Dome

BBC London Live as it happened

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 9 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

Updates for London have now ended for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Tuesday with all the latest mews, sport, travel and weather.

BBC London News at 18:30 - LU under fire over Night Tube staff payments

BBC London News

Night Tube
BBC

London Underground is spending millions of pounds on hundreds of extra workers to run the Night Tube - despite a start date not yet being agreed. 

The overnight service was due to begin in September but following an ongoing dispute with the transport unions it won't now start until the new year. 

That's led to accusations transport bosses are wasting £1.5m a month on unnecessary staffing costs. Our reporter Marc Ashdown will have the full story at 18:30 on BBC One.

Tonight's weather: Mild and windy

BBC Weather

Remaining mild and windy overnight, and often rather cloudy with some patchy light rain possible over The Chilterns. 

It'll remain dry elsewhere with some clear spells. Lows of 12C (54F). 

Hatton Garden Raid: Charges against one accused dropped

One of the men who was accused of stealing more than £10 million of valuables in the Hatton Garden jewellery raid has had the charges against him dropped. 

Paul Reader, 50, of Dartford Road, Dartford, was initially suspected to have been involved in the break-in in London's diamond district over the Easter weekend. 

Mr Reader was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between 1 April and 7 and conspiracy to convert criminal property. All charges against him have now been abandoned, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Thieves forced their way into Hatton Garden Safe Deposit after using a drill to bore a hole 20in deep, 10in high and 18in into the vault's wall. 

Nightclub heir jailed for killing father

The heir to a string of nightclubs treated as a "whipping boy" by his fatherhas been jailed for 13-and-a-half years for his manslaughter.

David West junior
Met Police

David West junior, 45, stabbed his father, of the same name, in December 2014 as he lay drunk outside his home.

Handing down the sentence, the judge acknowledged he had been bullied extensively by his father.

But he said the evidence against West was "overwhelming" and his father had been vulnerable when he was killed.

The heir to a string of nightclubs treated as a "whipping boy" by his father has been jailed for 13-and-a-half years for his manslaughter.

Giant trampoline park opens in Barking this weekend

Trampoline Park in Barking
Better Extreme

An Extreme Trampoline Park is opening in Barking, east London, this weekend.

The new 18,000 sq ft park is the third instalment of the Extreme Sports Facility at the Barking Sporthouse and Gym development, which opened earlier this year and is operated by GLL, the charitable social enterprise which runs the facility under its brand name, Better Extreme.

Offering state-of-the-art equipment including a main court with foam pits, extreme dodgeball area, basketball, fidget ladder, slack line and performance walls, the trampoline park is aimed at young people and adults alike.

Witnesses sought after pedestrian is hit by car

CCTV of Romford crash
Met Police

Witnesses to a collision where a pedestrian was hit by a car in Romford are being urged to come forward after the victim died the following day.

The incident happened at 19:25 on 31 October on Brentwood Road, Romford, at the junctions with Park Lane and Albert Road.

CCTV footage shows the driver stopping and helping the pedestrian to his feet, before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian, 41-year-old Daniel Hancock, was found dead at his home address the next day. His death has been linked to the collision.

Tottenham mum’s appeal after “dumbwit” thief steals HALF her family bike

Tottenham & Wood Green Journal

A Tottenham single mum needs your help after her life-altering cargobike was (ineptly) stolen by a thief in the dead of night.  

Teen killed outside birthday party in north-west London named

Detectives have named the teenage boy stabbed to death outside a friend's 16th birthday party. 

Che Labastide-Wellington, 17, from Harrow in north-west London, was knifed in the chest and killed in the early hours of yesterday morning. 

A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed and taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable. 

A row erupted when a group of uninvited youths showed up and tried to get in to the party in Belvedere Way, Kenton, north-west London.

River Thames at Twickenham given a thorough inspection in 'annual draw-off'

River Thames at low tide
PA

These photos by Press Association photographer Steve Parsons show the River Thames today at Twickenham at low tide - where the water level was lower than usual for annual maintenance work to be carried out on Richmond lock, weirs and sluices and the riverbed inspected - and then as it normally looks.

River Thames at normal levels
PA
Coming up on Drivetime with Eddie: Night Tube costs and car-free streets

BBC Radio London

Coming up on Drivetime with Eddie Nestor just after the 17:00 news: Five hundred extra staff have already been employed by Transport for London (TfL) to deliver theNight Tube even though it won't start until next year at a cost of £1.5m a month it's claimed

Plus, plans to transform parts of Enfield into a mini-Holland and give over more road space to cyclists have won the support of local people - but will it win your support if it means more streets becoming car-free? 

And a new not-for-profit restaurant which claims to offer a healthy alternative to chicken shops has been launched in north London but critics are concerned Haringey Council can't justify the £300,000 it has invested it the venture - what's the best way to tackle child obesity?

Jose Mourinho retains Chelsea owner Abramovich's support

David Ornstein

BBC Sport

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho still retains the support of Blues owner Roman Abramovich and his position is not under immediate threat.

The Blues lost at Stoke on Saturday with Mourinho absent as he served a one-game stadium ban.

