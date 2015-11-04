Tower Hamlets Council is trying to repair its reputation with voters after the previous mayor Lutfur Rahman was removed from office for election fraud.

New mayor John Biggs took over in June and has proposed a new protocol for council decision making.

It states:

- The mayor will take all decisions in public through cabinet, and where this is not possible, a clear reason will be provided to explain why

- The mayor will be open to the public, scrutiny and opposition questions at all public decision making forums

- The mayor will create more opportunities, through public meetings, for residents to ask questions and raise concerns

- The council will involve residents and councillors in consultation at the earliest possible point in any policy or decision making process

- The council will make information available to the public and all councillors in a timely and easily accessible format

- The council will actively communicate with residents and respond to queries positively online