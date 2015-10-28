Jones, who was a founding member of the Monty Python team and directed their film The Life of Brian, will direct a four-week season of the production at London's Leicester Square Theatre from 18 January to 20 February.
London beat bids from Edinburgh, Manchester and several German regions to stage the Grand Depart.
But last month Transport for London said it was pulling out.
Geraint Thomas told Robert Elms: "For sure it was disappointing.
"It would have been great to have the tour back in the UK."
Pensioner in Saudi alcohol case to be released within a week
Karl Andree, the Briton threatened with flogging for possessing alcohol, will be released from Saudi custody with a week and reunited with his family, BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner reports .
The change would mean that cyclists could go through red lights in the capital, but only if they were turning left.
The rule is referred to as the Idaho Law, because cyclists in the US state are allowed to stop and then pass through a red light if their path is clear.
Donnachadh McCarthy, from the campaign group Stop Killing Cyclists, says the move would save lives but Jeanette Wilson, President of the Association of Motor Offence Lawyers, says it is a dangerous suggestion.
Body recovered from the Thames near Chelsea Bridge
The body of a man was recovered from the Thames this morning at about 09:20, the Met says.
It was found between Chelsea Bridge and Battersea Power Station.
A post-mortem examination will take place before it is decided whether the death is suspicious or not.
Dynamo Kiev racism investigation started by Uefa
BBC Sport
European football's governing body, Uefa, is to assess charges of racist behaviour, crowd disturbances and stairways being blocked by Kiev fans when their team played Chelsea last week.
Footage was passed to Uefa by European anti-discrimination body Fare.
Annie Leibovitz to launch new exhibition in Wapping
Celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz was at Somerset House earlier to launch a photographic exhibition entitled WOMEN: New Portraits which will open to the public in January at Wapping Hydraulic Power station.
Tube chaos after Central line 'shot to pieces'
Press Association
Commuters in east London were told their Tube line was "shot to pieces" as a signal failure caused huge disruption in the morning rush hour.
There were delays and severe overcrowding on the Central line following a signal failure at Leyton.
One passenger, who did not want to be named, said: "It was announced on the public address system at Leytonstone that 'the service on the Central Line is shot to pieces'.
"It was very slow and crowded."
Transport for London issued a statement which read: "We apologise for the disruption caused to our customers using the Central line this morning.
"The disruption was caused by a signal failure at Leyton at around 07.30. Our engineers are working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."
Artist calls for protection for 'human right to sing, dance, draw and paint'
On Monday, Boris Johnson called on developers and planners to put culture and creativity at the forefront in developing the city after fears artists and creative talent are being squeezed out by high rents.
The exhibition Art is Your Human Right at William Morris Gallery in Leytonstone includes a new work Dear Mayoral Candidate asking London’s prospective mayoral candidates to sign up to an arts education pledge.
The exhibition is on until 31 January. Admission is free.
Watch again: Professor Green interview on his male suicide
Newsnight
If you missed last night's Newsnight, you can watch it again with Professor Green's interview at 27 minutes in.
Ms Huq wanted him to join her in congratulating Jessy McCabe (pictured), 17, for successfully campaigning for women composers to be added to the Edexcel Music syallbus. Watch more about that here.
Parliament Square demo: Green berets turn out to support Sgt Alexander Blackman
The Royal Navy internal review which looked at events surrounding the shooting of an injured captive by Sgt Alexander Blackman in Afghanistan four years ago, found he was "morally disengaged" and showed "poor leadership".
Parliament Square demo in support of convicted marine
BBC News Channel
A few hundred people have gathered in Parliament Square in support of Marine Sgt Alexander Blackman jailed for the murder of a Taliban insurgent in 2011.
Former Royal Marine Gary Smith said he was there because "I feel if there had been a serving officer on the court martial with battlefield experience we'd be having a very different conversation today".
Lambeth firefighters fight gang crime with boxing lessons for 14-16 year olds
Boxing and firefighting lessons are being offered to help young people in south London break away from gangs.
The teenagers can also qualify as personal trainers.
The lessons are part of a new scheme run by the London Fire Brigade and are open for anyone aged 14-16 in the borough of Lambeth.
Latest headlines: Chelsea - Dynamo Kiev racism investigation & 'End to bobbies on the beat'
Josephine McDermott
BBC News, London
UEFA opens a formal investigation after it was handed TV footage appearing to show black fans being attacked during Dynamo Kiev's Champions League draw against Chelsea
Updates for London have ended for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Tonight's weather: Dry with increasing winds
BBC Weather
Despite a grey and rainy morning, it turned out to be a pretty pleasant sunny afternoon in most parts as this photo of Greenwich Park shows.
This evening and overnight it will be mainly dry with clear spells. Some mist patches may form in prone rural spots, such as the Lea Valley.
Cloud will tend to increase later as southerly winds increase. Lows of 10C (50F).
Python's Terry Jones to direct Marty Feldman play
Monty Python's Terry Jones will direct the world premiere of Jeepers Creepers, a play about comedy star Marty Feldman and his ambitious wife, Lauretta.
Jones, who was a founding member of the Monty Python team and directed their film The Life of Brian, will direct a four-week season of the production at London's Leicester Square Theatre from 18 January to 20 February.