Jose Mourinho
Reuters
Latest travel: Serious accident on Old Kent Road

BBC Travel

The A2 Old Kent Road is closed southbound between Mina Road and Humphrey Street after a serious accident.

Queues are back to the Bricklayers Arms. Keep up-to-date @BBCTravelAlert.

Tate Modern exhibits inventor of mobiles

Alexander Calder mobile at the Tate Modern
PA

Mobiles are often seen over a baby's cot or as a decoration in the home, but the inventor of the dangling artworks was not a fan of baby mobiles, according to his grandson. 

Around 100 pieces by Alexander Calder, who is hailed for having turned sculpture from a static object into a continually changing work, will go on display at Tate Modern on the South Bank this week.

Calder's grandson, Alexander SC Rower, said his grandfather's pieces were created for the "common people", but he said: "He didn't like the baby mobiles that are made." 

Latest headlines: Night Tube staff costing TfL £1.5m month

- Night Tube: Staffing costs TfL £1.5m per month before launch

- Girl arrested as woman, 87, punched on Croydon bus

- Nightclub heir David West jailed for 13 years for killing 'abusive' father

Thousands gear up to celebrate Diwali

Hundreds of thousands of Britons will mark Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, on Wednesday with celebrations up and down the country.

Neasden Temple
PA

The colourful festival marks the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated with fireworks, the lighting of lamps, gifts and prayers. 

Huge crowds from all over Europe are expected to enjoy the festivities atNeasden Temple in north-west London(pictured above). 

Tarun Patel, a spokesman for Neasden Temple, the first Hindu temple in Europe to be built using traditional methods and materials, said Diwali is a time for people to reconnect with their loved ones. 

He said: "It's a time for you to reflect on the year that has just gone and what you want to do for the year ahead. It is a time of reflection and celebration. 

"This year is the temple's 20th anniversary so it is doubly important for us.

"Light always brings a sense of hope, the temple serves as a beacon of hope, and it is fitting that we get the opportunity to celebrate this festival under the umbrella of Neasden Temple."

Lamps
Getty Images
Small earthen lamps are a feature of the home and temples during Diwali.
Bromley residents asked to help identify £50m budget savings

Bromley Council Leader Councillor Stephen Carr is asking residents to take part in an online survey to air their views on how the council should find £50m in savings over the next four years.

Councillor Carr said: “Your views have helped us make difficult choices over the past years and as your elected councillors it is vital that again we hear from you as we shape the future of our council.”

London 2012 Games 'sabotaged' by inaction over suspicious Russian athletes

Doping
Getty Images

The London 2012 Olympics were "sabotaged" by the "widespread inaction" against Russian athletes with suspicious doping profiles by the IAAF and the Russian athletics federation, according World Anti-Doping Agency commission report.

Wada's independent commission examined allegations of doping, cover-ups, and extortion in Russian athletics, which also implicated the IAAF, the sport's world governing body.

It also wants five athletes and five coaches to get lifetime doping bans.

Prior to the publication of the report, Lord Coe, president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, said these were "dark days for the sport".  

Work begins on new urban play park in South Kilburn

Brent and Kilburn Times

Newspaper

Builders have begun work on the site of a new ‘urban park’ as part of the multi-million pound transformation of South Kilburn.  

What happened to the new wave of 'large' casinos?

Casino
Thinkstock

A large Las Vegas-style casino opened near Birmingham last month, but what happened to Labour's plans to create a new generation of gambling venues across the UK? 

BBC's Dan Wainwright finds out how three large casinos which opened in Newham in east London, Milton Keynes and Birmingham have benefitted their communities 

Man guilty of sports journalist assault

A man has pleaded guilty to GBH after a sport journalist was left in a critical condition after a street attack.

Bethnal Green station
Google

Gary Carter, 36, a freelance rugby league reporter from Manchester who works for The Sun, was found outside Bethnal Green station in east London, with head injuries on 6 November. 

The Met Police said they were called to an altercation between two men. 

James Flanagan, 35, of Kentish Town, north-west London, pleaded guilty at magistrates court on Saturday. 

He was released on bail and will be sentenced on 24 November at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Afternoon weather: Dry and mild with sunny interludes

BBC Weather

This afternoon will remain dry, mild but mostly cloudy, with just a few brighter or sunnier interludes developing. 

Winds will also remain brisk, giving a rather blustery feel to the afternoon. Highs: 16C (61F).

Mayor sees a virtual reality on Israel visit

Mayor of London Boris Johnson tries on an Oculus virtual reality headset at Google's offices in the Israeli capital Tel Aviv on day one of his four-day trade visit to the region.  

Boris Johnson
PA
Victorian prisons to close

The government has announced it plans to close several large prisons built in the 19th Century and sell the land for housing.

Nine new prisons will be built in England and Wales to house their inmates.

HMP Brixton
PA

Chancellor George Osborne and Justice Secretary Michael Gove will set out their proposals later at HMP Brixton, south London. 

Brixton is London's oldest prison, built in 1820, and is home to both a restaurant and a radio station run by prisoners.

BreakingArrest in Croydon bus assault investigation

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with an assault on an 87-year-old woman on a Croydon bus, police say.

