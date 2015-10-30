Horse sculpture at Marble Arch

BBC London Live: As it happened

Summary

  1. Updates from London on Friday 30 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Monday

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

News updates for London have ended for the week but we'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday.

BBC London News at 18.30: Will London's property bubble burst?

BBC London News

Houses
Thinkstock

Tonight on BBC One at 18:30, BBC London's Alpa Patel will be discussing London's property market, which is the most overvalued in the world, according to a new report. 

The study suggests the property bubble is at risk of bursting if conditions were to change.

Severe delays in Greenwich due to a broken down vehicle

BBC Travel

There is queuing traffic and severe delays on the A102 Blackwall Tunnel northbound in Greenwich due to a broken down vehicle. Congestion has spread onto the A205 Westhorne Avenue. 

And there is no service on District Line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway due to engineering works.  

Uproar over Hugh Grant's Halloween outfit

Metro

The Metro seems very upset by Hugh Grant's Halloween outfit this year, as he puts a lion onesie on for the Unicef Halloween Ball at One Mayfair in London. 

Hugh Grant in a lion onsie
PA

"It might be the worst Halloween costume we’ve seen this year", the paper complains.

Latest news updates: radical preacher's son killed, Kids Company spending 'gobsmacking'

Pippa Stephens

BBC News Online, London

-The son of a well known radical preacher from North London has been killed whilst fighting for ISIS in Syria

-Ministers knew ofKids Company's 'gobsmacking' spending

-Man arrested overeight 'linked' sex assaults in Clapham area.

London's best independent trainer stores?

The Londonist

Blog

The Nike Lab in Hackney, Scorpion Shoes in Camden and Poste in Mayfair all feature on the Londonist's list of its favourite independent trainer shops in the capital.

Nike Lab
Google
Jeremy Corbyn: Tories are 'dismantling our supports'

BBC Politics

Labour leader and Islington MP Jeremy Corbyn has been addressing his delegates at the Scottish Labour Party conference in Perth.

Jeremy Corbyn
BBC

He says: "Money available for giveaways to the wealthiest families and to big corporations, yet the books are being balanced on the backs of low and middle income families.

"How can we rest when the government is trying to dismantle the supports for working people that Labour put in place?" he adds.   

Do white boys get a worse start? Coming up on Eddie Nestor's Drivetime

BBC Radio London

Tonight on air from 17:00, Eddie will be talking about a report finding poor white boys get 'a worse start in life' to Mark Ramsden at Cambridge University, who has studied social mobility in south west London,

He will also be asking for your reaction to the news that Shaker Aamer, the last British resident to be held in Guantanamo Bay who has landed in the UK. 

'Creepy tales' of Tower of London ravens

London 24

It’s a typical horror movie scene: a moonlit night, a creepy tower – and the ominous cawing of a raven, says London 24.

The big black birds are associated with death, evil and bad luck – no surprise, as they feast on the flesh of the dead!

However, there is one place where they are considered lucky: the Tower of London.

Ministers knew of Kids Company's 'gobsmacking' spending

Chris Cook

Newsnight Policy Editor

Ministers were sent a report containing "gobsmacking" details about Kids Company only three days before paying it £3m.

Kids Company protesters
Getty Images

The document confirmed large payments to individual clients and the family of staff and found incomplete financial records.

Piccadilly Line trains eastbound are not stopping at Covent Garden

Squirrels compete for fame in south-west London

Richmond and Twickenham Times

It's celebrity squirrel time in Richmond today, as a local paper polls its readers for their favourite one. Apparently there are several.

Squirrel
BBC

Contenders named by the Richmond and Twickenham Times so far include 'squirrelbino', which rodent connoisseurs will recognise as white, and 'squirrelisimo', which seems to be able to lift weights.   

Brentford versus Queen's Park Rangers tonight

BBC Sport

A special live page by BBC Sport will follow the Brentford vs Queen's Park Rangers (QPR) game at 19:45 tonight. 

