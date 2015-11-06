Appearing on BBC One's Question Time, she said "a proper revolution" was needed and called on the government to incentivise people to live and work elsewhere in order to "regenerate" other parts of the UK.
Scotland Yard has said it will bring justice to the people responsible for the disturbances.
Homeless charity earns agency £5.5m
A letting agency has been paid more than £5.5m in housing benefit after its owner set up a charity to help the homeless, the BBC has learned.
Investing Solutions received those benefit payments over the past two years by finding properties for single homeless men. The charity, Fresh Start Housing, finds clients from London homeless charities.
Neither the charity nor the company acted illegally, but a homeless group says the relationship is "a new low".
Corbyn adviser suspended from the Labour Party
Jeremy Corbyn's head of policy Andrew Fisher has been suspended from the LabourParty pending a report by its ruling National Executive Committee, the party has announced.
He was recently forced to apologise for suggesting people should back a non-Labour candidate in the Croydon South constituency.
Home Office admits flaw in police funding formula
Danny Shaw
BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
The Home Office has admitted the way it calculated a proposed new funding formula for police forces in England and Wales was flawed.
A letter from senior official Mary Calam says Home Office used the wrong indicator for way it estimated changes in central government grant
The protest will be held before Arsenal's game with local rivals Spurs on Sunday. Chelsea is currently the only Premier League club accredited to the Living Wage Foundation, although Norwich has said it intends to accredit.
Coleman accused Wenger of a "cheap shot" after the Frenchman suggested Ramsey's hamstring injury was caused by playing for Wales.
Wenger reiterated it would have made sense not to have played Ramsey or Real Madrid's Gareth Bale for the full game against Andorra.
"I didn't blame anybody," said Wenger.
Friday photo: Riders in leafy Hyde Park
It might be a bit wet today but it's milder than normal for the time of year and London's parks are still abundant with beautiful autumn leaves.
Press Association photographer Anthony Devlin captured these two riders from the Household Cavalry in Hyde Park this morning.
If you've got a nice autumnal London shot on your phone why not email it to us?
City Hall holds Remembrance Day event
Earlier, the mayor and London Assembly Members were joined by Greater London Authority (GLA) staff and representatives from key London government organisations for a special service ahead of Remembrance Day at City Hall.
The annual service honours London government staff who gave their lives in the service of the country in the two world wars and other conflicts.
Mini-Holland consultation 'sham' claim 'shown to be wrong'
Press Association
Mr Justice Holgate, sitting in London, ruled there was "no merit whatsoever" in any of the criticisms raised and ordered the group to pay £10,000 plus VAT towards legal costs incurred by Waltham Forest defending the scheme.
The judge said: "The main concern related to road closures and their effect on access to premises and congestion and pollution outside the village.
"It is plain that the parties involved were fully able to make their objections and concerns on these matters known to the council."
The issues raised "were given careful consideration," the judge ruled. The suggestion that the consultations had been a sham was shown to be wrong by the fact that some aspects of the scheme were modified following suggestions made by members of the public.
It is one of three mini-Holland schemes - also in Enfield and Kingston - now at various stages in the capital funded by the Mayor of London.
Critics say the scheme has caused poorer air quality, added to congestion and limited access to businesses in the area by closing roads and seeking to shut down traffic rat-runs.
A group called E17Streets4All composed of local residents and businesses applied to the court for a statutory review.
Police incident closes Beulah Road
BBC Travel
Beulah Road in Thornton Heath is closed due to police incident between B273 Parchmore Road and Beulah Crescent.
London Buses say it's expected to remain closed all afternoon.
Neil Fox 'forced kiss' on alleged victim
Press Association
A 15-year-old girl was "snog-raped" by DJ Neil Fox when he forced his tongue into her mouth at a Capital Radio roadshow, a court heard.
The 54-year-old allegedly pulled the teenage fan towards him at the event at Chessington World of Adventures and kissed her on the mouth. Giving evidence at Westminster Magistrates' Court, the woman said she had never been kissed before the April 1996 roadshow.
Fox denies eight counts of indecent assault and two of sexual assault, all said to have taken place between 1988 and 2014.
"My officers have worked very hard in the face of some incredibly challenging and even violent circumstances."
He mentioned disorder at the illegal rave in Lambeth last weekend and peaceful protests by students on Wednesday, adding: "I’m really proud of everything my officers have done this week."
