Thames

BBC London Live: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Rail industry plans fares shake-up
  2. Shot 13-year-old was 'innocent bystander'
  3. Volunteers with speed guns strike back
  4. Updates on Tuesday, 8 May

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Travel: Paddington disruption to last all day

BBC London Travel

BBC Radio London Travel

Disruption to trains travelling from Reading towards Paddington is expected to last until the end of the day, according to National Rail.

Great Western Railway services are being affected by "high track temperatures" in the Slough area which means some trains are being delayed or altered.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

BBC London News

Good morning.

We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.

If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top