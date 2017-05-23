Manchester incident: Latest updates
Summary
- Greater Manchester Police say there have been number of fatalities
- People are urged to stay away from the area around Manchester Arena
- Sources say police are treating the blast as a possible terrorist incident
- Rail lines blocked at nearby Manchester Victoria station
- Ariana Grande concert was evacuated
- A spokesman for the singer confirms she is unharmed
Unaccompanied children 'were hysterical'
Anne-Marie was at the concert with her 13-year-old daughter. She told BBC 5 live everybody "went into absolute panic".
"You just felt this utter shud of the building and... there seemed to be a smog at the top of the stadium and around you.
"People were dropping to the floor and thought there might be a gunman in there. Unfortunately the security were at a loss as much as anybody else and it was just each to their own.
"There were a hell of a lot of children in the building unaccompanied tonight.
I was trying to offer my support to a number of girls who were there on their own who were hysterical. They were around my daughter’s age if not younger."
Witness says people were 'crushed on the floor'
Rachel from Barnsley told BBC Radio Manchester she was in Block 213 of Manchester Arena.
She was with her 14-year-old daughter. To avoid the usual delays exiting the arena at the end of a show they decided to make their way out just before the end.
"As we were going out we heard an almighty bang. At first I thought we'd missed something in the concert.
"As we turned around the corner there was an horrific stampede of people coming down the steps, people falling on floor.
"I grabbed my daughter and we just ran.
"There were people being crushed on the floor."
Paramedics arrive to treat patients
Emergency services arrive at the scene of the Manchester Arena "blast".
'It was terrifying... people were crying everywhere'
College student Sebastian Diaz, 19, of Newcastle, echoed other witnesses' descriptions of mass panic at the end of the concert.
"Ariana Grande had just finished her last song and there was a huge bang. I just saw running and it was just instinct to run," he said.
"We actually ended up in a corridor and it was a dead end. It was terrifying.
"I found the main doors and people were crying everywhere. Back at the hotel people were crying and on their phones."
'Bear with us' - ambulance service
'Possible terrorist incident'
Daniel Sandford
Home Affairs Correspondent
The North West Counter Terrorism Unit is treating the incident in Manchester as a possible terrorist incident, sources said.
Senior national Counter-Terrorism officers are assembling in London and are liaising with the Home Office.
Early estimates put the number of fatalities in double figures, but these are very early stages.
Blast 'from back of arena' - witness
Calvin Welsford, 18, of Bristol: "I was in the front row and it seemed to happen at the very back of the arena.
"It almost sounded like a gunshot. That's how I would describe it. It was very loud.
"I looked around and people were just spilling down, heading out of the building.
"I was actually having an asthma attack. It was sheer panic. Security told us we needed to leave but they were very caring. People were crying."
Eyewitness: Some of the injured 'looked dead'
A witness says he saw "about 30" people scattered at Manchester Arena, some who "looked dead".
'There were bodies everywhere'
BBC Radio Manchester
An eyewitness told BBC Radio Manchester what they saw...
Ambulance staff issue plea
In pictures: Police at the scene
Police have advised people to avoid the area and will release details of the casualty bureau as soon as possible.
'We don't know if this is the end'
Pat Carney, the council's spokesman for the city centre, said everyone's thoughts were with the families of those killed and injured.
"It's a very easy target - a concert hall where young people are enjoying music," he said.
"The public are really co-operating by staying away from what is basically now a crime site.
"The world we live in, police and the council have emergency procedures that we practise all the time.
"Obviously everyone in the city is shocked, having seen how young some of these people are
"The police are treating it as a live site, we don't know if this is the end or there are other incidents in that area... we don't know at the moment."
Bomb disposal squad near arena
Guardian journalist Frances Perraudin has tweeted this video of a Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal unit in the area.
'Sounded like gunshots'
Jade Baynes, who is from Hull, said she was told to run by armed police after leaving the arena.
The 18-year-old said she heard loud bangs and what sounded like gunshots just after the concert had finished.
She added: "There were just a loud bang and a flash and everyone tried to scramble out.
"An alarm came on telling everyone to stay calm but leave as quickly as possible."
Explosion 'in foyer', say police
British Transport Police have issued a statement saying its officers had responded to reports of an explosion in the foyer of Manchester Arena.
Hospital staff expecting 'mass casualties'
Manchester Evening News journalist tweets...
#RoomForManchester
A number of people living in Manchester are offering accommodation to those who have been stranded in the city, using the hashtag #RoomForManchester on Twitter.
'It was bedlam'
Concert-goer Josh Elliott, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, described what happened inside the arena as the gig finished.
"A bang went off and everyone stopped and screamed... we basically hit the deck," he said.
"It was bedlam… it was horrific
"We got up when we thought it was safe and got out as quickly as possible.
"People were just crying and in tears... police cars were everywhere."
"We just wanted to get out as quickly as possible because we didn't know what was going on."
The latest from Greater Manchester Police
Details of a casualty bureau number will follow shortly, Greater Manchester Police tweets...
'They told us to keep running'
Michelle Sullivan, from Huddersfield, was attending the concert with her daughters, aged 12 and 15.
"It was really scary," she said. "Just as the lights have gone down we heard a really loud explosion... Everybody screamed.
"When we got out they just said 'keep on running, keep on running'."
Singer Ariana Grande confirmed safe
A spokesman for singer Ariana Grande, who was performing at the arena, has said she was OK.
Concert-goers flee the scene
A Twitter user posted a video of Manchester Arena following reports of a "huge bang".
