And on the railways, there are are delays of up to 30 minutes around London Bridge on Southeastern trains between Victoria and St Pancras International and Dover Priory and between Sheerness-on-Sea and Sittingbourne due to a broken down train.
'People are priced out of the homes they rescued' in the 1980s
Couple smuggle a McMuffin into prison using a fishing line
Met Police
A couple caught using a fishing line to smuggle several items including a McDonald's McMuffin, a plastic Kinder Surprise egg with five SIM cards and a bottle of vodka over a prison wall at Wormwood Scrubs have been sentenced.
Karl Jensen and his girlfriend Lisa Hutchinson, from Ladbroke Grove, also tried to smuggle drugs and a knife into the prison.
Jensen was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and Hutchinson was sentenced to a 12-month community order and told she must attend a rehabilitation programme.
Latest headlines: London live wage rises, Mourinho facing legal challenge and DLR strike
It is focusing on mental health care, support for alcoholics, care for pregnant mothers for the first two years of a baby's life, helping families to be independent and encouraging people to maintain a healthy weight.
Drop-off points set up across London for unwanted coats
Speaking on Sunday’s Sportsweek, Richardson said he had been passed the information by a “football contact” who told him the Blues boss’ relationship with players was at “rock bottom”.
Dane Bowers will not go to prison after 'squeezing ex-girlfriend's throat'
Singer and DJ Dane Bowers will not go to prison after hitting his beauty queen ex-girlfriend in the face, pulling her hair and squeezing her throat.
The former Another Level singer was sentenced to 20 weeks' imprisonment suspended for 18 months at Croydon Magistrates' Court in south London after attacking glamour model Sophia Cahill.
District Judge Andrew Street says the impact of Mr Bowers' imprisonment would be "considerable".
Coming up on air: the latest on the controversial Garden Bridge
BBC London News
Coming up on the lunchtime news at 13:30, as controversial plans to build the Garden Bridge may be one step closer to a reality, BBC London's Tom Edwards will be live speaking to Bee Emmott at the Garden Bridge Trust.
A "significant" agreement has been reached with Lambeth Council where Transport for London will contribute £20m less, so the project will raise more from private donations.
Weather update: Fog lifting to give sunny spells
Any remaining patches of fog and low cloud are likely to persist through the day for some areas.
Where the low cloud and fog does clear there will be some warm or very warm sunny spells.
Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).
Public funding via Transport for London for Garden Bridge cut by £20m
Public funding for the Garden Bridge through Transport for London has been reduced by £20m, says Lambeth Council.
The move means negotiations for the bridge's location in Lambeth will resume, says the council.
Council leader Lib Peck says he is "pleased Londoners are getting a better deal in a time of austerity".
Docklands Light Railway staff strike to go ahead
Workers on the Docklands Light Railway will strike for 48 hours after talks broke down between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the lines' operator Keolis Amey.
RMT members are striking over claims of bullying and intimidation and the use of agency staff.
Nearly two-thirds of private renters 'would leave London'
'All staff' will be paid the London living wage - Oliver Bonas boss
The boss of London-based gift shop chain Oliver Bonas says all of his staff will get the living wage, after the capital's mayor Boris Johnson announced the new rate, which will rise by slightly less than the rest of the country.
Oliver Tress says it makes "complete sense" to pay all of his team the wage.
Uxbridge coffee morning for people affected by dementia
Dr Peter Greenhouse said: "You are able to turn over partners more quickly with a dating app and the quicker you change partners the more likely you are to get infections. What really worries me is that we are just at a tipping point for HIV."
Tonight's weather: mild with widespread mist
BBC Weather
This evening it will be mild with widespread mist, low cloud or fog, particularly along prone stretches of the River Thames.
The fog is likely to become locally dense, reducing the visibility to 100m or less at times.
Minimum Temperature: 8C (46F).
