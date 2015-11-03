And on the Docklands Light Railway, services are only running between Canning Town and Prince Regent due to industrial action by the RMT union. There is no service on the rest of the line.
Remembrance Day Parade cancelled as police 'could not provide security'
Coming up on air at 18:30 on BBC One, BBC London's Victoria Hollins willl be talking about a Remembrance Day Parade, which has been cancelled after police told organisers they couldn't provide the security for it.
The gathering in Epping usually attracts thousands of people, but this year the Royal British Legion were told by Essex Police they don't have the resources to cover it.
Heathrow boss to appear before MPs
The former chairman of the Airports Commission and the boss of Heathrow Airport are to appear before MPs investigating the environmental impact of a third runway.
A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport says: "It is fine to imagine new public transport links, but UK taxpayers need to know who will foot the £5bn bill to pay for them?
"Expansion at Gatwick will not cost the public purse a penny nor will it breach legal air quality limits."
'Secret wife' wins value of 'two Chelsea homes' plus £15m at High Court
Officers were called at around 20:10 on 28 October to reports of a woman being subject to racial and Islamophobic abuse on a route 63 bus on London Road, Southwark.
The bus was travelling from Kings Cross to Peckham.
Woolwich school 'moves from Ofsted's special measures to outstanding'
Foxfield Primary School in Woolwich has moved from special measures at its last inspection in May 2014 to outstanding this month, says the school.
The school says its turn around took place over 16 months, with support from staff and governors along with the local authority.
Heathrow chief and commission boss to be quizzed by MPs
The former chairman of the Airports Commission and the boss of Heathrow Airport are to appear before MPs investigating the environmental impact of a third runway.
Sir Howard Davies's report into how to boosting airport capacity in the UK recommended that Heathrow should be expanded, while the west London airport's chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, has stated his ambition for it to be "the world's most responsible hub airport".
Both men will give evidence to the House of Commons' environmental audit committee on Wednesday as part of its inquiry into the implications for the Government's commitments on carbon emissions, air quality and noise should the Airport Commission's recommendation be adopted.
Prime Minister David Cameron is due to announce a decision on expansion by the end of the year.
'Ninety-two percent of people' say further investment is key in the capital
Earlier on Tuesday, Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas denied reports that he was organising a "mini-revolt" at the Premier League champions.
Disruption remains at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City
Disruption remains to flights at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports following the foggy conditions.
'Full £15m towards affordable housing must be met' - Candy Brothers
Tim Donovan
BBC London, Political Editor
A company, run by brothers Nick and Christian, had sought to cut £3m from the £15m required by the Corporation for affordable housing – to be built on alternative sites.
An independent expert decided earlier this year that a payment of £11.2m would be appropriate.
But members of the corporation’s planning committee rejected the lower amount, despite it also being recommended by the chief planning officer and now the planning inspector has backed their decision to insist on the full £15m obligation being met.
City of London Corporation 'delighted' Candy Brothers must pay for affordable housing
As the Candy Brothers are ordered to pay, a City of London Corporation spokesperson says they are "delighted" inspector has "upheld our view that the Sugar Quay development should pay its full affordable housing contribution".
"Affordable housing is one of the key issues facing London today and is an important factor in maintaining London’s position as a diverse, global centre for business and culture," they add.
Updates from BBC London Live have ended for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Tonight's weather: Cloudy with further outbreaks of showers
It will remain cloudy overnight with further outbreaks of showery rain at times, with the showers becoming heavier towards dawn.
Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).
Human chain saves woman and PC from Kingston Bridge fall
A policeman who grabbed hold of a woman as she tried to jump off a London bridge himself had to be rescued when he was dragged over a barrier.
Met police officer Fab Ahmed was alerted to a woman on Kingston Bridge on 28 October.
Disruption on the East India Dock Road due to a broken down vehicle
There is queuing traffic on the A102 Blackwall Tunnel southbound in Poplar from the A13 East India Dock Road junction to the A2203 Blackwall Lane junction due to a broken down vehicle. Congestion stretches to the A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach to Old Ford.
'Secret wife' wins value of 'two Chelsea homes' plus £15m at High Court
A woman who says she was the "secret wife" of the late King Fahd of Saudi Arabia has won a multimillion-pound claim at the High Court.
