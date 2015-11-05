Professor Kohler said he was "pleased" with the judge's decision and revealed he was going to meet Tomaszewski as part of a restorative justice session, saying: "I definitely want to forgive."
Coming up on BBC London News at 18:30 on BBC One
Riz Lateef
BBC London presenter
Join me for the news at 18:30 on BBC One when we'll have live coverage from Trafalgar Square, where thousands of masked protesters are gathering for an anti-capitalist rally.
We'll also have the story of the Met's warning to people celebrating Diwali - it says £45m of gold has been stolen from Asian families in London over the last year.
London boroughs urged to pay the living wage to staff
Susana Mendoca
BBC Radio London Political Reporter
The Labour leader of Croydon Council says London boroughs that don't pay the living wage to their staff could end up with recruitment problems.
Croydon council now pays all its staff at least the living wage of £9.40 an hour, and is requiring all of its new contractors to pay their staff the same. Cllr Tony Newman says all London boroughs need to start paying the living wage, which is a voluntary rate.
He told BBC Radio London: "All councils should be doing it. It's the right thing to do. We've got all the mayoral candidates as well as the current mayor saying it's the right thing to be doing. We're seeing huge increases in Croydon now a 70% increase in property prices last year. A thousand pounds to rent somewhere even basic now a month so paying the London living wage is the right thing to do morally but it's also increasingly an economic necessity... You can actually keep staff on all different wage levels actually able to live in boroughs like Croydon and places like London.
Warnings of disorder and protestations of peace at the Million Mask March
Anna O'Neill
BBC London 94.9, reporter
Met Police officers have been handing out advice to protesters involved in the Million Mask March, reminding them of restrictions on the event - they have instructions to disperse after 21:00 and to remove facial coverings if asked.
One activist, Angel, says she's here to promote justice and peace.
What you need to know if you're travelling to Sharm el-Sheikh
The BBC answers questions from British holidaymakers at - or about to travel to - Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.
The UK government has halted all UK flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh after intelligence suggested a plane crash in Sinai on Saturday could have been caused by a bomb on board the aircraft.
Million Mask March set to cause serious disruption across central London
BBC Travel
Anti-establishment activists are gathering ahead of a protest in central London which last year attracted thousands and led to 10 arrests.
Commuters are warned to avoid Parliament Square, Whitehall, Trafalgar Square and the surrounding area.
The Premier League champions are 15th in the table after six defeats in 11 matches and out of the League Cup.
"He doesn't need to prove anything to anybody," the Portuguese's adviser Jorge Mendes told BBC Sport's Dan Roan.
Call for more retailers to sign up to London living wage
Esther Webber
BBC News, London
The government faced questions in Parliament today over the voluntary London living wage.
It was announcedearlier this weekthat the London living wage will rise to £9.40, but Labour peer Baroness Royall said the "retail industry is noticeably recalcitrant" to sign up to it.
Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock echoed her concerns, saying it would be four more years before the compulsory national living wage approached the recommended London wage, and in the meantime workers are being "grossly underpaid".
Government spokesman the Earl of Courtown pointed out that Lidl, Starbucks and Costa have all signed up to the living wage.
"It is not actually affordable for all employers," he added.
Parent backlash at primary school rules on how pupils walk
Prosecutor John Price QC told Westminster Magistrates' Court that Fox was a well-known personality, and alleged: "He has exploited the privilege conferred upon him by him fame to inflict his sexual actions upon women without regard either for their wishes or their age."
BA to provide hotels for stranded Sharm passengers
Simon Gompertz
Personal Finance Correspondent
BA has confirmed that from when customers' flights out of Sharm el-Sheikh are delayed or suspended, they will provide hotel accommodation and food to their passengers until they are able to fly to their destination.
"We understand the current situation is frustrating, however it is out of our control and the safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority," BA said in a statement.
Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Harry attend Field of Remembrance service
The Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Harry have been paying their respects at Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance.
The royal pair were joined by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend John Hall, along with the president of the Royal British Legion Poppy Factory, Sara Jones, and members of the Royal British Legion.
Both Philip and Harry placed a cross of remembrance in front of two wooden crosses from the graves of unknown British soldiers from the First and Second World Wars.
Woman arrested on suspicion of terror offence
A 56-year-old woman has been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command in north-west London on suspicion of disseminating a terrorist publication, the force said today.
