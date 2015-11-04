Currently there are a handful of flights flown between 04:30 and 06:00 in the morning.
Extend low emission zone to M4 corridor - airport boss demands
Tim Donovan
BBC London, Political Editor
The chief executive of Heathrow Airport has asked why London's mayor Boris Johnson has no plans to extend the low emission zone to include the M4 near Heathrow where emissions exceed EU emission limits.
"It was sad, and I regret hanging out with him," she added.
Her comments come after an unfruitful collaboration with the Blur and Gorillaz frontman.
"He said I was insecure, when I'm the least insecure person I know. I was asking his opinion about my fears, about coming back with a child involved - because he has a child - and then he calls me insecure?" she said.
Is London's 24-hour Tube plan dying?
Tom Edwards
Transport Correspondent, BBC London
Previously London Mayor Boris Johnson said the Night Tube could not be at "any cost" and today he told LBC Radio the weekend service was not "absolutely critical".
Nine women, all aged in their 20s and 30s, were attacked in Clapham and Brixton between 9 and 31 October.
Mehdi Midani, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault and two counts of exposure, between 22 and 31 October.
The Algerian nation appeared via video-link at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court.
AirB&B-style flat rental 'could help fill capital's hotel room shortage'
London & Partners told the Assembly earlier that it was working to encourage AirB&B-style accommodation as an alternative to hotel rooms.
Gordon Innes, chief executive of London & Partners, told the Assembly "Air B&B are working on growing the number of hosts in London. We have lower take up than Paris".
His comments came after a report from the Conservative group on the London Assembly today suggested that Londoners renting out spare rooms in their homes to tourists could generate £576m a year for their own pockets and the wider London economy.
It will open seven days per week and has been replenished with 27,000 items of new stock, of which up to 1,000 books have been chosen by schoolchildren and members of the public.
The library will carry 18,000 titles at any one time, including a dedicated children's library, new IT facilities and meeting rooms that can be used for community activities such as homework clubs or job clubs or creative writing courses.
Night Tube service "not critical", London mayor Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson said although he supported the idea of a Night Tube in principle, he did not consider it as critical.
In an interview with LBC radio earlier the mayor said: "I've got to tell you this is something that the city of London has done without for 150 years. What I won't do is pay an unreasonable price for it, which Londoners would feel in their fares."
"I want you to know that this is something I think we should have but - I hope my attitude is clear - it is not something that I regard as absolutely critical," he added.
He was broadly repeating what he told BBC News last month when he said: "We've done without it for 150 years and I'm sure we can rub along a little bit longer but we are going to have a Night Tube eventually."
Brixton designer exhibits carnival costume at British Library
Brixton Blog
“[Brixton] exposes me to such a diverse mix of cultures. I especially find inspiration in its markets…from the more traditional food markets to the more creative art markets and even to the modern concept of Pop Brixton", says costume designer Ray Mahabir.
The former council-owned property in Costa Street comprises three rooms, a kitchen and unfitted bathroom and sits on 0.6 acres of land.
Southwark Council said it would re-invest the profits from the sale into a housing programme to build 11,000 new homes in the borough by 2040.
Can't stop talking about the weather? Why not tell us what it's like where you are?
Rain has petered out to leave a fairly mild and dull grey day in W1A. - If you think you can do better, this may take your fancy?
The BBC is appealing for Weather Watchers, in particular from an older audience, to make their own weather reports as part of a crowd-sourced resource, potentially to be used in broadcasts.
The website BBC Weather Watchers aims to help people develop basic digital skills by teaching them how to upload content and share it on social media.
Liz Howell, head of weather, said: "BBC Weather Watchers is for everyone. Easy to use, it will bring the nation together on a topic they love so that wherever they are in the country, they can be a part of BBC weather."
She will make one more appearance as a racing driver - in the Race of Champions in London's Olympic Stadium on 20-21 November, racing for Scotland alongside former F1 driver and BBC F1 co-commentator David Coulthard.
