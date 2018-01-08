Piccadilly Circus

BBC London Live: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Strikes begin in train safety row
  2. KPMG quits Grenfell inquiry amid furore
  3. The British designer catching the stars' attention
  4. Updates on Monday 8 January

Travel update: Severe disruption on London Underground

There is currently severe delays on the District, Circle and Piccadilly Lines.

Disruption to the Piccadilly Line is being caused by an earlier signal fault at King's Cross; while delays on the Circle and District Lines are due to a signal failure at Gloucester Road.

Elsewhere there is a good service on the rest of the London Underground network, apart from the London Overground where there are separate planned closures between Hackney Downs and Chingford; and between Barking and Gospel Oak.

BBC London live updates on Monday 8 January

BBC London News

Good morning.

We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.

If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.

