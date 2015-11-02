London eye in the fog

Latest updates from London Live

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from London on Monday 2 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, weather and travel updates from 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our coverage across the day

News updates for London have ended for the day but we'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 tomorrow.

Thanks for joining us. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tonight's weather: mild with widespread mist

BBC Weather

This evening it will be mild with widespread mist, low cloud or fog, particularly along prone stretches of the River Thames. 

The fog is likely to become locally dense, reducing the visibility to 100m or less at times.

Minimum Temperature: 8C (46F). 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Why do 25% of cancer patients diagnosed at London A&E's die within two months? On air tonight

BBC London News

Coming up on the news at 18:30 this evening, BBC London's Karl Mercer will be reporting on new research that a quarter of patients disagnosed with cancer at A&Es in London are dead within two months.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Ministers decided Kids Company funding' committee hears

Susana Mendoca

BBC Radio London Political Reporter

Civil servants have told a committee of MPs that it was ministers who decided to give direct funding to Kids Company after the charity failed in its bid for government cash. 

Camilla Batmanghelidjh
PA

The London-based charity was forced to close in the summer, just days after it was awarded a £3m grant from the cabinet office despite concerns about mismanagement. 

Richard Heaton, former permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, says it "wasn't for him to say" whether they were given special treatment.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe traffic in Wembley due to an accident

BBC Travel

The A404 Watford Road in Wembley is blocked and there are delays at the Homefield Road junction due to an accident. Bus routes 182 and 245 are being diverted. 

And on the railways, there are are delays of up to 30 minutes around London Bridge on Southeastern trains between Victoria and St Pancras International and Dover Priory and between Sheerness-on-Sea and Sittingbourne due to a broken down train.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'People are priced out of the homes they rescued' in the 1980s

BBC London Facebook

Thank you for all of your Facebook comments about the story of how Londoners are living in unusual ways to deal with the housing crisis.

Charlotte Greavy and Judy
Charlotte Greavy

Rob Kenyon says: "One solution used to be to move in to derelict properties and renovate them, saving them for housing. 

"The people that did that in the 80s... are now rewarded by being priced out of the the homes they rescued. Typical."   

James H Fair says one answer "could be prefabs, as after the last war".   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Is there such a thing as a 'glass ceiling' for girls? Drivetime discusses

Eddie Nestor

BBC Radio London, presenter

Coming up on BBC Radio London: A London headteacher says girls must choose between a career or motherhood and there's no such thing as having it all.

Vivienne Durham, of the independent school Francis Holland Regent's Park, claims girls need to be prepared for the "real world" and teachers should tell them there still is a "glass ceiling".

Is she right?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman found in canal may have been dumped in suitcase alive: latest news headlines on Monday evening

Pippa Stephens

BBC News Online, London

-Suitcase murder trial: Marta Ligman 'may have been alive' when body dumped in canal

-Funding cap of £10m placed on TfL's Garden Bridge contribution

-Cancer patients diagnosed in A&E 'not likely to survive six months'.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'John was wonderful', say family of man assaulted at Stratford Station

The family of John Francis Breen, 53, from London, who was attacked at Stratford Station during rush hour on 27 October and died later from serious head injuries have paid tribute to him.

John Breen
Handout

In a statement his family said: “John was a wonderful son, brother and uncle and will be truly missed by all who knew him.”  

Four teenage boys from Ilford, two aged 15, one aged 14 and one aged 16, appeared at the Old Bailey court earlier charged with Mr Breen's murder. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Cannabis factory' found in Ponders End

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fog clears in patches over London

The low-hanging fog which is disrupting travel from London's airports is beginning to clear across the city's skies.   

Fog clears over London
PA
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

London living wage to rise by 25p

The living wage in London is to rise from £9.15 an hour to £9.40, the Living Wage Foundation campaign group says.

Boris Johnson attended an event at Oliver Bonas, a retailer signed up to the London living wage
BBC

While its recommended nationwide pay rate goes up from £7.85 an hour to £8.25 - an increase of 40p - in London the suggested rise is only 25p.  

The living wage in London is to rise from £9.15 an hour to £9.40, the Living Wage Foundation campaign group says.

