BBC London Live: Latest updates

Getty Images

Could Dagenham become home to the newest Hollywood studio?

A new study suggests a business park at Dagenham East is the perfect location for a Hollywood-style studio space.

The study team, led by the economic consultancy SQW, found that planned expansions at UK film studios are not enough to meet growing demand for large purpose built film stages, driven by an increase big-budget TV and film productions.

Film's such as 'Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron' and 'Doctor Strange', as well as UK TV dramas including Netflix's 'Black Mirror' have recently been filmed in the borough.

The area was singled out for regeneration because of its "significantly large size" and location midway between the City and the M25.

A studio at Dagenham East could generate around 780 full time jobs in the local area and £35m for the economy", the report found.

"We were known for producing cars in the last century but today we aspire to produce blockbuster films" Leader of Barking Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "There are already amazing productions being made in Dagenham and I know these new studios will have us hot on the heels of Hollywood for blockbuster movies, showing the world that London is open to creativity, business and talent."

Barking and Dagenham Council is now inviting expressions of interest from investors.