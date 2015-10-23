Liverpool actor takes Call The Midwife character from screen to page
The Bookseller
Liverpool actor and Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann is taking his character Dr Turner off the small screen and in to the publishing world.
The actor has penned a nostalgic and historical diary describing what life would have been like for the doctor working as a GP in the east end of London in the 1950s.
"Patrick Turner is a fascinating, complex character that I've had the privilege to play for five years on television - so the chance to expand on his private thoughts and cares through writing about his experiences was not to be missed," McGann said.
Man admits taking photos up woman’s skirt in Chester nightclub
The council is planning to prioritise heritage projects to revamp buildings including St George's Hall and St Luke's "bombed out" church.
Councillors will be asked to commit to bringing in funding for 25 "heritage priorities" in a meeting next Friday
Baby orangutan born at Chester Zoo is named
A rare baby Sumatran orangutan has been named by keepers at Chester Zoo after staff confirmed she was a girl.
The six-week-old ape, who was born in September, has been called Siska after the specialist orangutan vet from Indonesia who spent three months working at the zoo.
It is estimated less than 6,500 Sumatran orangutans now remain in the wild as a result of destruction of habitat for logging, wholesale conversion of forest to palm oil plantations, fragmentation caused by roads and hunting.
Tenth person arrested after Sefton and Knowsley drugs raids
The proposals, which will be considered by the council next week, would see a joint venture company set up to take a minority stake in the Speke terminal, which would give the authority a cut of the profits.
Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said the airport "is a major Liverpool success story" and it is "clearly in the interests of the city and the city region for it to continue to grow".
"This opportunity to play a more active part in its future expansion and success makes it a sound investment for the council."
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside
Jenny Coleman
Reporter, BBC Local Live
Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- Liverpool City Council is planning to become a part owner of the city's John Lennon Airport.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
Weather: Cloud and rain spreading eastwards overnight
BBC Weather
It will stay cloudy with a freshening breeze tonight.
During the course of the night, a band of locally heavy and persistent rain will move eastwards into the area.
On North West Tonight: Council plans airport stake and cricketer's memories
Roger Johnson
Presenter, BBC North West Tonight
Coming up on the programme tonight, we have more on Liverpool City Council's plan to become a part owner of John Lennon Airport.
And one of Lancashire's finest cricketers, Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff, discusses his career and how he now prefers the quiet life.
Watch more on BBC One at 18:30.
Appeal to trace family of Allerton man
Lucinda Moore
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Liverpool Coroner's Office is appealing for the public's help in tracing the family of a man from Allerton.
Phillip Wilson, who was 61 and from Nursery Lane, died yesterday.
There are no suspicious circumstances. It's believed he has a brother who lives in Hong Kong.
Traditional railway signal box in Willaston restored
Chester Chronicle
The grand reopening of a traditional railway signal box at Hadlow Road Station in Willaston took visitors back to when it originally opened on 1 October 1866.
Victim who needed seven stitches forgives boyfriend who attacked her
Runcorn and Widnes World
A woman cut up her boyfriend’s t-shirt and shoe laces after she found text messages on his phone from another woman was then assaulted by him, a court has heard. But Paul Perry avoided going to jail after a judge heard that his victim had forgiven him.
Ex-Everton striker Marcus Bent admits drugs charge
Tom Mullen
Reporter, BBC News Online
Former Everton forward Marcus Bent has admitted possessing cocaine.
Bent, 37, appeared at Guildford Crown Court facing four charges stemming from an incident on 13 September.
He has denied charges of affray and possessing bladed articles, namely a meat cleaver and kitchen knife - but the former striker entered a plea of guilty to one count of possessing a Class A drug.
The case was adjourned until January and Bent, from Esher in Surrey, was bailed.
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside
Emma Stanley
Reporter, BBC News Online
Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- Liverpool City Council wants to own a share of John Lennon Airport, Mayor Joe Anderson has confirmed.
- A petition, calling on the government to stop its programme of cuts to Merseyside Police, has attracted more than 2,400 signatures.
- Liverpool City Council is hoping to attract more than £50m in grants to regenerate some of the city's most historic buildings.
Liver bird celebrated in museum's weekend festival
A celebration of Liverpool's iconic bird takes place this weekend at the Museum of Liverpool.