On leaving the sport she said: "We have two issues - not enough young girls starting in karting at a young age and no clear role model.
Sharm-el Sheikh flights grounded: Sinai crash recap
As the British government delays UK-bound flights leaving from Sharm el-Sheikh amid security fears, we look back at the facts of the Sinai plane crash.
Tonight's weather: Cloudy, dry and mild
BBC Weather
It will be staying rather cloudy tonight but mainly dry with some outbreaks of patchy rain likely during the early hours.
Winds will freshen later but it will be a mild night, especially in Westminster.
Lows of 11C (52F).
BBC London News: Leyton Orient fans fear for club's future as owner faces extradition threat
Riz Lateef
BBC London presenter
The owner of Leyton Orient football club is facing the threat of extradition to Albania after being charged with alleged money laundering in the country.
Italian businessman Francesco Bechetti denies defrauding the Albanian government out of millions of pounds.
Supporters of London's oldest Football League club fear for its future. Chris Slegg has more on that story on BBC London's evening news from 18:30 on BBC One and shortly after on iPlayer.
Chevron's London site named as 'at risk' in plan to cut 'about 140 jobs'
Oil company Chevron North Sea has announced about 140 jobs could go as part of a review of its operations.
Jobs potentially at risk include staff and contractors at its sites in Aberdeen, London, Houston, Norway and Denmark.
Church leaders agree to host conference to overcome slavery and human trafficking
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew today concluded a two-day visit to the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace.
The Archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome is based in Istanbul, Turkey and occupies the First Throne of the Orthodox Christian Church worldwide.
The two leaders prayed for those affected by conflict, persecution, climate change and the refugee crisis.
They have agreed to organise an international conference in Istanbul next year on overcoming modern slavery and human trafficking.
Egypt flight delays and UK government bomb fears - what we know
- A Russian Airbus 321 crashed on Saturday after taking off from the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh en route to the Russian city of St Petersburg
- It had been carrying 217 passengers, including 25 children and seven crew members. Most of those on board were Russians
- Flights from Sharm-el Sheikh destined for the UK have now been delayed under orders of the British government amid security fears
- Number 10 says this evening's delays are a "precautionary" step only
QPR boss 'up for the challenge' to return club to Premier League
BBC Sport
Queens Park Rangers head coach Chris Ramsey says he faces a "massive challenge" to turn the club into Championship promotion contenders.
QPR have lost three of their last five games and are six points off the play-offs in 13th place.
"At the moment we are going through a little bit of a hard spell," Ramsey said.
Bomb fears halt flights leaving from Sharm el-Sheikh to UK
Sitala Peek
BBC News, London
Flights from Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh to the UK have been delayed by the British government amid concerns the Russian jet was brought down by an "explosive device".
All flights due to leave the holiday resort for Britain this evening have been delayed to allow a team of UK experts to assess security, Downing Street said.
Smaller student protest shuts Pall Mall
BBC Travel
Students protesting against tuition fees and university cuts are partially blocking St James's Street where it meets Pall Mall.
Drivetime: How much could you rent out your spare room for?
BBC Radio London
There's a shortage of hotel rooms in the capital, according to the trade and investment body London & Partners.
The answer? Rent out your spare room Airbnb style and it could earn you heaps, according to London Assembly's Conservative group.
Londoners are missing out on £570m annually, they calculate. Find out what's involved and why the Parisians are stealing a march on us in Eddie Nestor's Drivetime show after 17:00 on BBC Radio London.
Not your everyday bus-stop sighting: Man spotted riding exercise bike
Croydon Advertiser
Newspaper
A mystery midnight cyclist has been spotted pedaling an exercise bike at a bus stop in foggy South Norwood.
Was this you?
Greater transparency planned for Tower Hamlets council decisions
Tower Hamlets Council is trying to repair its reputation with voters after the previous mayor Lutfur Rahman was removed from office for election fraud.
New mayor John Biggs took over in June and has proposed a new protocol for council decision making.
