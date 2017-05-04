BBC Local Live: North West of England
- Voting under way in Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region mayoral election
- People in Lancashire vote in county council election
- Two men on a motorbike opened fire at a bar in Manchester city centre
- Man believed to be injured in Kirkby shooting urged to come forward
- GMP fined after interviews with victims got lost in post
- Job losses as engineering company to close Leyland site
- Updates on Thursday 4 May
A guide to local elections
BBC Politics
As voters go to the polls in local and mayoral elections, here's the BBC Politics guide to what's going on and where...
£12m funding boost for new Stockbridge Village homes
More than £12m is being invested in a project to build new homes in Stockbridge Village.
Villages Housing Association has plans for 90 new properties over the next 10 years.
Sixty-four will be "extra care homes" while 26 will be bungalows as Knowsley Council expects a significant rise in the numbers of older people living in the area by 2021.
Football: Man Utd boss 'humiliating' his players, says Sutton
BBC Sport
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is "humiliating players" by questioning their commitment, says ex-Blackburn striker Chris Sutton.
Mourinho has appeared to criticise the desire of Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones to return from injuries.
Sutton told BBC Radio 5 live Mourinho was "running the risk of turning the dressing room against him".
"To call them out for not playing through the pain barrier is deeply unfair," he added.
Manchester care home investigated over man's road death
A care home is being investigated by police over the death of a vulnerable man who left the building unaccompanied and was hit by a lorry.
The 70-year-old died after leaving the Nada Residential and Nursing Home in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, in February.
Police are looking into safeguarding issues at the home as the victim was subject to a safeguarding order and should not have been unsupervised.
The Care Quality Commission has since found the home to be "unsafe".
How the BBC reports polling day
The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates.
The basic principle behind due impartiality in political coverage is set out in the agreement accompanying the BBC Charter.
This requires the BBC over time to give due weight and prominence to the main strands of argument and main parties.
There are detailed guidelines on how the BBC covers elections, including on polling day, here.
BreakingHolbrook appointed St Helens head coach
St Helens appoint Sydney Roosters assistant Justin Holbrook as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract.Read more
Job losses as engineering firm to close Leyland site
An automotive engineering company is closing its site in Leyland, resulting in job losses.
Torotrak, who also have a site at Silverstone, said in a statement that part of the decision was to "reduce the ongoing cash operating costs".
The firm, which develops technologies to improve vehicle fuel consumption, started a consultation with employees in January.
Some staff may be transferred to the Silverstone site and up to 40 people are being made redundant, the BBC understands.
Weather: Sunny but breezy
BBC Weather
Plenty of blue skies this afternoon but the breeze will make it feel cooler. Highs of 17C.
Football: Koeman 'dreams' of coaching Barcelona
BBC Sport
Everton boss Ronald Koeman dreams of coaching former club Barcelona, he has told Catalan newspaper Sport.
But the ex-defender, who spent six years at the Spanish club from 1989 to 1995, says he is committed to getting Everton into the Champions League.
Koeman, 54, is in the first season of a three-year contract having arrived from Southampton last summer.
He has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp after Luis Enrique said he was stepping down at the end of the season.
Latest headlines for the North West
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J22 for A62 Manchester Road and J23 for A6410.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise between J22, A62 (Failsworth) and J23, A6410 (Ashton Under Lyne), because of a lorry fire. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Force fined after interviews with victims got lost in post
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been fined £150,000 after footage of interviews with victims of violent or sexual crimes got lost in the post.
DVDs, which showed three victims talking openly, were sent unencrypted by GMP to the Serious Crime Analysis Section of the National Crime Agency by recorded delivery in 2015.
The discs were never received or found.
The force was fined after the Information Commissioner's Office found GMP had breached data protection law and did not have appropriate measures in place to guard against accidental loss.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the DVDs were sent in accordance to guidelines but when the "potential loss did become apparent" it did "everything possible to try to find the disks and immediately informed" those involved in the interviews.
The force no longer uses postal deliveries for sensitive information.
Appeal raises more than £50k after cancer research centre fire
More than £50,000 has been raised in an emergency fundraising appeal to help the Cancer Research UK Institute at Manchester's Christie Hospital recover, after the serious fire there last week.
Firefighters tackled the blaze in the first-floor plant room and roof space of the building in Wilmslow Road on 26 April.
The head of the Institute, Professor Richard Marais, says they have been fortunate that most of their work has escaped damage.
Nearly 400 scientists worked in the building and he says they are looking for an alternative place to work.
Election 2017: English mayoral candidates
BBC Politics
Six regions of England are holding elections for newly created combined authority mayors today.
Check who is running in each area with this BBC Politics guide.
These new mayors' remits will cover multiple local authorities, in mostly urban areas.
Their main responsibility will be to decide their region's economic strategy, and many will have powers covering other areas such as transport and housing.
However, their exact powers will vary according to the terms of the agreements each region has made with the government.
'Clown' burglars threaten pregnant woman
Two men armed with an axe "terrified" a pregnant woman and her partner during a break-in.
