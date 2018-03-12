BBC London Live: Latest updates

Getty Images Sadiq Khan wants tech firms to take hate speech more seriously

The Mayor of London has called for stricter regulation, including large fines to force technology companies to take the issue of hate speech more seriously.

"We can't assume that tech companies will find the solutions by themselves," Sadiq Khan told the BBC.

Sadiq Khan said companies have to be "chivvied and cajoled to take action".

Mr Khan will reveal examples of abuse he has personally received during his keynote speech at South By South West (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, later today.