BBC London Live: Latest updates

A 21-year-old woman was shot during a raid on a house in Willesden on 27 April. She was reported to be in a stable condition.
The IPCC said initial accounts of the incident had been provided by all of the key police witnesses and none of those witnesses who were inside the property at the time of the shooting were wearing
body worn cameras.
Sarah Green, IPCC deputy chair, said: “As well as gathering physical evidence and accounts from those officers involved we are also looking to establish details around the planning of the operation and in particular the briefing provided to the officers prior to their deployment to the address."
She added: “The position remains that no police officer is under investigation as we continue to establish the details of what happened.”
Man sought in connection with Shepherd's Bush rape
A CCTV image of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a rape in west London has been released by police.
A 17-year-old was raped close to an entrance of the West 12 Shopping Centre at 0345 BST on 28 October.
The day before, the victim and her friend were initially approached in Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush by two men who identified themselves as 'Mohamed Saif' and 'Ahmed', although officers said it is not known whether these were their real names.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the group in the Haymarket area of Westminster and Shepherd's Bush throughout 27 and 28 October to contact them.
Islington Council spends £6.2m retrieving Right to Buy housing it sold for £1.3m
A102 London southbound severe disruption, between A12 and A102 Greenwich affecting Bromley By Bow.
A102 London - Queuing traffic on A102 Blackwall Tunnel southbound in Poplar between the A12 junction and the A102 Greenwich junction, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion on A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach to the Bromley By Bow junction.
Police investigate Enfield murder
Officers are appealing for information after a 23-year-old man was stabbed in Enfield.
Police were called to Barnet Hospital at 19:30 BST on Tuesday to reports that a man had arrived at the hospital with stab wounds.
The man was pronounced dead an hour later.
Officers believe the victim was stabbed in The Fairway near the junction with Masefield Crescent, in Southgate.
What's it like to race Usain Bolt?
Dartford Sprinter Adam Gemili has been taking your questions and discussing the 2017 World Athletics Championships, to be held in London in August.
Islington Council spends £6.2m retrieving Right to Buy housing it sold for £1.3m
Islington Council has spent £6.2million buying back housing stock it had sold for less than £1.3m through the Right to Buy scheme, new figures reveal.
London travelcards 'most expensive in the world'
London travelcards are by far the most expensive in the world, according to a new study.
Severe accident: A217 London both ways
A217 London both ways severe accident, between A24 Tooting High Street and A24 Tooting High Street.
A217 London - A217 Tooting Broadway in Tooting closed and delays in both directions between Tooting Broadway Station and Tooting Broadway Station, because of an accident. Police directing traffic.
Sadiq Khan pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh
The mayor of London has paid tribute to Prince Philip after Buckingham Palace announced he was stepping down from official royal duties.
Sadiq Khan said "Londoners and the entire country will be incredibly grateful for the Duke of Edinburgh’s lifetime of dedicated public service".
“I wish Prince Philip well on his retirement from public life and thank him on behalf of all Londoners for his contribution to our city and our country". he said.
Afternoon weather: Cloudy and breezy
Today will be largely cloudy, with a few outbreaks of light patchy rain for some.
A brisk northeasterly wind will also persist through the day, suppressing temperatures and making it feel rather cool.
Maximum Temperature: 15C (59F).
Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, before J29 for A127.
M25 Greater London - Queuing traffic and two lanes blocked on M25 anticlockwise before J29, A127 (Romford), because of an accident involving at least two cars and a lorry.
Archway Bridge could be getting ‘anti-suicide’ fence at last
“Anti-suicide” barriers could at last be installed on the notorious Archway Bridge after a 12-year campaign.
Blues hold Man City to draw; Chelsea win
Buckingham Palace meeting 'not a cause for concern'
A meeting of household staff called at Buckingham Palace is not a cause for concern, the BBC understands.
The BBC's royal correspondent Peter Hunt understands the meeting is not about the health of either the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh.
Officials at the palace have not said what this morning's meeting, reported to involve all senior staff from across the UK, is about.
Watch: Thursday morning's headlines from BBC London
Sonja Jessup brings you the latest
Meet the seven-year-old avid Addick with a Charlton-themed prosthetic leg
Charlie Hewson, a Charlton Athletic season ticket holder from Lindfield, loves the club so much he has Charlton’s colours painted on his new leg.
Adele earned £40m last year according to Sunday Times Rich List
A global arena tour and a few million more album sales earned Adele £40m last year, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
The Tottenham-born pop star's fortune rose from £85m to £125m - meaning she's the richest solo female musician in the paper's annual wealth survey.
But she's still only joint 19th in the list of Britain's richest musicians, which is dominated by older men.
Man held over Colindale allotment murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman on an allotment in Colindale.
The body of Lea Adri-Soejoko, 80, was found in a lock-up store at allotments in Sheaveshill Avenue on 28 February.
The Met has apprehended Mubarick Duat, 37, and he is being questioned by detectives.
A 40-year-old man has previously been charged with murder.
Dagenham & Redbridge v Forest Green Rovers
Today's weather: Largely cloudy and breezy today with a few spots of rain
Thursday will be a largely cloudy day across the region with a few outbreaks of light patchy rain for some.
A brisk northeasterly wind will also persist through the day, suppressing temperatures and making it feel rather cool.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F)
Man charged with Peckham Rye murder
A man has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in south east London.
The victim died on Friday from wounds to his upper body, thought to have been sustained during a dispute in Peckham Rye.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court later.
Travel: Damaged electric wires outside St Pancras International
All Tube lines have a good service although Warren Street station is closed due to an electric fault.
Damaged overhead electric wires between St Pancras International and St Albans City means some northbound lines are blocked. Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.
BBC London Live updates on Thursday 4 May
Good morning.
We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.
If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.