The men smashed through patio doors at the house on Leigh Road in Hindley Green at about 22:15 BST on Tuesday before forcing the woman to the ground.
They then demanded cash, before making off along Thomas Street.
Greater Manchester Police said the woman was "not seriously injured", but was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Lancashire schools’ digital help to keep fit
Lancashire Post
Health-conscious youngsters at two Preston schools are using technology to make keeping fit fun.
Rugby Union: Sale Sharks boss accepts responsibility for poor season
BBC Sport
Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond says he takes some responsibility for their performances this season.
Going into their final Premiership game on Saturday, Sale cannot finish higher than their current 10th place after finishing sixth last season.
The Sharks also won just once in the Champions Cup and had a 10-game losing streak during the campaign.
"I'm disappointed with my running of the place over the last seven or eight months," said Diamond.
Liverpool's Great Howard Street roadworks are only just beginning
Liverpool Echo
Commuters have faced months of misery because of work in Great Howard Street in Liverpool city centre - but the main project is only just starting.
Arsonist attempted to trap neighbours
A man tried to trap his neighbours in their home while he torched their flat, a court has been told.
Jason Richmond, 46, was jailed for eight years and six months at Manchester Crown Court, after admitting arson with intent to endanger life.
Richmond, of Peel Terrace, Dukinfield, set fire to the property and then tied its front door with rope, said Greater Manchester Police.
The couple escaped but their pet cats were killed in the fire.
Travel: Traffic 'slow moving' on M6 in Cheshire despite lanes reopening
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
The M6 northbound through Cheshire is still "slow moving" police say, despite all lanes being reopened between junctions 18 and 19 after an earlier crash.
One of Cheshire Police's officers tweeted this picture at 09:00 of traffic between junctions 16 and 17.
Appeal for absconded prisoner
A man has absconded from prison after being released on temporary licence.
Michael Green, 36, from Macclesfield, was jailed for four years for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply in 2016 and failed to return to HMP Kirkham on Tuesday.
He is described as 5ft 5in, with blue eyes and brown hair, and numerous ear piercings and tattoos.
Green is thought to have links to the Lancashire, Cheshire and Staffordshire areas and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
New centre to 'keep births in city'
A new birth centre is being created in Salford to ensure babies can still be born in the city.
Ingleside in Swinton will take over the service when Salford Royal hospital's centre closes in September.
Complex births will take place at hospitals in Manchester or Bolton.
Salford City Council, which is funding the £2m refurbishment, said it was important for mothers to "have the choice of giving birth in the city".
Football: Manchester United left-back out with foot injury
BBC Sport
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.
Shaw, 21, is set to see a specialist to determine the extent of the injury after a scan on Monday revealed he has ligament damage.
The England defender left the field after only nine minutes of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea at Old Trafford.
United boss Jose Mourinho confirmed Shaw will not play again this season at a news conference on Wednesday.
Kirkby shooting: Police urge second injured man to come forward
Merseyside Police have urged a second man they believe was injured in a shooting in Kirkby on Wednesday to come forward.
Patrols have been increased after a 17-year-old was shot in his leg near the William Hill bookmakers on Park Brow Drive.
He is in a serious but not life threatening condition in hospital, Merseyside Police say.
Officers think it was a targeted attack but say they are keeping an open mind about the attack.
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, between J16 for A666 and J15 for M61 affecting J17 for A56 Prestwich.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M60 anticlockwise between J16, A666 (Pendlebury) and J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange), because of an accident. Congestion to J17, A56 (Prestwich).
Shots fired at Deansgate bar by men on motorbike
Two men on a motorbike opened fire on the Living Room Bar in Manchester's Deansgate last night, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said it happened at about 22:15, when the two men fired shots at the bar before fleeing.
A spokesman said one man suffered a "minor" injury, but it was not as a result of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Travel: Long delays on M6 in Cheshire after crash
BBC News Travel
Drivers are being warned of long delays this morning on the M6 northbound in Cheshire after an earlier crash.
Highways England says a fuel spillage has also been treated and two lanes remain shut between junctions 18 and 19 for barrier repairs.
Weather: Plenty of sunshine
BBC Weather
After a chilly start, it will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine. There will be a keen northeasterly breeze but it will feel warm in the sunshine. Highs of 17C.
Voting under way in mayoral and county council elections
Polls are open for people to choose Greater Manchester's first combined authority mayor and the first metropolitan mayor for the Liverpool City Region and for Lancastrians to vote for 84 councillors across 12 districts in the county council election.
Votes can be cast between 07:00 and 22:00.
Severe accident: M62 Greater Manchester westbound
M62 Greater Manchester westbound severe accident, between J20 for A627 and J19 for A6046 affecting J21 for A640.
M62 Greater Manchester - Delays, two lanes blocked and queuing traffic on M62 westbound between J20 A627(M) Rochdale and J19, A6046 (Heywood), because of an accident. Congestion to J21, A640 (Milnrow).
Join us for today's live news coverage
Good morning! We'll be with you until 18:00 today with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the North West of England.