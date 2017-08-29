London skyline

BBC London Live: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Waterloo Station reopens with delays
  2. Appeal over cartoonist's 1987 murder
  3. Thousands enjoy final day of carnival
  4. Wenger should leave Arsenal - Wright
  5. Updates for Tuesday 29 August

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Delays and disruption at reopened Waterloo

Waterloo upgrade works
PA

The UK's busiest railway station has re-opened but with disruption due to a problem with the signalling system.

Ten of London's Waterloo station's platforms have been shut since 5 August for a £800m project to increase capacity.

The platforms came back into use on Tuesday morning but testing on the upgrade work has identified a problem with the signalling equipment.

Delays and cancellations are expected until midday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thousands enjoy Notting Hill Carnival

Hundreds of thousands of revellers descended on Notting Hill for the final day of carnival.

Rooted in Afro-Caribbean culture and celebrating community cohesion, the event took on extra significance following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Dancer at Notting Hill Carnival
AFP

Colourful floats passed within half a mile of the blackened tower and revellers were encouraged to lower their music and walk respectably.

People were asked to wear "green for Grenfell" to remember the fire victims.

People wore green to remember Grenfell Tower fire victims
AFP

Last night, the Met Police said there had been 313 arrests across the two-day event.

Suspected drugs offences accounted for most of the arrests (112), followed by possession of an offensive weapon (58).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Today's weather: Warm and sunny

BBC Weather

It will be a dry and fine day with further warm sunny spells today.

Cloud will gradually thicken from the north and west though, turning the sunshine a little hazy.

Maximum temperature: 25C (77F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC London Live updates on Tuesday 29 August

BBC London News

Good morning.

We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.

If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top