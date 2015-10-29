Imperial War Museum

BBC London Live: As it happened

Summary

  1. Updates from London on Thursday 29 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Friday

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

Updates for London have ended for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.  

Tonight's weather: Cloudy with drizzle

BBC Weather

Mostly cloudy this evening and overnight with some drizzle at times, whilst turning slightly clearer in the west. 

Winds will also ease. Some more persistent rain is likely to return to western areas during the early hours. Lows of 12C (54F).

On air: Mega-mosque ruled out and aims to raise £1m for London Poppy Day

BBC London News

On BBC London News at 18:30 on BBC One: The government rules a mega mosque can't be built on wasteland in Newham.

And putting on a show for London Poppy Day as the fundraisers aim to make £1m in one day.

Watch: Bringing artisan skills back to the capital

BBC Inside Out

Inside Out London looks at how young Londoners are bringing old artisan skills back to life in the capital.  

Thirty-one groups awarded cycling grants of up to £10k

Transport for London has awarded 31 groups with grants of up to £10,000 to help encourage more people to cycle, as part of Cycling Grants London.

The money will be used to provide cycle training, bike maintenance and guided rides.

Mourinho expected in dug out for Liverpool game

BBC Sport

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is expected to be in the dugout for Saturday's game with Liverpool - despite facing a misconduct charge.

Jose Mourinho
Getty Images

The Blues boss faces disciplinary action after being sent off during last weekend's 2-1 defeat by West Ham.

CCTV installed at beauty spot to tackle criminal activity

East London and Guardian Series

A new CCTV camera has been installed to helptackle criminal activity in Walthamstow Marshes.  

Body found on train tracks near Feltham station

The body of a man has been found on train tracks close to Feltham station in Hounslow.

British Transport Police said they were alerted at about 12.47 and found a person with injuries, which were consistent with being struck by a train. They are trying to establish the person's identity.

Police in Hounslow have also been searching for a missing trader from San Francisco who travelled to London for a job interview in the City.  

Josh Sanchez-Maldonado, 24, arrived in London on 21 October but has not been seen since.

His parents and brother have flown to London to help the police search for him.

Locals donate toys and toiletries to evacuated victims of Finchley Road fire

Hannah Gelbart

BBC London News

Hampstead residents have organised collection points for donations of items for people affected by a fire on Finchley Road.

Facebook post listing items needed for victims of the fire
Facebook

The blaze broke out on Monday morning and 25 people were rescued from their flats.

“I know there were quite a few kids in the building and they’re all going to have to start back from basics, so we’re collecting things like underwear, clothes and toiletries,” said Kam, one of the organisers of the collection.  

“We have a really strong local community and seeing all those people prompted me to reach out to get donations,” she said.

MP John McDonnell backs Longford calls on asylum seekers

The number of asylum seekers being sent to one street in "one tiny village" near Heathrow is too much for it to cope with, a local MP has said.

Rana Saif
BBC
Pub landlord Rana Saif says he is leaving Longford because the volume of asylum seekers had deterred customers

Residents in Longford, Hillingdon, have recently been "overwhelmed" by asylum seekers, Labour MP John McDonnell said.

Pub-landlord Rana Saif, a migrant himself from Pakistan, said the swell in migrants had deterred customers and he was leaving the village.

The Home Office said it had tried to address residents' concerns.

Latest headlines: Teens in court over commuter murder, MP backs asylum seeker limit, 'mega-Mosque' plans thrown out

Beth Rose

BBC News Online, London

- Four teens in court over commuter murder

- MP backs calls to limit asylum seekers

- Plans for 'mega-Mosque' thrown out

Signal failure temporarily suspends stretch of London Overground

BBC Travel

There is currently no service on the London Overground Northbound between New Cross and Surrey Quays and there are minor delays between Surrey Quays and Dalston Junction due to signal failure.

Serious travel incidents on A5200, A4020 and A41

BBC Travel

The A5200 York Way in King's Cross is blocked in both directions at the Brewery Road junction, because of a broken down mobile crane.

The A4020 Uxbridge Road in Hanwell s closed and there is queuing traffic in both directions between the A3002 Boston Road junction and the St George's Road junction, because of a serious accident involving a lorry and a car. Diversions are in place for bus routes 83, 207, 427 and E8.

