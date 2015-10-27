London Live: as it happened

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from London on Tuesday 27 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

That brings our live updates to a close for today. There will be more on Wednesday from 08:00.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A cloudy but mild evening

BBC Weather

It will be a rather cloudy but mild evening with some showery bursts of rain.

That rain is likely to become heavier and more persistent from the south overnight. 

Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Six London boroughs top prosperity index

Six London boroughs have topped the list for the most prosperous areas in the UK.

The prosperity index compiled by the Legatum Institue, ranked the top five locations as:

  1. Hammersmith & Fulham and Kensington & Chelsea
  2. Westminster
  3. Wandsworth
  4. Camden and the City of London
  5. Outer Hebrides (Eilean Sar)
Wolverhampton
iStock

While Wolverhampton (pictured above) was found to be the least prosperous area.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

London Irish v Saracens to take place in New York

BBC Sport

London Irish will play their "home" match against champions Saracens in New York early next year, in the first Premiership game to be staged overseas.

Red Bull Arena
Getty Images

The round 16 fixture will take place on 12 March at the 25,000-capacity Red Bull Arena.

Premiership Rugby said the announcement was "a significant day" in its history.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC London News: Urge to re-open 1970s child death case and Mark Duggan's family win right to appeal 'lawful killing'

BBC London News

On the programme at 18:30 on BBC One: Police are urged to look again into the death of a boy in the 1970s.

And Mark Duggan's family win permission to appeal against the finding he was lawfully killed by police.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FA to investigate handling of anti-discrimination cases including Chelsea doctor's dismissal

BBC Sport

Football Association chiefs are to be questioned over their handling of anti-discrimination cases, including that of ex-Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro.

Eva Carneiro and Jon Fearn
Getty Images

Members of the FA's Inclusion Advisory Board say they have "deep concerns" about the way Carneiro's case was dealt with by the FA.

Carneiro left Chelsea last month after criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shirley Oaks abuse: Calls for case of hanged boy to be reopened

Nick Beake

Home affairs correspondent, BBC London

Tonight's BBC London News on BBC One at 18:30, includes a report on calls from former residents of care home Shirley Oaks to reopen the case of a 15-year-old boy who was found hanged at the home in 1977.

A coroner ruled it was "death by misadventure". There were signs of sexual activity. But friends who grew up with him believe he had been targeted by paedophiles and did not kill himself.

Shirley Oaks sign
BBC

 If you are affected by the story, the following organisations can help:

• The police, if you want to report sexual abuse allegations 

• The NSPCC specialises in child protection

National Association for People Abused in Childhood offers support, advice and guidance to adult survivors of any form of childhood abuse

Childline is a private and confidential service for children and young people up to the age of 19 

The Children's Society works to support vulnerable children in England and Wales 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The A503 in north London is blocked

BBC Travel

The A503 is blocked at Finsbury Park and there is queuing traffic northbound on the Seven Sisters Road at the Yonge Park junction.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A41 Finchley Road remains closed due to fire

BBC Travel

The A41 Finchley Road in West Hampstead is closed and there is queuing traffic northbound between Finchley Road Station and the Arkwright Road junction because of a building fire yesterday.

Diversions are in place for buses 13, 82 and 113. Buses 187 and 268 will terminate at Swiss Cottage.

BBC Travel has classed this incident as severe.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man found guilty of murdering housemate

A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his housemate at their home in East Ham.

Bartosz Rejmanski, 26
Met Police

Bartosz Rejmanski was convicted today at the Old Bailey and will be sentenced on Thursday.

He attacked his housemate, Grzegorz Raczek, on 28 March after an argument got out of hand. Mr Raczek died of head injuries, leaving his wife and two children.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Extremism strategy 'making Muslims feel isolated' committee hears

Susana Mendoca

BBC London 94.9 political reporter

Members of the East London Mosque have told MPs that the government's strategy on tackling extremism is causing Muslims to feel isolated from society. 

They were giving evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee which is looking into the issue. 

Earlier this month the prime minister outlined a raft of measures aimed at curbing the spread of extremist ideology. 

