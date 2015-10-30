Beauty parlour fined for 'fraudulent treatments' in Tower Hamlets
A beauty salon has been fined £6,000 for "creating and supplying fraudulent special treatments to secure business deals", says Tower Hamlets council.
The owner of Sapiano’s, on the ground floor of Sleaford House on Blackthorn Street, Bow, created a fake licence and supplied it to an online company to advertise their discounted services, Thames Magistrates' Court Heard.
Warning over synthetic cannabis after men hospitalised
Met Police
Three men believed to have taken Spice, a synthetic cannabis drug, were admitted to hospital last night, say the Met Police.
Two of the men, found in Peckham, appeared to be having a fit, say officers.
Officers say anyone who has taken Spice to seek medical attention.
They include that British MI6 and MI5 agents "watched and asked questions" while his head was "repeatedly smashed against a wall" when Mr Aamer was detained at Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan.
The government says it does not condone torture and does not ask others to do it on its behalf.
Shaker Aamer's return 'not the end of the story'
Dominic Casciani
Home Affairs Correspondent
On a human level, Shaker Aamer's return is the end of the UK's involvement in Guantanamo. But it's not the end of the story.
The government's long-promised investigation into substantial allegations that our agencies were mixed up in rendition and torture hasn't happened - and many people are still demanding answers.
Shaker Aamer may have 'post traumatic stress disorder'
Dominic Casciani
Home Affairs Correspondent
Shaker Aamer's lawyers say he will need medical and mental assessments. He may, like others who have been held at Guantanamo, be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
It's unlikely we will ever find out if MI5 does decide to monitor Mr Aamer - by definition its work is secret.
Coming up on the lunchtime news: analysis of the death of radical preacher's son in Syria
BBC London News
On air this lunchtime at 13:30, the BBC's James Longman will explain the latest around the death of the son of a well-known radical preacher from north London has been killed whilst fighting for ISIS in Syria.
Omar Bakri Mohammad was one of the UK's most notorious clerics, but left the UK for Lebanon, where he's alleged to have continued his connections to banned groups.
'I'm priced out to zone six' - your thoughts on London housing shortages
World War One at Home is available from today and tells stories about the people caught up in the conflict.
Original journalism, digital technology and film, recordings and photographs from Imperial War Museums and a host of other museums and individuals across the country have helped create the ebook.
Using the ebook you will be able to find out about the birth of tanks in Dollis Hill, how suffragettes in central London set up a hospital for servicemen staffed entirely by women, how Regent's Park was at the heart of WW1 communications and how “canaries” played a vital role in the war effort in Woolwich.
Dagenham's past in black and white photos
London 24
Well known for manufacturing, Ford, Dudley Moore and the start of the women’s equal pay movement, Dagenham is one of east London’s most diverse areas.
Tonight's weather: cloudy but dry and mild
BBC Weather
It will continue rather cloudy, but it should stay dry and mild. Some clear spells will allow fog patches to form as winds fall light and variable.
Minimum temperature: 10C (50F).
BBC London News at 18.30: Will London's property bubble burst?
BBC London News
Tonight on BBC One at 18:30, BBC London's Alpa Patel will be discussing London's property market, which is the most overvalued in the world, according to a new report.
The study suggests the property bubble is at risk of bursting if conditions were to change.
Severe delays in Greenwich due to a broken down vehicle
BBC Travel
There is queuing traffic and severe delays on the A102 Blackwall Tunnel northbound in Greenwich due to a broken down vehicle. Congestion has spread onto the A205 Westhorne Avenue.
And there is no service on District Line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway due to engineering works.
Uproar over Hugh Grant's Halloween outfit
Metro
The Metro seems very upset by Hugh Grant's Halloween outfit this year, as he puts a lion onesie on for the Unicef Halloween Ball at One Mayfair in London.
"It might be the worst Halloween costume we’ve seen this year", the paper complains.
London's best independent trainer stores?
The Londonist
Blog
The Nike Lab in Hackney, Scorpion Shoes in Camden and Poste in Mayfair all feature on the Londonist's list of its favourite independent trainer shops in the capital.
Jeremy Corbyn: Tories are 'dismantling our supports'
BBC Politics
Labour leader and Islington MP Jeremy Corbyn has been addressing his delegates at the Scottish Labour Party conference in Perth.
He says: "Money available for giveaways to the wealthiest families and to big corporations, yet the books are being balanced on the backs of low and middle income families.
"How can we rest when the government is trying to dismantle the supports for working people that Labour put in place?" he adds.
Do white boys get a worse start? Coming up on Eddie Nestor's Drivetime
BBC Radio London
Tonight on air from 17:00, Eddie will be talking about a report finding poor white boys get 'a worse start in life' to Mark Ramsden at Cambridge University, who has studied social mobility in south west London,
He will also be asking for your reaction to the news that Shaker Aamer, the last British resident to be held in Guantanamo Bay who has landed in the UK.
'Creepy tales' of Tower of London ravens
London 24
It’s a typical horror movie scene: a moonlit night, a creepy tower – and the ominous cawing of a raven, says London 24.
The big black birds are associated with death, evil and bad luck – no surprise, as they feast on the flesh of the dead!
However, there is one place where they are considered lucky: the Tower of London.
Ministers knew of Kids Company's 'gobsmacking' spending
Chris Cook
Newsnight Policy Editor
Ministers were sent a report containing "gobsmacking" details about Kids Company only three days before paying it £3m.
