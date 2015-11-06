The Met says it has charged one person with assault on a police officer following the Million Mask March last night in central London.

Another person has been cautioned for assault on the police. Of the 50 arrested, 48 remain in custody.

All officers who were taken to hospital have now been discharged, according to the Met.

Six police horses were injured in the disorder on The Mall, Great George Street, Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square

One horse, Embassy, was injured near Buckingham Palace and the police rider was thrown from the horse. Embassy sustained injuries to his side, fetlock and front leg. Embassy's rider suffered a fractured wrist.