BBC London Live: Latest updates

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray says he is fit to play despite hip injuryPosted at 9:15 World number one Andy Murray says he will be fit to defend his Wimbledon title, despite struggling with a hip injury.The Briton, 30, picked up the problem earlier this week and was hobbling during practice sessions at the All England Club.Getty ImagesMurray plays Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in Monday's opening match on Centre Court at 13:00 BST."I'll be fine to play the event and play seven matches," the Scot said.
Pope support for Charlie Gard's parents
Pope Francis has called for the parents of a terminally-ill baby to be allowed to "accompany and treat their child until the end".
Chris Gard and Connie Yates had been expecting their 10-month-old's life support to be turned off on Friday.
Great Ormond Street Hospital said it will continue Charlie's care to allow family to spend more time with him.
In a statement on Sunday evening, the Vatican said the pope was following the case "with affection and sadness".
Today's weather: Heavy cloud
There’s heavy cloud cover this morning, producing spots of rain across London.
Sunny spells expected through the afternoon.
Top temperature: 25C (77F)
Travel: Train delays on Southeastern and Southern
Southern and Gatwick Express are offering a reduced service due to a continuing overtime ban by driver's union Aslef.
No trains are running from Bexley Heath on Southeastern trains due to "disruptive passengers".
Signal failure has led to delayed trains through Grove Park and northbound Thameslink trains are delayed by up to 15 minutes.