Read more
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe delays on the Overground to Highbury and Islington due to a trespasser on the track

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suitcase murder: Marta Ligman 'may have been alive' when body dumped in canal

A woman may have been alive when she was stuffed into a suitcase and thrown into a canal in north-west London, the Old Bailey has heard.

Regent's Canal
PA

The body of Marta Ligman, 23, was found in the Grand Union Canal in Little Venice days after it had been dumped.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Slow traffic on the Staples Corner flyover

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Meet the people beating the housing crisis in London

Pippa Stephens

BBC News Online, London

Not a day passes without a reminder of the shortage of affordable rental property in London.

Cases have been reported of teenage girls sharing rooms with strange landlords, people sleeping on sofas in kitchens and sheds and increasing numbers are sleeping on the streets.

House in Balham
Google

Some Londoners are sidestepping the city's sky-high rents by living in unusual ways. BBC London hears from some of these people.  

Some Londoners are sidestepping the city's sky-high rents by living in unusual ways. BBC London hears from some of these people.

Read more
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Couple smuggle a McMuffin into prison using a fishing line

Met Police

A couple caught using a fishing line to smuggle several items including a McDonald's McMuffin, a plastic Kinder Surprise egg with five SIM cards and a bottle of vodka over a prison wall at Wormwood Scrubs have been sentenced.

Items smuggled into prison
Met Police

Karl Jensen and his girlfriend Lisa Hutchinson, from Ladbroke Grove, also tried to smuggle drugs and a knife into the prison.

Jensen was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and Hutchinson was sentenced to a 12-month community order and told she must attend a rehabilitation programme.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: London live wage rises, Mourinho facing legal challenge and DLR strike

Pippa Stephens

BBC News Online, London

-Voluntary London living wageto rise by 25p an hour

-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinhois facing Eva Carneiro legal action

-RMT staff on theDocklands Light Railway are to go on a 48-hour strike.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Arsenal Ladies win Continental Cup

BBC Sport

Arsenal Ladies won their fourth Continental Cupin five years after defeating Notts County at Rotherham's New York Stadium.

Arsenal Ladies
Getty Images

Victory extends Arsenal's 11-year run without a trophyless season, while Notts, who lost the FA Cup final in August, remain without a major trophy. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Camden's bid to improve its residents' well being

Camden Council is asking its residents what it can do to improve their health and well being.

It is focusing on mental health care, support for alcoholics, care for pregnant mothers for the first two years of a baby's life, helping families to be independent and encouraging people to maintain a healthy weight. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Drop-off points set up across London for unwanted coats

Drop-off points for people to donate their unwanted coats to those need are being set up across London throughout November.

Thirty donation points are being set up across the city including at Battersea, Islington, Knightsbridge and Tower Bridge from 2 to 27 November.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho facing Eva Carneiro legal action

Press Association

Jose Mourinho is to be the subject of individual legal action from former Chelsea team doctor Eva Carneiro.

Eva Caneiro
Getty Images

It means the Chelsea boss will have to appear at an employment tribunal unless there is an out of court settlement.

Carneiro was dropped from first-team duties after Mourinho said she was"naive" for treating Eden Hazard during a draw with Swansea.

Her lawyers are already suing the club for constructive dismissal.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

DLR strike on after talks break down

Docklands Light Railway (DLR) services are not likely to run on Tuesday and Wednesday because of strike action, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) trade union has said.  

Docklands Light Railway
PA

The RMT is in dispute with DLR operator Keolis Amey over practices including the use of agency staff.

Talks aimed at averting industrial action have broken down, with RMT general secretary Mick Cash accusing management of "sheer intransigence".

Keolis Amey has yet to comment.

Docklands Light Railway (DLR) services are not likely to run on Tuesday and Wednesday because of strike action, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) trade union says.

Read more
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Quarter of patients diagnosed with cancer in London A&E departments 'dead within two months'

A quarter of patients diagnosed with cancer in London A&E departments are dead within two months, new research has found.

Scientists looked at data from nearly 1,000 patients diagnosed at 12 A&E departments across north east and central London and west Essex during 2013.