How does your borough rate for Bonfire Night call-outs?
Hannah Gelbart
BBC London News
New figures from London Fire Brigade show which London boroughs have the highest incidence of call-outs on Bonfire Night.
How did your borough do?
The borough with the highest number of fires attended on 5 November was Tower Hamlets, with 374 since 2006, whereas the City of London only had six.
Students could be 'priced out' of London, report warns
A report by the London Assembly has found average student rents in London were £157.48 per week in 2012-13, a rise of 26% from £125.34 in 2009-10.
Labour Assembly Member Tom Copley warned: "Unless the mayor takes action, students from ordinary families will be priced-out of the capital’s campuses and from realising their full potential in some of the world’s best universities.”
A spokeswoman for the London mayor said: “The mayor is very mindful of students’ housing needs, and introduced a new policy this year to expand student housing by between 20,000 and 31,000 places over the decade to 2025."
Stag rutting season 'under threat from photographers' in Richmond Park
Thomas Cook cancels Sharm el-Sheikh holidays until 12 November
Despite the foreign secretary's assurance that flights to the Egyptian resort should resume tomorrow, tour operator Thomas Cook is currently advising it has cancelled all flights and holidays there up to and including 12 November.
The firm said: "The health and safety of our customers and staff is our absolute priority," and added it would be bringing all 1,700 customers currently in Sharm el-Sheikh back "in due course".
You can follow the latest updates on this moving story here.
Robert Elms picks up award for Outstanding Contribution to local radio
BBC Radio London
Our very own Robert Elms picked up a special award last night at the BBC Local Radio Frank Gillard Awards.
Robert was presented with the Outstanding Contribution Award for services to local radio after 21 years at BBC Radio London.
BBC Radio London Editor David Robey said: “It's fantastic that Robert has been acknowledged with this award because he has done more for radio in London than any other presenter. He's been entertaining our listeners for more than two decades with his incomparable passion and knowledge for all things London."
Updates for London have ended for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Kashif Samuels racist incident: I feel shame and disgust
A former chef who threw an elderly Turkish man's walking frame off a bus after subjecting him to a torrent of abuse has been sentenced to four months in jail.
Footage showing 25-year-old Kashif Samuels hurl racist and Islamophobic abuse at the man went viral and he subsequently handed himself into the police.
BBC Radio London’s Eddie Nestor spoke to him just after he pleaded guilty and began by asking how he felt after seeing himself online.
Tonight's weather: Misty with outbreaks of rain
BBC Weather
Cloudy and misty with outbreaks of rain through the evening.
The rain will gradually clear overnight, but it will still remain misty with a fair amount of low cloud and hill fog over higher ground such as the North Downs.
Very mild again for the time of year. Lows of 12C (54F).
Open University staff vote to strike over job cuts and office closures
Open University (OU) staff have voted to strike over up to 500 job losses and the closure of seven offices.
Regional centres in Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Gateshead, Leeds, London and Oxford are to shut.
Members may also strike at OU offices in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Manchester and Nottingham.
The University and College Union (UCU), said managers were alone in thinking the plans were a good idea.
The OU said it was disappointed over the vote. It said it wanted to work with union members constructively.
For up-to-the-minute details follow BBC Travel London.
Coming up on Drivetime: One man's racist bus rant
Eddie Nestor
BBC Radio London, presenter
This evening we're speaking to a former chef who threw an elderly Turkish man's Zimmer frame off a bus after subjecting him to a torrent of abuse - he's been sentenced today.
I spoke to him just after he pleaded guilty and about how he felt after seeing his actions posted in an online video.
You can get in touch with the programme via tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.
Croydon artists win big at the Mobo awards
BBC Newsbeat
Croydon acts have cleaned up at this year's Mobo Awards, with Stormzy, Krept and Konan, Section Boyz and Faith Child together scooping six of the 14 gongs at last night's ceremony.
Krept and Konan, who won best album and best hip hop act, told Newsbeat: "There have been headaches, ups and downs but we're here now with awards to show for the hard work we've done."
Whole new meaning to slip roads...
Highways England warns that a shed load of lard has been spilled on the M11.
It's not causing too much disruption at the moment but be warned that you can't get on from J6.
Foetus discovered in Tower Hamlets Cemetery
A 10 to 12 week-old foetus has been discovered in a cemetery in Tower Hamlets.