It states:
- The mayor will take all decisions in public through cabinet, and where this is not possible, a clear reason will be provided to explain why
- The mayor will be open to the public, scrutiny and opposition questions at all public decision making forums
- The mayor will create more opportunities, through public meetings, for residents to ask questions and raise concerns
- The council will involve residents and councillors in consultation at the earliest possible point in any policy or decision making process
- The council will make information available to the public and all councillors in a timely and easily accessible format
- The council will actively communicate with residents and respond to queries positively online
BA to offer year-round flights from Inverness to London
The daily flights between the Highland capital and Heathrow are due to begin on 3 May 2016.
British Airways has previously operated flights between the two airports but suspended the service in 1997.
It plans to fly an Airbus A319 with a capacity of 143 seats on the new route which it says will benefit Inverness' economy and "boost the area's vital in-bound tourism".
And the protest is over
Anna O'Neill
BBC London 94.9, reporter
Minutes later, this is all that is left of the student march:
Kettling and missiles thrown at student march
Anna O'Neill
BBC London 94.9, reporter
Police have employed kettling as the student protest march overran and organisers say some planned speeches were cancelled because of missiles being lobbed in the crowd.
Heathrow Airport boss challenged over night flights
Tim Donovan
BBC London, Political Editor
Zac Goldsmith tried to get a commitment from Heathrow Airport's CEO to guarantee there would be no night flights in future, if the government permitted a third runway at Heathrow.
CEO John Holland-Kaye was addressing the Commons Environmental audit committee earlier but fell silent on that question from Mr Goldsmith.
He was speaking at the Commons Environmental audit committee.
How much do you think this bungalow in Peckham is worth? Try £950k
It was described as a "dilapidated shed" and has sold at auction for a little under £1m.
Southwark Council said it was very pleased with the amount the property had fetched and said it would re-invest the profit in a house building scheme within the borough.
The latest headlines in London this afternoon
Sitala Peek
BBC News, London
- Students are marching in Central London in protest at university tuition fees and cuts
- A 24-year-old man has appeared in court and was remanded in custody charged with eight sex attacks in the Clapham and Brixton Hill areas
- Boris Johnson says a Night Tube is not critical for the capital
There doesn't seem to be a sense of uproar from anyone that the plans for the Night Tube now seem to be in disarray; there is no start date and there seems to be political apathy around the whole idea.
Watch: Robots help to train new doctors
A new form of "patient" has been bought by a hospital in west London to help train the next generation of doctors.
The £100,000 robots can speak, cry, sweat and have seizures and are controlled by a human to simulate real emergencies.
BBC London's health correspondent Karl Mercer spoke to Dr Lola Olakunbi, junior doctor Sara Maki and medical trainer Dr Ritu Gupta.
South London sex attacks suspect appears in court
A man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a string of sex attacks in south London.
AirB&B-style flat rental 'could help fill capital's hotel room shortage'
Not all London councils are in favour of that type of rental agreement though.
'It's not just homes London lacks, we need more hotel rooms too' - trade body says
London's trade and investment agency London & Partners says the capital doesn't have enough hotel rooms and should build more.
Ed Lister, chair of London & Partners and deputy mayor for policy and planning, told the London Assembly that hotels are already running at 90% capacity.
He said "It's getting very hard to attract conventions into the city because prices are high... because there is a shortage of rooms".
London's weather: Sunny intervals followed by heavy showers by evening
BBC Weather
It will slowly turn drier and brighter from the west this afternoon with sunny intervals developing, but further heavy showers are likely in western parts by evening.
Max temp: 14C (57F)
Coming up on BBC London News: Residents call for stop to 'slumboats'
Louisa Preston
Reporter & Presenter BBC London News
Neighbours living along the River Thames are lobbying MPs to take action to stop so-called "slumboats" from mooring along the riverbank.
BBC London counted dozens of boats apparently moored for free along one stretch between Sunbury and Hampton Court.
Now residents want them to leave - but those living on board say they have no option but to stay because accommodation in the capital is so expensive.
