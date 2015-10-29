The body of a man has been found on train tracks close to Feltham station in Hounslow.

British Transport Police said they were alerted at about 12.47 and found a person with injuries, which were consistent with being struck by a train. They are trying to establish the person's identity.

Police in Hounslow have also been searching for a missing trader from San Francisco who travelled to London for a job interview in the City.

Josh Sanchez-Maldonado, 24, arrived in London on 21 October but has not been seen since.

His parents and brother have flown to London to help the police search for him.