And two lanes are closed and there is queuing traffic on the A41 Finchley Road northbound in West Hampstead between the Goldhurst Terrace junction and O2 Centre, because of fire investigation work. 

BBC Travel has classed all three incidents as severe.

Tower Hamlets council to be returned control of local authority

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, is to see control of the authority returned to him nearly five months after he replaced Lutfur Rahman as Mayor.

Details have been outlined in a letter written by Greg Clarke MP and published on the Department for Communities and Local Government.

John Biggs
PA

It states: "From this weekend, the government's commissioners will no longer have the power to directly run the council, but will continue to carry out some functions and will oversee further improvements, which will be led by the mayor."

In the letter the Communities Secretary welcomed progress made in the last six months to address the entrenched problems at the council.

In April Lutfur Rahman was removed from office and a poll declared void after he was found guilty of electoral fraud.

Girl, 11, sexually assaulted on bus during morning rush hour

An 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man as she travelled on a bus through Southwark during the summer, Scotland Yard has revealed today.

Bus sexual assault suspect CCTV image
Met Police

The girl was travelling on the route 343 along Thurlow Street at about 08:30 on 30 June.

The suspect is described as a black man, in his mid to late 20s, with short dark hair. 

Teens appear in court over rush hour Stratford Station murder

Four teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of John Francis Breen, 53, who died a day after being assaulted at Stratford Station during Tuesday's rush hour. 

Two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, all from Ilford, appeared at Stratford Youth Court earlier.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow.

Should London's nature be celebrated or persecuted?

The Londonist

Blog

London is packed with creatures and plants with roughly 48% of the city either green or covered in water, but Londoners have a mixed relationship and for every story about seals being spotted at Canary Wharf there are calls for urban foxes to be culled.

The London is Wild event, taking place on Monday, will be discussing whether London’s wildlife should be celebrated instead of persecuted? 

MI5 reveals it wants 'mature debate on intercepting data' at London Lord Mayor event

The head of MI5 has said he is hoping for a mature debate on intercepting communications data, rather than accusations of mass surveillance.

Andrew Parker
PA

Andrew Parker said the service was not seeking "sweeping new intrusive powers" but rather a framework that "reflects the way that technology has moved on". 

At the Lord Mayor of London's annual defence and security lecture he also said the scale of the terrorist threat in the UK was at a level he had not seen in his 32-year career. 

Police link eight sex assaults in Clapham

Police are linking eight reports of sexual assault in Clapham.

Women reported being attacked on 9, 10, 22, three incidents on the 26 and two incidents on the 28 of October.

CCTV image of suspect
Met Police

In each case the suspect was described as Mediterranean or middle-eastern with dark hair and the women have all been white females in their 20s or early 30s.

The Met has urged women in the area to remain vigilant.

Map of reported incidents
Met Police
Finchley Road fire update: one fire engine still damps down the embers

More than 45 hours since the blaze began on Monday morning, the fire brigade is still at the scene in Hampstead, north west London.

Burnt buildings in Finchley Road
@LucRomano

Twenty-five people were rescued from their flats on Monday. Some of them were able to re-enter their homes yesterday, but many are still without gas or electricity.

Who's taking the lead?: MPs take part in Westminster dog show

Members of Parliament David Warburton, Chris Matheson, Hugo Swire and Alec Shelbrooke with dogs Bailey, Casper, Rocco, Maggie and Boris at the Westminster Dog of the Year 2015 show at Victoria Tower Gardens.

MPs at Westminster Dog of the Year 2015 show
PA
Watch: Bradley Cooper on being a London chef

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper trained as a chef for his latest film Burnt.

Bradley Cooper
BBC

The story follows that of a London chef overcoming his professional challenges and personal demons to become the best in the world. 

The film premièred in Leicester Square last night.

'Natural causes' verdict on 84-year-old with Alzheimer's at detention centre

A verdict has come in on the case of 84-year-old Alois Dvorzac from Canada who died while being held at Harmondsworth detention centre in Hillingdon for two weeks near Heathrow.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
Man sat on park bench stabbed in the back repeatedly over phone

A man sitting with his girlfriend on a bench in Haringey was stabbed in the back repeatedly by two men who demanded his phone last night, the Met Police have said.

Downhills Park Road
Google

The couple, aged 21 and 24, were approached on Downhills Park Road but as they moved away the suspects - described as black, in their 20s with scarves over their faces - produced knives and attacked the man.