Gareth Furby has that report on BBC London News from 13:30 on BBC One and soon after on BBC iPlayer.
New library opens in Camberwell
Residents are getting their first glimpse of the new library at 48 Camberwell Green that replaces a smaller former library in Church Street.
It will open seven days per week and has been replenished with 27,000 items of new stock, of which up to 1,000 books have been chosen by schoolchildren and members of the public.
The library will carry 18,000 titles at any one time, including a dedicated children's library, new IT facilities and meeting rooms that can be used for community activities such as homework clubs or job clubs or creative writing courses.
Brixton designer exhibits carnival costume at British Library
His work is on display at the British Library as part of a major exhibition of West African culture and literature.
The latest headlines in London this afternoon
Sitala Peek
BBC News, London
- Boris Johnson says he does not think the Night Tube is "critical" for London
- A property in Peckham marketed as a "dilapidated shed" has sold for £950,000 at auction
- Former Chelsea defender Graeme Le Saux says manager Jose Mourinho's position is almost "irretrievable" - follow other Sportsday live updates here
- A man has been charged in connection with eight sex attacks in the Clapham and Brixton Hill areas
Black cab knowledge school blames closure on rising rent and rise of Uber
London 24
An Islington-based black cab training school - which teaches drivers to pass the infamous ‘the Knowledge’ test - is set to close after 30 years due to "prohibitive’ rent prices and Uber."
Community takes nightclub fight to court
Brixton Blog
The leaseholders of Brixton’s Club 414 are taking their battle to the High Court to save the nightclub venue from being redeveloped and turned into shops and flats.
The leaseholders argue Club 414 in Coldharbour Lane has been a fixture of Brixton nightlife for 30 years, hosting weekly techno, hard house and psychedelic trance nights, as well as 24-hour parties.
Lambeth Council approved the change of use planning permission and has declined to comment while court proceedings are taking place.
Southwark house price rises surpassed 2008-high in 2012
As we learn that a property in Peckham described as a shed has sold for £950,000 at auction, take a look at how prices have risen in the borough in the past decade:
Here's a reminder of what a £950,000 dilapidated bungalow looks like in Peckham:
"Dilapidated" pre-fab "shed" fetches close to £1m at auction
A 1950s pre-fab bungalow marketed as a dilapidated shed at auction has sold for £950,000 in Peckham.
The former council-owned property in Costa Street comprises three rooms, a kitchen and unfitted bathroom and sits on 0.6 acres of land.
Southwark Council said it would re-invest the profits from the sale into a housing programme to build 11,000 new homes in the borough by 2040.
Can't stop talking about the weather? Why not tell us what it's like where you are?
Rain has petered out to leave a fairly mild and dull grey day in W1A. - If you think you can do better, this may take your fancy?
The BBC is appealing for Weather Watchers, in particular from an older audience, to make their own weather reports as part of a crowd-sourced resource, potentially to be used in broadcasts.
The website BBC Weather Watchers aims to help people develop basic digital skills by teaching them how to upload content and share it on social media.
Liz Howell, head of weather, said: "BBC Weather Watchers is for everyone. Easy to use, it will bring the nation together on a topic they love so that wherever they are in the country, they can be a part of BBC weather."
Fourth person arrested over TalkTalk hack
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by the Met's Cyber Crime Unit in connection with the TalkTalk hack.
He was arrested at an address in Norwich on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences and has been bailed.
Police have also arrested and bailed a 16-year-old from London, a 15-year-old boy in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, and a man, 20, from Staffordshire.
F1 test driver Susie Wolff to retire after Race of Champions
BBC Sport
Williams test driver Susie Wolff is to retire from motor racing.
She will make one more appearance as a racing driver - in the Race of Champions in London's Olympic Stadium on 20-21 November, racing for Scotland alongside former F1 driver and BBC F1 co-commentator David Coulthard.
On leaving the sport she said: "We have two issues - not enough young girls starting in karting at a young age and no clear role model.
Sometimes you just have to see it to believe it.