Janan Harb, 68, alleged one of the king's sons had agreed she would be looked after "for the rest of my life".
The court ruled she was entitled to more than £15m, plus the £10m value of two homes in Chelsea, west London.
Latest headlines: Twickenham in NFL deal and a human chain saves a woman and a PC
Pippa Stephens
BBC News Online, London
- Twickenham is to stage at least three American Football games over the next three years, after the NFL signed a deal with the Rugby Football Union
- A human chain saves a woman and a PC from Kingston Bridge fall
- Bahar Mustafa case: Charges against diversity officer dropped.
Should a student loan go on a boob job? Coming up on Drivetime
Eddie Nestor
BBC Radio London, presenter
Tonight from 17:00, we'll be speaking to University of East London student Catherine Byrne.
She is hitting back at newspaper articles claiming she enrolled on a course just so she could spend her student loan on breast enlargement surgery.
Ms Byrne says that is what she spent the money on - but insists it is no different to her classmates blowing their loans on alcohol.
Chelsea's John Terry criticises pundit Robbie Savage
BBC Sport
Chelsea captain John Terry criticises TV pundits such as Robbie Savage as he defends his side's recent poor performances.
It comes as the Blues are 15th in the Premier League, having lost six of their first 11 league matches this season.
'Voice of Radio 4' Peter Donaldson dies at 70
BBC Entertainment and Arts
Broadcaster Peter Donaldson, who worked with several stage companies in London during the 1960s, has died aged 70 from cancer.
Mr Donaldson, who worked for the armed forces radio station BFBS before joining the BBC in 1970, became Radio 4's chief announcer in 1983.
BBC director-general Tony Hall said Donaldson was the "quintessential voice of Radio 4". The station's controller, Gwyneth Williams, said he was "a magnificent broadcaster".
Are refugees welcome in Ealing?
Acton W3
An open meeting in Ealing tonight will address the area's "response to the refugee crisis"- which seems not to be letting up as it has previous Autumns - but to be intensifying".
London 'most biodiverse region UK'
The Londonist
London is the most biodiverse region in the UK, according to the Londonist, home to some nationally important populations of wildlife.
It says a talk last night at Conway Hall cited cormorants, stag beetles and parakeets as key species in the city.
Charges against student diversity rep accused of writing 'kill all white men' post dropped
Charges against the London student accused of posting the phrase "kill all white men" on social media have been dropped.
Goldmsiths student Bahar Mustafa, 28, had faced charges of allegedly sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.
The Crown Prosecution Service says there was "not enough evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction".
'Severe delays' on Bakerloo line due to a signal failure
V&A Museum turns down Margaret Thatcher wardrobe
BBC Entertainment and Arts
The Victoria and Albert Museum in London has turned down the chance to exhibit former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's clothes.
Lady Thatcher's family offered the contents of her wardrobe to the V&A.
But the gallery said it collected items of "outstanding aesthetic or technical quality" rather than garments with "social historical value".
Glass shatters on pedestrians and children
Wandsworth Guardian
Glass has fallen from a derelict building under construction onto the street below showering shards over pedestrians including a mother and baby.
The incident happened in St John's Road, Battersea, where work by Base Build Services is under way to renovate office and retail units.
Latest headlines: 'obscene messaging' charges against student officer dropped, Brixton shop worker is shot in the face
Pippa Stephens
BBC News Online, London
-A London student union officer accused of posting the phrase "kill all white men" on social mediahas had the charges against her dropped
-Surgeons are trying to save the sight of a shop workerwho was shot in the face during a robbery in south London
-Enjoying a brisk walk can be better than the gym for keeping weight down, London researchers find.
'Ninety-two percent of people' say further investment is key in the capital
Chelsea manager denies dressing room revolt
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has rejected claims that there is a player revolt at the club.
Earlier on Tuesday, Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas denied reports that he was organising a "mini-revolt" at the Premier League champions.
Disruption remains at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City
Disruption remains to flights at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports following the foggy conditions.
'Full £15m towards affordable housing must be met' - Candy Brothers
Tim Donovan
BBC London, Political Editor
A company, run by brothers Nick and Christian, had sought to cut £3m from the £15m required by the Corporation for affordable housing – to be built on alternative sites.