Coming up on BBC London News at 13:30
Asad Ahmad
Presenter, BBC London
This lunchtime we'll be bringing you all the fallout from last night's Million Mask March, during which three police officers were hospitalised.
Met Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe said it had been a "challenging" week even by the standards of the Met, referring to disorder following an illegal rave last weekend and student protests on Wednesday.
One person charged following Million Mask March and police horses injured
The Met says it has charged one person with assault on a police officer following the Million Mask March last night in central London.
Another person has been cautioned for assault on the police. Of the 50 arrested, 48 remain in custody.
All officers who were taken to hospital have now been discharged, according to the Met.
Six police horses were injured in the disorder on The Mall, Great George Street, Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square
One horse, Embassy, was injured near Buckingham Palace and the police rider was thrown from the horse. Embassy sustained injuries to his side, fetlock and front leg. Embassy's rider suffered a fractured wrist.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Updates for London have ended for this week but we'll be back at 08:00 on Monday with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Tonight's weather: Mainly dry with patchy cloud
BBC Weather
This evening any rain will soon clear leaving a largely dry night with patchy cloud and clear spells. The odd mist or fog patch may form in the Lea Valley and other sheltered spots.
Minimum temperature: 12C (54F)
Coming up on BBC London News at 18:30
Asad Ahmad
Presenter, BBC London
Tonight at 18:30, we hear about the aftermath of last night's Million Mask March: the police officers and horses injured, and the group behind the protest.
And find out about the anti-malaria drug which could be used in the fight against cancer.
Firefighters called to 72 fires on Bonfire Night
The London Fire Brigade has revealed that firefighters attended 72 fires across the capital last night, and reported no serious blazes for the second year in a row.
London Fire Commissioner Ron Dobson, said it was "pleasing" but warned: "It’s no time to rest on our laurels.
Yesterday we reported Bonfire Night incidents are at an all-time low in London.
London workforce 'should leave' city to solve housing crisis
Broadcaster Victoria Coren has suggested London's workforce should leave the capital in response to the housing crisis, arguing that it would scupper the lives of the "super-wealthy".
Appearing on BBC One's Question Time, she said "a proper revolution" was needed and called on the government to incentivise people to live and work elsewhere in order to "regenerate" other parts of the UK.
Winston McKenzie accuses UKIP of 'racism'
The Daily Politics
Former UKIP candidate Winston McKenzie has told the Daily Politics he quit the party because he suffered racial discrimination.
UKIP declined an interview to respond to Mr Mackenzie's claims but issued a statement in which the party said it was "saddened by the manner of his leaving", would miss him and wished him well.
Watch: Fireworks thrown at riot horses during Million Masks March
Four officers were taken to hospital and six police horses were injured during an anti-establishment march in central London last night.
Thousands took part in the Million Mask March, but after a peaceful start, sections of the crowd turned violent, with one officer saying a firework was thrown at her horse.
Scotland Yard has said it will bring justice to the people responsible for the disturbances.
Homeless charity earns agency £5.5m
A letting agency has been paid more than £5.5m in housing benefit after its owner set up a charity to help the homeless, the BBC has learned.
Investing Solutions received those benefit payments over the past two years by finding properties for single homeless men. The charity, Fresh Start Housing, finds clients from London homeless charities.
Neither the charity nor the company acted illegally, but a homeless group says the relationship is "a new low".
Corbyn adviser suspended from the Labour Party
Jeremy Corbyn's head of policy Andrew Fisher has been suspended from the LabourParty pending a report by its ruling National Executive Committee, the party has announced.
He was recently forced to apologise for suggesting people should back a non-Labour candidate in the Croydon South constituency.
Home Office admits flaw in police funding formula
Danny Shaw
BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
The Home Office has admitted the way it calculated a proposed new funding formula for police forces in England and Wales was flawed.
A letter from senior official Mary Calam says Home Office used the wrong indicator for way it estimated changes in central government grant
Boris Johnson and the Met commissioner have been among those to criticise the plans.
Top marks: Failing school leaps to 'outstanding' within months
A London primary school rated as "inadequate" by Ofsted inspectors in the last academic year has improved so much it has been re-classed as "outstanding".
Foxfield Primary in Woolwich is only the fifth school in the country to have made the leap.
Football fans to join living wage protest at Arsenal
Football fans will join a protest before this weekend's north London derby game to call on Arsenal Football Club to pay all its staff and contractors the living wage.
Campaign groups have been targeting top clubs for years in a bid to persuade them to pay the voluntary rate, which increased this week by 25p to £9.40 in London.