On BBC London News at 18:30 on BBC One:
Combination of problems make traffic heavy in west London
BBC Radio London
Shepherd's Bush and Hammersmith are very bad tonight because traffic lights have been playing up on the A40 at Gypsy Corner.
Plus:
There are roadworks in Acton High Street, Scrubs Lane and Finborough Road in Earl’s Court. There are also ongoing works on the Neasden stretch of the A406 North Circular.
It's making it a real struggle tonight.
Billy Reeves has regular updates on BBC Radio London and you can also follow @BBCTravelAlert.
Toddler 'bitten by bulldog-type dog' in Hounslow
Hounslow Chronicle
A toddler was taken to hospital after being bitten by a 'bulldog-type dog' outside a supermarket in Hounslow, police have said.
Four injured in car and tram collision
A car collided with a tram in Lower Addiscombe Road in Croydon last night.
Two men in the car and two from the tram had to go to hospital. About 20 people were evacuated from the tram.
Evacuated Finchley Road fire neighbour seeks solace in Bournemouth
Fire investigation work continues in Finchley Road, Hampstead, with a carriageway closed after fire ripped through a shop and the flats above it on Monday.
Twenty-five people had to be evacuated during the fire which continued into yesterday.
Actress Alicia Woodhouse who lives nearby said she was evacuated from her property a day after the fire began.
When she was allowed to return she said the smoke and heat from the fire was so intense she decided to stay with family in Bournemouth.
She said: "When I finally got back in the smoke kept coming through the windows so I left.
"I didn't know if it was going to be poisonous so I thought it best to leave. My windows were completely black, all charred, and it's all smoky so I'll have to do a big clear up when I get back."
Sting's piano for sale at auction next year
Press Association
A collection of artwork from Sting and Trudie Styler's home will be up for auction next year.
Sting's Steinway piano will join more than 200 items from their former family home, at Queen Anne's Gate in London, to be offered at Christie's on 24 February.
Mainly dry night tonight after this morning's downpours
The earlier yellow weather warning elicited some concerning emojis from one tweeter:
We're happy to report after some sunny spells this afternoon it will be a mainly dry night tonight.
Land Registry: Average London property nears £500,000
The average price of a home in London rose to £499,997 in September, according to the latest figures from the Land Registry.
As prices have been rising consistently, the typical value is likely to reach the half a million mark in October.
Detroit Lions gear up for NFL game at Wembley
The Detroit Lions are due to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Wembley stadium on Sunday in a regular season NFL game.
"We've shown we can play inspired ball in London and we're hoping for that again,'' said cornerback Rashean Mathis.
Trending - Coffee shop replaces 'offensive' sign
Watch: Why there will be fewer police on the streets
Newsnight
Senior police officers have signaled the era of routine patrols by "bobbies on the beat" has come to an end.
Madeleine McCann investigation team to be scaled down
Scotland Yard's investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been cut from 29 officers to four, the force has said.
Officers are following a "small number of focused lines of inquiry that have allowed them to reduce the size of the Home Office funded team", a statement said.
Afternoon weather: Drier and brighter
BBC Weather
After a cloudy and wet morning, this afternoon is looking much drier, with perhaps some brightness developing by the end of the day.
Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).
BBC London News bulletin: Calls for tougher rules on sulphuric acid sales
Alex Bushill
BBC London News
The Acid Survivors' Trust has called for tougher regulations governing the sale on the high street of sulphuric acid and other toxic chemicals.
They're calling for a licensing system to be introduced after the latest figures suggest the number of acid attacks in London has doubled over the last decade.
I spoke to one victim of an attack - and asked him why he was supporting the campaign. Watch my report at 13:30 on BBC London News on BBC One.
Sword found in alleyway
Police have found this sword in an alley in Aldriche Way, Highams Park.
Latest travel: Train delays after bridge strike
More pictures from the over-crowding at Stratford last night
Sport: Crystal Palace face 25-year challenge
Murray Burnell
BBC London
Tonight, Crystal Palace, will go to leaders Manchester City.
They will need to win at the City of Manchester Stadium for the first time since 1990 if they are to reach the Capital One Cup quarter-finals.
Palace lost to tonight's opponents just a month ago. There will be commentary on BBC Radio London. Kick off at 19:45.
Gatwick arrest in Josh Hanson murder investigation
A 24-year-old man who was on a flight to the UK was arrested at Gatwick airport this morning in connection with the murder of Josh Hanson, the Met says.
He was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender in relation to the murder.
Mr Hanson (pictured), 21, of Kingsbury, north-west London, was killed at the RE bar in Eastcote, Hillingdon, on 11 October.
Officers say they are still looking for Shane O'Brien, 27, of Ladbroke Grove.
A £10,000 reward is available for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.
Sport: Millwall beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0
Murray Burnell
BBC London
Millwall are only outside the play-off positions on goal difference after going four league games unbeaten.
Neil Harris's men beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0 with both goals coming from striker Steve Morison.
Boy of 12 missing for three weeks found 'safe and well'
Yesterday, we told you police were concerned about a 12-year-old boy missing from his New Addington home for three weeks.
Today they've informed us he's been found safe and well and thank the public for their help.