An independent expert decided earlier this year that a payment of £11.2m would be appropriate.
But members of the corporation’s planning committee rejected the lower amount, despite it also being recommended by the chief planning officer and now the planning inspector has backed their decision to insist on the full £15m obligation being met.
City of London Corporation 'delighted' Candy Brothers must pay for affordable housing
As the Candy Brothers are ordered to pay, a City of London Corporation spokesperson says they are "delighted" inspector has "upheld our view that the Sugar Quay development should pay its full affordable housing contribution".
"Affordable housing is one of the key issues facing London today and is an important factor in maintaining London’s position as a diverse, global centre for business and culture," they add.
Was the V&A right to reject Thatcher's wardrobe?
BBC Radio 2
From 13:00 on Radio 2 today, Jeremy Vine will be discussing whether the V&A was right to reject Margaret Thatcher’s outfits.
He will hear from fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, Lady Thatcher’s authorised biographer Charles Moore and Sharon Heal at the Museums Association.
Dame Vivienne Westwood dressed up as Margaret Thatcher for a special edition of Tatler magazine.
Why are DLR staff going on strike? Coming up on air
BBC London News
Coming up at 13:30, BBC London's Transport Correspondent Tom Edwards has more on the Docklands Light Railway's (DLR) first all-out strike in its 28-year-history.
The walk-out started this morning bringing the whole service to a standstill.
Unions are angry at the use of agency staff and claim bullying of its members but the DLR operator says it is disappointed with the action - and want to carry on with discussions.
Candy Brothers lose Sugar Quay planning battle
Tim Donovan
BBC London, Political Editor
Property developers the Candy Brothers have a lost planning battle over how much they have to put towards affordable housing on a new luxury riverside apartment complex.
The planning inspector rejected their bid over plans to re-develop Sugar Quay, near Tower Bridge.
The brothers had clashed with the members of the City of London corporation but their claim that without the concession the development of 160 flats would not be economically viable was rejected.
Remembrance Sunday memorial events in Haringey
Southwark and Hackney have 'most affordable housing' in London
Latest headlines: Brixton shop worker shot in face and police hunt for witnesses of racist bus attack
Pippa Stephens
BBC News Online, London
-Brixton shop worker shot in face during robbery
-A fourth man, aged 24, has been arrested in Brixton Hill by detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults on lone women in the Clapham area
-Police say they urgently need to hear from witnesses who filmed a racist attack on a bus in Southwark last week
Brixton shop worker shot in face during robbery
Surgeons are trying to save the sight of a shop worker who was shot in the face during a robbery in south London.
Two men in their 20s entered a convenience store in Brixton and one of them, armed with a pellet gun, shot at a 44-year-old man behind the counter.
Some of the pellets lodged in the victim's eyes and face.
Author Kate Mosse at the Baileys Women's Fiction Prize in Piccadilly
Last night author Kate Mosse and actor Sheila Hancock attended the Baileys Women's Fiction Prize in London.
The awards took place at The Piccadilly Theatre in the West End.
Online brain training 'helps older adults with everyday tasks'
Brain training - playing online games that give memory and reasoning skills a workout - is beneficial for older people, a large-scale study has concluded.
Researchers at King's College London found the mental exercises kept minds sharp and helped people with everyday skills such as shopping and cooking.
Ship bound for the Netherlands leaves the Thames
Footballers have 'worryingly poor' teeth
Professional footballers have worryingly poor teeth that could be affecting their performance on the pitch, say dentists.
Their study on players at eight clubs in England and Wales, in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, showed nearly four out of 10 had cavities.
BreakingFourth man arrested after Clapham sex attacks
A 24-year-old man in connection with possibly-linked sexual assaults in the Clapham and Brixton Hill area has been arrested, says the Met Police.
The man was arrested, on suspicion of sexual assault, last night in the Brixton Hill area.
He remains in custody at a south London police station.
Last night's football: Tottenham beat Aston Villa 3:1
BBC Sport
New boss Remi Garde watched from the stands as Aston Villa lost at Tottenham to suffer a club record-equalling seventh straight Premier League defeat.
Garde had barely taken his seat when Mousa Dembele went unchallenged before beating Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Dele Alli doubled Spurs' lead from 18 yards as they extended their unbeaten run to 10 league games.