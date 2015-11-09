BBC

London Underground is spending millions of pounds on hundreds of extra workers to run the Night Tube - despite a start date not yet being agreed.

The overnight service was due to begin in September but following an ongoing dispute with the transport unions it won't now start until the new year.

That's led to accusations transport bosses are wasting £1.5m a month on unnecessary staffing costs. Our reporter Marc Ashdown will have the full story at 18:30 on BBC One.