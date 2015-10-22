Ferry on Mersey

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 22 October
  2. News, sport, weather and travel updates return from 08:00 on Friday

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

Weather: Remaining mainly dry

BBC Weather

There will be some clear spells overnight and it will be staying dry.

BBC

Feeling a little colder than last night, with light to moderate southerly winds

On North West Tonight: Cheshire Police criticised and teen in court accused of killing PC

Annabel Tiffin

Presenter, BBC North West Tonight

Coming up on tonight's programme, the Home Secretary has criticised Cheshire Constabulary for not having a single black officer.

And we have the latest on today's court appearance for a teenager accused of killing a police officer who was struck by a car that mounted a central reservation on Merseyside.

Watch more on BBC One at 18:30

Travel: Special service on Northern Rail between Southport and Manchester

BBC Travel

There is a reduced rail service on Northern Rail between Southport and Manchester Victoria and between Southport and Manchester Airport due to engineering works.

More from BBC Travel.

Hillsborough fan 'saved by good CPR' on the pitch

Ben Schofield

Hillsborough reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

A Hillsborough survivor would have died if he had been carried away from the terraces on a makeshift stretcher, according to a medical expert.

The jury at the new inquests has seen how the fan was caught in the crush in Pen 3 and then resuscitated on the pitch by a GP, instead of being taken to the other end of the pitch, as dozens of other injured fans were.

The jury has heard how there was some "very good" CPR carried out in the aftermath of the disaster.

Home Secretary wrong to criticise forces over lack of black officers, PCC says

Jessica Robbins

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy has criticised the timing of the Home Secretary's speech condemning forces for a lack of officers from black and ethnic backgrounds.

Cheshire Police was one of four singled out by Theresa May for having no black officers, although their chief constable said they actually have 13.

Ms Kennedy says the Merseyside force, which has 3.4% of officers from black and ethnic backgrounds, is facing severe budget cuts and that now is not the time for such comments.

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Emma Stanley

Reporter, BBC News Online

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- The trial of Clayton Williams, 18, and four others in connection with the death of Merseyside PC Dave Philips is likely to take place in Preston.

- Four medical experts begin giving evidence at the Hillsborough Inquests, as the hearings in Warrington enter a new phase.

- Merseyside's police and crime commissioner criticises the timing of the Home Secretary's speech condemning forces for a lack of officers from black and ethnic backgrounds as they face more cuts.

Football: Fans say Liverpool manager is 'special' normal one

Stuart Pollitt

Reporter, BBC North West Tonight

I traveled to Germany for the match between Mainz and Borussia Dortmund - two of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's former clubs - to assess fans' views on his move to the Premier League.

Football fan
BBC

Klopp spent 18 years as a player and then manager at Mainz before moving to Dortmund, where he won the Bundesliga twice and reached the Champions League final. 

Police appeal after aggravated burglary in Kensington

Detectives from Merseyside Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary at a house in Kensington in the early hours of this morning.

Three masked men wearing dark clothing entered a property on Albert Edward Road while the people inside were asleep, before demanding cash and assaulting the occupants.

Both victims sustained only minor injuries, but were left shaken by their ordeal, police said.  

Lack of black officers in Cheshire 'a real disappointment', police chief says

Cheshire's chief constable has reacted to aclaim by the Home Secretary that the county has no black police officers, saying that situation - which he "broadly recognises" to be true - was a "real disappointment".

Cheshire Chief Constable Simon Byrne
BBC

Discussing the issue, Simon Byrne said Cheshire's population was "made up broadly of people from a white background and the number of black people is relatively small - and also we're quite an affluent county where employment levels are high - so we're trying to recruit people from quite a small pool".

However, he said the force was being "complacent" about the "hugely important issue" and had been actively trying to recruit people from university and business backgrounds in Liverpool and Manchester.

Medical experts start evidence at Hillsborough inquests

Ben Schofield

Hillsborough reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Four medical experts have begun giving evidence at the Hillsborough Inquests, as the hearings in Warrington enter a new phase. 

The jury's heard about how the pressure in the crowd might have affected those standing in it - and how, according to one of the medics, some "very good" CPR was carried out after the crushing.

Football: Jurgen Klopp's message to Liverpool fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tweets a message to fans ahead of tonight's match against Russian Rubin Kazan tonight at Anfield.

Free wi-fi for five Merseyrail underground stations

Free wi-fi is now available at five underground stations in Merseyside.

Central Station
Google

The stations are: Liverpool Central, Moorfields, James Street, Hamilton Square and Conway Park.

Wi-fi will be introduced at Lime Street lower level and Old Hall Street stations by the end of the year, according to Merseyrail.

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- The trial of Clayton Williams, 18, and four others in connection with the death of Merseyside Police officer PC Dave Philips is likely to take place in Preston.

- Ten people have been arrested in raids across Sefton and Knowsley as part of a 10-month major investigation into drug dealing and organised crime on Merseyside.

- Four medical experts have begun giving evidence at the Hillsborough Inquests, as the hearings in Warrington enter a new phase.

Five appear in court in connection with PC Phillips' death

Andy Gill

Reporter, BBC North West Tonight

The teenager accused of the murder of PC Dave Phillips, who was struck by a car in Wallasey earlier this month, has appeared in court.

PC Dave Philips and family
Merseyside Police

Clayton Williams, 18, appeared via video link for the preliminary hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Philip Stuart, who is charged with burglary in connection with PC Dave Phillips' death and three others accused of assisting an offender also appeared in court via video link.

The trial is likely to take place in Preston on 7 March. Clayton Williams and Phillip Stuart were further remanded in custody.

Work set to start on Chester 'at risk' building

A Chester building listed as "at risk" by Historic England is set to be transformed after £679,000 was secured for conservation work.

