Manchester incident: Latest updates

Anne-Marie was at the concert with her 13-year-old daughter. She told BBC 5 live everybody "went into absolute panic".

"You just felt this utter shud of the building and... there seemed to be a smog at the top of the stadium and around you.

"People were dropping to the floor and thought there might be a gunman in there. Unfortunately the security were at a loss as much as anybody else and it was just each to their own.

"There were a hell of a lot of children in the building unaccompanied tonight.

I was trying to offer my support to a number of girls who were there on their own who were hysterical. They were around my daughter’s age if not younger."