Why do 25% of cancer patients diagnosed at London A&E's die within two months? On air tonight
BBC London News
Coming up on the news at 18:30 this evening, BBC London's Karl Mercer will be reporting on new research that a quarter of patients disagnosed with cancer at A&Es in London are dead within two months.
'Ministers decided Kids Company funding' committee hears
Susana Mendoca
BBC Radio London Political Reporter
Civil servants have told a committee of MPs that it was ministers who decided to give direct funding to Kids Company after the charity failed in its bid for government cash.
The London-based charity was forced to close in the summer, just days after it was awarded a £3m grant from the cabinet office despite concerns about mismanagement.
Richard Heaton, former permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, says it "wasn't for him to say" whether they were given special treatment.
Severe traffic in Wembley due to an accident
BBC Travel
The A404 Watford Road in Wembley is blocked and there are delays at the Homefield Road junction due to an accident. Bus routes 182 and 245 are being diverted.
BBC London Facebook
Thank you for all of your Facebook comments about the story of how Londoners are living in unusual ways to deal with the housing crisis.
Rob Kenyon says: "One solution used to be to move in to derelict properties and renovate them, saving them for housing.
"The people that did that in the 80s... are now rewarded by being priced out of the the homes they rescued. Typical."
James H Fair says one answer "could be prefabs, as after the last war".
Is there such a thing as a 'glass ceiling' for girls? Drivetime discusses
Eddie Nestor
BBC Radio London, presenter
Coming up on BBC Radio London: A London headteacher says girls must choose between a career or motherhood and there's no such thing as having it all.
Vivienne Durham, of the independent school Francis Holland Regent's Park, claims girls need to be prepared for the "real world" and teachers should tell them there still is a "glass ceiling".
Is she right?
Woman found in canal may have been dumped in suitcase alive: latest news headlines on Monday evening
Pippa Stephens
BBC News Online, London
-Suitcase murder trial: Marta Ligman 'may have been alive' when body dumped in canal
-Funding cap of £10m placed on TfL's Garden Bridge contribution
-Cancer patients diagnosed in A&E 'not likely to survive six months'.
'John was wonderful', say family of man assaulted at Stratford Station
The family of John Francis Breen, 53, from London, who was attacked at Stratford Station during rush hour on 27 October and died later from serious head injuries have paid tribute to him.
In a statement his family said: “John was a wonderful son, brother and uncle and will be truly missed by all who knew him.”
Four teenage boys from Ilford, two aged 15, one aged 14 and one aged 16, appeared at the Old Bailey court earlier charged with Mr Breen's murder.
Your pictures of the capital through the fog
BBC London Facebook
We are enjoying all of your pictures posted in the Facebook gallery showing views of London through the fog today.
Do you have any more pictures? Share them with us in the comments.
'Cannabis factory' found in Ponders End
Fog clears in patches over London
The low-hanging fog which is disrupting travel from London's airports is beginning to clear across the city's skies.
London living wage to rise by 25p
The living wage in London is to rise from £9.15 an hour to £9.40, the Living Wage Foundation campaign group says.
While its recommended nationwide pay rate goes up from £7.85 an hour to £8.25 - an increase of 40p - in London the suggested rise is only 25p.
Severe delays on the Overground to Highbury and Islington due to a trespasser on the track
Suitcase murder: Marta Ligman 'may have been alive' when body dumped in canal
A woman may have been alive when she was stuffed into a suitcase and thrown into a canal in north-west London, the Old Bailey has heard.
The body of Marta Ligman, 23, was found in the Grand Union Canal in Little Venice days after it had been dumped.
Slow traffic on the Staples Corner flyover
Meet the people beating the housing crisis in London
Pippa Stephens
BBC News Online, London
Not a day passes without a reminder of the shortage of affordable rental property in London.
Cases have been reported of teenage girls sharing rooms with strange landlords, people sleeping on sofas in kitchens and sheds and increasing numbers are sleeping on the streets.
