BBC London Live: As it happened

Simon Allin

A pensioner has hit out at Enfield Council over "exorbitant" increases in garage rents that mean he will be forced to move his car elsewhere.

Michael Mercer, of Latymer Road, Edmonton, took on responsibility for his garage from his son two years ago, when the rent was £50 per month.

But since then the cost has soared to £140 per month - and the 76-year-old said he would be looking on the open market for a new place to keep his car. Mr Mercer accused the council of "screwing pensioners" to find money for other services after being hit by funding cuts from central government.

"I think it is scandalous," he said. "Old-age pensioners hit with an increase of that magnitude - what are they supposed to do?

"I want to keep the costs to a minimum, and up to now was paying £50 per month. We had a note through the door saying from now on it is going to be £120 per month.

"We have only been given a limited time to find somewhere else.

Enfield Council claims rents in the borough were increased to reflect market rates.