But Habidur Rahman, chairman of the East London Mosque, said: "The focus on ideology doesn't help, as people think that Islam as a whole is being targeted."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Duggan family to appeal death, gun fire hits police car, concern over TB rates

Beth Rose

BBC News Online, London

- Mark Duggan's family to appeal over his death

- Machine gun fire hits police car

- Concern over London TB rates

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

On air: Professor Green talks to BBC Radio London

Eddie Nestor

BBC Radio London, presenter

Professor Green is talking to me on Drivetime about suicide ahead of his BBC Three documentary about his father's death which airs at 21:00.

Professor Hreen
BBC

We'll also be talking about relatives of Mark Duggan who have won the right to appeal an inquest decision that his death by police marksman was legal.

You can listen live from 17:00 to BBC Radio London and contact the team on 020 7224 2000.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Currency machine moved after anger at its placing in front of 7/7 memorial

An automated currency machine has been moved from obscuring a memorial plaque to the victims of the 7/7 bombings at King's Cross station following pressure from the RMT union.  

Currency machine in front of 7/7 memorial plaque
RMT

General secretary Mick Cash saying; "RMT members are furious that this cash machine has been jammed right in front of the King's Cross 7/7 memorial and we want it removed and removed right now."

Transport for London heard their pleas and have since moved it.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Finchley Road fire victims 'lose everything'

Camden New Journal

Victims of fire in Finchley Road say they have 'lost everything' as their homes go up in flames.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Increase in students scammed by rental fraud

International students are being warned to be vigilant after a 50% increase in reports of rental fraud, according to Action Fraud

The National Union of Students said criminals are taking advantage of students coming from overseas. 

Chiteisri Devi
Chiteisri Devi

Chiteisri Devi (pictured), 28, from India who was studying for an MA at University College London was duped out of £2,000 by someone posting in a Facebook group for students looking for housing. 

She said: "I told the scammer I would think about it, but she told me I had to be fast....I just really needed a place. 

"When I finally realised it was a scam...my savings were gone." 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Met begins knife crackdown

Scotland Yard has launched a crackdown on knife crime with a week-long operation to remove blades from the streets of London.

It said the week included "focused and intelligence-led stop and search" in known knife hotspots.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Noel Gallagher hops on the Tube to U2 gig

Nice to know some music stars are still keeping it real.

Noel Gallagher proved he hasn't forgotten his roots last night as he hopped on the tube to catch U2 playing at the O2. (Thanks to the NME for the spot).

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man denies 'poppy day knife plot'

Dominic Casciani

Home Affairs Correspondent

A man accused of preparing a terrorist plot in the run-up to last year's Remembrance Day says he only bought a knife because he is a chef, Woolwich Crown Court has heard.

Haseeb Hamayoon, Nadir Syed, Yousef Sayed at Woolwich Crown Court earlier in the month
Julia Quenzler

Haseeb Hamayoon, said he regretted posting material online in favour of the so-called Islamic State extremist group and insisted he had no intention of attacking anyone.

He and cousins Nadir and Yousaf Syed deny preparing for acts of terrorism using knives.

A man accused of preparing a terrorist plot in the run-up to last year's Remembrance Day says he only bought a knife because he is a chef, a court hears.

Read more
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Meet the real MI6 officers

James Bond has returned to cinemas, but how do real MI6 intelligence officers do their jobs, and what is it like to spend your career leading a double life?

London skyline
BBC

Security Correspondent Frank Gardner managed to secure a rare interview with two serving intelligence officers.

The agents' identities have been concealed.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Change in Alzheimer drug use could 'halve the need for patients to move into nursing homes'

A common Alzheimer's drug that is often withdrawn by the NHS in later stages of the disease can halve the chances of patients needing to be moved into nursing homes, University College London has found.

Brain
SPL

Donepezil is used to slow the decline of people with mild to moderate dementia but is often not given to patients in the late stage of the disease, because of a lack of evidence that it helps.

However the study of 295 people produced evidence to challenge that.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Behind the scenes: BBC London News

This is what the television gallery looks like when BBC London News is being broadcast.

BBC London's gallery
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hendrix's London home to open to the public

The London home of 1960s rock musician Jimi Hendrix will be opened permanently to the public in 2016. 

Jimi hendrix
PA

The property, which is located at 23 Brook Street in London's Mayfair, central London, will be the only former Hendrix property in the world open to the public. 

It is next to Handel House at 25 Brook Street, where baroque composer George Frideric Handel lived for 36 years during the mid-1700s. 

The top floor of Hendrix's flat will open to the public in February 2016 following a £2.4m, two-year restoration project.    

