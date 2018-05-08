BBC London Live: Latest updates

Disruption to trains travelling from Reading towards Paddington is expected to last until the end of the day, according to National Rail. Great Western Railway services are being affected by "high track temperatures" in the Slough area which means some trains are being delayed or altered.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Travel: Paddington disruption to last all day
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
Disruption to trains travelling from Reading towards Paddington is expected to last until the end of the day, according to National Rail.
Great Western Railway services are being affected by "high track temperatures" in the Slough area which means some trains are being delayed or altered.
Travel: Severe delays on Central Line
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
For the latest travel updates follow @BBCTravelAlert.
Good morning
BBC London News
Good morning.
We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.
If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.