The protest will be held before Arsenal's game with local rivals Spurs on Sunday. Chelsea is currently the only Premier League club accredited to the Living Wage Foundation, although Norwich has said it intends to accredit.
Mixed reviews for 'overpriced' musical
Critics have given a lukewarm reaction to Elf the Musical, the West End version of the hit 2003 comedy film.
The production made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed to be the most expensive West End show, with top tickets at £240 each.
Central London road closures this Sunday
The Met has tweeted a map showing which roads will be closed in central London for Remembrance Sunday and when:
Latest news updates on BBC London Live
Our top stories on BBC London:
Following the Harlequins game tonight?
BBC Sport
As Harlequins take on Sale Sharks, you can follow live text and local radio commentary from 19:30.
Mourinho will not appeal stadium ban
John Southall
BBC Radio Five Live football reporter
Mourinho admitted a misconduct charge over his language and behaviour in the defeat by West Ham on 24 October.
It means that he won't be at the Brittania Stadium for Saturday's game against Stoke.
Speaking about his lack of appeal over the one-match stadium ban,Jose Mourinho has told reporters “I know the result of the appeal already. I decided to give up.”
Wedding guest who took pictures up women's skirts spared jail
A PhD student who took pictures up young women's skirts at a wedding in London has been spared jail so he can learn how to control his "urges".
Californian Collin Lieberg, 34, was spotted by guests and caught on CCTV leaning in towards girls in short summer dresses and angling his mobile phone under the hemlines.
The University of Warwick student denied it, but a jury found him guilty of a "lewd act" and he's now been order to undergo therapy.
Green Party Assembly Member apologises after Syria comments
Last night on Question Time, London Assembly Member Baroness Jones said about Syria: "It was a good place to live and believe me, our bombing has made it one of the worst places on earth to live."
She's now apologised for the comments, saying she "misspoke".
Uber drivers consider legal action
More than 100 drivers for app-based taxi company Uber are looking to take action over their rights, lawyers have told the Victoria Derbyshire programme.
The legal action is aiming to establish the drivers with worker status, rather than as self-employed customers or partners - which is how Uber sees them.
The first four cases were lodged last week, arguing the company is breaching its duty on basic rights.
Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss 'did not blame' Coleman over Ramsey
BBC Sport
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he did not blame Wales boss Chris Coleman for Aaron Ramsey's injury.
Coleman accused Wenger of a "cheap shot" after the Frenchman suggested Ramsey's hamstring injury was caused by playing for Wales.
Wenger reiterated it would have made sense not to have played Ramsey or Real Madrid's Gareth Bale for the full game against Andorra.
"I didn't blame anybody," said Wenger.
Friday photo: Riders in leafy Hyde Park
It might be a bit wet today but it's milder than normal for the time of year and London's parks are still abundant with beautiful autumn leaves.
Press Association photographer Anthony Devlin captured these two riders from the Household Cavalry in Hyde Park this morning.
If you've got a nice autumnal London shot on your phone why not email it to us?
City Hall holds Remembrance Day event
Earlier, the mayor and London Assembly Members were joined by Greater London Authority (GLA) staff and representatives from key London government organisations for a special service ahead of Remembrance Day at City Hall.
The annual service honours London government staff who gave their lives in the service of the country in the two world wars and other conflicts.
Mini-Holland consultation 'sham' claim 'shown to be wrong'
Press Association
Mr Justice Holgate, sitting in London, ruled there was "no merit whatsoever" in any of the criticisms raised and ordered the group to pay £10,000 plus VAT towards legal costs incurred by Waltham Forest defending the scheme.
The judge said: "The main concern related to road closures and their effect on access to premises and congestion and pollution outside the village.
"It is plain that the parties involved were fully able to make their objections and concerns on these matters known to the council."
The issues raised "were given careful consideration," the judge ruled. The suggestion that the consultations had been a sham was shown to be wrong by the fact that some aspects of the scheme were modified following suggestions made by members of the public.
'Mini-Holland' cycling scheme survives legal challenge
Press Association
A "mini-Holland" pro-cycling scheme which has divided a community has survived a legal challenge at the High Court.
The £27 million project is aimed at improving safety and the environment in theLondon borough of Waltham Forest, including Walthamstow village, by encouraging more walking and cycling and reducing the volume of traffic in residential areas.
It is one of three mini-Holland schemes - also in Enfield and Kingston - now at various stages in the capital funded by the Mayor of London.