Police were called at 12:34 yesterday to reports of the foetus being found in Tower Hamlets Cemetery in Hamlets Way.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the incident is being treated as unexplained at this stage.
Detectives are concerned about the welfare of the mother and are appealing for her to get in contact in order for her to receive any medical treatment she may need.
Neil Fox's alleged victims scared of being called a 'spoilsport', court hears
Radio DJ Neil Fox is at Westminster Magistrates' Court today, facing 10 charges of sexual assault, which he denies.
Prosecution lawyer, Jonathan Price, said some of the alleged assaults would take place in public or at work where they would be considered "banter", which made it difficult for the women to complain.
"She [the alleged victim] risked being called a spoilsport, or having no sense of humour," said Mr Price, and "Mr Fox's status made him a difficult man to accuse."
Armed robber on the run after raiding NatWest bank in south Croydon
Croydon Guardian
An armed robber is on the run after raiding a bank in south Croydon this afternoon.
Police and paramedics were called to the NatWest branch in South End at about 12.20.
Ex-Charlton footballer branded fraudster in court
Press Association
A former footballer who acted as an unregulated financial consultant has been branded a fraudster by a specialist civil court judge.
Ex-Charlton defender Richard Rufus misused and lost millions of pounds of other people's money when operating a Ponzi-like scheme, bankruptcy registrar Clive Jones said today.
The registrar today imposed restrictions limiting Mr Rufus's ability to borrow money and work in business which will last for 15 years after analysing the case at the High Court in London.
Tottenham junior doctor says that threatened strikes will affect families just like hers
This Is Local London
A junior doctor and mother of two has spoken about her fear and anger over the current pay war with the government.
Lambeth Council plans cuts in library funding
Brixton Blog
Lambeth Council has set out proposals for making savings in its library services, which include a reduction in funding to the Upper Norwood library and closure of the Waterloo Library by April 2016.
Unison, the trade union that represents many of the workers threatened by the council’s proposals for libraries, has urged councillors to join a demonstration this Saturday against the plans.
Bonfire Night in numbers
How will London Fire Brigade spend Bonfire Night this year?
Last year, London Fire Brigade received the lowest number of call-outs on Fireworks Night ever recorded, new statistics show.
Jose Mourinho will solve Chelsea problems - Jorge Mendes
BBC Sport
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho "will solve" the club's current problems, says the agent of the Blues boss.
The Premier League champions are 15th in the table after six defeats in 11 matches and out of the League Cup.
"He doesn't need to prove anything to anybody," the Portuguese's adviser Jorge Mendes told BBC Sport's Dan Roan.
Call for more retailers to sign up to London living wage
Esther Webber
BBC News, London
The government faced questions in Parliament today over the voluntary London living wage.
It was announcedearlier this weekthat the London living wage will rise to £9.40, but Labour peer Baroness Royall said the "retail industry is noticeably recalcitrant" to sign up to it.
Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock echoed her concerns, saying it would be four more years before the compulsory national living wage approached the recommended London wage, and in the meantime workers are being "grossly underpaid".
Government spokesman the Earl of Courtown pointed out that Lidl, Starbucks and Costa have all signed up to the living wage.
"It is not actually affordable for all employers," he added.
Parent backlash at primary school rules on how pupils walk
Camden New Journal
Parents have hit out at a “repressive” new school rule which demands that their children walk with their hands clasped behind their backs at all times.
Afternoon weather: Wet and windy
BBC Weather
The afternoon will start dry but there will be a lot of cloud around.
This will thicken with outbreaks of rain arriving from the west around the middle of the afternoon, heralding a wet end to the day. It will become increasingly windy.
Highs of 15C (59F).
Stay peaceful at anti-capitalist rally, urges shadow chancellor McDonnell
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has urged demonstrators taking to the streets for an anti-capitalist rally in London later to stay peaceful as he condemned violence at yesterday's student protest.
Twelve people were arrested after smoke bombs and eggs were thrown at police in the capital during an otherwise largely peaceful protest calling for free education.
Police are warning more violence could erupt during the annual Million Mask March, which is organised by anarchist hackers Anonymous.
Watch: Former primary school teacher is nominated for Mercury Prize
A former London primary school teacher has been nominated for a Mercury Prize for her music.
Despite her success, Eska still lives in Lewisham where she grew up.
You can watch an interview with her at 1330 and 1830 today on BBC London News on BBC One, and later on the iPlayer.
