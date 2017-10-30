London skyline

BBC London Live: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Online dating couple 'plotted bombing'
  2. Custody deaths review urges shake-up
  3. New London hire bikes revealed
  4. Temperance time capsules unearthed
  5. Updates on Monday 30 October

Watch: 'Dolphin' seen in the River Thames

A mobile phone user has filmed what appears to be a dolphin swimming in the River Thames near Putney Bridge.

Experts say it could've been a harbour porpoise, which are more common.

Despite sightings of dolphins in London being rare, earlier this year another was spotted near the Palace of Westminster.

Severe accident: A3220 London northbound

BBC News Travel

A3220 London northbound severe accident, at Kempsford Gardens.

A3220 London - A3220 Warwick Road in Earl's Court closed and queuing traffic northbound at the Kempsford Gardens junction, because of an accident.

Dagenham earmarked for new 'Hollywood studio'

Filming in London
Getty Images

Could Dagenham become home to the newest Hollywood studio?

A new study suggests a business park at Dagenham East is the perfect location for a Hollywood-style studio space.

The study team, led by the economic consultancy SQW, found that planned expansions at UK film studios are not enough to meet growing demand for large purpose built film stages, driven by an increase big-budget TV and film productions.

Film's such as 'Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron' and 'Doctor Strange', as well as UK TV dramas including Netflix's 'Black Mirror' have recently been filmed in the borough.

The area was singled out for regeneration because of its "significantly large size" and location midway between the City and the M25.

A studio at Dagenham East could generate around 780 full time jobs in the local area and £35m for the economy", the report found.

"We were known for producing cars in the last century but today we aspire to produce blockbuster films" Leader of Barking Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "There are already amazing productions being made in Dagenham and I know these new studios will have us hot on the heels of Hollywood for blockbuster movies, showing the world that London is open to creativity, business and talent."

Barking and Dagenham Council is now inviting expressions of interest from investors.

Ghostwatch: The BBC spoof that duped a nation

Ghostwatch presenters
BBC

It was billed as a spoof, but many of Ghostwatch's 11 million viewers were taken in by the BBC's fake investigation, which in one tragic case led to a teenager taking his own life. On its 25th anniversary, his parents and the creator of the show talk about its impact.

It's Halloween night in 1992, and families across the UK are excitedly huddled around the television.

Saturday night TV is at its peak - Gladiators has just premiered on ITV, Casualty is enjoying its seventh series and Noel's House Party is pulling in 15 million viewers a week.

But tonight's big draw is the BBC's heavily-promoted Ghostwatch, a supposedly "live" investigation into paranormal activity being recorded at a family home in Northolt, north-west London.

Find out more here.

Trauma care at Royal London Hospital

On the frontline with staff at one of the London's busiest emergency departments.
Every year the Royal London's Major Trauma Centre treats 3,000 patients with the most life-threatening injuries.

Shire horses put to work at palace

There are fewer shire horses than giant pandas, so what's being done to save them?
The horses are being used at Kensington Palace to mow the wild meadow.

This afternoon's weather: Largely sunny, but chilly with cloud increasing later

BBC Weather

It will be a largely sunny day with light winds and only limited amounts of cloud.

However, it will remain rather cold.

Maximum Temperature: 11 C (52 F)

Severe disruption: London both ways

BBC News Travel

London both ways severe disruption, between A200 Queen Elizabeth Street and Tower Hill affecting Brodlove Lane.

London - Tower Bridge in City Of London closed and stationary traffic in both directions between the A200 Queen Elizabeth Street junction and the Tower Hill junction, because of a police incident. Diversion in operation - Routes Affected: 42,78,343,RV1. Congestion on A1203 The Highway to the Brodlove Lane junction and on A100 Tower Bridge Road to the Bricklayers Arms junction.

CEO Secrets: 'Trust your gut when recruiting staff'

BBC Business News

Cecile Reinaud is the founder of Seraphine - the UK's first line of fashionable maternity wear. Coming to London from France, she started as a one-woman company and now has global sales of £20m and employs 100 people.

Her biggest problem was learning how to hire the right people as her business grew.

Follow #CEOSecrets on our website here.

Today's photo of London

London skyline
Jason Hawkes

We used this wonderful photo by Jason Hawkes of the city's skyline as our banner, but we want a new picture every day to show off the capital.

Have you taken a photo of your part of London which you think would be suitable? If so, email it in high resolution (2048 x 1152 or 1680 x 945) to london.locallive@bbc.co.uk.

Next generation of London hire bikes launched

Severe accident: A301 London northbound

BBC News Travel

A301 London northbound severe accident, between A301 Waterloo Bridge and A4200 Kingsway affecting Trafalgar Square.

A301 London - A301 Strand Underpass (Kingsway Tunnel) in Aldwych closed and queuing traffic northbound between the A301 Waterloo Bridge junction and Holborn, because of an accident involving a motorbike. Diversion in operation - for bus route 521. Congestion on A4 Trafalgar Square to the Trafalgar Square junction and on A3036 Lambeth Palace Road to Lambeth Bridge.

The secrets underneath Euston's old Temperance Hospital

BBC Inside Out

While pulling down the old Temperance Hospital near Euston Station in London for the new HS2 train line, developers uncovered not one, but two, exciting finds - time capsules dating back to the Victorian era.

Dan Cruicksank has gone back in time with the team behind the discovery, to find out what the capsules tell us about the hospital and the old Temperance movement.

Watch the full story on Inside Out London on Monday 30 October 2017 at 19:30 GMT on BBC One.

Teenage boy stabbed to death in Croydon

Met Police sign
PA

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in south London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Police were called to North End, in Croydon, at about 19:00 GMT and found a boy - believed to be aged 17 years old - with "serious stab injuries".

He was given first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene. A murder investigation has now begun.

Police say they know the victim's identity and are attempting to locate the teenager's next of kin.

No arrests have been made so far, Scotland Yard said.

Travel: Trains delayed and cancelled between Stevenage and London Kings Cross

BBC London Travel

BBC Radio London Travel

Trains are being cancelled or delayed between Stevenage and London Kings Cross / Moorgate via Potters Bar after a person was hit by a service near Hatfield. Disruption is expected until 12:00 GMT.

There are minor delays on London Tramlink because of faulty tram.

Today's weather: Largely sunny, but chilly with cloud increasing later

BBC Weather

Chilly at first, with a ground frost across for many places of outer London.

A largely sunny day then follows, with light winds and only limited amounts of cloud.However, it will remain rather cold.

Maximum Temperature: 11 C (52 F)

BBC London Live updates on Monday 30 October

BBC London News

Good morning.

We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.

If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.

