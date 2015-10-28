St Pancras lovers statue

BBC London Live: as it happened

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from London on Wednesday 28 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Thursday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our coverage across the day

Updates for London have ended for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tonight's weather: Dry with increasing winds

BBC Weather

Greenwich Park
PA

Despite a grey and rainy morning, it turned out to be a pretty pleasant sunny afternoon in most parts as this photo of Greenwich Park shows.

This evening and overnight it will be mainly dry with clear spells. Some mist patches may form in prone rural spots, such as the Lea Valley. 

Cloud will tend to increase later as southerly winds increase. Lows of 10C (50F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Python's Terry Jones to direct Marty Feldman play

Monty Python's Terry Jones will direct the world premiere of Jeepers Creepers, a play about comedy star Marty Feldman and his ambitious wife, Lauretta.

Marty Feldman (left) and Terry Jones (right)
Kevin Wilson PR
The play about Marty Feldman (left) will be directed by Terry Jones (right)

Jones, who was a founding member of the Monty Python team and directed their film The Life of Brian, will direct a four-week season of the production at London's Leicester Square Theatre from 18 January to 20 February.    

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up on BBC London News: Calls for tougher laws on acid sales, police staffing warning & the fish poaching patrol

Louisa Preston

Reporter & Presenter BBC London News

On BBC London News at 18:30 on BBC One:

Calls for tougher laws on the sale of cleaning chemicals on the high street that can be used in acid attacks.

And police officers could be forced to leave the Met - the warning tonight if cuts go ahead.

Plus, we join a patrol as it's warned a 175 ft fishing net found in the Thames could be the worst case of poaching in the capital.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Combination of problems make traffic heavy in west London

BBC Radio London

Shepherd's Bush and Hammersmith are very bad tonight because traffic lights have been playing up on the A40 at Gypsy Corner. 

Plus: 

There are roadworks in Acton High Street, Scrubs Lane and Finborough Road in Earl’s Court. There are also ongoing works on the Neasden stretch of the A406 North Circular.    

It's making it a real struggle tonight.

Billy Reeves has regular updates on BBC Radio London and you can also follow @BBCTravelAlert.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Toddler 'bitten by bulldog-type dog' in Hounslow

Hounslow Chronicle

A toddler was taken to hospital after being bitten by a 'bulldog-type dog' outside a supermarket in Hounslow, police have said.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up on Drivetime: Family relief over Saudi alcohol case resolution

Eddie Nestor

BBC Radio London, presenter

Before 19:00 on BBC Radio London:

A south London grandfather who was threatened with flogging for breaking Saudi Arabia's strict anti-alcohol laws is to be released from prison.

His daughter Kirsten joins us on the line from her home in San Francisco. 

Plus, today we've been told bobbies on the beat could be about to disappear from the capital's streets. Call us with your views on 020 7224 2000.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Four injured in car and tram collision

A car collided with a tram in Lower Addiscombe Road in Croydon last night.  

View more on twitter

Two men in the car and two from the tram had to go to hospital. About 20 people were evacuated from the tram. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Evacuated Finchley Road fire neighbour seeks solace in Bournemouth

Fire investigation work continues in Finchley Road, Hampstead, with a carriageway closed after fire ripped through a shop and the flats above it on Monday. 

Twenty-five people had to be evacuated during the fire which continued into yesterday.

Actress Alicia Woodhouse who lives nearby said she was evacuated from her property a day after the fire began. 

When she was allowed to return she said the smoke and heat from the fire was so intense she decided to stay with family in Bournemouth. 

The scene of the fire in Finchley Road
Alicia Woodhouse

She said: "When I finally got back in the smoke kept coming through the windows so I left.

"I didn't know if it was going to be poisonous so I thought it best to leave. My windows were completely black, all charred, and it's all smoky so I'll have to do a big clear up when I get back."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sting's piano for sale at auction next year

Press Association

A collection of artwork from Sting and Trudie Styler's home will be up for auction next year.

Photo issued by Christie's of a Steinway Piano, Giles Alexander's Saturn and a lamp by Georges Jouve in the Music Room of Sting's Queen Anne's Gate home
PA

Sting's Steinway piano will join more than 200 items from their former family home, at Queen Anne's Gate in London, to be offered at Christie's on 24 February.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mainly dry night tonight after this morning's downpours

The earlier yellow weather warning elicited some concerning emojis from one tweeter:

View more on twitter

We're happy to report after some sunny spells this afternoon it will be a mainly dry night tonight.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Land Registry: Average London property nears £500,000

The average price of a home in London rose to £499,997 in September, according to the latest figures from the Land Registry.