Zookeepers name Sumatran orangutan born at Chester Zoo
A rare baby Sumatran orangutan has been named by primate keepers at Chester Zoo.
Six-week-old female ape Siska, who was born in September to Subis, was given her new moniker after staff confirmed her gender.
Soccerbus service for football fans this weekend
Merseytravel's direct bus link from the Sandhills railway station to Anfield is running this weekend as Liverpool take on Southampton.
More from Merseytravel.
Chester prepares for annual Diwali parade
A parade celebrating the Hindu festival of light, Diwali, is to take place in Chester tomorrow.
The colourful parade leaves Town Hall Square at 12:00.
Southport MP encourages better links between businesses and universities
Southport Visiter
Southport MP John Pugh is encouraging employers in the area to work with universities – and schools and colleges – to tackle the engineering skills gap.
Mayor tweets support for Merseyside PCC police cuts petition
Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson has tweeted his support for a petition launched today by Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy that calls on the Chancellor to stop police cuts.
Liverpool scientist claims to have solved mystery of Jack the Ripper
Liverpool Echo
A university lecturer claims to have solved one of the greatest murder mysteries of all time – the identity of Jack the Ripper.
Liverpool actor takes Call The Midwife character from screen to page
The Bookseller
Liverpool actor and Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann is taking his character Dr Turner off the small screen and in to the publishing world.
The actor has penned a nostalgic and historical diary describing what life would have been like for the doctor working as a GP in the east end of London in the 1950s.
"Patrick Turner is a fascinating, complex character that I've had the privilege to play for five years on television - so the chance to expand on his private thoughts and cares through writing about his experiences was not to be missed," McGann said.
Man admits taking photos up woman’s skirt in Chester nightclub
Chester Standard
A 21-year-old man has admitted taking photographs up a woman’s skirt while on a night out in Chester.
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside
Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- A petition, calling on the government to stop its programme of cuts to Merseyside Police, has attracted more than 2,400 signatures.
- Liverpool City Council is hoping to attract more than £50m in grants to regenerate some of the city's most historic buildings.
- Liverpool City Council wants to own a share of John Lennon Airport, Mayor Joe Anderson has confirmed.
Merseyside businesses could be asked to help with police costs
Merseyside businesses could be asked to sponsor the police's mounted section to save it from cuts.
The region's Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy claims the unit may be scrapped as the force tries to deal with a total of £146m worth of savings by 2020.
She has already warned PCSOs may have to go, as well as the horse unit, and she is will to ask company bosses for help to keep the mounted section "for the long term".
Liverpool City Council plans £50m bid to revamp historic buildings
Tom Mullen
Reporter, BBC News Online
Liverpool City Council is hoping to attract more than £50m in grants to regenerate the city's most at-risk historic buildings.
The council is planning to prioritise heritage projects to revamp buildings including St George's Hall and St Luke's "bombed out" church.
Councillors will be asked to commit to bringing in funding for 25 "heritage priorities" in a meeting next Friday
Baby orangutan born at Chester Zoo is named
A rare baby Sumatran orangutan has been named by keepers at Chester Zoo after staff confirmed she was a girl.
The six-week-old ape, who was born in September, has been called Siska after the specialist orangutan vet from Indonesia who spent three months working at the zoo.
It is estimated less than 6,500 Sumatran orangutans now remain in the wild as a result of destruction of habitat for logging, wholesale conversion of forest to palm oil plantations, fragmentation caused by roads and hunting.
Tenth person arrested after Sefton and Knowsley drugs raids
Lucinda Moore
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
A tenth person has been charged with drugs offences after Merseyside Police raided homes in Sefton and Knowsley.
Nine others have already appeared at Wirral Magistrates Court.
It followed a 10-month investigation into serious crime across the region.
Football: Chester winger dreams of FA Cup glory
Chester's Irish winger Craig Mahon has been considering the club's FA Cup tie against Altrincham.
Chester face Altrincham in the FA Cup 4th Qualifying Round tomorrow at 15:00.
The winner will take a spot in the competition's 1st Round.
Police appeal after Aughton newsagents ram-raided
Southport Visiter
Police are appealing for information after a newsagents was ram-raided in Aughton last week.