The document confirmed large payments to individual clients and the family of staff and found incomplete financial records.
Piccadilly Line trains eastbound are not stopping at Covent Garden
Squirrels compete for fame in south-west London
Richmond and Twickenham Times
It's celebrity squirrel time in Richmond today, as a local paper polls its readers for their favourite one. Apparently there are several.
Contenders named by the Richmond and Twickenham Times so far include 'squirrelbino', which rodent connoisseurs will recognise as white, and 'squirrelisimo', which seems to be able to lift weights.
Brentford versus Queen's Park Rangers tonight
BBC Sport
A special live page by BBC Sport will follow the Brentford vs Queen's Park Rangers (QPR) game at 19:45 tonight.
Brentford, winless in their last seven league games against QPR, are likely to be unchanged for the west London derby against Queens Park Rangers at Griffin Park.
Man from Southall cooks meals for Calais migrants
Dalawar Chaudhry, from Southall, is leading a local effort to make and send thousands of ready meals to migrants in Calais.
Mr Chaudhry, who worked in the food business, is working on the next batch of meals, due to leave for France tomorrow.
Woolwich Ferry service suspended
Campaigners celebrate community value ruling for pub
This Is Local London
Campaigners are hoping a Bounds Green pub will be restored to its former glory after it was declared an asset of community value.
Afternoon weather: Mild, breezy with light rain
BBC Weather
Heavy and persistent rain to start the afternoon, particularly over Hampstead Heath, will gradually ease through the afternoon but it will stay cloudy with further light rain at times.
It will be a mild afternoon, despite a strong breeze. Highs of 16C (61F).
BBC London Facebook
Thanks for all of your comments on Facebook about a lack of affordable housing threatening the capital's global competitiveness.
Daniel Hslaw writes: "I'm currently in the process of being priced out for studios in zone six (16 miles away from central London)."
Alex Delbarre writes: "Developments need to be built whereby it is expressed in the lease that they are not to be used as investment properties but as primary homes."
Under 34s face 'deepening poverty'
Have things got tougher for young people recently?
The Equality and Human Rights Commission thinks so.
Its new report says those under the age of 34 were hit by the steepest fall in income and employment, had less access to decent housing and better paid jobs, and faced deepening poverty.
What do you think? Please email us your thoughts.
Rita Ora performs at 'haunted house' party
Rita Ora performs at a party thrown in the theme of haunted house last night by Kiss FM at London's SSE arena.
Tower Hamlets gets its powers back after ousted mayor Lutfur Rahman
The Docklands & East London Advertiser
More local council powers are being handed back to Tower Hamlets after 10 months of government-appointed commissioners going through the books.
WWI at Home free ebook launched
David Friend
BBC Radio London
A collection of stories about life on the Home Front during World War One has been brought to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.
World War One at Home is available from today and tells stories about the people caught up in the conflict.
Original journalism, digital technology and film, recordings and photographs from Imperial War Museums and a host of other museums and individuals across the country have helped create the ebook.
Using the ebook you will be able to find out about the birth of tanks in Dollis Hill, how suffragettes in central London set up a hospital for servicemen staffed entirely by women, how Regent's Park was at the heart of WW1 communications and how “canaries” played a vital role in the war effort in Woolwich.
Dagenham's past in black and white photos
London 24
Well known for manufacturing, Ford, Dudley Moore and the start of the women’s equal pay movement, Dagenham is one of east London’s most diverse areas.
Here, we bring you 13 old pictures which show the area in times gone by.
'Boost number of black coaches', FA boss urges
BBC Sport
Chris Ramsey at Queen's Park Rangers is one of only six Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BME) bosses currently working in the top four divisions in England.
The disparity was highlighted by the Football Association's new BME boss Wayne Allison (pictured), who wants to boost the number of black coaches by ending a "silo mentality" in English football.
South Asian women have 'higher chance of miscarriage' after IVF
South Asian women who have IVF in the UK are more likely to miscarry than white women, research suggests.
It shows the risk of miscarriage after IVF is one-and-a-half times higher.
The study by Birmingham University could not find specific reasons why. It also suggests that black women have significantly lower clinical pregnancy rates than white women in the UK.
Four teenagers charged with commuter murder to appear at Old Bailey
Four teenage boys charged with murdering a man at Stratford Station during rush hour on Tuesday will appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, say the British Transport Police.
Man arrested after eight sex Clapham assaults linked
A 34-year-old man from Lambeth has been arrested in connection with eight assaults on women in three weeks in the Clapham area.
One woman was assaulted as she tried to get into her house. The incident was caught on CCTV.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
Family of missing job interview applicant told of body find
The family of missing American trader Josh Sanchez-Maldonado have been informed of the discovery of a body found on a railway line in Feltham.
Mr Sanchez-Maldonado, 24, had a job interview last Thursday and was due to fly back to San Francisco the same day.
A body was found yesterday close to where he was last seen leaving his hotel.
Police said formal identification had not taken place yet.
Evacuation after passenger train shot by air rifle
A train carriage was evacuated last night after it was shot at with an air gun.
The London Cannon Street to Gillingham service was delayed by the shooting which happened near Stone Crossing, Greenhithe at about 18:00.
The carriage was evacuated after the shot penetrated the outer layer of a window. No passengers were injured, though two were left shaken, according to Southeastern trains.
Cheshunt to Liverpool Street train cancelled