Critics say the scheme has caused poorer air quality, added to congestion and limited access to businesses in the area by closing roads and seeking to shut down traffic rat-runs.
A group called E17Streets4All composed of local residents and businesses applied to the court for a statutory review.
Police incident closes Beulah Road
BBC Travel
Beulah Road in Thornton Heath is closed due to police incident between B273 Parchmore Road and Beulah Crescent.
London Buses say it's expected to remain closed all afternoon.
Neil Fox 'forced kiss' on alleged victim
Press Association
A 15-year-old girl was "snog-raped" by DJ Neil Fox when he forced his tongue into her mouth at a Capital Radio roadshow, a court heard.
The 54-year-old allegedly pulled the teenage fan towards him at the event at Chessington World of Adventures and kissed her on the mouth. Giving evidence at Westminster Magistrates' Court, the woman said she had never been kissed before the April 1996 roadshow.
Fox denies eight counts of indecent assault and two of sexual assault, all said to have taken place between 1988 and 2014.
Why we protested in the Million Mask March
BBC Newsbeat
As thousands of people take part in anti-austerity protests across the world, Million Mask March activists explain to Newsbeat why they're angry.
As thousands of people take part in anti-austerity protests across the world, Million Mask March activists explain to Newsbeat why they're angry.Read more
Afternoon weather: Heavy rain but mild
BBC Weather
The afternoon will start cloudy with some heavy rain around. The rain will ease though with a few brighter breaks developing later.
Despite the rain and a freshening wind it will be unusually mild for the time of year. Highs of 17C (63F).
Chelsea boss opts not to appeal against stadium ban
BBC Sport
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho will not appeal against his stadium ban for Saturday's league game at Stoke.
The Football Association punished the 52-year-old for his behaviour towards the match officials during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at West Ham on 24 October.
Met chief visits injured horses after clashes
Met Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe is seen here petting a police horse named Embassy at the Metropolitan Police horse stables in Great Scotland Yard, after clashes at yesterday's Million Mask March.
Four police officers injured and several horses were targeted.
Amnesty bin in Greenwich uncovers a variety of knives
Met Commissioner thanks officers after a 'challenging' week
Following last night's Million Mask March in central London, Met Commissioner, Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe, said: “This has been a really busy week, even by the standards of the Met.
"My officers have worked very hard in the face of some incredibly challenging and even violent circumstances."
He mentioned disorder at the illegal rave in Lambeth last weekend and peaceful protests by students on Wednesday, adding: "I’m really proud of everything my officers have done this week."
Coming up on BBC London News at 13:30
Asad Ahmad
Presenter, BBC London
This lunchtime we'll be bringing you all the fallout from last night's Million Mask March, during which three police officers were hospitalised.
Met Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe said it had been a "challenging" week even by the standards of the Met, referring to disorder following an illegal rave last weekend and student protests on Wednesday.
We'll also speak to an activist who took part in last night's demo. For this and more join us from 13:30 on BBC One.
Behind the scenes of Big Ben
Parliament's Twitter feed is inviting you to go behind the scenes at London's most famous clock and meet one of its mechanics.
Twenty-one flights expected to leave Sharm later
Easyjet has reported eight of its planes were not being allowed to land to pick up passengers, but two flights had already left and flights from other airlines are scheduled to depart for the UK later.
A total 21 UK-bound flights are expected to take some of the estimated 19,000 British nationals on holiday in Sharm el-Sheikh home.
Injured police horses receive treatment after protest
The head of the Met Task Force has tweeted this following last night's Million Mask March:
Banker convicted of assault on bouncer at Islington speed dating night
Evening Standard
A bank executive’s high-flying career lay in tatters today after he was convicted of assaulting a bouncer who ejected him from an upmarket pub’s private speed-dating event.
Latest news updates on BBC London Live
Our top stories on BBC London this afternoon:
One person charged following Million Mask March and police horses injured
The Met says it has charged one person with assault on a police officer following the Million Mask March last night in central London.
Another person has been cautioned for assault on the police. Of the 50 arrested, 48 remain in custody.
All officers who were taken to hospital have now been discharged, according to the Met.
Six police horses were injured in the disorder on The Mall, Great George Street, Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square
One horse, Embassy, was injured near Buckingham Palace and the police rider was thrown from the horse. Embassy sustained injuries to his side, fetlock and front leg. Embassy's rider suffered a fractured wrist.