Study author, Professor Kathy Pritchard-Jones says the findings are "shocking" and called for earlier diagnosis.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea player would 'rather lose than win' for Mourinho

A “Chelsea first-team player” has said he would “rather lose than win” for manager Jose Mourinho, according to 5 live’s Garry Richardson.

Jose Mourinho
PA

Speaking on Sunday’s Sportsweek, Richardson said he had been passed the information by a “football contact” who told him the Blues boss’ relationship with players was at “rock bottom”.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dane Bowers will not go to prison after 'squeezing ex-girlfriend's throat'

Singer and DJ Dane Bowers will not go to prison after hitting his beauty queen ex-girlfriend in the face, pulling her hair and squeezing her throat.

Dane Bowers
PA

The former Another Level singer was sentenced to 20 weeks' imprisonment suspended for 18 months at Croydon Magistrates' Court in south London after attacking glamour model Sophia Cahill.   

District Judge Andrew Street says the impact of Mr Bowers' imprisonment would be "considerable".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up on air: the latest on the controversial Garden Bridge

BBC London News

Coming up on the lunchtime news at 13:30, as controversial plans to build the Garden Bridge may be one step closer to a reality, BBC London's Tom Edwards will be live speaking to Bee Emmott at the Garden Bridge Trust. 

A "significant" agreement has been reached with Lambeth Council where Transport for London will contribute £20m less, so the project will raise more from private donations. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather update: Fog lifting to give sunny spells

Any remaining patches of fog and low cloud are likely to persist through the day for some areas. 

Where the low cloud and fog does clear there will be some warm or very warm sunny spells.

Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Public funding via Transport for London for Garden Bridge cut by £20m

Public funding for the Garden Bridge through Transport for London has been reduced by £20m, says Lambeth Council. 

Garden bridge
Arup

The move means negotiations for the bridge's location in Lambeth will resume, says the council.

Council leader Lib Peck says he is "pleased Londoners are getting a better deal in a time of austerity". 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Docklands Light Railway staff strike to go ahead

Workers on the Docklands Light Railway will strike for 48 hours after talks broke down between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the lines' operator Keolis Amey. 

RMT members are striking over claims of bullying and intimidation and the use of agency staff. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nearly two-thirds of private renters 'would leave London'

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: DLR strike, Garden Bridge breakthrough and fog delays

Pippa Stephens

BBC News Online, London

-A 48-hour strike on the Docklands Light Railway will go ahead after talks to try and prevent it ended without agreement

-Transport for London's contribution towards the cost of the controversial Garden Bridge over the Thames has been reduced from £30m to £10m

-Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Heathrow and City airports this morning due to the fog. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'All staff' will be paid the London living wage - Oliver Bonas boss

The boss of London-based gift shop chain Oliver Bonas says all of his staff will get the living wage, after the capital's mayor Boris Johnson announced the new rate, which will rise by slightly less than the rest of the country. 

Oliver Tress says it makes "complete sense" to pay all of his team the wage.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Uxbridge coffee morning for people affected by dementia

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kansas City Chiefs defeat Detroit Lions in sell-out Wembley NFL game

BBC Sport

The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 45-10 win against the Detroit Lions in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley.

Kansas City Chiefs
Reuters

The Chiefs scored 38 unanswered points on the way to recording their biggest win of the season despite falling behind on the opening play.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Number of homeless children in London increases by 11,000 in 12 months

Housing charity Shelter has said the number of homeless children in the capital has risen by more than 11,000 in the last year. 

Classed as living in B&B or hostel accommodation, the charity calculated 78,000 children in London will be homeless at Christmas.

Shelter said families had told them it greatly affected their children's emotional well-being and development.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dating apps 'increase the rates of STIs' with fears of a 'HIV tipping point'

BBC Newsbeat

Dating apps are increasing the rates of STIs, according to the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV.

The latest figures from Public Health England show a 33% increase in Syphilis and a 19% in gonorrhoea.

Dr Peter Greenhouse (front) and colleague
BBC

London's Dean Street NHS sexual health centre, which runs one of the UK's only app support clinics, says it's regularly supporting dozens of patients a month.

Dr Peter Greenhouse said: "You are able to turn over partners more quickly with a dating app and the quicker you change partners the more likely you are to get infections. What really worries me is that we are just at a tipping point for HIV."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top