 As prices have been rising consistently, the typical value is likely to reach the half a million mark in October.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Detroit Lions gear up for NFL game at Wembley

The Detroit Lions are due to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Wembley stadium on Sunday in a regular season NFL game.

Joique Bell
AP
Starting running back Joique Bell is due to play on Sunday

 "We've shown we can play inspired ball in London and we're hoping for that again,'' said cornerback Rashean Mathis.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trending - Coffee shop replaces 'offensive' sign

A cafe forced to remove its sign after it was deemed offensive has "managed to do so in a way that both highlights their arguments about censorship and allows them to keep their original name", writes Mashable.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Geraint Thomas: 'Disappointing that London turned down Tour de France'

BBC Radio London

British Tour de France rider Geraint Thomas has told BBC Radio London he's baffled as to why the capital turned down thechance to host the start of the event in 2017.

London beat bids from Edinburgh, Manchester and several German regions to stage the Grand Depart.

Geraint Thomas on the left with Chris Froome
Getty Images

But last month Transport for London said it was pulling out.

Geraint Thomas told Robert Elms: "For sure it was disappointing. 

"It would have been great to have the tour back in the UK."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pensioner in Saudi alcohol case to be released within a week

Karl Andree, the Briton threatened with flogging for possessing alcohol, will be released from Saudi custody with a week and reunited with his family, BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner reports . 

Karl Andree
Kirsten Piroth

 His family from London had raised concerns about the effect the punishment of 360 lashes would have on the 74-year-old.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Why there will be fewer police on the streets

Newsnight

Senior police officers have signaled the era of routine patrols by "bobbies on the beat" has come to an end.

Why there will be fewer police on streets
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Madeleine McCann investigation team to be scaled down

Scotland Yard's investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been cut from 29 officers to four, the force has said.

Officers are following a "small number of focused lines of inquiry that have allowed them to reduce the size of the Home Office funded team", a statement said.    

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Should cyclists be able to go through red lights?

Campaigners are pushing for new rules in London which would allow cyclists to go through red lights in certain situations.

The change would mean that cyclists could go through red lights in the capital, but only if they were turning left.

Cyclist
BBC

The rule is referred to as the Idaho Law, because cyclists in the US state are allowed to stop and then pass through a red light if their path is clear.

Donnachadh McCarthy, from the campaign group Stop Killing Cyclists, says the move would save lives but Jeanette Wilson, President of the Association of Motor Offence Lawyers, says it is a dangerous suggestion.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Body recovered from the Thames near Chelsea Bridge

The body of a man was recovered from the Thames this morning at about 09:20, the Met says. 

It was found between Chelsea Bridge and Battersea Power Station. 

A post-mortem examination will take place before it is decided whether the death is suspicious or not.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dynamo Kiev racism investigation started by Uefa

BBC Sport

European football's governing body, Uefa, is to assess charges of racist behaviour, crowd disturbances and stairways being blocked by Kiev fans when their team played Chelsea last week. 

Footage was passed to Uefa by European anti-discrimination body Fare.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Annie Leibovitz to launch new exhibition in Wapping

Celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz was at Somerset House earlier to launch a photographic exhibition entitled WOMEN: New Portraits which will open to the public in January at Wapping Hydraulic Power station.  

Annie Leibovitz
PA
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tube chaos after Central line 'shot to pieces'

Press Association

Commuters in east London were told their Tube line was "shot to pieces" as a signal failure caused huge disruption in the morning rush hour. 

There were delays and severe overcrowding on the Central line following a signal failure at Leyton. 

One passenger, who did not want to be named, said: "It was announced on the public address system at Leytonstone that 'the service on the Central Line is shot to pieces'. 

"It was very slow and crowded."

Transport for London issued a statement which read: "We apologise for the disruption caused to our customers using the Central line this morning.

"The disruption was caused by a signal failure at Leyton at around 07.30. Our engineers are working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible." 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Artist calls for protection for 'human right to sing, dance, draw and paint'

On Monday, Boris Johnson called on developers and planners to put culture and creativity at the forefront in developing the city after fears artists and creative talent are being squeezed out by high rents.   

Artwork called 'Dear Mayoral Candidate'
Bob and Roberta Smith

The exhibition Art is Your Human Right at William Morris Gallery in Leytonstone includes a new work Dear Mayoral Candidate asking London’s prospective mayoral candidates to sign up to an arts education pledge.

The exhibition is on until 31 January. Admission is free.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch again: Professor Green interview on his male suicide

Newsnight

If you missed last night's Newsnight, you can watch it again with Professor Green's interview at 27 minutes in.