Latest headlines: Teens who attacked 87-year-old on a bus hunted

- Police hunt teen girls who attacked 87-year-old on a bus

- Nightclub heir jailed after killing his 'bullying father'

- Boy and two men charged with Haile Langa murder in Kilburn

'TfL spending £1.5m on Night Tube staff before it even starts'

BBC London News

Five hundred extra staff have already been employed to deliver the Night Tube even though it won't be introduced until the new year. 

Transport for London has been accused of wasting £1.5m a month on the workers. A start date hasn't been agreed for the overnight service but TfL says the roles are mostly part-time and are all delivering valuable services.

Watch the full story at 13:30 on BBC London News on BBC One live online.

Carnival to mark London's Lord Mayor's 800th anniversary

Pippa Stephens

BBC News Online, London

Lord Mayor's Show
Clive Totman

A historic carnival will mark the 800th anniversary of the role of Lord Mayor of the City of Londonon Saturday.

It will be the first public engagement for maritime expert Jeffrey Mountevans, who is the 688th mayor to fill the position, representing the city in financial and business matters across the world.

Son of 'bullying' nightclub owner is jailed for 13 and a half years for manslaughter

Press Association

The heir to a multimillion-pound nightclub empire has been jailed for 13 and a half years for stabbing his flamboyant father to death after years of being treated as his "whipping boy". 

David West junior, 45, worked for bullying and overbearing David West senior from the age of 14 and played a pivotal role in the success of the family business. 

But by December 12 last year, he had enough and stabbed the 70-year-old alcoholic to death as he was slumped in a stupor at the bottom of the stairs at his home off Jermyn Street in London's Piccadilly. 

A jury at the Old Bailey failed to reach a verdict on a murder charge earlier this year and today he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of loss of control.

Boss of ailing steel firm dies in London fall

The boss of a steel company on the brink of collapse has died after plunging from his penthouse flat in Portland Place, central London. 

Angad Paul, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the flat in central London yesterday morning. 

It comes as large-scale job cuts have been announced at his steel company Caparo as administrators PwC try to salvage the company.

War veteran with dementia loses medals at service

The Independent

A war veteran who suffers from dementia is distraught after losing his service medals after a Remembrance Service event in London.

Peter Bennett, who was in the SAS, visited London for the opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, when Prince Harry and the Duke of Edinburgh paid tribute to Britain's fallen soldiers.

Mr Bennett's daughter Guilia has launched an appeal for their return on Facebook.

'Mini-Holland' bike plan for Enfield agreed

Tom Edwards

Transport Correspondent, BBC London

Mini Holland bike plans
Enfield Council

Enfield Council's £30m mini-Holland consultation, which includes proposals for bike lanes & bus and bikes-only access on Main Street gets the go-ahead - 60% for the changes and 40% against.  

Nightclub heir admits killing 'bullying' father

Press Association

The heir to a multimillion-pound nightclub empire is facing years behind bars for stabbing his flamboyant father to death after a blazing row.

Scene of the crime
BBC
David West's body was found at an address in Ormond Yard

David West junior, 45, worked for bullying and overbearing David West senior from the age of 14 and played a pivotal role in the success of the family business. 

But by 12 December last year, he had had enough and stabbed the 70-year-old alcoholic to death as he was slumped in a stupor at the bottom of the stairs at his home off Jermyn Street in London's Piccadilly. 

A jury at the Old Bailey failed to reach a verdict on a murder charge earlier this year and today he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of loss of control.

BreakingNightclub tycoon's son pleads guilty to manslaughter

David West, 45, has formally pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to stabbing his nightclub tycoon father to death.

Crystal Palace hand Klopp his first Liverpool loss

BBC Sport

Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Rex Features

Jurgen Klopp suffered his first loss as Liverpool manager, seeing his side beaten by Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Mayor speaks out against academic boycott of Israel

Karl Mercer

Political reporter, BBC London

Lunchtime on day one of the mayor's trade visit to Israel. He is sitting down with Silvan Shalom, the Israeli deputy Prime Minister. 

Already Boris Johnson has spoken out against any academic boycott of Israel... This is not just a trade mission with a Johnson diplomatic offensive also underway. Later today, he meets the former president Shimon Peres.

Earlier Tel Aviv's mayor Ron Huldai told him being mayor of a major city was the best training for being Prime Minister... Whatever could he mean?

Wheeler dealer: Boris tours Tel Aviv

As we've been reporting this morning, London mayor Boris Johnson is in Israel on a trade visit.

Here he is pictured cycling with his counterpart in Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai, in the Israeli capital where they stopped for coffee at the start of a four day trade visit to the region.

Boris Johnson in Tel Aviv
PA
'Pulsating' north London derby ends in a draw

BBC Sport

Arsenal
AP

Substitute Kieran Gibbs rescued a point for Arsenal in a pulsating north London derby against Tottenham.

Spurs dominated for long periods and took a deserved first-half lead when Harry Kane broke clear and slotted in.

However, Arsenal slowly took control in the second half and equalised when Mesut Ozil provided a deep cross for Gibbs to bundle past Hugo Lloris.