He was taken to hospital and is said to be in a serious but stable condition.The 21-year-old woman suffered a cut to her hand in the attack.

How well did Kids Company do in grants compared to other charities?

Collapsed charity Kids Company received at least £46m of public money despite repeated concerns about how it was run, according to the National Audit Office.

Here's an image showing how much money Kids Company was granted in comparison to other charities.

Graphic showing Department for Education grants
BBC
Families on tax credits 'not just columns on a spreadsheet', says MP

Susana Mendoca

BBC London 94.9 political reporter

In the tax credits debate in the Commons now Rupa Huq - Ealing Central Labour MP - says that in Ealing Central 6,500 families are on tax credits.

"We have to think about those children. They are real people, and not just columns on a spreadsheet."

PhD student guilty of taking pictures up women's skirts at wedding reception

A PhD student has been found guilty of using his mobile phone to take pictures up women's skirts during a wedding reception at the Oyster Shed at London Bridge.

University of Warwick student, Collin Lieberg, 34,of Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, was spotted by guests and caught on CCTV footage leaning in towards girls in short summer dresses. 

The Old Bailey jury found him guilty of outraging public decency by committing an "act of lewd, obscene and disgusting nature".

SOAS closed as protesters stand in solidarity with staff-member

About 50 protesters forced the temporary closure of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) as they stood in solidarity with an un-named member of staff.

Protest at SOAS
Hannah Gretton

The staff nember is currently under investigation by the school. 

SOAS said it would reopen once it could guarantee the safety of those entering the main building.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets sell out

The first round of tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre in the West End have sold out.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child poster
Handout

Tickets for every performance between June and September sold within several hours, although many fans experienced technical difficulties trying to get hold of them.

If you're a real fan though, all is not lost, as a second batch are set to be released to those registered for priority booking. 

Two London firefighters nominated for 'most influential women' award

View more on twitter
Man charged over suspected machete attack

A Hillingdon man has been charged with attempted murder following a suspected machete attack in Bournemouth

Beaufort Road, Bournemouth
Google

The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked at about 03:15 on Sunday at a house in Beaufort Road and suffered serious neck injuries.

A 52-year-old from West Drayton has been charged with attempted murder.

BBC London News: A decision is made on plans for a 'mega-mosque' and its London Poppy Day

Victoria Hollins

On the programme at 13:30 on BBC One: There's a decision on the plans to build a so-called "mega-mosque" in east London - a fight that's been going on for nearly 20 years. 

And it's London Poppy Day and we've been out with the Royal British Legion and members of the armed forces, hoping to raise over £1m in the largest one-day street collection in the UK.

Rain set to clear

BBC Weather

The rain is due to clear this afternoon and the cloud will break to leave some sunny spells. 

Top temperature: 15C (59F). 

Latest headlines: Teens accused of murder, 'mega-mosque' rejected, Kids Company 'given £46m'

Beth Rose

BBC News Online, London

- Four teens accused of commuter murder

- 'Mega-mosque' plans rejected

- Kids Company 'given £46m

Westminster Abbey service to mark 600th anniversary of Agincourt battle

A service takes place at Westminster Abbey today to  commemorate the 600th Anniversary of the Battle of Agincourt, which was a major victory in the Hundred Years' War between England and France.

King Henry V's sword and jousting helmet will also be on display in the abbey. 

Metalwork Conservator at Westminster Abbey and Henry V's sword
PA

The sword was carried through the Abbey at Henry's funeral on 7 November 1422.  

The jousting helmet worn by King Henry V
PA
License to kill-joy: James Bond premier gatecrasher 'a fake'

Suspicions have been flying around since Monday about whether self-proclaimed Bond premier gatecrasher James Ware was a fake or not.

The part-time radio presenter claimed he found a copy of a ticket for the Royal Albert Hall opening night online and printed it off, managing to dupe security make his way into the premier and the after-party.

James Ware at the premier
James Ware
James Ware with Sam Smith
James Ware

But the Royal Albert Hall has confirmed Mr Ware in fact bought the ticket at the box office and his entry was all above board.

Mr Ware, who has been contacted, isn't returning any calls. 

Daniel Craig
Getty Images
Commuter headache over train electrical issues

This Is Local London

Electrical supply issues are causing headaches for Southern commuters in Balham and Croydon.