Councillor Louise Gittins and Peter Barlow from Heritage England
Cheshire West and Chester Council

The gateway to the Chester Castle -  formally known as the Propylaeum - is receiving money from Historic England, Cheshire West and Chester Council and WREN.

Built between 1811 and 1815, the 200-year-old sandstone structure, designed by Chester-based architect Thomas Harrison, has had recent problems with falling masonry and subsidence.

A 3D laser survey of the building has been done and work is set to start in February.  

BreakingPolice death trial to be held in Preston

The trial of Clayton Williams and four others in connection with the death of Merseyside Police officer PC Dave Philips is likely to take place in Preston. 

A date for the trial has been set for 7 March next year.

Police appeal after racial abuse in Liverpool

Police are appealing for information after a man was verbally racially abused in Liverpool.

Man
Merseyside Police

The incident happened at a business premises on Priory Road, Anfield, on 7 August.  

Detectives have released CCTV of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries,

Football: Liverpool Ladies promote assistant to replace Matt Beard

BBC Sport

Liverpool Ladies have promoted Scott Rogers from assistant boss to manager to replace recently departed Matt Beard.

Scott Rogers
Liverpool Ladies

The 29-year-old worked under Beard for three years and helped the Reds win consecutive Women's Super League titles in 2013 and 2014.

Beard is taking over as Boston Breakers manager in the United States.

"I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to manage Liverpool Ladies," said Rogers, who was manager at Blackburn Rovers Ladies before he moved to Liverpool.

Chester Police cyber crime software team nominated for award

Giulia Bould

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

A team from Cheshire Police who developed software to halve the amount of time it takes to investigate incidents of child sex cyber crime have been nominated for a national award.

The Police Federation of England and Wales is holding its annual awards ceremony tonight in Wales.

It recognises the achievements of investigators working on complex cases under difficult circumstances. 

St. Helens cannabis farmer gets suspended prison sentence

St Helens Star

A man who ran a cannabis farm in a three bedroomed house he was renting in St. Helens has been given a suspended jail sentence

Travel: Traffic light failure causing disruption in Knotty Ash

Football: Liverpool Ladies announce new manager

Ian Kennedy

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport

Liverpool Ladies have announced Scott Rogers as their new manager. 

Scott Rogers
LFC

He has worked as the Reds' assistant manager under Matt Beard for three years.

Road closed in Cheshire for funeral

Football: Lazar Markovic can return to Liverpool if Fenerbahce agree

Giulia Bould

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

After confusion over whether the Reds boss can recall Lazar Markovic from his loan in Fenerbahce - it has emerged Liverpool can take him back in January if the Turkish side agree to it.

Lazar Markovic
Getty Images
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- Ten people have been arrested as Merseyside Police raid homes in Sefton and Knowsley looking for suspected drug dealers.

- The Hillsborough inquests have begun a new phase as the jury hears from medical experts who've examined how each of the 96 died.

- Cheshire Police does not have a single black officer, Theresa May has said.

Football: Martinez tips Mirallas to have 'massive say' in Everton schedule

Everton manager Roberto Martinez says Kevin Mirallas will have "massive say" in future games.

Ken Dodd to unveil Liver Bird in Liverpool city centre

Commuters in Liverpool will be greeted by a Liver Bird from today as The Spirit of Liverpool scuplture is moved to its new home in the city centre.

Ken Dodd
BBC

The 8ft (2.4m) statue is being relocated from the city's cruise liner terminal to its new perch in the shopping centre just outside Central Station. 

It will be unveiled by Liverpool entertainer Ken Dodd at 14:30 today.

Three more arrested after drugs raids in Sefton and Knowsley

A further three arrests have been made after raids in Sefton and Knowsley this morning targeting drug dealing and organised crime on Merseyside. 

Raids in Bootle
Merseyside Police

Two guns and ammunition have also been found and homes in Bootle, Waterloo, Maghull and Kirkby are still being searched. A total of 10 people will now be questioned.

Raids in Bootle
Merseyside Police
Fishing license checks on River Mersey

Environment Agency Fisheries Officers are in Warrington enforcing rod licences on the River Mersey today.

Roadworks in Chester cause chaos for shoppers

Chester Chronicle

Road closures and temporary traffic diversions around Gorse Stacks in the city are causing chaos, detracting shoppers from the area, local retailers say.

Travel: Lane closed on Queens Drive, Liverpool

BBC Travel

One lane is closed and there is slow traffic on the A5058 Queens Drive flyover southbound in Liverpool between the Thomas Drive junction and the Thingwall Road junction because of an accident.

More from BBC Travel.

CCTV image released after Anfield man racially abused

Liverpool Echo

Police have released CCTV images of man they would like to speak to after a businessman was racially abused in Anfield.

Detectives believe the man pictured may be able to assist with enquiries following the incident at a business premises on Priory Road.  

Football: Everton press conference

Mike Hughes

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport

I'm at Finch Farm in Liverpool for the Everton news conference where Roberto Martinez has been talking ahead of the Blues' match against Arsenal on Saturday.

Finch Farm
BBC

He said it was a significant boost to see Tom Cleverley and Steven Pienaar both play for the Under 21s this week. 

"I expect Kevin Mirallas to have a massive impact in the forthcoming weeks. He's been unlucky with injuries and a sending off," he said.

"Brendan Galloway keeps surprising everyone with his performances. He deserves his place in the Everton team." 

Man's body found in Crosby churchyard

Giulia Bould

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

A man's body has been found in a churchyard in Crosby. 

The 51-year-old from Liverpool was spotted by a passer-by in the grounds of St Luke's Church on Liverpool Road on Wednesday morning. 

Merseyside Police say are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.    

