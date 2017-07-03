BBC London Live: Latest updates

World number one Andy Murray says he will be fit to defend his Wimbledon title, despite struggling with a hip injury.

The Briton, 30, picked up the problem earlier this week and was hobbling during practice sessions at the All England Club.

Getty Images

Murray plays Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in Monday's opening match on Centre Court at 13:00 BST.

"I'll be fine to play the event and play seven matches," the Scot said.