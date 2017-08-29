BBC London Live: Latest updates

Posted at 8:38 Delays and disruption at reopened WaterlooPAThe UK's busiest railway station has re-opened but with disruption due to a problem with the signalling system.Ten of London's Waterloo station's platforms have been shut since 5 August for a £800m project to increase capacity.The platforms came back into use on Tuesday morning but testing on the upgrade work has identified a problem with the signalling equipment.Delays and cancellations are expected until midday.
Thousands enjoy Notting Hill Carnival
Hundreds of thousands of revellers descended on Notting Hill for the final day of carnival.
Rooted in Afro-Caribbean culture and celebrating community cohesion, the event took on extra significance following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
Colourful floats passed within half a mile of the blackened tower and revellers were encouraged to lower their music and walk respectably.
People were asked to wear "green for Grenfell" to remember the fire victims.
Last night, the Met Police said there had been 313 arrests across the two-day event.
Suspected drugs offences accounted for most of the arrests (112), followed by possession of an offensive weapon (58).
Today's weather: Warm and sunny
It will be a dry and fine day with further warm sunny spells today.
Cloud will gradually thicken from the north and west though, turning the sunshine a little hazy.
Maximum temperature: 25C (77F).
BBC London Live updates on Tuesday 29 August
Good morning.
We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.