Brentford boss
Getty Images

Brentford, winless in their last seven league games against QPR, are likely to be unchanged for the west London derby against Queens Park Rangers at Griffin Park.    

Latest updates: London property 'overvalued', royal favourite nightclub shut and Shaker Aamer lands in UK

Pippa Stephens

BBC News Online, London

London property is the most overvalued in world, warns UBS

- Boujis nightclub - frequented by Princes William and Harry - has been shut down for almost a fortnight after a row involving up to 20 people

- The last UK Guantanamo Bay detainee Shaker Aamer arrives in the UK.

Man from Southall cooks meals for Calais migrants

Dalawar Chaudhry, from Southall, is leading a local effort to make and send thousands of ready meals to migrants in Calais.

Mr Chaudhry, who worked in the food business, is working on the next batch of meals, due to leave for France tomorrow. 

Woolwich Ferry service suspended

Campaigners celebrate community value ruling for pub

This Is Local London

Campaigners are hoping a Bounds Green pub will be restored to its former glory after it was declared an asset of community value.  

Beauty parlour fined for 'fraudulent treatments' in Tower Hamlets

A beauty salon has been fined £6,000 for "creating and supplying fraudulent special treatments to secure business deals", says Tower Hamlets council. 

Sleaford House, Bow
Google

The owner of Sapiano’s, on the ground floor of Sleaford House on Blackthorn Street, Bow, created a fake licence and supplied it to an online company to advertise their discounted services, Thames Magistrates' Court Heard.  

Warning over synthetic cannabis after men hospitalised

Met Police

Three men believed to have taken Spice, a synthetic cannabis drug, were admitted to hospital last night, say the Met Police. 

Two of the men, found in Peckham, appeared to be having a fit, say officers. 

Officers say anyone who has taken Spice to seek medical attention. 

Afternoon weather: Mild, breezy with light rain

BBC Weather

Heavy and persistent rain to start the afternoon, particularly over Hampstead Heath, will gradually ease through the afternoon but it will stay cloudy with further light rain at times. 

It will be a mild afternoon, despite a strong breeze. Highs of 16C (61F).

Allegations Shaker Aamer's head was 'repeatedly smashed against a wall while MI5 agents watched'

Dominic Casciani

Home Affairs Correspondent

Some people say the return of Shaker Aamer, the last British person detained at Guantanamo Bay, could raise politically damaging allegations. 

Shaker Aamer
Reprieve UK

They include that British MI6 and MI5 agents "watched and asked questions" while his head was "repeatedly smashed against a wall" when Mr Aamer was detained at Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan. 

The government says it does not condone torture and does not ask others to do it on its behalf. 

Shaker Aamer's return 'not the end of the story'

Dominic Casciani

Home Affairs Correspondent

On a human level, Shaker Aamer's return is the end of the UK's involvement in Guantanamo. But it's not the end of the story.

Shaker Amer military file
US Military

The government's long-promised investigation into substantial allegations that our agencies were mixed up in rendition and torture hasn't happened - and many people are still demanding answers.  

Shaker Aamer may have 'post traumatic stress disorder'

Dominic Casciani

Home Affairs Correspondent

Shaker Aamer's lawyers say he will need medical and mental assessments. He may, like others who have been held at Guantanamo, be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Shaker Aamer
PA

It's unlikely we will ever find out if MI5 does decide to monitor Mr Aamer - by definition its work is secret.

Coming up on the lunchtime news: analysis of the death of radical preacher's son in Syria

BBC London News

On air this lunchtime at 13:30, the BBC's James Longman will explain the latest around the death of the son of a well-known radical preacher from north London has been killed whilst fighting for ISIS in Syria.

Omar Bakri Mohammad was one of the UK's most notorious clerics, but left the UK for Lebanon, where he's alleged to have continued his connections to banned groups. 

'I'm priced out to zone six' - your thoughts on London housing shortages

BBC London Facebook

Thanks for all of your comments on Facebook about a lack of affordable housing threatening the capital's global competitiveness

Daniel Hslaw writes: "I'm currently in the process of being priced out for studios in zone six (16 miles away from central London)."  