Professor Green
BBC

The rapper whose father killed himself tells Evan Davis that part of the reason suicide has become the biggest cause of death for men under 45 is because men are culturally expected to keep problems to themselves.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Afternoon weather: Drier and brighter

BBC Weather

After a cloudy and wet morning, this afternoon is looking much drier, with perhaps some brightness developing by the end of the day. 

Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC London News bulletin: Calls for tougher rules on sulphuric acid sales

Alex Bushill

BBC London News

The Acid Survivors' Trust has called for tougher regulations governing the sale on the high street of sulphuric acid and other toxic chemicals. 

They're calling for a licensing system to be introduced after the latest figures suggest the number of acid attacks in London has doubled over the last decade. 

I spoke to one victim of an attack - and asked him why he was supporting the campaign. Watch my report at 13:30 on BBC London News on BBC One.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Prime Minister's Questions: Ealing MP praises 17-year-old constituent for getting female composers on Music syllabus

Susana Mendoca

BBC Radio London political reporter

There were laughs as Rupa Huq, Ealing Central and Acton Labour MP asked David Cameron if he is a feminist. He replied: "If feminism means we should treat people equally, yes." 

In an interview with Red magazine in 2013, Mr Cameron was asked if he would call himself a feminist. He replied: "I don't know what I'd call myself."

Rupa Huq, Ealing Central and Acton Labour MP
BBC
Jessy McCabe
BBC

Ms Huq wanted him to join her in congratulating Jessy McCabe (pictured), 17, for successfully campaigning for women composers to be added to the Edexcel Music syallbus. Watch more about that here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Parliament Square demo: Green berets turn out to support Sgt Alexander Blackman

Demonstration
BBC

The Royal Navy internal review which looked at events surrounding the shooting of an injured captive by Sgt Alexander Blackman in Afghanistan four years ago, found he was "morally disengaged" and showed "poor leadership".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Parliament Square demo in support of convicted marine

BBC News Channel

A few hundred people have gathered in Parliament Square in support of Marine Sgt Alexander Blackman jailed for the murder of a Taliban insurgent in 2011.

Gary Smith
BBC

Former Royal Marine Gary Smith said he was there because "I feel if there had been a serving officer on the court martial with battlefield experience we'd be having a very different conversation today".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lambeth firefighters fight gang crime with boxing lessons for 14-16 year olds

Boxing and firefighting lessons are being offered to help young people in south London break away from gangs.

Young people pose at a boxing gym
London Fire Brigade

The teenagers can also qualify as personal trainers. 

The lessons are part of a new scheme run by the London Fire Brigade and are open for anyone aged 14-16 in the borough of Lambeth.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Chelsea - Dynamo Kiev racism investigation & 'End to bobbies on the beat'

Josephine McDermott

BBC News, London

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sword found in alleyway

Police have found this sword in an alley in Aldriche Way, Highams Park.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest travel: Train delays after bridge strike

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More pictures from the over-crowding at Stratford last night

People queue to get up stairs at Stratford
Ray Fairlie
People queue to get up stairs at Stratford
Ray Fairlie
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sport: Crystal Palace face 25-year challenge

Murray Burnell

BBC London

Tonight, Crystal Palace, will go to leaders Manchester City.

They will need to win at the City of Manchester Stadium for the first time since 1990 if they are to reach the Capital One Cup quarter-finals.  

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew
PA
Alan Pardew's side will need to win at Man City for the first time in 25 years

Palace lost to tonight's opponents just a month ago. There will be commentary on BBC Radio London. Kick off at 19:45.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gatwick arrest in Josh Hanson murder investigation

A 24-year-old man who was on a flight to the UK was arrested at Gatwick airport this morning in connection with the murder of Josh Hanson, the Met says.

He was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender in relation to the murder.

Josh Hanson
Metropolitan Police

Mr Hanson (pictured), 21, of Kingsbury, north-west London, was killed at the RE bar in Eastcote, Hillingdon, on 11 October.

Officers say they are still looking for Shane O'Brien, 27, of Ladbroke Grove. 

A £10,000 reward is available for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sport: Millwall beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0

Murray Burnell

BBC London

Millwall are only outside the play-off positions on goal difference after going four league games unbeaten.

Neil Harris's men beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0 with both goals coming from striker Steve Morison.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Boy of 12 missing for three weeks found 'safe and well'

Yesterday, we told you police were concerned about a 12-year-old boy missing from his New Addington home for three weeks.

Today they've informed us he's been found safe and well and thank the public for their help. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top