Ainsdale speed checks following residents' concerns
Liverpool City Council reveals 'priority' buildings due for £50m regeneration
Liverpool City Council has released a full list of the buildings it considers "heritage priorities", which are due to be included in a £50m regeneration project.
They are:
Councillor Malcolm Kennedy said the list was "not exhaustive" and the council "are continuing to work hard to protect and improve other listed buildings".
Mourners from across the globe fly in for Elton traveller funeral
Chester Chronicle
An estimated 1,200 people attended the funeral of a much-loved traveller Jerry Berry in Ellesmere Port on Thursday.
Tenth person charged over Sefton and Knowsley police raids
A tenth person has been charged with drug offences following police raids in Sefton and Knowsley yesterday.
The 22-year-old man is also due to face a firearms charge at Wirral Magistrates Court later.
Nine others were charged last night and have appeared before the court this morning.
Football: Liverpool boss says Reds playing at 98% right now
BBC Sport
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels his side had their moments but that it was difficult to play against 10 men as they drew 1-1 with Rubin Kazan in the Europa League.
Klopp described the side's performance as "not perfect" and said the team are playing at 98% now and are just missing that decisive final few percent.
Airport part ownership is 'sound investment', says Liverpool mayor
Liverpool City Council is planning to become a part owner of Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
The proposals, which will be considered by the council next week, would see a joint venture company set up to take a minority stake in the Speke terminal, which would give the authority a cut of the profits.
Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said the airport "is a major Liverpool success story" and it is "clearly in the interests of the city and the city region for it to continue to grow".
"This opportunity to play a more active part in its future expansion and success makes it a sound investment for the council."
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside
Jenny Coleman
Reporter, BBC Local Live
Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- Liverpool City Council is planning to become a part owner of the city's John Lennon Airport.
- Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy has launched a petition with the Police Federation in Liverpool which calls on the Chancellor to stop police cuts.
- Over £50m could be invested by Liverpool City Council in the city's most "at risk" historical buildings.
Football: Reds boss 'saw good things' in Europa League draw
Juliette Ferrington
BBC Sport
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is facing the media, ahead of the Reds' clash with Southampton on Sunday.
He said he "saw lots of good things" in the 1-1 Europa League draw with Rubin Kazan and that it was "one more experience and the next game is waiting".
There is more from his press conference on BBC Sportsday.
Football: Liverpool celebrate former striker's birthday
Wirral scout leaders left 'broken' after theft
Wirral Globe
A Wirral scout group has been left “broken” and “devastated” after thieves ransacked their hut, stealing thousands of pounds worth of equipment.
PCC launches petition to fight police cuts on Merseyside
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
I'm at Derby Square in Liverpool where Merseyside Police Commissioner Jane Kennedy has launched a petition with the Police Federation in Liverpool which calls on the Chancellor to stop police cuts.
Merseyside Police have already had to make savings of £74m since 2010 and they will total £146m in the next five years.
The petition states that further cuts "will affect the teams which fight serious and organised crime, investigate rape and sexual violence and tackle hate crime".
Football: Chester prepare for FA Cup match
Chester play in the FA Cup 4th Qualifying Round tomorrow, journeying to Greater Manchester to face their National League rivals Altrincham.
Kick-off is at 15:00 with a place in the FA Cup 1st Round awaiting the winner.
Section of Chester city walls reopens to public
Part of Chester’s historic city walls and the famous Eastgate clock has reopened to the public after several months of restoration work.
Liverpool buildings 'at risk' could get £50m funding boost
Over £50m could be invested in Liverpool's most "at risk" historical buildings.
A council report has highlighted 25 "prioritiy buildings" of historical significance.
The buildings on the list include landmarks St Luke’s Church in the city centre, The Wellington Rooms (known as the the Irish Centre) and the Fruit Exchange in Victoria Street.
The council will discuss funding next Friday.
Children donate their harvest gifts to Runcorn Foodbank
Runcorn and Widnes World
Children in Runcorn have collected stacks of tinned food, pasta, tea, coffee, sugar and cereals for the town's foodbank.
Football: Is Sahin set to make Anfield return?
BBC Sport
According to newspaper reports, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may go back to former club Borussia Dortmund to try to sign midfielder Nuri Sahin.
The 27-year-old had a spell on loan at Anfield from Real Madrid in 2012.
More on BBC Sportsday.