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fourteen shots fired at unmarked police car

At least 14 shots were fired at an unmarked police car by someone using a sub-machine gun in Willesden, the Met has revealed.

The parked vehicle, which had one officer inside and two outside of it, was hit on Mitchell Way just after midnight on 24 October as the officers carried out out enquiries. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s and of slim build. He was wearing dark clothing.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Honours for Southbank Centre arts director, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Frank Lampard

Artistic Director of the Southbank Centre Judith Kelly and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor have been made Commanders of the Order and of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace. 

ArPrince William, Judith Kelly and Chiwetel Ejiofor
PA

Frank Lampard was made an Officer of Order of the British Empire during the investitures held at Buckingham Palace earlier today. 

Frank Lampard and Christine Bleakley
PA
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hunt for boy, 12, missing for three weeks

Police are hunting for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing from his Brent home for three weeks.

Billy O'Donaghue
Met Police

Billy O'Donaghue was last seen in Deal, Kent on 7 October at about midnight. 

From a travelling community the Met said he had links to many boroughs and may be in the Ilford area. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

NFL London: Five things to look out for

BBC Newsbeat

The NFL train is rolling into London again this week, so here's a five-point guide to everything you need to watch out for.   

Jacksonville's Blake Bortles before a play
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Broadband deals hidden from London schools

Rory Cellan-Jones

Technology correspondent

London Grid for Learning - the council organisation which negotiates broadband contracts for 2,500 schools in the capital - has admitted that it is blocking emails from Exa Networks, a firm which supplies a similar service.

"It's just wrong, it's anti-competitive," Mark Cowgill, Exa's chief executive, told the BBC.

Child at school
Thinkstock

LGfL said it had blocked emails after a mailshot from Exa, which its network had detected as spam, and insisted it acted in the best interest of schools.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Boris Johnson's tug of war tumble

Boris Johnson took a tumble earlier this morning as he along with members of the armed forces took part in a game of tug of war - a traditional at the launch of London Poppy Day. 

Boris Johnson
Getty Images

It's the latest in a series of sporting mishaps to befall the mayor including during a business trip to Japan when he rugby tackled a small boy during a touch rugby demonstration.

Boris Johnson rugby tackle
Reuters
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC London News: Schools blocked from broadband deals claim and the rugby teams heading to America

Alice Bhandhukravi

On the programme at 13:30 on BBC One: There are claims London schools are being blocked from getting broadband deals by their current providers. 

And New York bound - how London's rugby teams are heading to the States to capitalise on the game's growing popularity.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dry but cloudy afternoon

BBC Weather

It should stay dry throughout much of the rest of the day with some warm sunshine, but cloud will gradually thicken bringing rain later on. 

Top temperature: 17C (63F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gambling machines 'need to be restricted' think tank claims

London's boroughs need more powers to license and restrict gambling machines, according to think tank London Councils

Slot machine
AP

The most up to date figures show that over £450m pounds was lost on them in London in 2014, making them the biggest source of gambling losses on the high street. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Broomes leaves London Bees role

BBC Sport

London Bees head coach Julian Broomes has left the Women's Super League Two club after reaching the end of his contract.

Julian Broomes
The FA

Broomes took over at the Bees in August 2014 and led them to an eighth-placed finish last season. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Duggan family to appeal lawful killing rule, concern over London's TB, crews remain at shop blaze and James Bond premiers in London

Beth Rose

BBC News Online, London

- Duggan family to appeal lawful killing ruling

- Concern over London's TB rates

- Crews remain at shop blaze

- James Bond world premier in London

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Finchley Road shop fire 'still burning'

London Fire Brigade is continuing to tackle the shop blaze on Finchley Road in Hampstead more than 24 hours after it was first called to the incident.

Finchley Road fire
LFB

It said crews would remain in place this morning tackling "deep-seated pockets of fire" in the voids between the floors and the road would remain closed.

Camden Council said the 25 residents evacuated from their smoke-logged flats had been found alternative accommodation.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A41 Finchley Road partially re-opens

BBC Travel

The A41 Finchley Road in Hampstead has re-opened southbound, but remains closed northbound while the fire brigade remains at the scene of the shop fire

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jose Mourinho charged by FA with misconduct

BBC Sport

Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over his language and behaviour in Chelsea's defeat by West Ham United.

Mourinho was sent to the stands after going to speak to referee Jon Moss in his room at half-time on Saturday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top