Tonight's BBC London News on BBC One at 18:30, includes a report on calls from former residents of care home Shirley Oaks to reopen the case of a 15-year-old boy who was found hanged at the home in 1977.

A coroner ruled it was "death by misadventure". There were signs of sexual activity. But friends who grew up with him believe he had been targeted by paedophiles and did not kill himself.

BBC

If you are affected by the story, the following organisations can help:

• The police , if you want to report sexual abuse allegations

• The NSPCC specialises in child protection

• National Association for People Abused in Childhood offers support, advice and guidance to adult survivors of any form of childhood abuse

• Childline is a private and confidential service for children and young people up to the age of 19

• The Children's Society works to support vulnerable children in England and Wales