Some Londoners are sidestepping the city's sky-high rents by living in unusual ways. BBC London hears from some of these people.
Pippa Stephens
BBC News Online, London
-Voluntary London living wageto rise by 25p an hour
-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinhois facing Eva Carneiro legal action
-RMT staff on theDocklands Light Railway are to go on a 48-hour strike.
Arsenal Ladies win Continental Cup
BBC Sport
Arsenal Ladies won their fourth Continental Cupin five years after defeating Notts County at Rotherham's New York Stadium.
Victory extends Arsenal's 11-year run without a trophyless season, while Notts, who lost the FA Cup final in August, remain without a major trophy.
Camden's bid to improve its residents' well being
Camden Council is asking its residents what it can do to improve their health and well being.
Drop-off points for people to donate their unwanted coats to those need are being set up across London throughout November.
Thirty donation points are being set up across the city including at Battersea, Islington, Knightsbridge and Tower Bridge from 2 to 27 November.
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho facing Eva Carneiro legal action
Press Association
Jose Mourinho is to be the subject of individual legal action from former Chelsea team doctor Eva Carneiro.
It means the Chelsea boss will have to appear at an employment tribunal unless there is an out of court settlement.
Carneiro was dropped from first-team duties after Mourinho said she was"naive" for treating Eden Hazard during a draw with Swansea.
Her lawyers are already suing the club for constructive dismissal.
DLR strike on after talks break down
Docklands Light Railway (DLR) services are not likely to run on Tuesday and Wednesday because of strike action, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) trade union has said.
The RMT is in dispute with DLR operator Keolis Amey over practices including the use of agency staff.
Talks aimed at averting industrial action have broken down, with RMT general secretary Mick Cash accusing management of "sheer intransigence".
Keolis Amey has yet to comment.
Quarter of patients diagnosed with cancer in London A&E departments 'dead within two months'
A quarter of patients diagnosed with cancer in London A&E departments are dead within two months, new research has found.
Scientists looked at data from nearly 1,000 patients diagnosed at 12 A&E departments across north east and central London and west Essex during 2013.
Study author, Professor Kathy Pritchard-Jones says the findings are "shocking" and called for earlier diagnosis.
Chelsea player would 'rather lose than win' for Mourinho
A “Chelsea first-team player” has said he would “rather lose than win” for manager Jose Mourinho, according to 5 live’s Garry Richardson.
Nearly two-thirds of private renters 'would leave London'
Pippa Stephens
BBC News Online, London
-A 48-hour strike on the Docklands Light Railway will go ahead after talks to try and prevent it ended without agreement
-Transport for London's contribution towards the cost of the controversial Garden Bridge over the Thames has been reduced from £30m to £10m
-Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Heathrow and City airports this morning due to the fog.
Police hunt for eight people after Lambeth riot
Police are asking for help in finding eight people after crowds threw bottles, chairs and a suspected petrol bomb at riot police during an illegal rave in Lambeth at the weekend.
Kansas City Chiefs defeat Detroit Lions in sell-out Wembley NFL game
BBC Sport
The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 45-10 win against the Detroit Lions in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley.
The Chiefs scored 38 unanswered points on the way to recording their biggest win of the season despite falling behind on the opening play.
Number of homeless children in London increases by 11,000 in 12 months
Housing charity Shelter has said the number of homeless children in the capital has risen by more than 11,000 in the last year.
Classed as living in B&B or hostel accommodation, the charity calculated 78,000 children in London will be homeless at Christmas.
Shelter said families had told them it greatly affected their children's emotional well-being and development.
Dating apps 'increase the rates of STIs' with fears of a 'HIV tipping point'
BBC Newsbeat
Dating apps are increasing the rates of STIs, according to the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV.
The latest figures from Public Health England show a 33% increase in Syphilis and a 19% in gonorrhoea.
London's Dean Street NHS sexual health centre, which runs one of the UK's only app support clinics, says it's regularly supporting dozens of patients a month.
