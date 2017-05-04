BBC London Live: Latest updates

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has said its investigators are continuing to gather evidence into the non-fatal police shooting of a woman in north west London.

A 21-year-old woman was shot during a raid on a house in Willesden on 27 April. She was reported to be in a stable condition.

The IPCC said initial accounts of the incident had been provided by all of the key police witnesses and none of those witnesses who were inside the property at the time of the shooting were wearing body worn cameras.

PA

Sarah Green, IPCC deputy chair, said: “As well as gathering physical evidence and accounts from those officers involved we are also looking to establish details around the planning of the operation and in particular the briefing provided to the officers prior to their deployment to the address."

She added: “The position remains that no police officer is under investigation as we continue to establish the details of what happened.”