Coming up on BBC London News at 13:30 on BBC One
BBC London News
In our lunchtime bulletin at 13:30 on BBC One: The family of a man who died 13 years after he was shot in Shoreditch have launched an emotional appeal on what would have been his 40th birthday.
Marvin Couson had been confined to a hospital bed, unable to walk or talk since the attack in May 2002. Jean Mackenzie has the full story.
Neil Fox exploited fame to abuse girls, court hears
Radio DJ Neil Fox exploited his fame to sexually abuse fans as young as 15 as well as colleagues, a court has been told.
The 54-year-old is alleged to have sexually abused three girls aged under 16 between 1988 and 1996. He denies the charges.
Prosecutor John Price QC told Westminster Magistrates' Court that Fox was a well-known personality, and alleged: "He has exploited the privilege conferred upon him by him fame to inflict his sexual actions upon women without regard either for their wishes or their age."
BA to provide hotels for stranded Sharm passengers
Simon Gompertz
Personal Finance Correspondent
BA has confirmed that from when customers' flights out of Sharm el-Sheikh are delayed or suspended, they will provide hotel accommodation and food to their passengers until they are able to fly to their destination.
"We understand the current situation is frustrating, however it is out of our control and the safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority," BA said in a statement.
Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Harry attend Field of Remembrance service
The Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Harry have been paying their respects at Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance.
The royal pair were joined by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend John Hall, along with the president of the Royal British Legion Poppy Factory, Sara Jones, and members of the Royal British Legion.
Both Philip and Harry placed a cross of remembrance in front of two wooden crosses from the graves of unknown British soldiers from the First and Second World Wars.
Woman arrested on suspicion of terror offence
A 56-year-old woman has been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command in north-west London on suspicion of disseminating a terrorist publication, the force said today.
How does your borough rate for Bonfire Night call-outs?
Hannah Gelbart
BBC London News
New figures from London Fire Brigade show which London boroughs have the highest incidence of call-outs on Bonfire Night.
How did your borough do?
The borough with the highest number of fires attended on 5 November was Tower Hamlets, with 374 since 2006, whereas the City of London only had six.
Students could be 'priced out' of London, report warns
A report by the London Assembly has found average student rents in London were £157.48 per week in 2012-13, a rise of 26% from £125.34 in 2009-10.
Labour Assembly Member Tom Copley warned: "Unless the mayor takes action, students from ordinary families will be priced-out of the capital’s campuses and from realising their full potential in some of the world’s best universities.”
A spokeswoman for the London mayor said: “The mayor is very mindful of students’ housing needs, and introduced a new policy this year to expand student housing by between 20,000 and 31,000 places over the decade to 2025."
Stag rutting season 'under threat from photographers' in Richmond Park
Evening Standard
The sight of stags locking horns to claim hard-fought mating rights is an enduring symbol of autumn.
But London's Royal Parks managers say the rutting season is under threat from amateur photographers who throw the animals off their stride.
Thomas Cook cancels Sharm el-Sheikh holidays until 12 November
Despite the foreign secretary's assurance that flights to the Egyptian resort should resume tomorrow, tour operator Thomas Cook is currently advising it has cancelled all flights and holidays there up to and including 12 November.
The firm said: "The health and safety of our customers and staff is our absolute priority," and added it would be bringing all 1,700 customers currently in Sharm el-Sheikh back "in due course".
Robert Elms picks up award for Outstanding Contribution to local radio
BBC Radio London
Our very own Robert Elms picked up a special award last night at the BBC Local Radio Frank Gillard Awards.
Robert was presented with the Outstanding Contribution Award for services to local radio after 21 years at BBC Radio London.
BBC Radio London Editor David Robey said: “It's fantastic that Robert has been acknowledged with this award because he has done more for radio in London than any other presenter. He's been entertaining our listeners for more than two decades with his incomparable passion and knowledge for all things London."
Not only does the BBC think he's pretty special but so do these fans.
Vanessa Feltz picked up a bronze award for best mid-morning show in BBC Local Radio. Well done to you both!
Gold and jewellery worth £45m stolen from London's Asian families
More than £45m worth of gold and jewellery was stolen from Asian families in London over the past financial year, the Met has revealed.
It's warning Londoners to guard against gangs of thieves during Diwali, the five-day Hindu festival of light that takes place next week.