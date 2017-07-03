Greenwich

BBC London Live: Latest updates

Summary

  1. No prosecutions for Grenfell subletting
  2. Girl killed as car crashes into teens
  3. Pope support for Charlie Gard
  4. I'm fit for Wimbledon, says Murray
  5. Updates on Monday 3 July

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray says he is fit to play despite hip injury

World number one Andy Murray says he will be fit to defend his Wimbledon title, despite struggling with a hip injury.

The Briton, 30, picked up the problem earlier this week and was hobbling during practice sessions at the All England Club.

Andy Murray
Getty Images

Murray plays Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in Monday's opening match on Centre Court at 13:00 BST.

"I'll be fine to play the event and play seven matches," the Scot said.

Watch: News headlines from BBC London

Sonja Jessup has this morning's news round-up.

Pope support for Charlie Gard's parents

Pope Francis waves at the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St Peter"s square
Getty Images

Pope Francis has called for the parents of a terminally-ill baby to be allowed to "accompany and treat their child until the end".

Chris Gard and Connie Yates had been expecting their 10-month-old's life support to be turned off on Friday.

Great Ormond Street Hospital said it will continue Charlie's care to allow family to spend more time with him.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Vatican said the pope was following the case "with affection and sadness".

Today's weather: Heavy cloud

BBC Weather

There’s heavy cloud cover this morning, producing spots of rain across London.

Sunny spells expected through the afternoon.

Top temperature: 25C (77F)

Travel: Train delays on Southeastern and Southern

Rob Oxley

BBC Radio London, Travel reporter

Southern and Gatwick Express are offering a reduced service due to a continuing overtime ban by driver's union Aslef.

No trains are running from Bexley Heath on Southeastern trains due to "disruptive passengers".

Signal failure has led to delayed trains through Grove Park and northbound Thameslink trains are delayed by up to 15 minutes.

For the latest information follow @BBCTravelAlert.

BBC London Live updates on Monday 3 July

BBC London News

Good morning.

We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.

If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.

