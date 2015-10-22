A Hillsborough survivor would have died if he had been carried away from the terraces on a makeshift stretcher, according to a medical expert.

The jury at the new inquests has seen how the fan was caught in the crush in Pen 3 and then resuscitated on the pitch by a GP, instead of being taken to the other end of the pitch, as dozens of other injured fans were.

The jury has heard how there was some "very good" CPR carried out in the aftermath of the disaster.