gambling losses on the high street.
Broomes leaves London Bees role
BBC Sport
London Bees head coach Julian Broomes has left the Women's Super League Two club after reaching the end of his contract.
Broomes took over at the Bees in August 2014 and led them to an eighth-placed finish last season.
Finchley Road shop fire 'still burning'
London Fire Brigade is continuing to tackle the shop blaze on Finchley Road in Hampstead more than 24 hours after it was first called to the incident.
It said crews would remain in place this morning tackling "deep-seated pockets of fire" in the voids between the floors and the road would remain closed.
Camden Council said the 25 residents evacuated from their smoke-logged flats had been found alternative accommodation.
A41 Finchley Road partially re-opens
BBC Travel
The A41 Finchley Road in Hampstead has re-opened southbound, but remains closed northbound while the fire brigade remains at the scene of the shop fire.
Jose Mourinho charged by FA with misconduct
BBC Sport
Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over his language and behaviour in Chelsea's defeat by West Ham United.
Mourinho was sent to the stands after going to speak to referee Jon Moss in his room at half-time on Saturday.