A former chef who threw an elderly Turkish man's walking frame off a bus after subjecting him to a torrent of abuse has been sentenced to four months in jail.

Footage showing 25-year-old Kashif Samuels hurl racist and Islamophobic abuse at the man went viral and he subsequently handed himself into the police.

BBC Radio London’s Eddie Nestor spoke to him just after he pleaded guilty and began by asking how he felt after seeing himself online.