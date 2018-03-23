BBC London Live: As it happened

A40 Greater London westbound severe accident, at Target Roundabout affecting A3220 West Cross Route.
Pensioner's fury over 'exorbitant' garage rent rise
Simon Allin
Local Democracy Reporter, Enfield
A pensioner has hit out at Enfield Council over "exorbitant" increases in garage rents that mean he will be forced to move his car elsewhere.
Michael Mercer, of Latymer Road, Edmonton, took on responsibility for his garage from his son two years ago, when the rent was £50 per month.
But since then the cost has soared to £140 per month - and the 76-year-old said he would be looking on the open market for a new place to keep his car.
Mr Mercer accused the council of "screwing pensioners" to find money for other services after being hit by funding cuts from central government.
"I think it is scandalous," he said. "Old-age pensioners hit with an increase of that magnitude - what are they supposed to do?
"I want to keep the costs to a minimum, and up to now was paying £50 per month. We had a note through the door saying from now on it is going to be £120 per month.
"We have only been given a limited time to find somewhere else.
Enfield Council claims rents in the borough were increased to reflect market rates.
'Much needed' overhaul for Hatch End school
Adam Shaw
Local Democracy Reporter, Harrow
A secondary school is set for a "much needed" overhaul, which will include the introduction of a new sports pitch.
Hatch End High School will see its "outdated" single storey teaching blocks demolished as part of the project to make way for the field.
It will also benefit from a showpiece three storey building at the front of its grounds as it seeks to develop for the future.
Harrow Council's planning committee unanimously agreed to approve the plans at the school, with several councillors praising the positive impact this will have on the area as a whole.
Cllr Christine Robson said: "Anyone who knows the school will know that it is in great need of it.
"The redesign and redistribution of the open space can only be a good thing, and the space at the front is currently sterile and unused. To put a new building there is a good idea."
Her words were echoed by Cllr Simon Brown who pointed out that the new building will serve to improve the educational facilities at the school.
Crisis in Sutton after Ofsted fails council’s SEND service
Inside Croydon
Sutton’s provision for children with disabilities and special education needs (SEND) has failed an Ofsted inspection, with the inspector’s criticisms aimed squarely at the council leadership.
Police officer gets final written warning over unpaid train ticket
A volunteer Metropolitan Police officer has been given a final written warning for gross misconduct after using his warrant card instead a valid ticket to travel on a train from Waterloo station to Epsom in Surrey on two days in June 2017.
Special constable Larry Crawford appeared at a misconduct hearing yesterday, where the chair found the allegations "proven as gross misconduct" but issued the written warning in light of "mitigating evidence".
The warning will remain on his file for 18 months and means that any future misconduct may result in dismissal.
London's grassroots culture scene gets £1m boost
Killer jailed for life over Newham flatmate murder
Heathrow expansion could 'start in December 2020'
This afternoon will be dry with sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud. A gentle to moderate south to south-westerly breeze.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 13°C (50 to 55°F).
Westfield pulls plug on £15m payment for tram network
Inside Croydon
Westfield and Hammerson have pulled a promised £15million investment in Croydon town centre.
The money was to have gone towards the cost of the “Dingwall Loop”, some extra track near East Croydon on which trams could be diverted to make it easier for cars to enter the car parks of the long-promised supermall.
Severe disruption: A3220 London both ways
Severe congestion: A219 London both ways
Murder remains unsolved 30 years on
Police are making a fresh attempt to solve a murder which happened 30 years ago.
Debbie Linsley, 26, from Bromley, south-east London, was stabbed to death on the 14.16 train from Orpington to London Victoria on Wednesday, 23 March 1988.
She fought off her killer and traces of blood from another person were found at the scene, enabling detectives to establish a full DNA profile of the suspect.
The Metropolitan Police's A/DI Susan Stansfield, who is leading the investigation, said the force is appealing for people who may recall being on the train and seeing something or having suspicious conversations: "Have you had an unusual, out-of-the-blue conversation with someone about the murder in the intervening years?
"Has someone confided in you with information only the killer would know?"
Debbie's father Arthur Linsley said: "I appealed in 2013 for those who had suspicions about a partner, a friend or a relative to please come forward and I renew that appeal now on this anniversary of Debbie’s death."
Government knife crime campaign uses teenagers' true stories
Severe accident: A205 London both ways
Tonight's weather: Becoming cloudy and drizzly
Dry for a time overnight, but cloud will thicken with some rain or drizzle moving in from the west, this generally light and patchy. Winds will be mostly light.
Minimum temperature: 5 to 8°C (41 to 46°F).
Man in 'life-threatening condition' after Lambeth stabbing
A man is in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Kennington, Lambeth, this morning.
The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, was found at 11:38 on Kennington Road, near to the junction with Black Prince Road, with "serious chest injuries".
The Metropolitan Police say they have not made any arrests, however detectives are currently treating the stabbing "as an attempted murder".
Shopping centre stabbing victim named
Watch: Would you travel in a driverless pod?
There's been much talk about driverless cars, but one of the largest city trials is taking place in south east London.
For 18 months, specialists have been monitoring how comfortable Londoners are with the technology and if they feel safe.
They've been trialled around the Greenwich Peninsula, and so far researchers say the results are encouraging.
But are driverless pods safe?
Bestival drug death suspect in court
Gang hunted after family threatened
Murder accused 'screamed abuse at nanny'
Charlton job a fairytale - Bowyer
In a similar case at Northamptonshire Police, an officer was dismissed for failing to pay for a rail ticket that would have cost about £15.50.
Parsons Green Tube bomber jailed for life
London's grassroots culture scene gets £1m boost
EastEnders knife crime story 'can help'
Heathrow expansion could 'start in December 2020'
Afternoon weather: Dry, sunny and breezy
This afternoon will be dry with sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud. A gentle to moderate south to south-westerly breeze.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 13°C (50 to 55°F).
Parsons Green Tube bomber due to be sentenced
The teenager who was found guilty of the 2017's Parsons Green Tube bombing is due to be sentenced today.
Ahmed Hassan's bomb partially exploded on a London Underground train on 15 September, injuring about 50 people.
A jury at the Old Bailey took just a day to find the 18-year-old, from Surrey, guilty of attempted murder.
Tumour survivor breaks Atlantic record
'Suspicious vehicle' at Westfield Shopping Centre
Murder remains unsolved 30 years on
However, after taking more than 1,200 statements, eliminating more than 650 people as potential suspects and offering a £20,000 reward for anyone with information, police have no suspects and made no arrests.
Government knife crime campaign uses teenagers' true stories
The true stories of teenagers who have been stabbed are being used in a new campaign to reduce knife crime.
The £1.35m series of advertisements, funded by the government, will run on social media and digital channels and are aimed at 10-21 year olds.
A dedicated website - called #knifefree -has been set up to provide advice and suggest support services.
Queen to start the London Marathon
Attacker yells 'Muslim go home' at Sikh
Watch: The headlines from BBC London
Tolu Adeoye has the latest news from the capital.
London weather: Cloudy with small chance of rain
Cloudy and damp this morning.
Good spells of sunshine later with a small chance of isolated showers in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 12 to 13C (52 to 55F)