Alex Delbarre writes: "Developments need to be built whereby it is expressed in the lease that they are not to be used as investment properties but as primary homes."   

Under 34s face 'deepening poverty'

Have things got tougher for young people recently? 

The Equality and Human Rights Commission thinks so.

Teenagers on an estate
Getty Images

Its new report says those under the age of 34 were hit by the steepest fall in income and employment, had less access to decent housing and better paid jobs, and faced deepening poverty. 

What do you think? Please email us your thoughts.

Rita Ora performs at 'haunted house' party

Rita Ora performs at a party thrown in the theme of haunted house last night by Kiss FM at London's SSE arena.

Rita Ora
Getty Images
Latest London news updates: Arrest over Clapham sex assaults, Shaker Aamer returning to UK, lack of London housing

Pippa Stephens

BBC News Online, London

 -A man has been arrested in connection with eight sexual assaults within three weeks in south London

-Labour's Shadow Justice Minister, Hammersmith MP Andy Slaughter, does not believe Shaker Aamer needs monitoring after he returns to the UK

-A lack of affordable housing is threatening the capital's global competitiveness, poll finds.  

WWI at Home free ebook launched

David Friend

BBC Radio London

A collection of stories about life on the Home Front during World War One has been brought to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.

World War One at Home is available from today and tells stories about the people caught up in the conflict.

Original journalism, digital technology and film, recordings and photographs from Imperial War Museums and a host of other museums and individuals across the country have helped create the ebook.

The Royal Arsenal
BBC

Using the ebook you will be able to find out about the birth of tanks in Dollis Hill, how suffragettes in central London set up a hospital for servicemen staffed entirely by women, how Regent's Park was at the heart of WW1 communications and how “canaries” played a vital role in the war effort in Woolwich.

'Boost number of black coaches', FA boss urges

BBC Sport

Chris Ramsey at Queen's Park Rangers is one of only six Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BME) bosses currently working in the top four divisions in England.

Wayne Aliison
Getty

The disparity was highlighted by the Football Association's new BME boss Wayne Allison (pictured), who wants to boost the number of black coaches by ending a "silo mentality" in English football.  

South Asian women have 'higher chance of miscarriage' after IVF

South Asian women who have IVF in the UK are more likely to miscarry than white women, research suggests.

It shows the risk of miscarriage after IVF is one-and-a-half times higher.

The study by Birmingham University could not find specific reasons why. It also suggests that black women have significantly lower clinical pregnancy rates than white women in the UK.

Man arrested after eight sex Clapham assaults linked

A 34-year-old man from Lambeth has been arrested in connection with eight assaults on women in three weeks in the Clapham area.

One woman was assaulted as she tried to get into her house. The incident was caught on CCTV.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Latest news updates on Friday mid-morning

Pippa Stephens

BBC News Online, London

- Police in Peckham warn anyone who was offered and took a drug called "spice" last night to seek medical attention

- A private jet carrying Shaker Aamer, the last British resident to be detained at Guantanamo Bay, is expected to land at Biggin Hill at lunchtime

Police have arrested a teenage boy, from Feltham, in connection with the alleged data theft from TalkTalk.

Family of missing job interview applicant told of body find

The family of missing American trader Josh Sanchez-Maldonado have been informed of the discovery of a body found on a railway line in Feltham.

Josh Sanchez-Maldonado
Met Police

Mr Sanchez-Maldonado, 24, had a job interview last Thursday and was due to fly back to San Francisco the same day. 

A body was found yesterday close to where he was last seen leaving his hotel. 

Police said formal identification had not taken place yet.

Evacuation after passenger train shot by air rifle

A train carriage was evacuated last night after it was shot at with an air gun.

The London Cannon Street to Gillingham service was delayed by the shooting which happened near Stone Crossing, Greenhithe at about 18:00.

The carriage was evacuated after the shot penetrated the outer layer of a window. No passengers were injured, though two were left shaken, according to Southeastern trains

Cheshunt to Liverpool Street train cancelled

